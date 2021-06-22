Celebrating Pride worldwide
A demonstrator looks on during the "Equality Parade" rally in support of the LGBT community, in Warsaw, Poland June 19, 2021. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Demonstrators protest against Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and the latest anti-LGBTQ law in Budapest, Hungary, June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Marton Monus
A person attends the "Equality Parade" rally in support of the LGBT community, in Warsaw, Poland June 19, 2021. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Drag queen Elona Musk attends with his partner a demonstration against the latest anti-LGBTQ law in Budapest, Hungary, June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Marton Monus
Isis Bruno and Mars Rucker kiss during the Brooklyn Liberation's Protect Trans Youth event in Brooklyn, New York City, June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
People attend a LGBTQ + Pride event in Washington, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott
People attend the "Equality Parade" rally in support of the LGBT community, in Warsaw, Poland June 19, 2021. The writing reads: "People, not ideology". REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
People take part in the annual Sofia Pride parade in Sofia, Bulgaria, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A person wearing a rainbow mask is seen during the Brooklyn Liberation's Protect Trans Youth event in Brooklyn, New York City, June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
People attend the "Equality Parade" rally in support of the LGBT community, in Warsaw, Poland June 19, 2021. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
A person attends the "Equality Parade" rally in support of the LGBT community, in Warsaw, Poland June 19, 2021. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
People attend the "Equality Parade" rally in support of the LGBT community, in Warsaw, Poland June 19, 2021. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
People attend the "Equality Parade" rally in support of the LGBT community, in Warsaw, Poland June 19, 2021. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Silhouettes of demonstrators are seen as they march around the Hungarian parliament to protest against Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and the latest anti-LGBTQ law in Budapest, Hungary, June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Marton Monus
Demonstrators protest against Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and the latest anti-LGBTQ law in Budapest, Hungary, June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Marton Monus
Sarah Jessica Darker takes audience volunteers in a dance-off as part of an afternoon drag show as children dance at the Northern Ky Pride Festival in Covington, Kentucky, June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Natosha Via
A view of a building with a wall painted by Facebook with rainbow colours as a part of Pride month celebrations, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Carla Carniel
Demonstrators march as they protest against Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and the latest anti-LGBTQ law in Budapest, Hungary, June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Marton Monus
Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff attend an LGBTQ + Pride event in Washington, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott
Activists hold a rally demanding state support for the local LGBTQ+ community outside the presidential office headquarters in Kyiv, Ukraine June 5, 2021. REUTERS/Serhii Nuzhnenko
A pride balloon floats away from The Standard bar at NKY Pride celebration in Covington, Kentucky, June 5, 2021. REUTERS/Natosha Via
LGBT couple take photos of each other on a rainbow flag-themed path during pride month at Samyan MRT station in Bangkok, Thailand June 4, 2021. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
People march during the Brooklyn Liberation's Protect Trans Youth event in Brooklyn, New York City, June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
People attend a LGBTQ + Pride event in Washington, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott
A band performs during the Brooklyn Pride event in Brooklyn, New York City, June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
People take part in an annual Pride parade, as coronavirus restrictions continue to ease in Jerusalem, June 3, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Activists hold a rally demanding state support for the local LGBTQ+ community outside the presidential office headquarters in Kyiv, Ukraine June 5, 2021. REUTERS/Serhii Nuzhnenko
People wearing protective face masks gather during a press conference condemning NYPD brutality during Pride Month at the Stonewall Memorial Park in New York City, June 3, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People take part in an annual pride parade in Jerusalem, June 3, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Bartender Debbie Greenberg hugs a returning patron at Cubbyhole in Manhattan, New York City, May 27, 2021. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
People march during the Brooklyn Liberation's Protect Trans Youth event in Brooklyn, New York City, June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
A woman celebrates as she takes part in an annual pride parade in Jerusalem, June 3, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Tolu Igun waves a flag while attending a LGBTQ + Pride event in Washington, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott
People take part in the annual Sofia Pride parade in Sofia, Bulgaria, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A person dances during the annual Sofia Pride parade in Sofia, Bulgaria, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Activists hold a rally demanding state support for the local LGBTQ+ community outside the presidential office headquarters in Kyiv, Ukraine June 5, 2021. REUTERS/Serhii Nuzhnenko
People take part in the annual Sofia Pride parade in Sofia, Bulgaria, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
People take part in an annual Pride parade in Jerusalem, June 3, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
NYC voters head to polls in mayoral election
Voters in New York City head to the polls to select Democratic and Republican nominees for mayor.
Protests against Bolsonaro as Brazil passes half a million COVID deaths
Brazil's death toll from COVID-19 surpassed 500,000 as experts warn that the world's second-deadliest outbreak may worsen due to delayed vaccinations and the...
Summer solstice celebrated around the world
The summer solstice - the day where the Northern Hemisphere receives the most daylight of the year - is celebrated.
Deadly tornado rips through suburb in central Canada
A tornado tore through a suburb of Montreal, Quebec, leaving one man dead and destruction in its wake.
Parched American West faces extreme drought
Much of the U.S. Southwest is in the grip of a drought that has cut hydropower supplies, leaving rivers running dry and prompting ranchers to sell livestock.
Russian military clears up flood damage in annexed Crimea
President Vladimir Putin ordered the Russian military to help clear up flooding in annexed Crimea, the Kremlin said, after heavy rain caused damage in cities on the Black Sea peninsula.
