Pictures | Sun Jun 28, 2020 | 6:39pm EDT

Celebrating Pride worldwide in a pandemic

A participant flutters a rainbow flag at the Angel of Independence monument although the Mexican LGBT community called for an online gay pride celebration as a protective measure amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Mexico City, Mexico June 27, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Saturday, June 27, 2020
Alex Hamlin dances in front of the Minneapolis Police Department before marching to support the LGBTQ community and the Black Lives Matter movement in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S., June 28, 2020. REUTERS/Nicole Neri

Reuters / Sunday, June 28, 2020
A demonstrator takes part in the Gay Liberation Front (GLF) pride march in London, Britain, June 27, 2020. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / Saturday, June 27, 2020
People take part in a Gay Pride event which has been down-scaled amid coronavirus disease (COVID-19) fears, in Jerusalem June 28, 2020. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Sunday, June 28, 2020
An activist sings during the celebration of gay pride on a street in a city neighborhood in Mexico City, Mexico June 27, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Saturday, June 27, 2020
A demonstrator wears a face mask during a joint LGBTQ and Black Lives Matter march on the 51st anniversary of the Stonewall riots in New York City, New York, U.S. June 28, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, June 28, 2020
People lie on the street for a die-in to support the LGBTQ community and the Black Lives Matter movement in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S., June 28, 2020. REUTERS/Nicole Neri

Reuters / Sunday, June 28, 2020
People lie on the street for a die-in to support the LGBTQ community and the Black Lives Matter movement in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S., June 28, 2020. REUTERS/Nicole Neri

Reuters / Sunday, June 28, 2020
People dance during the "Taiwan Pride Parade For the World" rally in Taipei, Taiwan, June 28, 2020. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Reuters / Sunday, June 28, 2020
People take part in a Black Trans Lives Matter rally in London, Britain, June 27, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, June 27, 2020
A participant wears a decorated face mask during a Black Trans Lives Matter rally in London, Britain, June 27, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Saturday, June 27, 2020
Demonstrators are seen during &nbsp;the Gay Liberation Front (GLF) pride march in London, Britain, June 27, 2020. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / Saturday, June 27, 2020
A general view shows Rabin square during a Gay Pride event, which has been down-scaled amid coronavirus disease (COVID-19) fears, in Tel Aviv, Israel June 28, 2020. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Sunday, June 28, 2020
Demonstrators wearing face masks kiss as they take part in the Gay Liberation Front (GLF) pride march in London, Britain, June 27, 2020. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / Saturday, June 27, 2020
People hold placards as they take part in the Gay Liberation Front (GLF) pride march in London, Britain, June 27, 2020. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / Saturday, June 27, 2020
A protester holds a placard during a demonstration held by Madrid's Critical Pride platform, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in central Madrid, Spain, June 28, 2020. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho

Reuters / Sunday, June 28, 2020
A protestor carries a banner as members of Madrid's Critical Pride platform hold a demonstration, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in central Madrid, Spain, June 28, 2020. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho

Reuters / Sunday, June 28, 2020
A participant wears a face mask during the Berlin Pride 2020 event, in Berlin, Germany, June 27, 2020. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Saturday, June 27, 2020
Demonstrators march in support of LGBTQ pride and black lives matter movements in New York City, New York, U.S., June 25, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2020
Members of Madrid's Critical Pride platform hold a demonstration, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in central Madrid, Spain, June 28, 2020. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho

Reuters / Sunday, June 28, 2020
People take part in a Gay Pride event which has been down-scaled amid coronavirus disease (COVID-19) fears, at Rabin square in Tel Aviv, Israel June 28, 2020. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Sunday, June 28, 2020
A woman wears face protection as she takes part in a Gay Pride event which has been down-scaled amid coronavirus disease (COVID-19) fears, at Rabin square in Tel Aviv, Israel June 28, 2020. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Sunday, June 28, 2020
Members of Madrid's Critical Pride platform hold a demonstration, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in central Madrid, Spain, June 28, 2020. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho

Reuters / Sunday, June 28, 2020
Protestors take part in a march as members of Madrid's Critical Pride platform hold a demonstration, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in central Madrid, Spain, June 28, 2020. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho

Reuters / Sunday, June 28, 2020
A protestor wears a face mask as members of Madrid's Critical Pride platform hold a demonstration, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in central Madrid, Spain, June 28, 2020. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho

Reuters / Sunday, June 28, 2020
People throw streamers and hold signs reading "Cops Don't Make Us Safe" onto the wall of the Minneapolis Police Department before marching to support the LGBTQ community and the Black Lives Matter movement in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S., June 28, 2020. REUTERS/Nicole Neri

Reuters / Sunday, June 28, 2020
A woman stands outside her house next to rainbow flags placed on the windows during the International LGBT Pride Day, in Villanueva de Algaidas, southern Spain June 28, 2020. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Sunday, June 28, 2020
Participants kiss for a photo during the "Taiwan Pride Parade For the World" rally in Taipei, Taiwan, June 28, 2020. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Reuters / Sunday, June 28, 2020
JT Eichman, right, and John Knepper, left, show their rainbow nail polish after playing volleyball in the front yard of their apartment in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S., June 27, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Nicole Neri

Reuters / Saturday, June 27, 2020
People take part in the Berlin Pride 2020 event, in Berlin, Germany, June 27, 2020. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Saturday, June 27, 2020
People hold signs during the Berlin Pride 2020 event, in Berlin, Germany, June 27, 2020. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Saturday, June 27, 2020
An attendee listens to speakers voice their support for gay pride and black lives matter movements in New York City, New York, U.S., June 25, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2020
People ride their bikes to kick off LGBTQ pride month and to champion the bike as a mean of transport in Madrid, Spain, June 25, 2020. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2020
Joseph Fons holding a Pride Flag, runs in front of the U.S. Supreme Court building after the court ruled that a federal law banning workplace discrimination also covers sexual orientation, in Washington, U.S., June 15, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2020
People participate in a Black Trans Lives Matter rally in the Brooklyn borough in New York City, U.S., June 14, 2020. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2020
A participant carrying a flag takes part in an All Black Lives Matter march, organized by Black LGBTQ leaders, in the aftermath of the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, June 14, 2020. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu

Reuters / Sunday, June 14, 2020
Protesters march for LGBTQ pride month and against the death of George Floyd, who died while in Minneapolis police custody, in Silver Spring, Maryland U.S., June 13, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Saturday, June 13, 2020
