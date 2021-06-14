Edition:
International
Pictures | Mon Jun 14, 2021 | 11:15am EDT

Celebrating Pride worldwide

Isis Bruno and Mars Rucker kiss during the Brooklyn Liberation's Protect Trans Youth event in Brooklyn, New York City, June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Isis Bruno and Mars Rucker kiss during the Brooklyn Liberation's Protect Trans Youth event in Brooklyn, New York City, June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Sunday, June 13, 2021
Isis Bruno and Mars Rucker kiss during the Brooklyn Liberation's Protect Trans Youth event in Brooklyn, New York City, June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Close
1 / 28
People take part in the annual Sofia Pride parade in Sofia, Bulgaria, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

People take part in the annual Sofia Pride parade in Sofia, Bulgaria, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Saturday, June 12, 2021
People take part in the annual Sofia Pride parade in Sofia, Bulgaria, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Close
2 / 28
A person wearing a rainbow mask is seen during the Brooklyn Liberation's Protect Trans Youth event in Brooklyn, New York City, June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

A person wearing a rainbow mask is seen during the Brooklyn Liberation's Protect Trans Youth event in Brooklyn, New York City, June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Sunday, June 13, 2021
A person wearing a rainbow mask is seen during the Brooklyn Liberation's Protect Trans Youth event in Brooklyn, New York City, June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Close
3 / 28
People attend a LGBTQ + Pride event in Washington, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott

People attend a LGBTQ + Pride event in Washington, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Saturday, June 12, 2021
People attend a LGBTQ + Pride event in Washington, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott
Close
4 / 28
Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff attend an LGBTQ + Pride event in Washington, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff attend an LGBTQ + Pride event in Washington, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Saturday, June 12, 2021
Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff attend an LGBTQ + Pride event in Washington, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott
Close
5 / 28
Sarah Jessica Darker takes audience volunteers in a dance-off as part of an afternoon drag show as children dance at the Northern Ky Pride Festival in Covington, Kentucky, June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Natosha Via

Sarah Jessica Darker takes audience volunteers in a dance-off as part of an afternoon drag show as children dance at the Northern Ky Pride Festival in Covington, Kentucky, June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Natosha Via

Reuters / Monday, June 07, 2021
Sarah Jessica Darker takes audience volunteers in a dance-off as part of an afternoon drag show as children dance at the Northern Ky Pride Festival in Covington, Kentucky, June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Natosha Via
Close
6 / 28
A view of a building with a wall painted by Facebook with rainbow colours as a part of Pride month celebrations, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Carla Carniel

A view of a building with a wall painted by Facebook with rainbow colours as a part of Pride month celebrations, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Carla Carniel

Reuters / Sunday, June 06, 2021
A view of a building with a wall painted by Facebook with rainbow colours as a part of Pride month celebrations, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Carla Carniel
Close
7 / 28
Activists hold a rally demanding state support for the local LGBTQ+ community outside the presidential office headquarters in Kyiv, Ukraine June 5, 2021. REUTERS/Serhii Nuzhnenko

Activists hold a rally demanding state support for the local LGBTQ+ community outside the presidential office headquarters in Kyiv, Ukraine June 5, 2021. REUTERS/Serhii Nuzhnenko

Reuters / Saturday, June 05, 2021
Activists hold a rally demanding state support for the local LGBTQ+ community outside the presidential office headquarters in Kyiv, Ukraine June 5, 2021. REUTERS/Serhii Nuzhnenko
Close
8 / 28
A pride balloon floats away from The Standard bar at NKY Pride celebration in Covington, Kentucky, June 5, 2021.   REUTERS/Natosha Via

A pride balloon floats away from The Standard bar at NKY Pride celebration in Covington, Kentucky, June 5, 2021.   REUTERS/Natosha Via

Reuters / Sunday, June 06, 2021
A pride balloon floats away from The Standard bar at NKY Pride celebration in Covington, Kentucky, June 5, 2021.   REUTERS/Natosha Via
Close
9 / 28
LGBT couple take photos of each other on a rainbow flag-themed path during pride month at Samyan MRT station in Bangkok, Thailand June 4, 2021. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

LGBT couple take photos of each other on a rainbow flag-themed path during pride month at Samyan MRT station in Bangkok, Thailand June 4, 2021. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Friday, June 04, 2021
LGBT couple take photos of each other on a rainbow flag-themed path during pride month at Samyan MRT station in Bangkok, Thailand June 4, 2021. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
10 / 28
People march during the Brooklyn Liberation's Protect Trans Youth event in Brooklyn, New York City, June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

People march during the Brooklyn Liberation's Protect Trans Youth event in Brooklyn, New York City, June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Sunday, June 13, 2021
People march during the Brooklyn Liberation's Protect Trans Youth event in Brooklyn, New York City, June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Close
11 / 28
People attend a LGBTQ + Pride event in Washington, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott

People attend a LGBTQ + Pride event in Washington, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Saturday, June 12, 2021
People attend a LGBTQ + Pride event in Washington, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott
Close
12 / 28
A band performs during the Brooklyn Pride event in Brooklyn, New York City, June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

A band performs during the Brooklyn Pride event in Brooklyn, New York City, June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Sunday, June 13, 2021
A band performs during the Brooklyn Pride event in Brooklyn, New York City, June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Close
13 / 28
People take part in an annual Pride parade, as coronavirus restrictions continue to ease in Jerusalem, June 3, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

People take part in an annual Pride parade, as coronavirus restrictions continue to ease in Jerusalem, June 3, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Thursday, June 03, 2021
People take part in an annual Pride parade, as coronavirus restrictions continue to ease in Jerusalem, June 3, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
14 / 28
People attend a LGBTQ + Pride event in Washington, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott

People attend a LGBTQ + Pride event in Washington, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Saturday, June 12, 2021
People attend a LGBTQ + Pride event in Washington, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott
Close
15 / 28
Activists hold a rally demanding state support for the local LGBTQ+ community outside the presidential office headquarters in Kyiv, Ukraine June 5, 2021. REUTERS/Serhii Nuzhnenko

Activists hold a rally demanding state support for the local LGBTQ+ community outside the presidential office headquarters in Kyiv, Ukraine June 5, 2021. REUTERS/Serhii Nuzhnenko

Reuters / Saturday, June 05, 2021
Activists hold a rally demanding state support for the local LGBTQ+ community outside the presidential office headquarters in Kyiv, Ukraine June 5, 2021. REUTERS/Serhii Nuzhnenko
Close
16 / 28
People wearing protective face masks gather during a press conference condemning NYPD brutality during Pride Month at the Stonewall Memorial Park in New York City, June 3, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

People wearing protective face masks gather during a press conference condemning NYPD brutality during Pride Month at the Stonewall Memorial Park in New York City, June 3, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, June 03, 2021
People wearing protective face masks gather during a press conference condemning NYPD brutality during Pride Month at the Stonewall Memorial Park in New York City, June 3, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
17 / 28
People take part in an annual pride parade in Jerusalem, June 3, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

People take part in an annual pride parade in Jerusalem, June 3, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Thursday, June 03, 2021
People take part in an annual pride parade in Jerusalem, June 3, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
18 / 28
Bartender Debbie Greenberg hugs a returning patron at Cubbyhole in Manhattan, New York City, May 27, 2021. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Bartender Debbie Greenberg hugs a returning patron at Cubbyhole in Manhattan, New York City, May 27, 2021. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Thursday, June 03, 2021
Bartender Debbie Greenberg hugs a returning patron at Cubbyhole in Manhattan, New York City, May 27, 2021. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
19 / 28
People march during the Brooklyn Liberation's Protect Trans Youth event in Brooklyn, New York City, June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

People march during the Brooklyn Liberation's Protect Trans Youth event in Brooklyn, New York City, June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Sunday, June 13, 2021
People march during the Brooklyn Liberation's Protect Trans Youth event in Brooklyn, New York City, June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Close
20 / 28
A woman celebrates as she takes part in an annual pride parade in Jerusalem, June 3, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A woman celebrates as she takes part in an annual pride parade in Jerusalem, June 3, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Thursday, June 03, 2021
A woman celebrates as she takes part in an annual pride parade in Jerusalem, June 3, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
21 / 28
Tolu Igun waves a flag while attending a LGBTQ + Pride event in Washington, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Tolu Igun waves a flag while attending a LGBTQ + Pride event in Washington, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Saturday, June 12, 2021
Tolu Igun waves a flag while attending a LGBTQ + Pride event in Washington, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott
Close
22 / 28
People take part in the annual Sofia Pride parade in Sofia, Bulgaria, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

People take part in the annual Sofia Pride parade in Sofia, Bulgaria, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Saturday, June 12, 2021
People take part in the annual Sofia Pride parade in Sofia, Bulgaria, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Close
23 / 28
A person dances during the annual Sofia Pride parade in Sofia, Bulgaria, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

A person dances during the annual Sofia Pride parade in Sofia, Bulgaria, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Saturday, June 12, 2021
A person dances during the annual Sofia Pride parade in Sofia, Bulgaria, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Close
24 / 28
Attendees gather for an afternoon drag show at the Northern Ky Pride Festival in Covington June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Natosha Via

Attendees gather for an afternoon drag show at the Northern Ky Pride Festival in Covington June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Natosha Via

Reuters / Monday, June 07, 2021
Attendees gather for an afternoon drag show at the Northern Ky Pride Festival in Covington June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Natosha Via
Close
25 / 28
Activists hold a rally demanding state support for the local LGBTQ+ community outside the presidential office headquarters in Kyiv, Ukraine June 5, 2021. REUTERS/Serhii Nuzhnenko

Activists hold a rally demanding state support for the local LGBTQ+ community outside the presidential office headquarters in Kyiv, Ukraine June 5, 2021. REUTERS/Serhii Nuzhnenko

Reuters / Saturday, June 05, 2021
Activists hold a rally demanding state support for the local LGBTQ+ community outside the presidential office headquarters in Kyiv, Ukraine June 5, 2021. REUTERS/Serhii Nuzhnenko
Close
26 / 28
People take part in the annual Sofia Pride parade in Sofia, Bulgaria, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

People take part in the annual Sofia Pride parade in Sofia, Bulgaria, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Saturday, June 12, 2021
People take part in the annual Sofia Pride parade in Sofia, Bulgaria, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Close
27 / 28
People take part in an annual Pride parade in Jerusalem, June 3, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

People take part in an annual Pride parade in Jerusalem, June 3, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Thursday, June 03, 2021
People take part in an annual Pride parade in Jerusalem, June 3, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
28 / 28
View Again
View Next
Best of the French Open

Best of the French Open

Next Slideshows

Best of the French Open

Best of the French Open

Barbora Krejcikova and Novak Djokovic dominated at Roland Garros, where the Czech woman completed a singles-doubles title sweep.

9:20am EDT
Farewell for Canadian Muslim family killed in truck attack

Farewell for Canadian Muslim family killed in truck attack

Several hundred mourners joined a public funeral service to bid farewell to a Canadian Muslim family run over and killed by a man in a pick-up truck in an...

8:45am EDT
Wasabi the Pekingese wins best in show at Westminster

Wasabi the Pekingese wins best in show at Westminster

Wasabi, a fuzzy Pekingese with a black and brown face and soulful eyes, won Best in Show at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in Tarrytown, New York.

12:25am EDT
Best of the Euro 2020

Best of the Euro 2020

Highlights from the UEFA Euro 2020 tournament held in 11 cities across Europe.

Jun 13 2021

MORE IN PICTURES

Best of the French Open

Best of the French Open

Barbora Krejcikova and Novak Djokovic dominated at Roland Garros, where the Czech woman completed a singles-doubles title sweep.

Farewell for Canadian Muslim family killed in truck attack

Farewell for Canadian Muslim family killed in truck attack

Several hundred mourners joined a public funeral service to bid farewell to a Canadian Muslim family run over and killed by a man in a pick-up truck in an attack the police said was driven by hate.

Wasabi the Pekingese wins best in show at Westminster

Wasabi the Pekingese wins best in show at Westminster

Wasabi, a fuzzy Pekingese with a black and brown face and soulful eyes, won Best in Show at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in Tarrytown, New York.

Best of the Euro 2020

Best of the Euro 2020

Highlights from the UEFA Euro 2020 tournament held in 11 cities across Europe.

Protesters converge on the G7 summit

Protesters converge on the G7 summit

Hundreds of protesters target the G7 summit in southwest England to demand action on the climate, poverty and COVID-19.

Inside the G7 summit

Inside the G7 summit

The Group of Seven rich nations promised to tackle China's growing influence, fight climate change, get more COVID-19 jabs to poor countries and keep up their economic stimulus programs at their summit in Cornwall, Britain.

Canada grieves after Muslim family killed in suspected hate attack

Canada grieves after Muslim family killed in suspected hate attack

Three generations of a Canadian Muslim family were killed while out on an evening walk near their home in London, Ontario, when a man rammed them with his pickup truck in what police said was a premeditated hate crime.

COVID vaccines reach far-flung locations around the world

COVID vaccines reach far-flung locations around the world

Healthcare workers go the distance to administer coronavirus vaccines to people in remote places around the world.

Asylum-seekers cross Rio Grande into U.S.

Asylum-seekers cross Rio Grande into U.S.

Migrants in search of asylum in the United States cross the Rio Grande into Texas.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast