Pictures | Fri Jun 25, 2021

Celebrating Pride worldwide

Reveller takes part in the annual Rainbow Parade, a pride parade to support the rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) people in Vienna, Austria June 19, 2021. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Reveller takes part in the annual Rainbow Parade, a pride parade to support the rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) people in Vienna, Austria June 19, 2021. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Reuters / Saturday, June 19, 2021

Reuters / Saturday, June 19, 2021
Reveller takes part in the annual Rainbow Parade, a pride parade to support the rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) people in Vienna, Austria June 19, 2021. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
People take part in an annual gay pride parade in Tel Aviv, Israel June 25, 2021. REUTERS/Corinna Kern

People take part in an annual gay pride parade in Tel Aviv, Israel June 25, 2021. REUTERS/Corinna Kern

Reuters / Friday, June 25, 2021

Reuters / Friday, June 25, 2021
People take part in an annual gay pride parade in Tel Aviv, Israel June 25, 2021. REUTERS/Corinna Kern
People take part in an annual gay pride parade in Tel Aviv, Israel June 25, 2021. REUTERS/Corinna Kern

People take part in an annual gay pride parade in Tel Aviv, Israel June 25, 2021. REUTERS/Corinna Kern

Reuters / Friday, June 25, 2021

Reuters / Friday, June 25, 2021
People take part in an annual gay pride parade in Tel Aviv, Israel June 25, 2021. REUTERS/Corinna Kern
A demonstrator looks on during the "Equality Parade" rally in support of the LGBT community, in Warsaw, Poland June 19, 2021. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

A demonstrator looks on during the "Equality Parade" rally in support of the LGBT community, in Warsaw, Poland June 19, 2021. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Saturday, June 19, 2021

Reuters / Saturday, June 19, 2021
A demonstrator looks on during the "Equality Parade" rally in support of the LGBT community, in Warsaw, Poland June 19, 2021. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
A couple kisses as people take part in an annual gay pride parade in Tel Aviv, Israel June 25, 2021. REUTERS/Corinna Kern

A couple kisses as people take part in an annual gay pride parade in Tel Aviv, Israel June 25, 2021. REUTERS/Corinna Kern

Reuters / Friday, June 25, 2021

Reuters / Friday, June 25, 2021
A couple kisses as people take part in an annual gay pride parade in Tel Aviv, Israel June 25, 2021. REUTERS/Corinna Kern
Revellers take part in the annual Rainbow Parade, a pride parade to support the rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) people in Vienna, Austria June 19, 2021. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Revellers take part in the annual Rainbow Parade, a pride parade to support the rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) people in Vienna, Austria June 19, 2021. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Reuters / Saturday, June 19, 2021

Reuters / Saturday, June 19, 2021
Revellers take part in the annual Rainbow Parade, a pride parade to support the rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) people in Vienna, Austria June 19, 2021. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
A person attends the "Equality Parade" rally in support of the LGBT community, in Warsaw, Poland June 19, 2021. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

A person attends the "Equality Parade" rally in support of the LGBT community, in Warsaw, Poland June 19, 2021. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Saturday, June 19, 2021

Reuters / Saturday, June 19, 2021
A person attends the "Equality Parade" rally in support of the LGBT community, in Warsaw, Poland June 19, 2021. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Isis Bruno and Mars Rucker kiss during the Brooklyn Liberation's Protect Trans Youth event in Brooklyn, New York City, June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Isis Bruno and Mars Rucker kiss during the Brooklyn Liberation's Protect Trans Youth event in Brooklyn, New York City, June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Sunday, June 13, 2021

Reuters / Sunday, June 13, 2021
Isis Bruno and Mars Rucker kiss during the Brooklyn Liberation's Protect Trans Youth event in Brooklyn, New York City, June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
People take part in an annual gay pride parade in Tel Aviv, Israel June 25, 2021. REUTERS/Corinna Kern

People take part in an annual gay pride parade in Tel Aviv, Israel June 25, 2021. REUTERS/Corinna Kern

Reuters / Friday, June 25, 2021

Reuters / Friday, June 25, 2021
People take part in an annual gay pride parade in Tel Aviv, Israel June 25, 2021. REUTERS/Corinna Kern
People take part in an annual gay pride parade in Tel Aviv, Israel June 25, 2021. REUTERS/Corinna Kern

People take part in an annual gay pride parade in Tel Aviv, Israel June 25, 2021. REUTERS/Corinna Kern

Reuters / Friday, June 25, 2021

Reuters / Friday, June 25, 2021
People take part in an annual gay pride parade in Tel Aviv, Israel June 25, 2021. REUTERS/Corinna Kern
A Trans Pride flag is waved before the start of a game between Austin FC and Minnesota United at Allianz Field in Saint Paul, Minnesota June 23, 2021. David Berding-USA TODAY Sports

A Trans Pride flag is waved before the start of a game between Austin FC and Minnesota United at Allianz Field in Saint Paul, Minnesota June 23, 2021. David Berding-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, June 23, 2021

Reuters / Wednesday, June 23, 2021
A Trans Pride flag is waved before the start of a game between Austin FC and Minnesota United at Allianz Field in Saint Paul, Minnesota June 23, 2021. David Berding-USA TODAY Sports
People take part in an annual gay pride parade in Tel Aviv, Israel June 25, 2021. REUTERS/Corinna Kern

People take part in an annual gay pride parade in Tel Aviv, Israel June 25, 2021. REUTERS/Corinna Kern

Reuters / Friday, June 25, 2021

Reuters / Friday, June 25, 2021
People take part in an annual gay pride parade in Tel Aviv, Israel June 25, 2021. REUTERS/Corinna Kern
Demonstrators protest against Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and the latest anti-LGBTQ law in Budapest, Hungary, June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Marton Monus

Demonstrators protest against Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and the latest anti-LGBTQ law in Budapest, Hungary, June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Marton Monus

Reuters / Monday, June 14, 2021

Reuters / Monday, June 14, 2021
Demonstrators protest against Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and the latest anti-LGBTQ law in Budapest, Hungary, June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Marton Monus
Drag queen Elona Musk attends with his partner a demonstration against the latest anti-LGBTQ law in Budapest, Hungary, June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Marton Monus

Drag queen Elona Musk attends with his partner a demonstration against the latest anti-LGBTQ law in Budapest, Hungary, June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Marton Monus

Reuters / Friday, June 18, 2021

Reuters / Friday, June 18, 2021
Drag queen Elona Musk attends with his partner a demonstration against the latest anti-LGBTQ law in Budapest, Hungary, June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Marton Monus
People attend a LGBTQ + Pride event in Washington, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott

People attend a LGBTQ + Pride event in Washington, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Saturday, June 12, 2021

Reuters / Saturday, June 12, 2021
People attend a LGBTQ + Pride event in Washington, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott
People attend the "Equality Parade" rally in support of the LGBT community, in Warsaw, Poland June 19, 2021. The writing reads: "People, not ideology". REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

People attend the "Equality Parade" rally in support of the LGBT community, in Warsaw, Poland June 19, 2021. The writing reads: "People, not ideology". REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Saturday, June 19, 2021

Reuters / Saturday, June 19, 2021
People attend the "Equality Parade" rally in support of the LGBT community, in Warsaw, Poland June 19, 2021. The writing reads: "People, not ideology". REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
People take part in the annual Sofia Pride parade in Sofia, Bulgaria, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

People take part in the annual Sofia Pride parade in Sofia, Bulgaria, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Saturday, June 12, 2021

Reuters / Saturday, June 12, 2021
People take part in the annual Sofia Pride parade in Sofia, Bulgaria, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A person wearing a rainbow mask is seen during the Brooklyn Liberation's Protect Trans Youth event in Brooklyn, New York City, June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

A person wearing a rainbow mask is seen during the Brooklyn Liberation's Protect Trans Youth event in Brooklyn, New York City, June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Sunday, June 13, 2021

Reuters / Sunday, June 13, 2021
A person wearing a rainbow mask is seen during the Brooklyn Liberation's Protect Trans Youth event in Brooklyn, New York City, June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
People attend the "Equality Parade" rally in support of the LGBT community, in Warsaw, Poland June 19, 2021. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

People attend the "Equality Parade" rally in support of the LGBT community, in Warsaw, Poland June 19, 2021. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Saturday, June 19, 2021

Reuters / Saturday, June 19, 2021
People attend the "Equality Parade" rally in support of the LGBT community, in Warsaw, Poland June 19, 2021. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
A person attends the "Equality Parade" rally in support of the LGBT community, in Warsaw, Poland June 19, 2021. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

A person attends the "Equality Parade" rally in support of the LGBT community, in Warsaw, Poland June 19, 2021. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Saturday, June 19, 2021

Reuters / Saturday, June 19, 2021
A person attends the "Equality Parade" rally in support of the LGBT community, in Warsaw, Poland June 19, 2021. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
People attend the "Equality Parade" rally in support of the LGBT community, in Warsaw, Poland June 19, 2021. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

People attend the "Equality Parade" rally in support of the LGBT community, in Warsaw, Poland June 19, 2021. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Saturday, June 19, 2021

Reuters / Saturday, June 19, 2021
People attend the "Equality Parade" rally in support of the LGBT community, in Warsaw, Poland June 19, 2021. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
People attend the "Equality Parade" rally in support of the LGBT community, in Warsaw, Poland June 19, 2021. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

People attend the "Equality Parade" rally in support of the LGBT community, in Warsaw, Poland June 19, 2021. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Saturday, June 19, 2021

Reuters / Saturday, June 19, 2021
People attend the "Equality Parade" rally in support of the LGBT community, in Warsaw, Poland June 19, 2021. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Silhouettes of demonstrators are seen as they march around the Hungarian parliament to protest against Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and the latest anti-LGBTQ law in Budapest, Hungary, June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Marton Monus

Silhouettes of demonstrators are seen as they march around the Hungarian parliament to protest against Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and the latest anti-LGBTQ law in Budapest, Hungary, June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Marton Monus

Reuters / Monday, June 14, 2021

Reuters / Monday, June 14, 2021
Silhouettes of demonstrators are seen as they march around the Hungarian parliament to protest against Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and the latest anti-LGBTQ law in Budapest, Hungary, June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Marton Monus
Demonstrators protest against Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and the latest anti-LGBTQ law in Budapest, Hungary, June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Marton Monus

Demonstrators protest against Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and the latest anti-LGBTQ law in Budapest, Hungary, June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Marton Monus

Reuters / Monday, June 14, 2021

Reuters / Monday, June 14, 2021
Demonstrators protest against Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and the latest anti-LGBTQ law in Budapest, Hungary, June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Marton Monus
Sarah Jessica Darker takes audience volunteers in a dance-off as part of an afternoon drag show as children dance at the Northern Ky Pride Festival in Covington, Kentucky, June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Natosha Via

Sarah Jessica Darker takes audience volunteers in a dance-off as part of an afternoon drag show as children dance at the Northern Ky Pride Festival in Covington, Kentucky, June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Natosha Via

Reuters / Monday, June 07, 2021

Reuters / Monday, June 07, 2021
Sarah Jessica Darker takes audience volunteers in a dance-off as part of an afternoon drag show as children dance at the Northern Ky Pride Festival in Covington, Kentucky, June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Natosha Via
A view of a building with a wall painted by Facebook with rainbow colours as a part of Pride month celebrations, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Carla Carniel

A view of a building with a wall painted by Facebook with rainbow colours as a part of Pride month celebrations, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Carla Carniel

Reuters / Sunday, June 06, 2021

Reuters / Sunday, June 06, 2021
A view of a building with a wall painted by Facebook with rainbow colours as a part of Pride month celebrations, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Carla Carniel
Demonstrators march as they protest against Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and the latest anti-LGBTQ law in Budapest, Hungary, June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Marton Monus

Demonstrators march as they protest against Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and the latest anti-LGBTQ law in Budapest, Hungary, June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Marton Monus

Reuters / Monday, June 14, 2021

Reuters / Monday, June 14, 2021
Demonstrators march as they protest against Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and the latest anti-LGBTQ law in Budapest, Hungary, June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Marton Monus
Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff attend an LGBTQ + Pride event in Washington, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff attend an LGBTQ + Pride event in Washington, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Saturday, June 12, 2021

Reuters / Saturday, June 12, 2021
Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff attend an LGBTQ + Pride event in Washington, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott
Activists hold a rally demanding state support for the local LGBTQ+ community outside the presidential office headquarters in Kyiv, Ukraine June 5, 2021. REUTERS/Serhii Nuzhnenko

Activists hold a rally demanding state support for the local LGBTQ+ community outside the presidential office headquarters in Kyiv, Ukraine June 5, 2021. REUTERS/Serhii Nuzhnenko

Reuters / Saturday, June 05, 2021

Reuters / Saturday, June 05, 2021
Activists hold a rally demanding state support for the local LGBTQ+ community outside the presidential office headquarters in Kyiv, Ukraine June 5, 2021. REUTERS/Serhii Nuzhnenko
A pride balloon floats away from The Standard bar at NKY Pride celebration in Covington, Kentucky, June 5, 2021.   REUTERS/Natosha Via

A pride balloon floats away from The Standard bar at NKY Pride celebration in Covington, Kentucky, June 5, 2021.   REUTERS/Natosha Via

Reuters / Sunday, June 06, 2021

Reuters / Sunday, June 06, 2021
A pride balloon floats away from The Standard bar at NKY Pride celebration in Covington, Kentucky, June 5, 2021.   REUTERS/Natosha Via
LGBT couple take photos of each other on a rainbow flag-themed path during pride month at Samyan MRT station in Bangkok, Thailand June 4, 2021. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

LGBT couple take photos of each other on a rainbow flag-themed path during pride month at Samyan MRT station in Bangkok, Thailand June 4, 2021. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Friday, June 04, 2021

Reuters / Friday, June 04, 2021
LGBT couple take photos of each other on a rainbow flag-themed path during pride month at Samyan MRT station in Bangkok, Thailand June 4, 2021. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
People march during the Brooklyn Liberation's Protect Trans Youth event in Brooklyn, New York City, June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

People march during the Brooklyn Liberation's Protect Trans Youth event in Brooklyn, New York City, June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Sunday, June 13, 2021

Reuters / Sunday, June 13, 2021
People march during the Brooklyn Liberation's Protect Trans Youth event in Brooklyn, New York City, June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
People attend a LGBTQ + Pride event in Washington, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott

People attend a LGBTQ + Pride event in Washington, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Saturday, June 12, 2021

Reuters / Saturday, June 12, 2021
People attend a LGBTQ + Pride event in Washington, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott
A band performs during the Brooklyn Pride event in Brooklyn, New York City, June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

A band performs during the Brooklyn Pride event in Brooklyn, New York City, June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Sunday, June 13, 2021

Reuters / Sunday, June 13, 2021
A band performs during the Brooklyn Pride event in Brooklyn, New York City, June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
People take part in an annual Pride parade, as coronavirus restrictions continue to ease in Jerusalem, June 3, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

People take part in an annual Pride parade, as coronavirus restrictions continue to ease in Jerusalem, June 3, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Thursday, June 03, 2021

Reuters / Thursday, June 03, 2021
People take part in an annual Pride parade, as coronavirus restrictions continue to ease in Jerusalem, June 3, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Activists hold a rally demanding state support for the local LGBTQ+ community outside the presidential office headquarters in Kyiv, Ukraine June 5, 2021. REUTERS/Serhii Nuzhnenko

Activists hold a rally demanding state support for the local LGBTQ+ community outside the presidential office headquarters in Kyiv, Ukraine June 5, 2021. REUTERS/Serhii Nuzhnenko

Reuters / Saturday, June 05, 2021

Reuters / Saturday, June 05, 2021
Activists hold a rally demanding state support for the local LGBTQ+ community outside the presidential office headquarters in Kyiv, Ukraine June 5, 2021. REUTERS/Serhii Nuzhnenko
People wearing protective face masks gather during a press conference condemning NYPD brutality during Pride Month at the Stonewall Memorial Park in New York City, June 3, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

People wearing protective face masks gather during a press conference condemning NYPD brutality during Pride Month at the Stonewall Memorial Park in New York City, June 3, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, June 03, 2021

Reuters / Thursday, June 03, 2021
People wearing protective face masks gather during a press conference condemning NYPD brutality during Pride Month at the Stonewall Memorial Park in New York City, June 3, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People take part in an annual pride parade in Jerusalem, June 3, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

People take part in an annual pride parade in Jerusalem, June 3, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Thursday, June 03, 2021

Reuters / Thursday, June 03, 2021
People take part in an annual pride parade in Jerusalem, June 3, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Bartender Debbie Greenberg hugs a returning patron at Cubbyhole in Manhattan, New York City, May 27, 2021. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Bartender Debbie Greenberg hugs a returning patron at Cubbyhole in Manhattan, New York City, May 27, 2021. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Thursday, June 03, 2021

Reuters / Thursday, June 03, 2021
Bartender Debbie Greenberg hugs a returning patron at Cubbyhole in Manhattan, New York City, May 27, 2021. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
People march during the Brooklyn Liberation's Protect Trans Youth event in Brooklyn, New York City, June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

People march during the Brooklyn Liberation's Protect Trans Youth event in Brooklyn, New York City, June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Sunday, June 13, 2021

Reuters / Sunday, June 13, 2021
People march during the Brooklyn Liberation's Protect Trans Youth event in Brooklyn, New York City, June 13, 2021. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
A woman celebrates as she takes part in an annual pride parade in Jerusalem, June 3, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A woman celebrates as she takes part in an annual pride parade in Jerusalem, June 3, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Thursday, June 03, 2021

Reuters / Thursday, June 03, 2021
A woman celebrates as she takes part in an annual pride parade in Jerusalem, June 3, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Tolu Igun waves a flag while attending a LGBTQ + Pride event in Washington, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Tolu Igun waves a flag while attending a LGBTQ + Pride event in Washington, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Saturday, June 12, 2021

Reuters / Saturday, June 12, 2021
Tolu Igun waves a flag while attending a LGBTQ + Pride event in Washington, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott
People take part in the annual Sofia Pride parade in Sofia, Bulgaria, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

People take part in the annual Sofia Pride parade in Sofia, Bulgaria, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Saturday, June 12, 2021

Reuters / Saturday, June 12, 2021
People take part in the annual Sofia Pride parade in Sofia, Bulgaria, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A person dances during the annual Sofia Pride parade in Sofia, Bulgaria, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

A person dances during the annual Sofia Pride parade in Sofia, Bulgaria, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Saturday, June 12, 2021

Reuters / Saturday, June 12, 2021
A person dances during the annual Sofia Pride parade in Sofia, Bulgaria, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Activists hold a rally demanding state support for the local LGBTQ+ community outside the presidential office headquarters in Kyiv, Ukraine June 5, 2021. REUTERS/Serhii Nuzhnenko

Activists hold a rally demanding state support for the local LGBTQ+ community outside the presidential office headquarters in Kyiv, Ukraine June 5, 2021. REUTERS/Serhii Nuzhnenko

Reuters / Saturday, June 05, 2021

Reuters / Saturday, June 05, 2021
Activists hold a rally demanding state support for the local LGBTQ+ community outside the presidential office headquarters in Kyiv, Ukraine June 5, 2021. REUTERS/Serhii Nuzhnenko
People take part in the annual Sofia Pride parade in Sofia, Bulgaria, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

People take part in the annual Sofia Pride parade in Sofia, Bulgaria, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Saturday, June 12, 2021

Reuters / Saturday, June 12, 2021
People take part in the annual Sofia Pride parade in Sofia, Bulgaria, June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
People take part in an annual Pride parade in Jerusalem, June 3, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

People take part in an annual Pride parade in Jerusalem, June 3, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Thursday, June 03, 2021

Reuters / Thursday, June 03, 2021
People take part in an annual Pride parade in Jerusalem, June 3, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
