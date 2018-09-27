Edition:
Celebrating Sukkot

A Jewish worshipper holds up his mobile phone as others, covered in prayer shawls, take part in a priestly blessing during the Jewish holiday of Sukkot at the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City September 26, 2018. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A general view shows thousands of Jewish worshippers attending the priestly blessing at the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City September 26, 2018. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man checks an etrog, a citrus fruit used in rituals during Sukkot, at a market in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood, Jerusalem September 20, 2018. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish boy looks through a window of a ritual booth, known as a sukkah, in Ashdod, Israel September 20, 2018. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish man holds palm fronds in Ashdod, Israel September 20, 2018. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Jewish worshippers pray during a priestly blessing at the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City September 26, 2018. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man checks an etrog in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood, September 20, 2018. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A Jewish worshipper prays during a priestly blessing at the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City September 26, 2018. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish man check myrtle branches to be used in rituals in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood, September 20, 2018. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man checks an etrog in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood, September 20, 2018. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man checks an etrog at a market in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood, Jerusalem September 20, 2018. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Onlookers watch from balconies as thousands of Jewish worshippers take part in a priestly blessing at the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City September 26, 2018. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man checks an etrog in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood, September 20, 2018. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men wait for a rabbi to check their palm fronds and etrogs in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood, September 20, 2018. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish children with palm fronds stand outside a ritual booth, known as a sukkah in Ashdod, Israel September 20, 2018. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men build a ritual booth, known as a sukkah, in Ashdod, Israel September 20, 2018. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish man builds a ritual booth, known as a sukkah, in Ashdod, Israel September 20, 2018. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish Jews stand outside a ritual booth, known as a sukkah, in Ashdod, Israel September 20, 2018. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

