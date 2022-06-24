Edition:
Celebrating Pride worldwide

A reveler attends a march through Paulista Avenue to celebrate LGBTQ+ rights during the annual Pride parade, in Sao Paulo, Brazil June 19, 2022. REUTERS/Carla Carniel

Reuters / Sunday, June 19, 2022
People gather on the steps of the Sydney Opera House to form the Progress Pride flag, celebrating the 44th anniversary of the first Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras as Australia gears up to host WorldPride in 2023, in Sydney, Australia, June 24, 2022.  REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2022
A combination picture shows participants of a demonstration in the occasion of the Zurich Pride festival in Zurich, Switzerland June 18, 2022. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Saturday, June 18, 2022
People watch a march of the LGBT+ pride celebrations, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico June 19, 2022. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Monday, June 20, 2022
People attend a march through Paulista Avenue to celebrate LGBTQ+ rights during the annual Pride parade, in Sao Paulo, Brazil June 19, 2022. REUTERS/Carla Carniel

Reuters / Sunday, June 19, 2022
Harry, a French bulldog, attends with his owner a march of the LGBT+ pride celebrations, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico June 19, 2022. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Monday, June 20, 2022
Drag queen Sia Tequila stands at the steps of the Sydney Opera House as people gather to form the Progress Pride flag, celebrating the 44th anniversary of the first Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras as Australia gears up to host WorldPride in 2023, in Sydney, Australia, June 24, 2022.  REUTERS/Loren Elliott

Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2022
People carry a large rainbow flag as they march through Paulista Avenue to celebrate LGBTQ+ rights during the annual Pride parade, in Sao Paulo, Brazil June 19, 2022. REUTERS/Carla Carniel

Reuters / Sunday, June 19, 2022
Law enforcement officers walk next to participants during the LGBT Pride march in Chisinau, Moldova June 19, 2022. REUTERS/Vladislav Culiomza

Reuters / Sunday, June 19, 2022
A reveller takes part in pride celebrations in Columbus, Ohio, U.S., June 18, 2022.  REUTERS/Gaelen Morse

Reuters / Saturday, June 18, 2022
Genesis, 4, looks at a person wearing a costume of Spider-Man with butterfly wings, as they attend a march of the LGBT+ pride celebrations, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico June 19, 2022. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Monday, June 20, 2022
People carry a large rainbow flag as they march through Paulista Avenue to celebrate LGBTQ+ rights during the annual Pride parade, in Sao Paulo, Brazil June 19, 2022. REUTERS/Carla Carniel

Reuters / Sunday, June 19, 2022
A reveler with his mustache decorated with rainbow glitter poses for a photo during a march through Paulista Avenue to celebrate LGBTQ+ rights during the annual Pride parade, in Sao Paulo, Brazil June 19, 2022. REUTERS/Carla Carniel

Reuters / Sunday, June 19, 2022
Revellers take part in pride celebrations in Columbus, Ohio, U.S., June 18, 2022.  REUTERS/Gaelen Morse

Reuters / Saturday, June 18, 2022
Revellers take part in Pride celebrations in Columbus, Ohio, U.S., June 18, 2022.  REUTERS/Gaelen Morse

Reuters / Saturday, June 18, 2022
A man holds a placard during the Baltic Pride march for equality and peace in Vilnius, Lithuania June 4, 2022. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Reuters / Saturday, June 04, 2022
A man has his beard colored as he takes part in annual gay pride parade as it returns to full-scale after two years of COVID in Tel Aviv, Israel June 10, 2022 REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2022
People take part in annual gay pride parade as it returns to full-scale after two years of COVID in Tel Aviv, Israel June 10, 2022 REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2022
A person looks on while attending an LGBTQ+ Pride parade in Rome, Italy, June 11, 2022. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Reuters / Saturday, June 11, 2022
A reveller takes part in the "Free Parade" during LGBTIQ Pride Month in Porto Alegre, state of Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil, June 12, 2022. REUTERS/Diego Vara

Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2022
A person celebrates during the annual Rainbow Parade, a Pride parade to support the rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) people in Vienna, Austria June 11, 2022. REUTERS/Lisa Leutner

Reuters / Saturday, June 11, 2022
A reveller takes part in the "Free Parade" during LGBTIQ Pride Month in Porto Alegre, state of Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil, June 12, 2022. REUTERS/Diego Vara

Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2022
A person carries a rainbow-coloured flag while attending an LGBTQ+ Pride parade in Rome, Italy, June 11, 2022. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Reuters / Saturday, June 11, 2022
Revelers line the streets in Northwest D.C.'s Dupont Circle neighborhood to celebrate Capital Pride in Washington, D.C., June 11, 2022. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno

Reuters / Saturday, June 11, 2022
People carry banners while attending an LGBTQ+ Pride parade in Rome, Italy, June 11, 2022. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Reuters / Saturday, June 11, 2022
A person looks on while attending an LGBTQ+ Pride parade in Rome, Italy, June 11, 2022. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Reuters / Saturday, June 11, 2022
A person holds up a sign during the annual Rainbow Parade, a Pride parade to support the rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) people in Vienna, Austria June 11, 2022. REUTERS/Lisa Leutner

Reuters / Saturday, June 11, 2022
Participants unfold a rainbow flag during the annual Belgian LGBT Pride Parade in central Brussels, Belgium, May 21, 2022. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

Reuters / Saturday, May 21, 2022
Allyson Finke of Waterford wears colourful makeup during Ferndale Pride, in Ferndale, Michigan, June 4, 2022. REUTERS/Emily Elconin

Reuters / Saturday, June 04, 2022
Participants wearing uniforms attend the annual Belgian LGBT Pride Parade in central Brussels, Belgium May 21, 2022. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

Reuters / Saturday, May 21, 2022
A participant holds a sign during the annual Belgian LGBT Pride Parade in central Brussels, Belgium May 21, 2022. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

Reuters / Saturday, May 21, 2022
People attend a LGBTQ+ Pride parade in Bangkok, Thailand June 5, 2022. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Sunday, June 05, 2022
Participants kiss during the annual Belgian LGBT Pride Parade in central Brussels, Belgium, May 21, 2022. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

Reuters / Saturday, May 21, 2022
People attend an LGBTQ+ Pride parade in Bangkok, Thailand June 5, 2022. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Sunday, June 05, 2022
People attend an LGBTQ+ Pride parade in Bangkok, Thailand June 5, 2022. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Sunday, June 05, 2022
People take part in an annual Pride parade in Jerusalem, June 2, 2022. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2022
People attend an LGBTQ+ Pride parade in Bangkok, Thailand June 5, 2022. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Sunday, June 05, 2022
People shout slogans as they take part in an annual Pride parade in Jerusalem, June 2, 2022. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2022
Isabella Ferrari and Ben Ra pose for a photograph taken by Jacob deBlecourt at the City of Boston's Pride Kickoff event, celebrating the start of National LGBTQ+ Pride Month, in Boston, Massachusetts, June 1, 2022.   REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2022
Performers perform during an LGBTQ+ Pride parade in Bangkok, Thailand June 5, 2022. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Sunday, June 05, 2022
People attend an LGBTQ+ Pride parade in Bangkok, Thailand June 5, 2022. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Sunday, June 05, 2022
A person attends an LGBTQ+ Pride parade in Bangkok, Thailand June 5, 2022. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Sunday, June 05, 2022
Volunteer Alex Cascio gathers signatures for a proposed abortion amendment at Ferndale Pride in Ferndale, Michigan, June 4, 2022. REUTERS/Emily Elconin

Reuters / Saturday, June 04, 2022
People hold a giant rainbow-coloured flag during the Baltic Pride march for equality and peace in Vilnius, Lithuania June 4, 2022. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Reuters / Saturday, June 04, 2022
Participants take part in the Baltic Pride march for equality and peace in Vilnius, Lithuania June 4, 2022. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Reuters / Saturday, June 04, 2022
Employees wave rainbow flags during an event in support of the LGBTQ+ community during Pride month at an office in Mumbai, India, June 17, 2022. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Reuters / Friday, June 17, 2022
An LGBTQ+ couple embraces as they attend same-sex marriage registration at a department store, after Thailand's lawmakers passed at first reading four different bills on same-sex unions, in Bangkok, Thailand, June 16, 2022. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2022
Boston chef Tiffani Faison throws a ceremonial first pitch during the Pride Night celebration at Fenway Park before a game between the Boston Red Sox and the Oakland Athletics. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2022
An LGBTQ+ couple attends same-sex marriage registration at a department store, after Thailand's lawmakers passed at first reading four different bills on same-sex unions, in Bangkok, Thailand, June 16, 2022. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2022
A participant pulls up her stocking during an event arranged for fundraising for the LGBTQ+ community in New Delhi, India, June 11, 2022. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Reuters / Saturday, June 11, 2022
People attend a march as part of the LGBT+ pride celebrations, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico June 19, 2022. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Monday, June 20, 2022
Revelers attend a march through Paulista Avenue to celebrate LGBTQ+ rights during the annual Pride parade, in Sao Paulo, Brazil June 19, 2022. REUTERS/Carla Carniel

Reuters / Sunday, June 19, 2022
A reveller wears sunglasses during a march through Paulista Avenue to celebrate LGBTQ+ rights during the annual Pride parade, in Sao Paulo, Brazil June 19, 2022. REUTERS/Carla Carniel

Reuters / Sunday, June 19, 2022
A reveler wears a mask during a march through Paulista Avenue to celebrate LGBTQ+ rights during the annual Pride parade, in Sao Paulo, Brazil June 19, 2022. REUTERS/Carla Carniel

Reuters / Sunday, June 19, 2022
Revelers pose for a photo during a march through Paulista Avenue to celebrate LGBTQ+ rights during the annual Pride parade, in Sao Paulo, Brazil June 19, 2022. REUTERS/Carla Carniel

Reuters / Sunday, June 19, 2022
Revelers take part in Pride celebrations in Louisville, Kentucky, U.S., June 18, 2022. REUTERS/Amira Karaoud

Reuters / Saturday, June 18, 2022
A reveller takes part in pride celebrations in Columbus, Ohio, U.S., June 18, 2022.  REUTERS/Gaelen Morse

Reuters / Saturday, June 18, 2022
