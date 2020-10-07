Edition:
Celebrating Sukkot

An Ultra-Orthodox Jew inspects an Etrog citrus fruit used in rituals during the upcoming Jewish holiday of Sukkot, amid Israel's second national lockdown to battle the coronavirus crisis, in Ashdod, Israel September 30, 2020. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish boys look at Etrog citrus fruits used in rituals during the upcoming Jewish holiday of Sukkot in Ashdod, Israel September 30, 2020. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Jewish worshippers wearing protective face masks hold the Four Species used in rituals on the holiday of Sukkot as they stand in partitioned areas to adhere to the coronavirus restrictions during the priestly blessing at the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site in Jerusalem's Old City October 5, 2020. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

A man prays inside a tent as Orthodox Jews gathered for "Hoshanot prayers" on Sukkot holiday on a neighborhood lawn to avoid over-crowding at an indoor synagogue in the New York City suburb of Monsey, New York, October 5, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Men prepare palm branches to be used in rituals during the Jewish holiday of Sukkot in Jerusalem October 1, 2020. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Orthodox Jews gather for "Hoshonat prayers" as part of their Sukkot observance on a neighborhood lawn to avoid over-crowding at an indoor synagogue in the New York City suburb of Monsey, New York, October 5, 2020.REUTERS/Mike Segar

Ultra-Orthodox Jews build their sukka, or ritual booth, to be used during the upcoming Jewish holiday of Sukkot in Ashdod, Israel September 30, 2020. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A Jewish worshipper, covered in a prayer shawl, holds the Four Species, used in rituals on the holiday of Sukkot, as he sits in a partitioned area to adhere to the coronavirus restrictions, during the priestly blessing at the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site in Jerusalem's Old City October 5, 2020. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Men read from the Torah as Orthodox Jews gather for "Hoshanot prayers" as part of their Sukkot observance on a neighborhood lawn to avoid over-crowding at an indoor synagogue in the New York City suburb of Monsey, New York, October 5, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Orthodox Jews gather for "Hoshanot prayers" as part of their Sukkot observance on a neighborhood lawn to avoid over-crowding at an indoor synagogue in the New York City suburb of Monsey, New York, October 5, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Orthodox Jews gather for "Hoshanot prayers" as part of their Sukkot observance on a neighborhood lawn to avoid over-crowding at an indoor synagogue in the New York City suburb of Monsey, New York, October 5, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A Jewish worshipper holds the Four Species, used in rituals on the holiday of Sukkot, as he stands in a partitioned area for worshippers to adhere to the coronavirus restrictions during the priestly blessing at the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old City October 5, 2020. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Orthodox Jews gather for "Hoshanot prayers" as part of their Sukkot observance on a neighborhood lawn to avoid over-crowding at an indoor synagogue in the New York City suburb of Monsey, New York, October 5, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Ultra-Orthodox Jews inspect an Etrog citrus fruit and palm fronds to be used in rituals during the Jewish holiday of Sukkot in Ashdod, Israel September 30, 2020. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A Jewish worshipper holds the Four Species, used in rituals on the holiday of Sukkot, as he takes part in the priestly blessing at the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old City October 5, 2020. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Jewish worshippers, covered in prayer shawls, take part in the priestly blessing at the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City October 5, 2020. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

A Jewish worshipper holds the Four Species, used in rituals on the holiday of Sukkot, as he takes part in the priestly blessing at the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City October 5, 2020. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Jewish worshippers, covered in prayer shawls, take part in the priestly blessing at the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City October 5, 2020. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

A boy rides his bicycle next to ritual booths known as sukkot to be used during the upcoming Jewish holiday of Sukkot in Ashdod, Israel September 30, 2020. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Children look at Jewish worshippers taking part in the priestly blessing at the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City October 5, 2020. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

