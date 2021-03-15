Celebrating winter's end during Pancake Week
People watch at a burning installation called "Vaccination Tower", during celebrations of Maslenitsa, a pagan holiday, marking the end of the winter in the village of Nikola Lenivets in Kaluga region, Russia March 13, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A man drops a skillet, which he gets as a prize after climbed up a wooden pole, during celebrations of Maslenitsa, also known as Pancake Week, which is a pagan holiday marking the end of winter, in Russia's far eastern city of Vladivostok, Russia...more
An actor leads a round dance during celebrations of Maslenitsa, a pagan holiday, marking the end of the winter in the village of Nikola Lenivets in Kaluga region, Russia March 13, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
People watch a burning effigy of Lady Maslenitsa during celebrations of Maslenitsa, also known as Pancake Week, which is a pagan holiday marking the end of winter, in the town of Yuryev-Polsky in Vladimir region, Russia March 13, 2021....more
A view on an installation called "Vaccination Tower", during celebrations of Maslenitsa, a pagan holiday, marking the end of the winter in the village of Nikola Lenivets in Kaluga region, Russia March 13, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Young woman dances in front of a burning installation called “Vaccination Tower”, during celebrations of Maslenitsa, a pagan holiday, marking the end of the winter in the village of Nikola Lenivets in Kaluga region, Russia March 13, 2021....more
A man climbs up a wooden pole to get a prize during celebrations of Maslenitsa, also known as Pancake Week, which is a pagan holiday marking the end of winter, in Russia's far eastern city of Vladivostok, Russia March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev
Participants try pancakes during a celebration of Maslenitsa, also known as Pancake Week, which is a pagan holiday marking the end of winter, in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Anastasia Makarycheva
A man drops prizes, which he got after climbed up a wooden pole, during celebrations of Maslenitsa, also known as Pancake Week, which is a pagan holiday marking the end of winter, in Russia's far eastern city of Vladivostok, Russia March 14, 2021....more
Participants run into each other during a traditional fighting game to celebrate Maslenitsa, also known as Pancake Week, which is a pagan holiday marking the end of winter, in Moscow region, Russia March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
A man climbs up a wooden pole to get a prize during celebrations of Maslenitsa, also known as Pancake Week, which is a pagan holiday marking the end of winter, in Moscow region, Russia March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
A participant throws a valenok, Russian traditional felt footwear, during the celebration of Maslenitsa, also known as Pancake Week, which is a pagan holiday marking the end of winter in Russia's far eastern city of Vladivostok, Russia March 14,...more
A man climbs up a wooden pole to get a prize next to an effigy of Lady Maslenitsa during celebrations of Maslenitsa, also known as Pancake Week, which is a pagan holiday marking the end of winter, in the village of Sokuluk, Kyrgyzstan, March 14,...more
Spectators gather around a burning effigy of Lady Maslenitsa during the celebration of Maslenitsa, also known as Pancake Week, which is a pagan holiday marking the end of winter in front of a monument of a revolutionary soldier in Russia's far...more
A man climbs up a wooden pole to get a prize in front of an Orthodox cathedral during celebrations of Maslenitsa, also known as Pancake Week, which is a pagan holiday marking the end of winter, in Russia's far eastern city of Vladivostok, Russia...more
A man reacts near a burning installation called “Vaccination Tower”, during celebrations of Maslenitsa, a pagan holiday, marking the end of the winter in the village of Nikola Lenivets in Kaluga region, Russia March 13, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Artist Sergei Pakhomov performs inside an installation called "Vaccination Tower", during celebrations of Maslenitsa, a pagan holiday, marking the end of the winter in the village of Nikola Lenivets in Kaluga region, Russia March 13, 2021....more
People take part in a pillow fight during celebrations of Maslenitsa, also known as Pancake Week, which is a pagan holiday marking the end of winter, in the town of Yuryev-Polsky in Vladimir region, Russia March 13, 2021. RETERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
People watch a burning installation called "Vaccination Tower" during celebrations of Maslenitsa, a pagan holiday, marking the end of the winter in the village of Nikola Lenivets in Kaluga region, Russia March 13, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
People watch at a burning installation called "Vaccination Tower", during celebrations of Maslenitsa, a pagan holiday, marking the end of the winter in the village of Nikola Lenivets in Kaluga region, Russia March 13, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A figure of an elephant covered with pancakes is seen on display during celebrations of Maslenitsa, also known as Pancake Week, which is a pagan holiday marking the end of winter, in Stavropol, Russia March 1, 2020. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
People take part in a festive activity during celebrations of Maslenitsa, also known as Pancake Week, which is a pagan holiday marking the end of winter, in the town of Yuryev-Polsky in Vladimir region, Russia March 13, 2021. RETERS/Evgenia...more
People attend the celebration of Maslenitsa, also known as Pancake Week, which is a pagan holiday marking the end of winter, at a local school in central Moscow, Russia March 12, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Participants dressed in fancy costumes take part in a performance as students and teachers of a local school celebrate Maslenitsa, also known as Pancake Week, which is a pagan holiday marking the end of winter, in central Moscow, Russia March 12,...more
People take part in a festive activity during celebrations of Maslenitsa, also known as Pancake Week, which is a pagan holiday marking the end of winter, in Moscow region, Russia March 1, 2020. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
People watch a burning installation called "Vaccination Tower", during celebrations of Maslenitsa, a pagan holiday, marking the end of the winter in the village of Nikola Lenivets in Kaluga region, Russia March 13, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Next Slideshows
Japan worshippers walk across hot coals to pray for safety
Japanese worshippers prayed for the safety of themselves and their families by walking barefoot with Buddhist monks over smouldering coals at an annual festival...
Ukrainian couple handcuff themselves together
A Ukrainian couple who grew tired of arguing are trying to mend their on-off relationship by handcuffing their hands together for three months and documenting...
One year with COVID: Human connections in a distanced world
People around the world find ways to connect despite the social distance.
What a face mask looks like up close
Fabric fibers on protective face masks are seen through an electron microscope.
MORE IN PICTURES
Black-clad women rally in Australia to demand gender violence justice
Tens of thousands of women gathered across Australia to call for gender equality and justice for victims of sexual assault, after a wave of misconduct allegations in some of the country's highest political offices.
Guatemalan migrants laid to rest after massacre in Mexico
Loved ones mourn the 16 Guatemalan nationals massacred in one of Mexico's northern border states in January, a case that caused renewed consternation about the dangers faced by migrants bound for the United States.
Murder of Sarah Everard sparks protests
Protesters angry at men's violence against women and heavy-handed policing in the wake of the Sarah Everard's murder demonstrate outside London police headquarters, parliament and Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office.
Migrant surge at U.S.-Mexico border
Migrants cross the Rio Grande on their way north to the United States as President Joe Biden continues to roll back some of the Trump administration's hardline immigration policies.
Sled dogs and social distancing at Iditarod
Dallas Seavey claimed his fifth victory in the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race on this year's shortened course through the Alaskan wilderness.
Best of the Grammys
Highlights from the socially distanced 2021 Grammy Awards ceremony.
Dozens dead in bloody weekend of demonstrations in Myanmar
(Warning: graphic content) Dozens of protesters were shot dead and attackers torched several Chinese-financed factories in the city of Yangon, on the bloodiest day since the Feb. 1 coup against elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi.
Beijing choked by biggest sandstorm in decade
The Chinese capital is shrouded in thick brown dust due to strong winds blowing in from the Gobi desert and parts of northwestern China.
London police face backlash after dragging mourners at Sarah Everard vigil
London police faced a backlash from the public and an official inquiry into their actions after using heavy-handed tactics to break up an outdoor vigil for a woman whose suspected killer is a police officer.