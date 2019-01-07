Celebrating the Epiphany
Participants take part in the traditional Three Kings swim to celebrate Epiphany at the Vltava River in Prague, Czech Republic, January 6, 2019. REUTERS/David W Cerny
A member of the traditional group of "Los Historiantes" pulls a horse during a walk around the neighborhood of San Antonio Abad to celebrate the Three Kings Day holiday in San Salvador, El Salvador January 6, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Men jump in the waters of a lake to catch a wooden crucifix during a celebration of Epiphany Day in Sofia, Bulgaria, January 6, 2019. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I gives presents to Greek Orthodox faithful after they swam into the Golden Horn during the Epiphany day celebrations in Istanbul, Turkey January 6, 2019. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A swan sits in a nest as participants take part in the traditional Three Kings swim to celebrate Epiphany at the Vltava River in Prague, Czech Republic, January 6, 2019. REUTERS/David W Cerny
A reveller participates in the traditional celebration Folia de Reis (Kings' party), to celebrate the arrival of the Three Wise Men in Santa Marta slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil January 5, 2019. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Michalis Apostolidis, 35, catches a wooden crucifix during Epiphany day celebrations in Thessaloniki, Greece January 6, 2019. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
A member of the traditional group of "Los Historiantes" rides a horse during a walk around their neighborhood of San Antonio Abad to celebrate the Three Kings Day holiday in San Salvador, El Salvador January 6, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Men dressed up as Balthasar, Gaspar and Melchior, the Three Wise Men, protect themselves from the wind of a helicopter after arriving in it to participate in the Epiphany parade in Ronda, near Malaga, southern Spain January 5, 2019. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Participants take part in the traditional Three Kings swim to celebrate Epiphany at the Vltava River in Prague, Czech Republic, January 6, 2019. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Orthodox faithful jump to catch a wooden crucifix during Epiphany day celebrations in the southern suburb of Faliro in Athens, Greece January 6, 2019. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Devotees holding religious statues attend a mass in San Francisco Church on Three Kings' Day, or the Feast of the Epiphany, in La Paz, Bolivia, January 6, 2019. REUTERS/David Mercado
Participants arrive for the traditional Three Kings swim to celebrate Epiphany at the Vltava River in Prague, Czech Republic, January 6, 2019. REUTERS/David W Cerny
A boy holds a wooden cross as men dance in the icy waters of Tnudzha river during a celebration of Epiphany Day in the town of Kalofer, Bulgaria, January 6, 2019. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
An Orthodox faithful kisses a cross during a celebration for Orthodox Epiphany Day, on the northern side of ethnically-split Cyprus, in Famagusta, Cyprus January 6, 2019. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou
A participant takes part in the traditional Three Kings swim to celebrate Epiphany at the Vltava River in Prague, Czech Republic, January 6, 2019. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Pope Francis arrives to conduct he Mass for the Feast of Epiphany in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican January 6, 2019. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Revellers participate in the traditional celebration Folia de Reis (Kings' party), to celebrate the arrival of the Three Wise Men in Santa Marta slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil January 5, 2019. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Men dance in the icy waters of Tnudzha river during a celebration of Epiphany Day in the town of Kalofer, Bulgaria, January 6, 2019. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Horse riders take part in the traditional Epiphany parade in Madrid, Spain January 5, 2019. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Next Slideshows
The children of Congress
Members of the 116th Congress bring the children in their lives to Washington's halls of power.
Dance drama declared UNESCO heritage
The performance of masked theater, known as Khon in Thailand and as Lakhon Khol in neighboring Cambodia, was listed by UNESCO as an intangible cultural...
Storms of sand
Storms of whipping winds and flying dust from around the world.
MORE IN PICTURES
Golden Globe Awards red carpet
Style highlights from the red carpet at the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills.
Elizabeth Warren visits Iowa
Senator Elizabeth Warren informally kicked off the 2020 Democratic presidential nominating fight on a weekend visit to Iowa, condemning the corrupting influence of money on politics and lamenting lost economic opportunities for working families.
Swearing in a historically diverse Congress
Incoming members of Congress, featuring a record number of women and Latinos in the House and more religious diversity, are ceremonially sworn in.
Celebrity mugshots
Our collection of celebrity booking photos.
Golden Globe Awards
Highlights from the Golden Globe Awards.
China's city of ice
Ice sculptures on display at the annual ice festival in China's northern city of Harbin.
Clashes in Paris as 'yellow vests' protest
Rioters in Paris torched motorbikes and set barricades ablaze on the upmarket Boulevard Saint Germain, as protests against high living costs and the perceived indifference of President Macron turned violent on the fringes.
Week in sports
A selection of some of our top sports photography of the past week.