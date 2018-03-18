Edition:
Celebrating St. Patrick's Day

People wear shamrock suits on St. Patrick's Day in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Saturday, March 17, 2018
Paradegoers watch the St Patrick's Day parade in New York City. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Saturday, March 17, 2018
A participant is seen during the St. Patrick's Day parade in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Saturday, March 17, 2018
A participant attends the St Patrick's Weekend Parade in Valletta, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Sunday, March 18, 2018
Actor Mark Hamill and his wife Marilou attend the St. Patrick's Day parade in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Saturday, March 17, 2018
Participants march the St Patrick's Day parade in New York City. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Saturday, March 17, 2018
A participant carries a baby while attending in the St Patrick's Weekend Parade in Valletta, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Sunday, March 18, 2018
A couple kiss on St. Patrick's Day in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Saturday, March 17, 2018
Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar marches with Governor Cuomo during the St Patrick's day parade in New York City. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Saturday, March 17, 2018
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge drinks sparkling water and Prince William drinks Guinness as they attend the presentation of Shamrock to the 1st Battalion Irish Guards, at a St Patrick's Day parade at Cavalry Barracks in Hounslow, London. Andrew Parsons/Pool via Reuters

Reuters / Saturday, March 17, 2018
A woman looks on as the Vilnele River colors green during St. Patrick's Day celebrations at the Uzupis neighborhood in Vilnius, Lithuania. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Reuters / Saturday, March 17, 2018
A couple kisses during the St Patrick's Day parade in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Saturday, March 17, 2018
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge strokes mascot Irish Wolfhound, Domhnall, as she attends the presentation of Shamrock to the 1st Battalion Irish Guards, at a St Patrick's Day parade at Cavalry Barracks in Hounslow, London. Andrew Parsons/Pool via Reuters

Reuters / Saturday, March 17, 2018
Women smile during the St Patrick's Day parade in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Saturday, March 17, 2018
A marching band performs during St. Patrick's Day in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Saturday, March 17, 2018
Participants are seen during the St. Patrick's Day parade in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Saturday, March 17, 2018
People attend St. Patrick's Day celebrations at the Uzupis neighborhood in Vilnius, Lithuania. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Reuters / Saturday, March 17, 2018
Participants wear cat masks during the St. Patrick's Day parade in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Saturday, March 17, 2018
A man takes a picture of people dressed as leprechauns on St. Patrick's Day in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Saturday, March 17, 2018
Participants march the St Patrick's Day parade in New York City. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Saturday, March 17, 2018
