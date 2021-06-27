Celebrating Pride worldwide
People participate in the "NYC Dyke March" in Manhattan in New York City, New York, June 26, 2021. REUTERS/David Dee Delgado
A person lays on a rainbow flag as people take part in the second Gay Pride parade in Skopje, North Macedonia June 26, 2021. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
A demonstrator dances as riot police try to prevent LGBT rights activists gather for a Pride parade, which was banned by local authorities, in central in Istanbul, Turkey June 26, 2021. REUTERS/Dilara Senkaya
A participant attends the LGBT Pride parade in San Salvador, El Salvador, June 26, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Mexico's LGBT community march as they mark Pride month in Mexico City, Mexico, June 26, 2021. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A member of Mexico's LGBT community takes part in Pride month in Mexico City, Mexico, June 26, 2021. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A participant attends the LGBT Pride parade in San Salvador, El Salvador, June 26, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Participants holding rainbow flags and placards sit on a monument during the traditional LGBTQ Pride march on the Republic Square in Paris, France June 26, 2021. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
A person holds a sign during the "NYC Dyke March" in Manhattan in New York City, New York, June 26, 2021. REUTERS/David Dee Delgado
Participants join the annual Dyke March during Pride Month in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 26, 2021. REUTERS/Nick Lachance
Riot police detain a demonstrator as LGBT rights activists try to gather for a Pride parade, which was banned by local authorities, in central in Istanbul, Turkey June 26, 2021. REUTERS/Dilara Senkaya
A dog with a rainbow-coloured collar stands next to its owners, wearing rainbow-coloured socks, as they attend a protest in support of sexual and gender liberation during Gay Pride month in Barcelona, Spain, June 26, 2021. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A person waves a rainbow flag over a crowd of participants of the traditional LGBTQ Pride march in Paris, France June 26, 2021. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
Police officers detain a demonstrator as LGBT rights activists try to gather for a pride parade, which was banned by local authorities, in central Istanbul, Turkey June 26, 2021. REUTERS/Dilara Senkaya
People take part in the traditional LGBTQ Pride march in Pantin near Paris, France, June 26, 2021. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
A person holds a rainbow umbrella as people take part in the second Gay Pride parade in Skopje, North Macedonia June 26, 2021.REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
A participant takes part in the LGBT pride parade in Monterrey, Mexico, June 26, 2021. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
People take part in the LGBT pride parade in Monterrey, Mexico, June 26, 2021. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
A participant takes part in the LGBT pride parade in Monterrey, Mexico, June 26, 2021. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
People take part in the LGBTI Pride March in Lima, Peru June 26, 2021. REUTERS/Angela Ponce
A participant takes part in the traditional LGBTQ Pride march in Pantin near Paris, France, June 26, 2021. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
People take part in the LGBTI Pride March in Lima, Peru June 26, 2021. REUTERS/Angela Ponce
A participant attends the LGBT Pride parade in San Salvador, El Salvador, June 26, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
People take part in the LGBT pride parade in Monterrey, Mexico, June 26, 2021. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
A couple take part in the LGBT Pride parade in San Salvador, El Salvador, June 26, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
A person gestures during the "NYC Dyke March" have a moment of silence for the LGBT community in Manhattan in New York City, New York, June 26, 2021. REUTERS/David Dee Delgado
A participant takes part in the LGBT Pride parade in San Salvador, El Salvador, June 26, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
People participate in the "NYC Dyke March" in Manhattan in New York City, New York, June 26, 2021. REUTERS/David Dee Delgado
People take part in the LGBTI Pride March in Lima, Peru June 26, 2021. REUTERS/Angela Ponce
People participate in the "NYC Dyke March" in Manhattan in New York City, New York, June 26, 2021. REUTERS/David Dee Delgado
Members of Mexico's LGBT community mark Pride month in Mexico City, Mexico, June 26, 2021. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
People participate in the "NYC Dyke March" in Manhattan in New York City, New York, June 26, 2021. The sign reads: "Respect my existence or expect resistance". REUTERS/David Dee Delgado
A participant takes part in the LGBT pride parade in Monterrey, Mexico, June 26, 2021. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
A participant attends the LGBT Pride parade in San Salvador, El Salvador, June 26, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
A person gestures during the "NYC Dyke March" have a moment of silence for the LGBT community in Manhattan in New York City, New York, June 26, 2021. REUTERS/David Dee Delgado
Members of Mexico's LGBT community gesture as they mark Pride month in Mexico City, Mexico, June 26, 2021. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
People take cover during a passing rain shower on Christopher Street in Manhattan, in New York City, New York, June 26, 2021. REUTERS/David Dee Delgado
Participants join the annual Dyke March during Pride Month in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 26, 2021. REUTERS/Nick Lachance
Participants join the annual Dyke March during Pride Month in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 26, 2021. REUTERS/Nick Lachance
Participants join the annual Dyke March during Pride Month in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 26, 2021. REUTERS/Nick Lachance
People dance at the end of a protest in support of sexual and gender liberation during Gay Pride month in Barcelona, Spain, June 26, 2021. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Liana Georgi blows her whistle as riot police try to disperse her and others gathering for a Pride parade, which was banned by local authorities, in central Istanbul, Turkey June 26, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Demonstrators march as they try to gather for a Pride parade, which was banned by local authorities, in central Istanbul, Turkey June 26, 2021. Banner reads, "Murder state". REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A participant holding a rainbow flag takes part in the traditional LGBTQ Pride march in Paris, France June 26, 2021. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
Participants holding a placard kiss during the traditional LGBTQ Pride march in Paris, France June 26, 2021. The placard reads, "There is no love censorship". REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
Participants hold flares during the traditional LGBTQ Pride march in Pantin near Paris, France, June 26, 2021. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
People take part in the second Gay Pride parade in Skopje, North Macedonia June 26, 2021. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
A person walks with a rainbow umbrella as people take part in the second Gay Pride parade in Skopje, North Macedonia June 26, 2021. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
