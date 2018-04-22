Celebration of marijuana
Elise McRoberts exhales after using a full spectrum oil vaporizer at the new Magnolia cannabis vape lounge in Oakland, California, April 20, 2018. Friday marked the first '4/20' since the sale of recreational marijuana became legal on January 1....more
Smoke rises during the annual 4/20 marijuana rally on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
A man smokes marijuana during the annual 4/20 marijuana rally in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Alan Ortega
Hannah Landau uses light therapy for relaxation at the new Magnolia cannabis lounge in Oakland, California. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Regina Dotson shows off her marijuana-themed earrings, necklace and sunglasses at the Magnolia cannabis lounge in Oakland, California. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Elise McRoberts displays an assortment of rings and nail designs, many of which are cannabis-themed, in Oakland, California. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
A man smokes marijuana during the annual 4/20 marijuana rally on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Hannah Landau wears marijuana-themed socks while using light therapy at the new Magnolia cannabis lounge in Oakland, California. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
A man with a marijuana-shaped bicycle takes a photo during the annual 4/20 marijuana rally on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Jeremy Gaines exhales while using a full spectrum oil vaporizer at the new Magnolia cannabis vape lounge in Oakland, California. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
A man wearing a mask of a marijuana leaf smokes marijuana during the annual 4/20 marijuana rally in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Alan Ortega
A man smokes marijuana during the annual 4/20 marijuana rally on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
A man smokes marijuana during the annual 4/20 marijuana rally on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Next Slideshows
National Student Walkout
Thousands of students walk out of classes across the United States, marking the 19th anniversary of the massacre at Columbine High School with a show of unity...
On the streets in Los Angeles
A look at people in Los Angeles facing homelessness, as the California's auditor says the state does a poor job helping homeless people find shelter and must do...
Deadly protests in Nicaragua
Protests in Nicaragua over changes to social security have led to the deaths of at least three people, including a police officer, the Red Cross said, heaping...
MORE IN PICTURES
National Student Walkout
Thousands of students walk out of classes across the United States, marking the 19th anniversary of the massacre at Columbine High School with a show of unity aimed at pressuring politicians to enact tighter gun restrictions.
On the streets in Los Angeles
A look at people in Los Angeles facing homelessness, as the California's auditor says the state does a poor job helping homeless people find shelter and must do more to address the problem.
Deadly protests in Nicaragua
Protests in Nicaragua over changes to social security have led to the deaths of at least three people, including a police officer, the Red Cross said, heaping pressure on the leftist government of President Daniel Ortega.
North Korea's nuclear ambitions
A look at North Korea's nuclear and ballistic missile programs, as North Korea says it will suspend nuclear and missile tests effective immediately and abolish a nuclear test site.
The blue forest
Wild bluebells form a carpet of blue in the Hallerbos, also known as the 'Blue Forest', near the Belgian city of Halle.
Fields of flowers
With 7 million bulbs in bloom this spring, and a total of 800 varieties of tulips, this Dutch flower garden is one of the largest in the world.
Returning to Marawi after Islamic State
Residents return to their homes for the first time since the battle between government troops and Islamic State militants began in May 2017, at the Islamic city of Marawi, Philippines.
Vote for Our Lives
Colorado gun control activists rally near Columbine High School one day before the 19th anniversary of the massacre there and a planned nationwide student walkout.