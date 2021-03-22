Edition:
Mon Mar 22, 2021

Celebrating the Persian New Year

A supporter of pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) makes a victory sign during a gathering to celebrate Newroz, which marks the arrival of spring, in Diyarbakir, Turkey March 21, 2021. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Reuters / Sunday, March 21, 2021
Iraqi Kurdish celebrate Nowruz Day, a festival marking the first day of spring and the new year, in the town of Akra near Duhok, in Iraqi Kurdistan, Iraq March 20, 2021. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Saturday, March 20, 2021
A person jumps over a bonfire as people gather to celebrate Newroz, which marks the arrival of spring, in Istanbul, Turkey March 20, 2021. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Saturday, March 20, 2021
Iraqi Kurdish people carry fire torches, as they celebrate Nowruz Day, a festival marking the first day of spring and the new year, in the town of Akra near Duhok, in Iraqi Kurdistan, Iraq March 20, 2021. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Saturday, March 20, 2021
Supporters of pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) gather to celebrate Newroz, which marks the arrival of spring, in Diyarbakir, Turkey March 21, 2021. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Reuters / Sunday, March 21, 2021
Iraqi Kurdish people carry fire torches, as they celebrate Nowruz Day, a festival marking the first day of spring and the new year, in the town of Akra near Duhok, in Iraqi Kurdistan, Iraq March 20, 2021. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Saturday, March 20, 2021
Supporters of pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) gather to celebrate Newroz, which marks the arrival of spring, in Diyarbakir, Turkey March 21, 2021. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Reuters / Sunday, March 21, 2021
An Iranian man poses for a photo with Nowruz-themed decorations, ahead of Nowruz, the Iranian New Year, in Tehran, Iran March 17, 2021. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, March 18, 2021
Fireworks explode during a celebration of Nowruz Day, a festival marking the first day of spring and the new year, in the town of Akra near Duhok, in Iraqi Kurdistan, Iraq March 20, 2021. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Saturday, March 20, 2021
An Iranian man plays an instrument ahead of Nowruz, the Iranian New Year, in Tehran, Iran March 17, 2021. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, March 18, 2021
Iraqi Kurdish people celebrate Nowruz Day, a festival marking the first day of spring and the new year, in the town of Akra near Duhok, in Iraqi Kurdistan, Iraq March 20, 2021. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Saturday, March 20, 2021
Supporters of pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) gather to celebrate Newroz, which marks the arrival of spring, in Diyarbakir, Turkey March 21, 2021. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Reuters / Sunday, March 21, 2021
Supporters of pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) gather to celebrate Newroz, which marks the arrival of spring, in Diyarbakir, Turkey March 21, 2021. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Reuters / Sunday, March 21, 2021
A view of Akra during the celebrations of Nowruz Day, a festival marking the first day of spring and the new year, in Iraqi Kurdistan, Iraq March 20, 2021. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Saturday, March 20, 2021
People dance at the Tajrish Bazaar, ahead of Nowruz, the Iranian New Year, in Tehran, Iran March 17, 2021. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, March 18, 2021
Fire torches are seen as Iraqi Kurdish people celebrate Nowruz Day, a festival marking the first day of spring and the new year, in the town of Akra near Duhok, in Iraqi Kurdistan, Iraq March 20, 2021. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Saturday, March 20, 2021
An Iranian woman paints a Nowruz-themed decoration, ahead of Nowruz, the Iranian New Year, in Tehran, Iran March 17, 2021. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, March 18, 2021
An Iranian girls a bag of goldfish ahead of Nowruz, the Iranian New Year, in Tehran, Iran March 17, 2021. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, March 18, 2021
Iraqi Kurdish people holding Kurdish flags celebrate Nowruz Day, a festival marking the first day of spring and the new year, in the town of Akra near Duhok, in Iraqi Kurdistan, Iraq March 20, 2021. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Saturday, March 20, 2021
A demonstrator holds a flag as people gather to celebrate Newroz, which marks the arrival of spring, in Istanbul, Turkey March 20, 2021. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Saturday, March 20, 2021
