Celebrating St. Patrick's Day
People wear shamrock suits on St. Patrick's Day in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Paradegoers watch the St Patrick's Day parade in New York City. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
A participant is seen during the St. Patrick's Day parade in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A participant attends the St Patrick's Weekend Parade in Valletta, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Actor Mark Hamill and his wife Marilou attend the St. Patrick's Day parade in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Participants march the St Patrick's Day parade in New York City. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
A participant carries a baby while attending in the St Patrick's Weekend Parade in Valletta, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A couple kiss on St. Patrick's Day in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar marches with Governor Cuomo during the St Patrick's day parade in New York City. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge drinks sparkling water and Prince William drinks Guinness as they attend the presentation of Shamrock to the 1st Battalion Irish Guards, at a St Patrick's Day parade at Cavalry Barracks in Hounslow, London. Andrew...more
A woman looks on as the Vilnele River colors green during St. Patrick's Day celebrations at the Uzupis neighborhood in Vilnius, Lithuania. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
A couple kisses during the St Patrick's Day parade in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge strokes mascot Irish Wolfhound, Domhnall, as she attends the presentation of Shamrock to the 1st Battalion Irish Guards, at a St Patrick's Day parade at Cavalry Barracks in Hounslow, London. Andrew Parsons/Pool via...more
Women smile during the St Patrick's Day parade in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A marching band performs during St. Patrick's Day in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Participants are seen during the St. Patrick's Day parade in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
People attend St. Patrick's Day celebrations at the Uzupis neighborhood in Vilnius, Lithuania. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Participants wear cat masks during the St. Patrick's Day parade in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A man takes a picture of people dressed as leprechauns on St. Patrick's Day in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Participants march the St Patrick's Day parade in New York City. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
