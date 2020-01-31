Celebration, resignation as Britain leaves the EU on Brexit Day
A pro-Brexit supporter smiles on Brexit Day as he poses on Parliament Square in London, Britain January 31, 2020. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
People celebrate Britain leaving the EU on Brexit day in London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A man burns an EU flag on Brexit day in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Anti-Brexit demonstrators visit Europe House to give flowers to the staff on Brexit day in London. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
A dressed up person holds a flag on Parliament Square on Brexit day in London. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
British pro-Brexit Members of the European Parliament leave the EU Parliament for the last time in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits The Industry Centre at University of Sunderland on Brexit day, in Sunderland. REUTERS/Scott Heppell/Pool
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon gestures as she delivers a speech on Brexit day in Edinburgh, Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
A man carries flowers and an EU-themed wreath at Parliament Square on Brexit day in London. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
A pro-Brexit supporter holds a placard at Parliament Square on Brexit day in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A man walks with a St. George's flag at Westminster Bridge on Brexit day in London. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
People step on an European Union flag as they celebrate at Parliament Square in London. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
A man poses for a picture on Parliament Square. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
People celebrate Britain leaving the EU on Brexit day in London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A pro-Brexit supporter holds a placard at Parliament Square on Brexit day in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Newspapers and other souvenirs are pictured at a store near Parliament Square in London. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
People celebrate Britain leaving the EU on Brexit day at Parliament Square in London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A man holds paintings as he walks up the stairs on Parliament Square in London. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
A general view shows the port on Brexit day in Dover. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
