Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sat Apr 21, 2018 | 10:05pm EDT

Celebration of marijuana

Elise McRoberts exhales after using a full spectrum oil vaporizer at the new Magnolia cannabis vape lounge in Oakland, California, April 20, 2018. Friday marked the first '4/20' since the sale of recreational marijuana became legal on January 1. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Elise McRoberts exhales after using a full spectrum oil vaporizer at the new Magnolia cannabis vape lounge in Oakland, California, April 20, 2018. Friday marked the first '4/20' since the sale of recreational marijuana became legal on January 1....more

Reuters / Saturday, April 21, 2018
Elise McRoberts exhales after using a full spectrum oil vaporizer at the new Magnolia cannabis vape lounge in Oakland, California, April 20, 2018. Friday marked the first '4/20' since the sale of recreational marijuana became legal on January 1. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Close
1 / 13
Smoke rises during the annual 4/20 marijuana rally on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Smoke rises during the annual 4/20 marijuana rally on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Friday, April 20, 2018
Smoke rises during the annual 4/20 marijuana rally on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
2 / 13
A man smokes marijuana during the annual 4/20 marijuana rally in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Alan Ortega

A man smokes marijuana during the annual 4/20 marijuana rally in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Alan Ortega

Reuters / Friday, April 20, 2018
A man smokes marijuana during the annual 4/20 marijuana rally in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Alan Ortega
Close
3 / 13
Hannah Landau uses light therapy for relaxation at the new Magnolia cannabis lounge in Oakland, California. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Hannah Landau uses light therapy for relaxation at the new Magnolia cannabis lounge in Oakland, California. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Friday, April 20, 2018
Hannah Landau uses light therapy for relaxation at the new Magnolia cannabis lounge in Oakland, California. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Close
4 / 13
Regina Dotson shows off her marijuana-themed earrings, necklace and sunglasses at the Magnolia cannabis lounge in Oakland, California. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Regina Dotson shows off her marijuana-themed earrings, necklace and sunglasses at the Magnolia cannabis lounge in Oakland, California. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Friday, April 20, 2018
Regina Dotson shows off her marijuana-themed earrings, necklace and sunglasses at the Magnolia cannabis lounge in Oakland, California. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Close
5 / 13
Elise McRoberts displays an assortment of rings and nail designs, many of which are cannabis-themed, in Oakland, California. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Elise McRoberts displays an assortment of rings and nail designs, many of which are cannabis-themed, in Oakland, California. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Friday, April 20, 2018
Elise McRoberts displays an assortment of rings and nail designs, many of which are cannabis-themed, in Oakland, California. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Close
6 / 13
A man smokes marijuana during the annual 4/20 marijuana rally on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

A man smokes marijuana during the annual 4/20 marijuana rally on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Friday, April 20, 2018
A man smokes marijuana during the annual 4/20 marijuana rally on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
7 / 13
Hannah Landau wears marijuana-themed socks while using light therapy at the new Magnolia cannabis lounge in Oakland, California. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Hannah Landau wears marijuana-themed socks while using light therapy at the new Magnolia cannabis lounge in Oakland, California. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Friday, April 20, 2018
Hannah Landau wears marijuana-themed socks while using light therapy at the new Magnolia cannabis lounge in Oakland, California. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Close
8 / 13
A man with a marijuana-shaped bicycle takes a photo during the annual 4/20 marijuana rally on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

A man with a marijuana-shaped bicycle takes a photo during the annual 4/20 marijuana rally on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Friday, April 20, 2018
A man with a marijuana-shaped bicycle takes a photo during the annual 4/20 marijuana rally on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
9 / 13
Jeremy Gaines exhales while using a full spectrum oil vaporizer at the new Magnolia cannabis vape lounge in Oakland, California. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Jeremy Gaines exhales while using a full spectrum oil vaporizer at the new Magnolia cannabis vape lounge in Oakland, California. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Friday, April 20, 2018
Jeremy Gaines exhales while using a full spectrum oil vaporizer at the new Magnolia cannabis vape lounge in Oakland, California. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Close
10 / 13
A man wearing a mask of a marijuana leaf smokes marijuana during the annual 4/20 marijuana rally in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Alan Ortega

A man wearing a mask of a marijuana leaf smokes marijuana during the annual 4/20 marijuana rally in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Alan Ortega

Reuters / Friday, April 20, 2018
A man wearing a mask of a marijuana leaf smokes marijuana during the annual 4/20 marijuana rally in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Alan Ortega
Close
11 / 13
A man smokes marijuana during the annual 4/20 marijuana rally on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

A man smokes marijuana during the annual 4/20 marijuana rally on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Friday, April 20, 2018
A man smokes marijuana during the annual 4/20 marijuana rally on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
12 / 13
A man smokes marijuana during the annual 4/20 marijuana rally on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

A man smokes marijuana during the annual 4/20 marijuana rally on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Friday, April 20, 2018
A man smokes marijuana during the annual 4/20 marijuana rally on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
13 / 13
View Again
View Next
National Student Walkout

National Student Walkout

Next Slideshows

National Student Walkout

National Student Walkout

Thousands of students walk out of classes across the United States, marking the 19th anniversary of the massacre at Columbine High School with a show of unity...

Apr 20 2018
On the streets in Los Angeles

On the streets in Los Angeles

A look at people in Los Angeles facing homelessness, as the California's auditor says the state does a poor job helping homeless people find shelter and must do...

Apr 20 2018
Deadly protests in Nicaragua

Deadly protests in Nicaragua

Protests in Nicaragua over changes to social security have led to the deaths of at least three people, including a police officer, the Red Cross said, heaping...

Apr 20 2018
Notable deaths in 2018

Notable deaths in 2018

Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.

Apr 20 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

National Student Walkout

National Student Walkout

Thousands of students walk out of classes across the United States, marking the 19th anniversary of the massacre at Columbine High School with a show of unity aimed at pressuring politicians to enact tighter gun restrictions.

On the streets in Los Angeles

On the streets in Los Angeles

A look at people in Los Angeles facing homelessness, as the California's auditor says the state does a poor job helping homeless people find shelter and must do more to address the problem.

Deadly protests in Nicaragua

Deadly protests in Nicaragua

Protests in Nicaragua over changes to social security have led to the deaths of at least three people, including a police officer, the Red Cross said, heaping pressure on the leftist government of President Daniel Ortega.

Notable deaths in 2018

Notable deaths in 2018

Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.

North Korea's nuclear ambitions

North Korea's nuclear ambitions

A look at North Korea's nuclear and ballistic missile programs, as North Korea says it will suspend nuclear and missile tests effective immediately and abolish a nuclear test site.

The blue forest

The blue forest

Wild bluebells form a carpet of blue in the Hallerbos, also known as the 'Blue Forest', near the Belgian city of Halle.

Fields of flowers

Fields of flowers

With 7 million bulbs in bloom this spring, and a total of 800 varieties of tulips, this Dutch flower garden is one of the largest in the world.

Returning to Marawi after Islamic State

Returning to Marawi after Islamic State

Residents return to their homes for the first time since the battle between government troops and Islamic State militants began in May 2017, at the Islamic city of Marawi, Philippines.

Vote for Our Lives

Vote for Our Lives

Colorado gun control activists rally near Columbine High School one day before the 19th anniversary of the massacre there and a planned nationwide student walkout.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast