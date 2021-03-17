Celebrating St. Patrick's Day
Willow O'Brien, 5, holds an Irish flag as she poses for pictures on Saint Patrick's Day in Dublin, Ireland, March 17, 2021. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A worker, wearing a protective mask, carries beers to customers at McSorley's Old Ale House on St. Patrick's Day in New York City, March 17, 2021. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A man dressed as St. Patrick poses for pictures as children rush to have their photo taken with him on Saint Patrick's Day in Dublin, Ireland, March 17, 2021. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Customers enjoy their beers at McSorley's Old Ale House on St. Patrick's Day in New York City, March 17, 2021. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A man dressed as a leprechaun walks through the city centre on Saint Patrick's Day in Dublin, Ireland, March 17, 2021. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A shamrock is pictured at McSorley's Old Ale House on St. Patrick's Day in New York City, March 17, 2021. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Customers enjoy their beers at McSorley's Old Ale House on St. Patrick's Day in New York City, March 17, 2021. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A French Bulldog wears a festive outfit on Saint Patrick's Day in Dublin, Ireland, March 17, 2021. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Customers enjoy their beers outside at McSorley's Old Ale House on St. Patrick's Day in New York City, March 17, 2021. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A man with his head colored green walks with an Irish flag on Saint Patrick's Day in Dublin, Ireland, March 17, 2021. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Customers enjoy their beers outside at McSorley's Old Ale House on St. Patrick's Day in New York City, March 17, 2021. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Revellers arrive at St. Patrick's Cathedral after marching during St. Patrick's Day in New York City, March 17, 2021. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Lynne Miller plays the bagpipes for guests outside as Farley's Cafe marks its 32nd anniversary with bagpipes, Irish stew, and live music on St. Patrick's Day in San Francisco, California, March 17, 2021. Miller has played the bagpipes at every...more
A man dressed as St. Patrick walks past the GPO on Saint Patrick's Day in Dublin, Ireland, March 17, 2021. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Cardinal Timothy Dolan pets some dogs as he greets revellers arriving at St. Patrick's Cathedral during St. Patrick's Day in New York City, March 17, 2021. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A display by Tourism Ireland entitled "Orchestra of Light" featuring a swarm of 500 drones is animated in the night sky above the Samuel Beckett Bridge on the river Liffey for St Patrick's Day in Dublin, Ireland, March 7, 2021. REUTERS/Clodagh...more
The North Lawn fountain is dyed green for St. Patrick's day at the White House in Washington, March 17, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Next Slideshows
Women create community of dance in Iran
Dance instructor Boshra and her students find the rhythm as a performance group in Tehran.
Celebrating winter's end during Pancake Week
People celebrate Maslenitsa, or Pancake Week, a week of feasting before Lent to mark the end of winter.
Japan worshippers walk across hot coals to pray for safety
Japanese worshippers prayed for the safety of themselves and their families by walking barefoot with Buddhist monks over smouldering coals at an annual festival...
Ukrainian couple handcuff themselves together
A Ukrainian couple who grew tired of arguing are trying to mend their on-off relationship by handcuffing their hands together for three months and documenting...
MORE IN PICTURES
U.S. facing biggest migrant surge in 20 years
The United States is facing the biggest surge of migrants at its southwestern border in 20 years, says the homeland security secretary as the Biden administration races to handle an influx of children trying to cross the U.S.-Mexico border alone.
Eight killed, including six Asian women, in Atlanta spa shootings
Eight people, six of them Asian women, were shot dead in a string of attacks at day spas in the Atlanta area, intensifying fears among Asian-Americans who have experienced increased attacks since the onset of the pandemic.
Women create community of dance in Iran
Dance instructor Boshra and her students find the rhythm as a performance group in Tehran.
Mars the wet planet
Somewhere between 30% and 99% of the abundant bodies of water on Mars' surface may now be trapped within minerals in the Martian crust, researchers said, running counter to the long-held notion that it simply was lost into space by escaping through the upper atmosphere.
Military tightens grip in Myanmar as protester death toll climbs
The Myanmar military junta imposed martial law in parts of the main city Yangon, giving commanders wide powers to stamp out dissent.
Murder of Sarah Everard sparks uproar over women's safety and policing
Furor continues over violence against women and heavy-handed policing after Sarah Everard's murder, with protests staged outside London police headquarters, parliament and Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office.
From Florida to San Francisco, Americans flock to movies, bars and ballparks
From the crack of the baseball bat in Florida to clinking of cocktails in San Francisco bars, the sounds of spring are in the air as Americans return to beloved pastimes amid loosened COVID restrictions.
Manila imposes evening curfew to tackle COVID surge
Nighttime curfews have been reimposed in the Philippine capital in a bid to tackle a new surge of coronavirus infections.
On board Russia's vaccine train
Healthcare workers inoculate people with the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine on board the Academician Fyodor Uglov medical train.