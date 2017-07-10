Celebrations in Mosul
Iraqi Federal Police celebrate in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Iraqi Federal Police celebrate in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
A member of Iraqi security forces holds a flag of Islamic State militants on the top of a destroyed building from clashes in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Iraqi Federal police celebrate in West Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A member of Iraqi Federal police kisses the Iraqi flag in West Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Members of the Emergency Response Division celebrate in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Iraqi people celebrate the liberation of the embattled city of Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer
Iraqi Federal Police celebrate in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
An Iraqi girl gestures as she celebrates in West Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Iraqi Counter Terrorism Service members celebrate in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi announces victory over Islamic State in Mosul. Iraqi Prime Minister Media Office/via REUTERS
Members of the Emergency Response Division celebrate in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/ Alaa Al-Marjani
Members of the Emergency Response Division hold an Islamic State flag which they pulled down as they celebrate in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/ Alaa Al-Marjani
Iraqi Federal Police celebrate in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Iraqi people celebrate the liberation of the embattled city of Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer
A member of the Emergency Response Division holds an Islamic State militants flag in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A member of Iraqi Federal police kisses an old woman in West Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Iraqi Federal police hug each other as they celebrate in West Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Members of the Emergency Response Division celebrate in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Iraqi Federal Police celebrate in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi is pictured in Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer
Iraqi Counter Terrorism Service members hold an Islamic State flag, which they pulled down in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Members of the Emergency Response Division celebrate in the Old City of Mosul. REUTERS/ Alaa Al-Marjani
An Iraqi man carries an Iraqi flag as he celebrates the liberation of the embattled city of Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer
