Pictures | Fri Jan 31, 2020 | 11:41am EST

Celebration, resignation as Britain leaves the EU on Brexit Day

A pro-Brexit supporter smiles on Brexit Day as he poses on Parliament Square in London, Britain January 31, 2020. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / Friday, January 31, 2020
People celebrate Britain leaving the EU on Brexit day in London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

A man burns an EU flag on Brexit day in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Anti-Brexit demonstrators visit Europe House to give flowers to the staff on Brexit day in London. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

A dressed up person holds a flag on Parliament Square on Brexit day in London. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

British pro-Brexit Members of the European Parliament leave the EU Parliament for the last time in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits The Industry Centre at University of Sunderland on Brexit day, in Sunderland. REUTERS/Scott Heppell/Pool

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon gestures as she delivers a speech on Brexit day in Edinburgh, Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

A man carries flowers and an EU-themed wreath at Parliament Square on Brexit day in London. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

A pro-Brexit supporter holds a placard at Parliament Square on Brexit day in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A man walks with a St. George's flag at Westminster Bridge on Brexit day in London. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

People step on an European Union flag as they celebrate at Parliament Square in London. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

A man poses for a picture on Parliament Square. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

People celebrate Britain leaving the EU on Brexit day in London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

A pro-Brexit supporter holds a placard at Parliament Square on Brexit day in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Newspapers and other souvenirs are pictured at a store near Parliament Square in London. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

People celebrate Britain leaving the EU on Brexit day at Parliament Square in London. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

A man holds paintings as he walks up the stairs on Parliament Square in London. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

A general view shows the port on Brexit day in Dover. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

