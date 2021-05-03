Edition:
Celebrating Orthodox Easter

An Orthodox priest sprays holy water on believers after a service that marks the Orthodox feast of Palm Sunday outside the Volodymyrsky Cathedral in Kyiv, Ukraine April 25, 2021.  REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Sunday, April 25, 2021
Orthodox Christian worshippers attend the Holy Fire ceremony amid eased coronavirus restrictions at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Corinna Kern

Reuters / Saturday, May 01, 2021
Orthodox Christian worshippers attend the Holy Fire ceremony amid eased coronavirus restrictions at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Corinna Kern

Reuters / Saturday, May 01, 2021
A woman shows her painted eggs on the eve of Orthodox Easter in the Joseph-Volokolamsk monastery in Moscow region, Russia May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Saturday, May 01, 2021
Orthodox Christian worshippers attend the Holy Fire ceremony amid eased coronavirus restrictions at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Saturday, May 01, 2021
A man takes a selfie with nuns on Good Friday, amid eased coronavirus restrictions, in Jerusalem's Old City, April 30, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Friday, April 30, 2021
Worshippers kneel at the Stone of Anointing in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre on Good Friday, amid eased coronavirus restrictions, in Jerusalem's Old City, April 30, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Friday, April 30, 2021
Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem Theophilos III performs the "Washing of the Feet" ceremony, amid eased coronavirus restrictions, outside the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City, April 29, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Thursday, April 29, 2021
Orthodox Christian worshippers holding palm fronds walk during Palm Sunday, marking the start of Holy Week that ends on Easter Sunday, amid the eased coronavirus restrictions, in Jerusalem's Old City April 25, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Sunday, April 25, 2021
A worshipper attends the Orthodox Easter service at Sioni Cathedral of the Dormition in Tbilisi, Georgia May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Irakli Gedenidze

Reuters / Sunday, May 02, 2021
An Orthodox Christian worshipper holds her phone during a Palm Sunday procession, marking the start of Holy Week that ends on Easter Sunday, amid eased coronavirus restrictions, at the Ethiopian section in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City April 25, 2021. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Sunday, April 25, 2021
Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I gives Easter eggs to a Ukrainian girl during the Orthodox Easter Service with limited attendance as part of measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus, in Istanbul, Turkey May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Murad Sezer/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, May 02, 2021
An Orthodox Christian worshipper holds a candle during the Holy Fire ceremony amid eased coronavirus restrictions at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Corinna Kern

Reuters / Saturday, May 01, 2021
Orthodox Christians carry an icon of the Virgin Mary during a parade marking Easter near Bachkovo monastery, Bulgaria, May 3, 2021. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Monday, May 03, 2021
Worshippers walk with candles around Sioni Cathedral of the Dormition during the Orthodox Easter service in Tbilisi, Georgia May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Irakli Gedenidze

Reuters / Sunday, May 02, 2021
A boy holds a candle as he attends an Easter Resurrection Service with limited attendance as part of measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus, at the Patriarchal Church of St. George in Istanbul, Turkey early May 2, 2021. Erdem Sahin/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, May 02, 2021
A Belarusian faithful prays during the Orthodox Easter Service led by Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I with limited attendance as part of measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus, at the Patriarchal Church of St. George in Istanbul, Turkey May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Murad Sezer/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, May 02, 2021
A worshipper attends the Orthodox Easter service at Sioni Cathedral of the Dormition in Tbilisi, Georgia May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Irakli Gedenidze

Reuters / Sunday, May 02, 2021
People attend Orthodox Easter service at St. John the Baptist Monastery after Macedonia's lift of the COVID-19 curfew for the Easter holiday, near Debar, North Macedonia May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Reuters / Saturday, May 01, 2021
An empty upper floor of the church is seen as Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I leads the Orthodox Easter Service with limited attendance as part of measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus, at the Patriarchal Church of St. George in Istanbul, Turkey May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Murad Sezer/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, May 02, 2021
An Ethiopian Orthodox Priest reads a Bible during the Easter Eve celebration at the St. Mary Rock-Hewn church in Lalibela, Ethiopia, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Reuters / Sunday, May 02, 2021
Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I leads the Orthodox Easter Service with limited attendance as part of measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus, at the Patriarchal Church of St. George in Istanbul, Turkey May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Murad Sezer/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, May 02, 2021
Orthodox Christian worshippers attend the Holy Fire ceremony amid eased coronavirus restrictions at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Saturday, May 01, 2021
A priest sprinkles holy water on cakes and eggs during the Orthodox Easter celebrations at a military unit in the city of Novocherkassk in Rostov Region, Russia May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Sergey Pivovarov

Reuters / Sunday, May 02, 2021
Head of Russia's Orthodox Church Patriarch Kirill conducts the Orthodox Easter service at the Cathedral of Christ the Saviour in Moscow, Russia May 1, 2021. Patriarchal Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, May 02, 2021
A believer prays during the Orthodox Easter service in the Holy Transfiguration Cathedral in the rebel-controlled city of Donetsk, Ukraine May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Sunday, May 02, 2021
People wait for their food to be blessed on the eve of Orthodox Easter in the Joseph-Volokolamsk monastery in Moscow region, Russia May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Saturday, May 01, 2021
Ethiopian Orthodox pilgrims attend the Easter Eve celebration at the St. Mary Rock-Hewn church in Lalibela, Ethiopia, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Reuters / Sunday, May 02, 2021
Ethiopian Orthodox pilgrims attend the Easter Eve celebration at the St. Mary Rock-Hewn church in Lalibela, Ethiopia, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Reuters / Sunday, May 02, 2021
Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I leads the Easter Resurrection Service with limited attendance as part of measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus, at the Patriarchal Church of St. George in Istanbul, Turkey early May 2, 2021. Erdem Sahin/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, May 02, 2021
People attend Orthodox Easter service at St. John the Baptist Monastery after Macedonia's lift of the COVID-19 curfew for the Easter holiday, near Debar, North Macedonia May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Reuters / Saturday, May 01, 2021
Fireworks explode over the Parthenon temple to celebrate the Greek Orthodox Easter, amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Athens, Greece, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / Saturday, May 01, 2021
Orthodox Christian worshippers attend the Holy Fire ceremony amid eased coronavirus restrictions at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City, May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Corinna Kern

Reuters / Saturday, May 01, 2021
People celebrate upon the arrival of the Holy Fire, near the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank May 1, 2021. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Saturday, May 01, 2021
A reverend leads the Good Friday prayer session at the Biftu Bole Mekane Yesus Lutheran church amid the coronavirus spread in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia April 30, 2021. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Reuters / Friday, April 30, 2021
