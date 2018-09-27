Celebrating Sukkot
A Jewish worshipper holds up his mobile phone as others, covered in prayer shawls, take part in a priestly blessing during the Jewish holiday of Sukkot at the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City September 26, 2018. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A general view shows thousands of Jewish worshippers attending the priestly blessing at the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City September 26, 2018. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man checks an etrog, a citrus fruit used in rituals during Sukkot, at a market in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood, Jerusalem September 20, 2018. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish boy looks through a window of a ritual booth, known as a sukkah, in Ashdod, Israel September 20, 2018. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish man holds palm fronds in Ashdod, Israel September 20, 2018. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Jewish worshippers pray during a priestly blessing at the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City September 26, 2018. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man checks an etrog in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood, September 20, 2018. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A Jewish worshipper prays during a priestly blessing at the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City September 26, 2018. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish man check myrtle branches to be used in rituals in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood, September 20, 2018. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man checks an etrog in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood, September 20, 2018. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man checks an etrog at a market in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood, Jerusalem September 20, 2018. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Onlookers watch from balconies as thousands of Jewish worshippers take part in a priestly blessing at the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City September 26, 2018. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man checks an etrog in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood, September 20, 2018. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men wait for a rabbi to check their palm fronds and etrogs in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood, September 20, 2018. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish children with palm fronds stand outside a ritual booth, known as a sukkah in Ashdod, Israel September 20, 2018. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men build a ritual booth, known as a sukkah, in Ashdod, Israel September 20, 2018. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish man builds a ritual booth, known as a sukkah, in Ashdod, Israel September 20, 2018. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish Jews stand outside a ritual booth, known as a sukkah, in Ashdod, Israel September 20, 2018. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Next Slideshows
World's largest fleet of model aircraft
Michael Kelly shows off his collection of diecast model aircraft, the world's largest, at its unveiling at Shannon airport in Ireland.
Milan Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Milan.
Day of Ashura
Millions of Shi'ite Muslims performed mourning rituals to mark Ashura, the holiest festival in their calendar, amid heightened measures in many places to...
Frenchman shares home with 400 reptiles
Over two decades, reptile enthusiast Philippe Gillet has amassed a collection of more than 400 phobia-inducing animals, including rattlesnakes, tarantulas and...
MORE IN PICTURES
Inventor debuts flying car drone
An inventor unveils what he calls a flying sports car in the Philippines.
Caught at the U.S.-Mexico border
Border patrol agents apprehend migrants caught illegally crossing the U.S. border from Mexico into Texas.
Inside the U.N. General Assembly
World leaders gather in New York for the global body's annual meeting.
Kids in the halls of power
Women politicians who have taken their kids to work.
Aftermath of Hurricane Florence
Nearly two weeks after Hurricane Florence struck the Carolinas, communities are still grappling with the flood waters as rivers crest and rainfall prolongs the flooding.
Celebrity mugshots
Our collection of celebrity booking photos.
Beluga whale spotted in River Thames
A beluga whale is spotted in the River Thames near London, hundreds of miles from its normal Arctic habitat.
Paris Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Paris.
Transgender woman runs for Brazil state legislature
Mother, teacher and pastor Alexya Salvador hopes to add one more title to her name: Sao Paulo state congresswoman.