Celebrating Pride worldwide in a pandemic
A participant flutters a rainbow flag at the Angel of Independence monument although the Mexican LGBT community called for an online gay pride celebration as a protective measure amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Mexico City, Mexico June 27, 2020....more
Alex Hamlin dances in front of the Minneapolis Police Department before marching to support the LGBTQ community and the Black Lives Matter movement in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S., June 28, 2020. REUTERS/Nicole Neri
A demonstrator takes part in the Gay Liberation Front (GLF) pride march in London, Britain, June 27, 2020. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
People take part in a Gay Pride event which has been down-scaled amid coronavirus disease (COVID-19) fears, in Jerusalem June 28, 2020. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
An activist sings during the celebration of gay pride on a street in a city neighborhood in Mexico City, Mexico June 27, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A demonstrator wears a face mask during a joint LGBTQ and Black Lives Matter march on the 51st anniversary of the Stonewall riots in New York City, New York, U.S. June 28, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People lie on the street for a die-in to support the LGBTQ community and the Black Lives Matter movement in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S., June 28, 2020. REUTERS/Nicole Neri
People lie on the street for a die-in to support the LGBTQ community and the Black Lives Matter movement in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S., June 28, 2020. REUTERS/Nicole Neri
People dance during the "Taiwan Pride Parade For the World" rally in Taipei, Taiwan, June 28, 2020. REUTERS/Ann Wang
People take part in a Black Trans Lives Matter rally in London, Britain, June 27, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A participant wears a decorated face mask during a Black Trans Lives Matter rally in London, Britain, June 27, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Demonstrators are seen during the Gay Liberation Front (GLF) pride march in London, Britain, June 27, 2020. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
A general view shows Rabin square during a Gay Pride event, which has been down-scaled amid coronavirus disease (COVID-19) fears, in Tel Aviv, Israel June 28, 2020. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Demonstrators wearing face masks kiss as they take part in the Gay Liberation Front (GLF) pride march in London, Britain, June 27, 2020. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
People hold placards as they take part in the Gay Liberation Front (GLF) pride march in London, Britain, June 27, 2020. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
A protester holds a placard during a demonstration held by Madrid's Critical Pride platform, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in central Madrid, Spain, June 28, 2020. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho
A protestor carries a banner as members of Madrid's Critical Pride platform hold a demonstration, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in central Madrid, Spain, June 28, 2020. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho
A participant wears a face mask during the Berlin Pride 2020 event, in Berlin, Germany, June 27, 2020. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Demonstrators march in support of LGBTQ pride and black lives matter movements in New York City, New York, U.S., June 25, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Members of Madrid's Critical Pride platform hold a demonstration, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in central Madrid, Spain, June 28, 2020. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho
People take part in a Gay Pride event which has been down-scaled amid coronavirus disease (COVID-19) fears, at Rabin square in Tel Aviv, Israel June 28, 2020. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A woman wears face protection as she takes part in a Gay Pride event which has been down-scaled amid coronavirus disease (COVID-19) fears, at Rabin square in Tel Aviv, Israel June 28, 2020. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Members of Madrid's Critical Pride platform hold a demonstration, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in central Madrid, Spain, June 28, 2020. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho
Protestors take part in a march as members of Madrid's Critical Pride platform hold a demonstration, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in central Madrid, Spain, June 28, 2020. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho
A protestor wears a face mask as members of Madrid's Critical Pride platform hold a demonstration, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in central Madrid, Spain, June 28, 2020. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho
People throw streamers and hold signs reading "Cops Don't Make Us Safe" onto the wall of the Minneapolis Police Department before marching to support the LGBTQ community and the Black Lives Matter movement in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S., June 28,...more
A woman stands outside her house next to rainbow flags placed on the windows during the International LGBT Pride Day, in Villanueva de Algaidas, southern Spain June 28, 2020. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Participants kiss for a photo during the "Taiwan Pride Parade For the World" rally in Taipei, Taiwan, June 28, 2020. REUTERS/Ann Wang
JT Eichman, right, and John Knepper, left, show their rainbow nail polish after playing volleyball in the front yard of their apartment in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S., June 27, 2020. REUTERS/Nicole Neri
People take part in the Berlin Pride 2020 event, in Berlin, Germany, June 27, 2020. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
People hold signs during the Berlin Pride 2020 event, in Berlin, Germany, June 27, 2020. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
An attendee listens to speakers voice their support for gay pride and black lives matter movements in New York City, New York, U.S., June 25, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
People ride their bikes to kick off LGBTQ pride month and to champion the bike as a mean of transport in Madrid, Spain, June 25, 2020. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Joseph Fons holding a Pride Flag, runs in front of the U.S. Supreme Court building after the court ruled that a federal law banning workplace discrimination also covers sexual orientation, in Washington, U.S., June 15, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
People participate in a Black Trans Lives Matter rally in the Brooklyn borough in New York City, U.S., June 14, 2020. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A participant carrying a flag takes part in an All Black Lives Matter march, organized by Black LGBTQ leaders, in the aftermath of the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, June 14, 2020....more
Protesters march for LGBTQ pride month and against the death of George Floyd, who died while in Minneapolis police custody, in Silver Spring, Maryland U.S., June 13, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott
