Celebrating Holy Week
Penitents of La Paz (The Peace) brotherhood take part in a procession during Holy Week in the Andalusian capital of Seville, Spain April 14, 2019. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
A woman, penitent of Los Gitanos brotherhood, leaves a church as she takes part in a procession during Holy Week in Ronda, Spain April 14. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Spanish legionnaires carry a statue of the Christ of Mena, in the rain outside a church during a ceremony ahead of the Mena brotherhood procession during Holy Week, in Malaga, Spain April 18. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Worshippers take part in a procession during the Catholic Washing of the Feet ceremony on Easter Holy Week in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City, April 18. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
An actor portraying Jesus Christ takes part in the interactive street theatre Passion play "Il-Mixja" (The Way), one of a series of Holy Week activities in the run-up to Easter, at Romeo Romano Gardens in Santa Venera, Malta April 17. REUTERS/Darrin...more
People are seen in a bar as penitents of La Amargura brotherhood make their way to a church before taking part in a procession during Holy Week in the Andalusian capital of Seville, Spain April 14. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Penitents of Las Aguas brotherhood take part in a procession during Holy Week in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain April 15. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
A costalero of La Paz (The Peace) brotherhood (men who carry floats bearing the statue of Christ or the Virgin), stretches before taking part in a procession during Holy Week in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain April 14....more
Penitents of La Amargura brotherhood make their way to a church before taking part in a procession during Holy Week in the Andalusian capital of Seville, Spain April 14. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Costaleros of Los Gitanos brotherhood, (men who carry floats bearing the statue of Christ or the Virgin), traditionally known as "paso", leave a church as they take part in a procession during Holy Week in Ronda, Spain April 14. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Penitents of La Paz (The Peace) brotherhood take part in a procession during Holy Week in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain April 14. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Women wearing traditional mantilla dresses and a penitent of Los Gitanos brotherhood, leave a church as they take part in a procession during Holy Week in Ronda, Spain April 14. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Penitents of La Paz (The Peace) brotherhood make their way to a church before taking part in a procession during Holy Week in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain April 14. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
A boy sells palms during a Palm Sunday mass outside the San Francisco Church in Lima, marking the start of the Holy Week, Peru April 14. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A costalero of Los Gitanos brotherhood adjusts the costal (headdress) of his friend as they take part in a procession during Holy Week in Ronda, Spain April 14. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Penitents of La Paz (The Peace) brotherhood make their way to a church before taking part in a procession during Holy Week in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain April 14. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Penitents of La Paz (The Peace) brotherhood make their way to a church before taking part in a procession during Holy Week in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain April 14. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Penitents of La Paz (The Peace) brotherhood take part in a procession during Holy Week in the Andalusian capital of Seville, Spain April 14. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Penitents of La Paz (The Peace) brotherhood wait before taking part in a procession during Holy Week in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain April 14. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Costaleros of Los Gitanos brotherhood, (men who carry floats bearing the statue of Christ or the Virgin), traditionally known as "paso", leave a church as they take part in a procession during Holy Week in Ronda, Spain April 14. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A couple embraces as penitents of La Paz (The Peace) brotherhood take part in a procession during Holy Week in the Andalusian capital of Seville, Spain April 14. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
A penitent of La Paz (The Peace) brotherhood runs on his way to a church before taking part in a procession during Holy Week in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain April 14. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Penitents attend the Procession of the Torches during Holy Week in Goias Velho, west of Brasilia, Brazil April 18. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Penitents prepare to attend the Procession of the Torches during Holy Week in Goias Velho, west of Brasilia, Brazil April 17. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Actors take part in the interactive street theatre Passion play "Il-Mixja" (The Way), one of a series of Holy Week activities in the run-up to Easter, at Romeo Romano Gardens in Santa Venera, Malta April 17. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
