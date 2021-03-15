Edition:
International
Pictures | Mon Mar 15, 2021 | 7:01pm EDT

Celebrating winter's end during Pancake Week

People watch at a burning installation called "Vaccination Tower", during celebrations of Maslenitsa, a pagan holiday, marking the end of the winter in the village of Nikola Lenivets in Kaluga region, Russia March 13, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

People watch at a burning installation called "Vaccination Tower", during celebrations of Maslenitsa, a pagan holiday, marking the end of the winter in the village of Nikola Lenivets in Kaluga region, Russia March 13, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Saturday, March 13, 2021
People watch at a burning installation called "Vaccination Tower", during celebrations of Maslenitsa, a pagan holiday, marking the end of the winter in the village of Nikola Lenivets in Kaluga region, Russia March 13, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
1 / 26
A man drops a skillet, which he gets as a prize after climbed up a wooden pole, during celebrations of Maslenitsa, also known as Pancake Week, which is a pagan holiday marking the end of winter, in Russia's far eastern city of Vladivostok, Russia March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev

A man drops a skillet, which he gets as a prize after climbed up a wooden pole, during celebrations of Maslenitsa, also known as Pancake Week, which is a pagan holiday marking the end of winter, in Russia's far eastern city of Vladivostok, Russia...more

Reuters / Sunday, March 14, 2021
A man drops a skillet, which he gets as a prize after climbed up a wooden pole, during celebrations of Maslenitsa, also known as Pancake Week, which is a pagan holiday marking the end of winter, in Russia's far eastern city of Vladivostok, Russia March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev
Close
2 / 26
An actor leads a round dance during celebrations of Maslenitsa, a pagan holiday, marking the end of the winter in the village of Nikola Lenivets in Kaluga region, Russia March 13, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

An actor leads a round dance during celebrations of Maslenitsa, a pagan holiday, marking the end of the winter in the village of Nikola Lenivets in Kaluga region, Russia March 13, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Saturday, March 13, 2021
An actor leads a round dance during celebrations of Maslenitsa, a pagan holiday, marking the end of the winter in the village of Nikola Lenivets in Kaluga region, Russia March 13, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
3 / 26
People watch a burning effigy of Lady Maslenitsa during celebrations of Maslenitsa, also known as Pancake Week, which is a pagan holiday marking the end of winter, in the town of Yuryev-Polsky in Vladimir region, Russia March 13, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

People watch a burning effigy of Lady Maslenitsa during celebrations of Maslenitsa, also known as Pancake Week, which is a pagan holiday marking the end of winter, in the town of Yuryev-Polsky in Vladimir region, Russia March 13, 2021....more

Reuters / Saturday, March 13, 2021
People watch a burning effigy of Lady Maslenitsa during celebrations of Maslenitsa, also known as Pancake Week, which is a pagan holiday marking the end of winter, in the town of Yuryev-Polsky in Vladimir region, Russia March 13, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
Close
4 / 26
A view on an installation called "Vaccination Tower", during celebrations of Maslenitsa, a pagan holiday, marking the end of the winter in the village of Nikola Lenivets in Kaluga region, Russia March 13, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A view on an installation called "Vaccination Tower", during celebrations of Maslenitsa, a pagan holiday, marking the end of the winter in the village of Nikola Lenivets in Kaluga region, Russia March 13, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Saturday, March 13, 2021
A view on an installation called "Vaccination Tower", during celebrations of Maslenitsa, a pagan holiday, marking the end of the winter in the village of Nikola Lenivets in Kaluga region, Russia March 13, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
5 / 26
Young woman dances in front of a burning installation called “Vaccination Tower”, during celebrations of Maslenitsa, a pagan holiday, marking the end of the winter in the village of Nikola Lenivets in Kaluga region, Russia March 13, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Young woman dances in front of a burning installation called “Vaccination Tower”, during celebrations of Maslenitsa, a pagan holiday, marking the end of the winter in the village of Nikola Lenivets in Kaluga region, Russia March 13, 2021....more

Reuters / Saturday, March 13, 2021
Young woman dances in front of a burning installation called “Vaccination Tower”, during celebrations of Maslenitsa, a pagan holiday, marking the end of the winter in the village of Nikola Lenivets in Kaluga region, Russia March 13, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
6 / 26
A man climbs up a wooden pole to get a prize during celebrations of Maslenitsa, also known as Pancake Week, which is a pagan holiday marking the end of winter, in Russia's far eastern city of Vladivostok, Russia March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev

A man climbs up a wooden pole to get a prize during celebrations of Maslenitsa, also known as Pancake Week, which is a pagan holiday marking the end of winter, in Russia's far eastern city of Vladivostok, Russia March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev

Reuters / Sunday, March 14, 2021
A man climbs up a wooden pole to get a prize during celebrations of Maslenitsa, also known as Pancake Week, which is a pagan holiday marking the end of winter, in Russia's far eastern city of Vladivostok, Russia March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev
Close
7 / 26
Participants try pancakes during a celebration of Maslenitsa, also known as Pancake Week, which is a pagan holiday marking the end of winter, in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Anastasia Makarycheva

Participants try pancakes during a celebration of Maslenitsa, also known as Pancake Week, which is a pagan holiday marking the end of winter, in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Anastasia Makarycheva

Reuters / Sunday, March 14, 2021
Participants try pancakes during a celebration of Maslenitsa, also known as Pancake Week, which is a pagan holiday marking the end of winter, in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Anastasia Makarycheva
Close
8 / 26
A man drops prizes, which he got after climbed up a wooden pole, during celebrations of Maslenitsa, also known as Pancake Week, which is a pagan holiday marking the end of winter, in Russia's far eastern city of Vladivostok, Russia March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev

A man drops prizes, which he got after climbed up a wooden pole, during celebrations of Maslenitsa, also known as Pancake Week, which is a pagan holiday marking the end of winter, in Russia's far eastern city of Vladivostok, Russia March 14, 2021....more

Reuters / Sunday, March 14, 2021
A man drops prizes, which he got after climbed up a wooden pole, during celebrations of Maslenitsa, also known as Pancake Week, which is a pagan holiday marking the end of winter, in Russia's far eastern city of Vladivostok, Russia March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev
Close
9 / 26
Participants run into each other during a traditional fighting game to celebrate Maslenitsa, also known as Pancake Week, which is a pagan holiday marking the end of winter, in Moscow region, Russia March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Participants run into each other during a traditional fighting game to celebrate Maslenitsa, also known as Pancake Week, which is a pagan holiday marking the end of winter, in Moscow region, Russia March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Reuters / Sunday, March 14, 2021
Participants run into each other during a traditional fighting game to celebrate Maslenitsa, also known as Pancake Week, which is a pagan holiday marking the end of winter, in Moscow region, Russia March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
Close
10 / 26
A man climbs up a wooden pole to get a prize during celebrations of Maslenitsa, also known as Pancake Week, which is a pagan holiday marking the end of winter, in Moscow region, Russia March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

A man climbs up a wooden pole to get a prize during celebrations of Maslenitsa, also known as Pancake Week, which is a pagan holiday marking the end of winter, in Moscow region, Russia March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Reuters / Sunday, March 14, 2021
A man climbs up a wooden pole to get a prize during celebrations of Maslenitsa, also known as Pancake Week, which is a pagan holiday marking the end of winter, in Moscow region, Russia March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
Close
11 / 26
A participant throws a valenok, Russian traditional felt footwear, during the celebration of Maslenitsa, also known as Pancake Week, which is a pagan holiday marking the end of winter in Russia's far eastern city of Vladivostok, Russia March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev

A participant throws a valenok, Russian traditional felt footwear, during the celebration of Maslenitsa, also known as Pancake Week, which is a pagan holiday marking the end of winter in Russia's far eastern city of Vladivostok, Russia March 14,...more

Reuters / Sunday, March 14, 2021
A participant throws a valenok, Russian traditional felt footwear, during the celebration of Maslenitsa, also known as Pancake Week, which is a pagan holiday marking the end of winter in Russia's far eastern city of Vladivostok, Russia March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev
Close
12 / 26
A man climbs up a wooden pole to get a prize next to an effigy of Lady Maslenitsa during celebrations of Maslenitsa, also known as Pancake Week, which is a pagan holiday marking the end of winter, in the village of Sokuluk, Kyrgyzstan, March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov

A man climbs up a wooden pole to get a prize next to an effigy of Lady Maslenitsa during celebrations of Maslenitsa, also known as Pancake Week, which is a pagan holiday marking the end of winter, in the village of Sokuluk, Kyrgyzstan, March 14,...more

Reuters / Sunday, March 14, 2021
A man climbs up a wooden pole to get a prize next to an effigy of Lady Maslenitsa during celebrations of Maslenitsa, also known as Pancake Week, which is a pagan holiday marking the end of winter, in the village of Sokuluk, Kyrgyzstan, March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov
Close
13 / 26
Spectators gather around a burning effigy of Lady Maslenitsa during the celebration of Maslenitsa, also known as Pancake Week, which is a pagan holiday marking the end of winter in front of a monument of a revolutionary soldier in Russia's far eastern city of Vladivostok, Russia March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev

Spectators gather around a burning effigy of Lady Maslenitsa during the celebration of Maslenitsa, also known as Pancake Week, which is a pagan holiday marking the end of winter in front of a monument of a revolutionary soldier in Russia's far...more

Reuters / Sunday, March 14, 2021
Spectators gather around a burning effigy of Lady Maslenitsa during the celebration of Maslenitsa, also known as Pancake Week, which is a pagan holiday marking the end of winter in front of a monument of a revolutionary soldier in Russia's far eastern city of Vladivostok, Russia March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev
Close
14 / 26
A man climbs up a wooden pole to get a prize in front of an Orthodox cathedral during celebrations of Maslenitsa, also known as Pancake Week, which is a pagan holiday marking the end of winter, in Russia's far eastern city of Vladivostok, Russia March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev

A man climbs up a wooden pole to get a prize in front of an Orthodox cathedral during celebrations of Maslenitsa, also known as Pancake Week, which is a pagan holiday marking the end of winter, in Russia's far eastern city of Vladivostok, Russia...more

Reuters / Sunday, March 14, 2021
A man climbs up a wooden pole to get a prize in front of an Orthodox cathedral during celebrations of Maslenitsa, also known as Pancake Week, which is a pagan holiday marking the end of winter, in Russia's far eastern city of Vladivostok, Russia March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev
Close
15 / 26
A man reacts near a burning installation called “Vaccination Tower”, during celebrations of Maslenitsa, a pagan holiday, marking the end of the winter in the village of Nikola Lenivets in Kaluga region, Russia March 13, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A man reacts near a burning installation called “Vaccination Tower”, during celebrations of Maslenitsa, a pagan holiday, marking the end of the winter in the village of Nikola Lenivets in Kaluga region, Russia March 13, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Saturday, March 13, 2021
A man reacts near a burning installation called “Vaccination Tower”, during celebrations of Maslenitsa, a pagan holiday, marking the end of the winter in the village of Nikola Lenivets in Kaluga region, Russia March 13, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
16 / 26
Artist Sergei Pakhomov performs inside an installation called "Vaccination Tower", during celebrations of Maslenitsa, a pagan holiday, marking the end of the winter in the village of Nikola Lenivets in Kaluga region, Russia March 13, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Artist Sergei Pakhomov performs inside an installation called "Vaccination Tower", during celebrations of Maslenitsa, a pagan holiday, marking the end of the winter in the village of Nikola Lenivets in Kaluga region, Russia March 13, 2021....more

Reuters / Saturday, March 13, 2021
Artist Sergei Pakhomov performs inside an installation called "Vaccination Tower", during celebrations of Maslenitsa, a pagan holiday, marking the end of the winter in the village of Nikola Lenivets in Kaluga region, Russia March 13, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
17 / 26
People take part in a pillow fight during celebrations of Maslenitsa, also known as Pancake Week, which is a pagan holiday marking the end of winter, in the town of Yuryev-Polsky in Vladimir region, Russia March 13, 2021. RETERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

People take part in a pillow fight during celebrations of Maslenitsa, also known as Pancake Week, which is a pagan holiday marking the end of winter, in the town of Yuryev-Polsky in Vladimir region, Russia March 13, 2021. RETERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

Reuters / Saturday, March 13, 2021
People take part in a pillow fight during celebrations of Maslenitsa, also known as Pancake Week, which is a pagan holiday marking the end of winter, in the town of Yuryev-Polsky in Vladimir region, Russia March 13, 2021. RETERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
Close
18 / 26
People watch a burning installation called "Vaccination Tower" during celebrations of Maslenitsa, a pagan holiday, marking the end of the winter in the village of Nikola Lenivets in Kaluga region, Russia March 13, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

People watch a burning installation called "Vaccination Tower" during celebrations of Maslenitsa, a pagan holiday, marking the end of the winter in the village of Nikola Lenivets in Kaluga region, Russia March 13, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Saturday, March 13, 2021
People watch a burning installation called "Vaccination Tower" during celebrations of Maslenitsa, a pagan holiday, marking the end of the winter in the village of Nikola Lenivets in Kaluga region, Russia March 13, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
19 / 26
People watch at a burning installation called "Vaccination Tower", during celebrations of Maslenitsa, a pagan holiday, marking the end of the winter in the village of Nikola Lenivets in Kaluga region, Russia March 13, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

People watch at a burning installation called "Vaccination Tower", during celebrations of Maslenitsa, a pagan holiday, marking the end of the winter in the village of Nikola Lenivets in Kaluga region, Russia March 13, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Saturday, March 13, 2021
People watch at a burning installation called "Vaccination Tower", during celebrations of Maslenitsa, a pagan holiday, marking the end of the winter in the village of Nikola Lenivets in Kaluga region, Russia March 13, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
20 / 26
A figure of an elephant covered with pancakes is seen on display during celebrations of Maslenitsa, also known as Pancake Week, which is a pagan holiday marking the end of winter, in Stavropol, Russia March 1, 2020. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

A figure of an elephant covered with pancakes is seen on display during celebrations of Maslenitsa, also known as Pancake Week, which is a pagan holiday marking the end of winter, in Stavropol, Russia March 1, 2020. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Reuters / Sunday, March 01, 2020
A figure of an elephant covered with pancakes is seen on display during celebrations of Maslenitsa, also known as Pancake Week, which is a pagan holiday marking the end of winter, in Stavropol, Russia March 1, 2020. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko
Close
21 / 26
People take part in a festive activity during celebrations of Maslenitsa, also known as Pancake Week, which is a pagan holiday marking the end of winter, in the town of Yuryev-Polsky in Vladimir region, Russia March 13, 2021. RETERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

People take part in a festive activity during celebrations of Maslenitsa, also known as Pancake Week, which is a pagan holiday marking the end of winter, in the town of Yuryev-Polsky in Vladimir region, Russia March 13, 2021. RETERS/Evgenia...more

Reuters / Saturday, March 13, 2021
People take part in a festive activity during celebrations of Maslenitsa, also known as Pancake Week, which is a pagan holiday marking the end of winter, in the town of Yuryev-Polsky in Vladimir region, Russia March 13, 2021. RETERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
Close
22 / 26
People attend the celebration of Maslenitsa, also known as Pancake Week, which is a pagan holiday marking the end of winter, at a local school in central Moscow, Russia March 12, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

People attend the celebration of Maslenitsa, also known as Pancake Week, which is a pagan holiday marking the end of winter, at a local school in central Moscow, Russia March 12, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Friday, March 12, 2021
People attend the celebration of Maslenitsa, also known as Pancake Week, which is a pagan holiday marking the end of winter, at a local school in central Moscow, Russia March 12, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
23 / 26
Participants dressed in fancy costumes take part in a performance as students and teachers of a local school celebrate Maslenitsa, also known as Pancake Week, which is a pagan holiday marking the end of winter, in central Moscow, Russia March 12, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Participants dressed in fancy costumes take part in a performance as students and teachers of a local school celebrate Maslenitsa, also known as Pancake Week, which is a pagan holiday marking the end of winter, in central Moscow, Russia March 12,...more

Reuters / Friday, March 12, 2021
Participants dressed in fancy costumes take part in a performance as students and teachers of a local school celebrate Maslenitsa, also known as Pancake Week, which is a pagan holiday marking the end of winter, in central Moscow, Russia March 12, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
24 / 26
People take part in a festive activity during celebrations of Maslenitsa, also known as Pancake Week, which is a pagan holiday marking the end of winter, in Moscow region, Russia March 1, 2020. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

People take part in a festive activity during celebrations of Maslenitsa, also known as Pancake Week, which is a pagan holiday marking the end of winter, in Moscow region, Russia March 1, 2020. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

Reuters / Sunday, March 01, 2020
People take part in a festive activity during celebrations of Maslenitsa, also known as Pancake Week, which is a pagan holiday marking the end of winter, in Moscow region, Russia March 1, 2020. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
Close
25 / 26
People watch a burning installation called "Vaccination Tower", during celebrations of Maslenitsa, a pagan holiday, marking the end of the winter in the village of Nikola Lenivets in Kaluga region, Russia March 13, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

People watch a burning installation called "Vaccination Tower", during celebrations of Maslenitsa, a pagan holiday, marking the end of the winter in the village of Nikola Lenivets in Kaluga region, Russia March 13, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Saturday, March 13, 2021
People watch a burning installation called "Vaccination Tower", during celebrations of Maslenitsa, a pagan holiday, marking the end of the winter in the village of Nikola Lenivets in Kaluga region, Russia March 13, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
26 / 26
View Again
View Next
Japan worshippers walk across hot coals to pray for safety

Japan worshippers walk across hot coals to pray for...

Next Slideshows

Japan worshippers walk across hot coals to pray for safety

Japan worshippers walk across hot coals to pray for safety

Japanese worshippers prayed for the safety of themselves and their families by walking barefoot with Buddhist monks over smouldering coals at an annual festival...

Mar 14 2021
Ukrainian couple handcuff themselves together

Ukrainian couple handcuff themselves together

A Ukrainian couple who grew tired of arguing are trying to mend their on-off relationship by handcuffing their hands together for three months and documenting...

Mar 12 2021
One year with COVID: Human connections in a distanced world

One year with COVID: Human connections in a distanced world

People around the world find ways to connect despite the social distance.

Mar 12 2021
What a face mask looks like up close

What a face mask looks like up close

Fabric fibers on protective face masks are seen through an electron microscope.

Mar 09 2021

MORE IN PICTURES

Black-clad women rally in Australia to demand gender violence justice

Black-clad women rally in Australia to demand gender violence justice

Tens of thousands of women gathered across Australia to call for gender equality and justice for victims of sexual assault, after a wave of misconduct allegations in some of the country's highest political offices.

Guatemalan migrants laid to rest after massacre in Mexico

Guatemalan migrants laid to rest after massacre in Mexico

Loved ones mourn the 16 Guatemalan nationals massacred in one of Mexico's northern border states in January, a case that caused renewed consternation about the dangers faced by migrants bound for the United States.

Murder of Sarah Everard sparks protests

Murder of Sarah Everard sparks protests

Protesters angry at men's violence against women and heavy-handed policing in the wake of the Sarah Everard's murder demonstrate outside London police headquarters, parliament and Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office.

Migrant surge at U.S.-Mexico border

Migrant surge at U.S.-Mexico border

Migrants cross the Rio Grande on their way north to the United States as President Joe Biden continues to roll back some of the Trump administration's hardline immigration policies.

Sled dogs and social distancing at Iditarod

Sled dogs and social distancing at Iditarod

Dallas Seavey claimed his fifth victory in the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race on this year's shortened course through the Alaskan wilderness.

Best of the Grammys

Best of the Grammys

Highlights from the socially distanced 2021 Grammy Awards ceremony.

Dozens dead in bloody weekend of demonstrations in Myanmar

Dozens dead in bloody weekend of demonstrations in Myanmar

(Warning: graphic content) Dozens of protesters were shot dead and attackers torched several Chinese-financed factories in the city of Yangon, on the bloodiest day since the Feb. 1 coup against elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

Beijing choked by biggest sandstorm in decade

Beijing choked by biggest sandstorm in decade

The Chinese capital is shrouded in thick brown dust due to strong winds blowing in from the Gobi desert and parts of northwestern China.

London police face backlash after dragging mourners at Sarah Everard vigil

London police face backlash after dragging mourners at Sarah Everard vigil

London police faced a backlash from the public and an official inquiry into their actions after using heavy-handed tactics to break up an outdoor vigil for a woman whose suspected killer is a police officer.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast