Mon Jan 7, 2019

Celebrating the Epiphany

Participants take part in the traditional Three Kings swim to celebrate Epiphany at the Vltava River in Prague, Czech Republic, January 6, 2019. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Sunday, January 06, 2019
A member of the traditional group of "Los Historiantes" pulls a horse during a walk around the neighborhood of San Antonio Abad to celebrate the Three Kings Day holiday in San Salvador, El Salvador January 6, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Sunday, January 06, 2019
Men jump in the waters of a lake to catch a wooden crucifix during a celebration of Epiphany Day in Sofia, Bulgaria, January 6, 2019. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Sunday, January 06, 2019
Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I gives presents to Greek Orthodox faithful after they swam into the Golden Horn during the Epiphany day celebrations in Istanbul, Turkey January 6, 2019. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Sunday, January 06, 2019
A swan sits in a nest as participants take part in the traditional Three Kings swim to celebrate Epiphany at the Vltava River in Prague, Czech Republic, January 6, 2019. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Sunday, January 06, 2019
A reveller participates in the traditional celebration Folia de Reis (Kings' party), to celebrate the arrival of the Three Wise Men in Santa Marta slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil January 5, 2019. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Saturday, January 05, 2019
Michalis Apostolidis, 35, catches a wooden crucifix during Epiphany day celebrations in Thessaloniki, Greece January 6, 2019. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Sunday, January 06, 2019
A member of the traditional group of "Los Historiantes" rides a horse during a walk around their neighborhood of San Antonio Abad to celebrate the Three Kings Day holiday in San Salvador, El Salvador January 6, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Sunday, January 06, 2019
Men dressed up as Balthasar, Gaspar and Melchior, the Three Wise Men, protect themselves from the wind of a helicopter after arriving in it to participate in the Epiphany parade in Ronda, near Malaga, southern Spain January 5, 2019. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Saturday, January 05, 2019
Participants take part in the traditional Three Kings swim to celebrate Epiphany at the Vltava River in Prague, Czech Republic, January 6, 2019. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Sunday, January 06, 2019
Orthodox faithful jump to catch a wooden crucifix during Epiphany day celebrations in the southern suburb of Faliro in Athens, Greece January 6, 2019. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Sunday, January 06, 2019
Devotees holding religious statues attend a mass in San Francisco Church on Three Kings' Day, or the Feast of the Epiphany, in La Paz, Bolivia, January 6, 2019. REUTERS/David Mercado

Reuters / Sunday, January 06, 2019
Participants arrive for the traditional Three Kings swim to celebrate Epiphany at the Vltava River in Prague, Czech Republic, January 6, 2019. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Sunday, January 06, 2019
A boy holds a wooden cross as men dance in the icy waters of Tnudzha river during a celebration of Epiphany Day in the town of Kalofer, Bulgaria, January 6, 2019. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Sunday, January 06, 2019
An Orthodox faithful kisses a cross during a celebration for Orthodox Epiphany Day, on the northern side of ethnically-split Cyprus, in Famagusta, Cyprus January 6, 2019. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

Reuters / Sunday, January 06, 2019
A participant takes part in the traditional Three Kings swim to celebrate Epiphany at the Vltava River in Prague, Czech Republic, January 6, 2019. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Sunday, January 06, 2019
Pope Francis arrives to conduct he Mass for the Feast of Epiphany in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican January 6, 2019. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Sunday, January 06, 2019
Revellers participate in the traditional celebration Folia de Reis (Kings' party), to celebrate the arrival of the Three Wise Men in Santa Marta slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil January 5, 2019. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Saturday, January 05, 2019
Men dance in the icy waters of Tnudzha river during a celebration of Epiphany Day in the town of Kalofer, Bulgaria, January 6, 2019. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Sunday, January 06, 2019
Horse riders take part in the traditional Epiphany parade in Madrid, Spain January 5, 2019. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Saturday, January 05, 2019
