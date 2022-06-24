Celebrating Pride worldwide
A reveler attends a march through Paulista Avenue to celebrate LGBTQ+ rights during the annual Pride parade, in Sao Paulo, Brazil June 19, 2022. REUTERS/Carla Carniel
People gather on the steps of the Sydney Opera House to form the Progress Pride flag, celebrating the 44th anniversary of the first Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras as Australia gears up to host WorldPride in 2023, in Sydney, Australia, June 24,...more
A combination picture shows participants of a demonstration in the occasion of the Zurich Pride festival in Zurich, Switzerland June 18, 2022. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
People watch a march of the LGBT+ pride celebrations, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico June 19, 2022. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
People attend a march through Paulista Avenue to celebrate LGBTQ+ rights during the annual Pride parade, in Sao Paulo, Brazil June 19, 2022. REUTERS/Carla Carniel
Harry, a French bulldog, attends with his owner a march of the LGBT+ pride celebrations, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico June 19, 2022. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Drag queen Sia Tequila stands at the steps of the Sydney Opera House as people gather to form the Progress Pride flag, celebrating the 44th anniversary of the first Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras as Australia gears up to host WorldPride in 2023,...more
People carry a large rainbow flag as they march through Paulista Avenue to celebrate LGBTQ+ rights during the annual Pride parade, in Sao Paulo, Brazil June 19, 2022. REUTERS/Carla Carniel
Law enforcement officers walk next to participants during the LGBT Pride march in Chisinau, Moldova June 19, 2022. REUTERS/Vladislav Culiomza
A reveller takes part in pride celebrations in Columbus, Ohio, U.S., June 18, 2022. REUTERS/Gaelen Morse
Genesis, 4, looks at a person wearing a costume of Spider-Man with butterfly wings, as they attend a march of the LGBT+ pride celebrations, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico June 19, 2022. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
People carry a large rainbow flag as they march through Paulista Avenue to celebrate LGBTQ+ rights during the annual Pride parade, in Sao Paulo, Brazil June 19, 2022. REUTERS/Carla Carniel
A reveler with his mustache decorated with rainbow glitter poses for a photo during a march through Paulista Avenue to celebrate LGBTQ+ rights during the annual Pride parade, in Sao Paulo, Brazil June 19, 2022. REUTERS/Carla Carniel
Revellers take part in pride celebrations in Columbus, Ohio, U.S., June 18, 2022. REUTERS/Gaelen Morse
Revellers take part in Pride celebrations in Columbus, Ohio, U.S., June 18, 2022. REUTERS/Gaelen Morse
A man holds a placard during the Baltic Pride march for equality and peace in Vilnius, Lithuania June 4, 2022. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
A man has his beard colored as he takes part in annual gay pride parade as it returns to full-scale after two years of COVID in Tel Aviv, Israel June 10, 2022 REUTERS/Amir Cohen
People take part in annual gay pride parade as it returns to full-scale after two years of COVID in Tel Aviv, Israel June 10, 2022 REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A person looks on while attending an LGBTQ+ Pride parade in Rome, Italy, June 11, 2022. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
A reveller takes part in the "Free Parade" during LGBTIQ Pride Month in Porto Alegre, state of Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil, June 12, 2022. REUTERS/Diego Vara
A person celebrates during the annual Rainbow Parade, a Pride parade to support the rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) people in Vienna, Austria June 11, 2022. REUTERS/Lisa Leutner
A reveller takes part in the "Free Parade" during LGBTIQ Pride Month in Porto Alegre, state of Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil, June 12, 2022. REUTERS/Diego Vara
A person carries a rainbow-coloured flag while attending an LGBTQ+ Pride parade in Rome, Italy, June 11, 2022. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Revelers line the streets in Northwest D.C.'s Dupont Circle neighborhood to celebrate Capital Pride in Washington, D.C., June 11, 2022. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno
People carry banners while attending an LGBTQ+ Pride parade in Rome, Italy, June 11, 2022. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
A person looks on while attending an LGBTQ+ Pride parade in Rome, Italy, June 11, 2022. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
A person holds up a sign during the annual Rainbow Parade, a Pride parade to support the rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) people in Vienna, Austria June 11, 2022. REUTERS/Lisa Leutner
Participants unfold a rainbow flag during the annual Belgian LGBT Pride Parade in central Brussels, Belgium, May 21, 2022. REUTERS/Johanna Geron
Allyson Finke of Waterford wears colourful makeup during Ferndale Pride, in Ferndale, Michigan, June 4, 2022. REUTERS/Emily Elconin
Participants wearing uniforms attend the annual Belgian LGBT Pride Parade in central Brussels, Belgium May 21, 2022. REUTERS/Johanna Geron
A participant holds a sign during the annual Belgian LGBT Pride Parade in central Brussels, Belgium May 21, 2022. REUTERS/Johanna Geron
People attend a LGBTQ+ Pride parade in Bangkok, Thailand June 5, 2022. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Participants kiss during the annual Belgian LGBT Pride Parade in central Brussels, Belgium, May 21, 2022. REUTERS/Johanna Geron
People attend an LGBTQ+ Pride parade in Bangkok, Thailand June 5, 2022. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
People attend an LGBTQ+ Pride parade in Bangkok, Thailand June 5, 2022. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
People take part in an annual Pride parade in Jerusalem, June 2, 2022. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
People attend an LGBTQ+ Pride parade in Bangkok, Thailand June 5, 2022. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
People shout slogans as they take part in an annual Pride parade in Jerusalem, June 2, 2022. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Isabella Ferrari and Ben Ra pose for a photograph taken by Jacob deBlecourt at the City of Boston's Pride Kickoff event, celebrating the start of National LGBTQ+ Pride Month, in Boston, Massachusetts, June 1, 2022. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Performers perform during an LGBTQ+ Pride parade in Bangkok, Thailand June 5, 2022. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
People attend an LGBTQ+ Pride parade in Bangkok, Thailand June 5, 2022. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A person attends an LGBTQ+ Pride parade in Bangkok, Thailand June 5, 2022. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Volunteer Alex Cascio gathers signatures for a proposed abortion amendment at Ferndale Pride in Ferndale, Michigan, June 4, 2022. REUTERS/Emily Elconin
People hold a giant rainbow-coloured flag during the Baltic Pride march for equality and peace in Vilnius, Lithuania June 4, 2022. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Participants take part in the Baltic Pride march for equality and peace in Vilnius, Lithuania June 4, 2022. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Employees wave rainbow flags during an event in support of the LGBTQ+ community during Pride month at an office in Mumbai, India, June 17, 2022. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
An LGBTQ+ couple embraces as they attend same-sex marriage registration at a department store, after Thailand's lawmakers passed at first reading four different bills on same-sex unions, in Bangkok, Thailand, June 16, 2022. REUTERS/Athit...more
Boston chef Tiffani Faison throws a ceremonial first pitch during the Pride Night celebration at Fenway Park before a game between the Boston Red Sox and the Oakland Athletics. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
An LGBTQ+ couple attends same-sex marriage registration at a department store, after Thailand's lawmakers passed at first reading four different bills on same-sex unions, in Bangkok, Thailand, June 16, 2022. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A participant pulls up her stocking during an event arranged for fundraising for the LGBTQ+ community in New Delhi, India, June 11, 2022. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
People attend a march as part of the LGBT+ pride celebrations, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico June 19, 2022. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Revelers attend a march through Paulista Avenue to celebrate LGBTQ+ rights during the annual Pride parade, in Sao Paulo, Brazil June 19, 2022. REUTERS/Carla Carniel
A reveller wears sunglasses during a march through Paulista Avenue to celebrate LGBTQ+ rights during the annual Pride parade, in Sao Paulo, Brazil June 19, 2022. REUTERS/Carla Carniel
A reveler wears a mask during a march through Paulista Avenue to celebrate LGBTQ+ rights during the annual Pride parade, in Sao Paulo, Brazil June 19, 2022. REUTERS/Carla Carniel
Revelers pose for a photo during a march through Paulista Avenue to celebrate LGBTQ+ rights during the annual Pride parade, in Sao Paulo, Brazil June 19, 2022. REUTERS/Carla Carniel
Revelers take part in Pride celebrations in Louisville, Kentucky, U.S., June 18, 2022. REUTERS/Amira Karaoud
A reveller takes part in pride celebrations in Columbus, Ohio, U.S., June 18, 2022. REUTERS/Gaelen Morse
