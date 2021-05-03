Celebrating Orthodox Easter

An empty upper floor of the church is seen as Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I leads the Orthodox Easter Service with limited attendance as part of measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus, at the Patriarchal Church of St. George in...more

An empty upper floor of the church is seen as Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I leads the Orthodox Easter Service with limited attendance as part of measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus, at the Patriarchal Church of St. George in Istanbul, Turkey May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Murad Sezer/Pool

Close