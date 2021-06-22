Edition:
International
Pictures | Tue Jun 22, 2021 | 12:56pm EDT

Celebrating Pride worldwide

A demonstrator looks on during the "Equality Parade" rally in support of the LGBT community, in Warsaw, Poland June 19, 2021. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

A demonstrator looks on during the "Equality Parade" rally in support of the LGBT community, in Warsaw, Poland June 19, 2021. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Saturday, June 19, 2021
A demonstrator looks on during the "Equality Parade" rally in support of the LGBT community, in Warsaw, Poland June 19, 2021. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Close
1 / 38
Demonstrators protest against Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and the latest anti-LGBTQ law in Budapest, Hungary, June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Marton Monus

Demonstrators protest against Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and the latest anti-LGBTQ law in Budapest, Hungary, June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Marton Monus

Reuters / Monday, June 14, 2021
Demonstrators protest against Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and the latest anti-LGBTQ law in Budapest, Hungary, June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Marton Monus
Close
2 / 38
A person attends the "Equality Parade" rally in support of the LGBT community, in Warsaw, Poland June 19, 2021. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

A person attends the "Equality Parade" rally in support of the LGBT community, in Warsaw, Poland June 19, 2021. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Saturday, June 19, 2021
A person attends the "Equality Parade" rally in support of the LGBT community, in Warsaw, Poland June 19, 2021. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Close
3 / 38
Drag queen Elona Musk attends with his partner a demonstration against the latest anti-LGBTQ law in Budapest, Hungary, June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Marton Monus

Drag queen Elona Musk attends with his partner a demonstration against the latest anti-LGBTQ law in Budapest, Hungary, June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Marton Monus

Reuters / Friday, June 18, 2021
Drag queen Elona Musk attends with his partner a demonstration against the latest anti-LGBTQ law in Budapest, Hungary, June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Marton Monus
Close
4 / 38
Isis Bruno and Mars Rucker kiss during the Brooklyn Liberation's Protect Trans Youth event in Brooklyn, New York City, June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Isis Bruno and Mars Rucker kiss during the Brooklyn Liberation's Protect Trans Youth event in Brooklyn, New York City, June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Sunday, June 13, 2021
Isis Bruno and Mars Rucker kiss during the Brooklyn Liberation's Protect Trans Youth event in Brooklyn, New York City, June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Close
5 / 38
People attend a LGBTQ + Pride event in Washington, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott

People attend a LGBTQ + Pride event in Washington, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Saturday, June 12, 2021
People attend a LGBTQ + Pride event in Washington, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott
Close
6 / 38
People attend the "Equality Parade" rally in support of the LGBT community, in Warsaw, Poland June 19, 2021. The writing reads: "People, not ideology". REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

People attend the "Equality Parade" rally in support of the LGBT community, in Warsaw, Poland June 19, 2021. The writing reads: "People, not ideology". REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Saturday, June 19, 2021
People attend the "Equality Parade" rally in support of the LGBT community, in Warsaw, Poland June 19, 2021. The writing reads: "People, not ideology". REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Close
7 / 38
People take part in the annual Sofia Pride parade in Sofia, Bulgaria, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

People take part in the annual Sofia Pride parade in Sofia, Bulgaria, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Saturday, June 12, 2021
People take part in the annual Sofia Pride parade in Sofia, Bulgaria, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Close
8 / 38
A person wearing a rainbow mask is seen during the Brooklyn Liberation's Protect Trans Youth event in Brooklyn, New York City, June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

A person wearing a rainbow mask is seen during the Brooklyn Liberation's Protect Trans Youth event in Brooklyn, New York City, June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Sunday, June 13, 2021
A person wearing a rainbow mask is seen during the Brooklyn Liberation's Protect Trans Youth event in Brooklyn, New York City, June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Close
9 / 38
People attend the "Equality Parade" rally in support of the LGBT community, in Warsaw, Poland June 19, 2021. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

People attend the "Equality Parade" rally in support of the LGBT community, in Warsaw, Poland June 19, 2021. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Saturday, June 19, 2021
People attend the "Equality Parade" rally in support of the LGBT community, in Warsaw, Poland June 19, 2021. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Close
10 / 38
A person attends the "Equality Parade" rally in support of the LGBT community, in Warsaw, Poland June 19, 2021. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

A person attends the "Equality Parade" rally in support of the LGBT community, in Warsaw, Poland June 19, 2021. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Saturday, June 19, 2021
A person attends the "Equality Parade" rally in support of the LGBT community, in Warsaw, Poland June 19, 2021. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Close
11 / 38
People attend the "Equality Parade" rally in support of the LGBT community, in Warsaw, Poland June 19, 2021. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

People attend the "Equality Parade" rally in support of the LGBT community, in Warsaw, Poland June 19, 2021. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Saturday, June 19, 2021
People attend the "Equality Parade" rally in support of the LGBT community, in Warsaw, Poland June 19, 2021. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Close
12 / 38
People attend the "Equality Parade" rally in support of the LGBT community, in Warsaw, Poland June 19, 2021. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

People attend the "Equality Parade" rally in support of the LGBT community, in Warsaw, Poland June 19, 2021. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Saturday, June 19, 2021
People attend the "Equality Parade" rally in support of the LGBT community, in Warsaw, Poland June 19, 2021. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Close
13 / 38
Silhouettes of demonstrators are seen as they march around the Hungarian parliament to protest against Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and the latest anti-LGBTQ law in Budapest, Hungary, June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Marton Monus

Silhouettes of demonstrators are seen as they march around the Hungarian parliament to protest against Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and the latest anti-LGBTQ law in Budapest, Hungary, June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Marton Monus

Reuters / Monday, June 14, 2021
Silhouettes of demonstrators are seen as they march around the Hungarian parliament to protest against Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and the latest anti-LGBTQ law in Budapest, Hungary, June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Marton Monus
Close
14 / 38
Demonstrators protest against Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and the latest anti-LGBTQ law in Budapest, Hungary, June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Marton Monus

Demonstrators protest against Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and the latest anti-LGBTQ law in Budapest, Hungary, June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Marton Monus

Reuters / Monday, June 14, 2021
Demonstrators protest against Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and the latest anti-LGBTQ law in Budapest, Hungary, June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Marton Monus
Close
15 / 38
Sarah Jessica Darker takes audience volunteers in a dance-off as part of an afternoon drag show as children dance at the Northern Ky Pride Festival in Covington, Kentucky, June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Natosha Via

Sarah Jessica Darker takes audience volunteers in a dance-off as part of an afternoon drag show as children dance at the Northern Ky Pride Festival in Covington, Kentucky, June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Natosha Via

Reuters / Monday, June 07, 2021
Sarah Jessica Darker takes audience volunteers in a dance-off as part of an afternoon drag show as children dance at the Northern Ky Pride Festival in Covington, Kentucky, June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Natosha Via
Close
16 / 38
A view of a building with a wall painted by Facebook with rainbow colours as a part of Pride month celebrations, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Carla Carniel

A view of a building with a wall painted by Facebook with rainbow colours as a part of Pride month celebrations, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Carla Carniel

Reuters / Sunday, June 06, 2021
A view of a building with a wall painted by Facebook with rainbow colours as a part of Pride month celebrations, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Carla Carniel
Close
17 / 38
Demonstrators march as they protest against Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and the latest anti-LGBTQ law in Budapest, Hungary, June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Marton Monus

Demonstrators march as they protest against Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and the latest anti-LGBTQ law in Budapest, Hungary, June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Marton Monus

Reuters / Monday, June 14, 2021
Demonstrators march as they protest against Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and the latest anti-LGBTQ law in Budapest, Hungary, June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Marton Monus
Close
18 / 38
Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff attend an LGBTQ + Pride event in Washington, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff attend an LGBTQ + Pride event in Washington, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Saturday, June 12, 2021
Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff attend an LGBTQ + Pride event in Washington, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott
Close
19 / 38
Activists hold a rally demanding state support for the local LGBTQ+ community outside the presidential office headquarters in Kyiv, Ukraine June 5, 2021. REUTERS/Serhii Nuzhnenko

Activists hold a rally demanding state support for the local LGBTQ+ community outside the presidential office headquarters in Kyiv, Ukraine June 5, 2021. REUTERS/Serhii Nuzhnenko

Reuters / Saturday, June 05, 2021
Activists hold a rally demanding state support for the local LGBTQ+ community outside the presidential office headquarters in Kyiv, Ukraine June 5, 2021. REUTERS/Serhii Nuzhnenko
Close
20 / 38
A pride balloon floats away from The Standard bar at NKY Pride celebration in Covington, Kentucky, June 5, 2021.   REUTERS/Natosha Via

A pride balloon floats away from The Standard bar at NKY Pride celebration in Covington, Kentucky, June 5, 2021.   REUTERS/Natosha Via

Reuters / Sunday, June 06, 2021
A pride balloon floats away from The Standard bar at NKY Pride celebration in Covington, Kentucky, June 5, 2021.   REUTERS/Natosha Via
Close
21 / 38
LGBT couple take photos of each other on a rainbow flag-themed path during pride month at Samyan MRT station in Bangkok, Thailand June 4, 2021. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

LGBT couple take photos of each other on a rainbow flag-themed path during pride month at Samyan MRT station in Bangkok, Thailand June 4, 2021. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Friday, June 04, 2021
LGBT couple take photos of each other on a rainbow flag-themed path during pride month at Samyan MRT station in Bangkok, Thailand June 4, 2021. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
22 / 38
People march during the Brooklyn Liberation's Protect Trans Youth event in Brooklyn, New York City, June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

People march during the Brooklyn Liberation's Protect Trans Youth event in Brooklyn, New York City, June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Sunday, June 13, 2021
People march during the Brooklyn Liberation's Protect Trans Youth event in Brooklyn, New York City, June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Close
23 / 38
People attend a LGBTQ + Pride event in Washington, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott

People attend a LGBTQ + Pride event in Washington, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Saturday, June 12, 2021
People attend a LGBTQ + Pride event in Washington, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott
Close
24 / 38
A band performs during the Brooklyn Pride event in Brooklyn, New York City, June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

A band performs during the Brooklyn Pride event in Brooklyn, New York City, June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Sunday, June 13, 2021
A band performs during the Brooklyn Pride event in Brooklyn, New York City, June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Close
25 / 38
People take part in an annual Pride parade, as coronavirus restrictions continue to ease in Jerusalem, June 3, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

People take part in an annual Pride parade, as coronavirus restrictions continue to ease in Jerusalem, June 3, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Thursday, June 03, 2021
People take part in an annual Pride parade, as coronavirus restrictions continue to ease in Jerusalem, June 3, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
26 / 38
Activists hold a rally demanding state support for the local LGBTQ+ community outside the presidential office headquarters in Kyiv, Ukraine June 5, 2021. REUTERS/Serhii Nuzhnenko

Activists hold a rally demanding state support for the local LGBTQ+ community outside the presidential office headquarters in Kyiv, Ukraine June 5, 2021. REUTERS/Serhii Nuzhnenko

Reuters / Saturday, June 05, 2021
Activists hold a rally demanding state support for the local LGBTQ+ community outside the presidential office headquarters in Kyiv, Ukraine June 5, 2021. REUTERS/Serhii Nuzhnenko
Close
27 / 38
People wearing protective face masks gather during a press conference condemning NYPD brutality during Pride Month at the Stonewall Memorial Park in New York City, June 3, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

People wearing protective face masks gather during a press conference condemning NYPD brutality during Pride Month at the Stonewall Memorial Park in New York City, June 3, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, June 03, 2021
People wearing protective face masks gather during a press conference condemning NYPD brutality during Pride Month at the Stonewall Memorial Park in New York City, June 3, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
28 / 38
People take part in an annual pride parade in Jerusalem, June 3, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

People take part in an annual pride parade in Jerusalem, June 3, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Thursday, June 03, 2021
People take part in an annual pride parade in Jerusalem, June 3, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
29 / 38
Bartender Debbie Greenberg hugs a returning patron at Cubbyhole in Manhattan, New York City, May 27, 2021. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Bartender Debbie Greenberg hugs a returning patron at Cubbyhole in Manhattan, New York City, May 27, 2021. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Thursday, June 03, 2021
Bartender Debbie Greenberg hugs a returning patron at Cubbyhole in Manhattan, New York City, May 27, 2021. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
30 / 38
People march during the Brooklyn Liberation's Protect Trans Youth event in Brooklyn, New York City, June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

People march during the Brooklyn Liberation's Protect Trans Youth event in Brooklyn, New York City, June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Sunday, June 13, 2021
People march during the Brooklyn Liberation's Protect Trans Youth event in Brooklyn, New York City, June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Close
31 / 38
A woman celebrates as she takes part in an annual pride parade in Jerusalem, June 3, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A woman celebrates as she takes part in an annual pride parade in Jerusalem, June 3, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Thursday, June 03, 2021
A woman celebrates as she takes part in an annual pride parade in Jerusalem, June 3, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
32 / 38
Tolu Igun waves a flag while attending a LGBTQ + Pride event in Washington, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Tolu Igun waves a flag while attending a LGBTQ + Pride event in Washington, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Saturday, June 12, 2021
Tolu Igun waves a flag while attending a LGBTQ + Pride event in Washington, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott
Close
33 / 38
People take part in the annual Sofia Pride parade in Sofia, Bulgaria, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

People take part in the annual Sofia Pride parade in Sofia, Bulgaria, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Saturday, June 12, 2021
People take part in the annual Sofia Pride parade in Sofia, Bulgaria, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Close
34 / 38
A person dances during the annual Sofia Pride parade in Sofia, Bulgaria, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

A person dances during the annual Sofia Pride parade in Sofia, Bulgaria, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Saturday, June 12, 2021
A person dances during the annual Sofia Pride parade in Sofia, Bulgaria, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Close
35 / 38
Activists hold a rally demanding state support for the local LGBTQ+ community outside the presidential office headquarters in Kyiv, Ukraine June 5, 2021. REUTERS/Serhii Nuzhnenko

Activists hold a rally demanding state support for the local LGBTQ+ community outside the presidential office headquarters in Kyiv, Ukraine June 5, 2021. REUTERS/Serhii Nuzhnenko

Reuters / Saturday, June 05, 2021
Activists hold a rally demanding state support for the local LGBTQ+ community outside the presidential office headquarters in Kyiv, Ukraine June 5, 2021. REUTERS/Serhii Nuzhnenko
Close
36 / 38
People take part in the annual Sofia Pride parade in Sofia, Bulgaria, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

People take part in the annual Sofia Pride parade in Sofia, Bulgaria, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Saturday, June 12, 2021
People take part in the annual Sofia Pride parade in Sofia, Bulgaria, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Close
37 / 38
People take part in an annual Pride parade in Jerusalem, June 3, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

People take part in an annual Pride parade in Jerusalem, June 3, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Thursday, June 03, 2021
People take part in an annual Pride parade in Jerusalem, June 3, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
38 / 38
View Again
View Next
NYC voters head to polls in mayoral election

NYC voters head to polls in mayoral election

Next Slideshows

NYC voters head to polls in mayoral election

NYC voters head to polls in mayoral election

Voters in New York City head to the polls to select Democratic and Republican nominees for mayor.

12:51pm EDT
Protests against Bolsonaro as Brazil passes half a million COVID deaths

Protests against Bolsonaro as Brazil passes half a million COVID deaths

Brazil's death toll from COVID-19 surpassed 500,000 as experts warn that the world's second-deadliest outbreak may worsen due to delayed vaccinations and the...

10:16am EDT
Best of Euro 2020

Best of Euro 2020

Highlights from the UEFA Euro 2020 tournament held in 11 cities across Europe.

9:07am EDT
Summer solstice celebrated around the world

Summer solstice celebrated around the world

The summer solstice - the day where the Northern Hemisphere receives the most daylight of the year - is celebrated.

Jun 21 2021

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadly tornado rips through suburb in central Canada

Deadly tornado rips through suburb in central Canada

A tornado tore through a suburb of Montreal, Quebec, leaving one man dead and destruction in its wake.

Parched American West faces extreme drought

Parched American West faces extreme drought

Much of the U.S. Southwest is in the grip of a drought that has cut hydropower supplies, leaving rivers running dry and prompting ranchers to sell livestock.

Russian military clears up flood damage in annexed Crimea

Russian military clears up flood damage in annexed Crimea

President Vladimir Putin ordered the Russian military to help clear up flooding in annexed Crimea, the Kremlin said, after heavy rain caused damage in cities on the Black Sea peninsula.

NYC voters head to polls in mayoral election

NYC voters head to polls in mayoral election

Voters in New York City head to the polls to select Democratic and Republican nominees for mayor.

Protests against Bolsonaro as Brazil passes half a million COVID deaths

Protests against Bolsonaro as Brazil passes half a million COVID deaths

Brazil's death toll from COVID-19 surpassed 500,000 as experts warn that the world's second-deadliest outbreak may worsen due to delayed vaccinations and the government's refusal to back social distancing measures.

Best of Euro 2020

Best of Euro 2020

Highlights from the UEFA Euro 2020 tournament held in 11 cities across Europe.

Summer solstice celebrated around the world

Summer solstice celebrated around the world

The summer solstice - the day where the Northern Hemisphere receives the most daylight of the year - is celebrated.

Openly LGBTQ athletes

Openly LGBTQ athletes

Current and retired professional athletes who identify as LGBTQ.

COVID vaccines reach far-flung locations around the world

COVID vaccines reach far-flung locations around the world

Healthcare workers go the distance to administer coronavirus vaccines to people in remote places around the world.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast