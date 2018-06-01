Celebrities go to Washington
Boxer Lennox Lewis (R) stands by as actor Sylvester Stallone looks toward the heavens and offers up a punch in honor of the late Jack Johnson, the first black heavyweight boxing champion, whom President Donald Trump pardoned at the White House, May...more
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian departs the West Wing after meetings at the White House, May 30, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Actress Jennifer Garner, trustee for Save the Children, testifies before a House Appropriations Labor, Health and Human Services, Education and Related Agencies Subcommittee hearing on early childhood education on Capitol Hill, March 16, 2017....more
Actor Bill Murray, in Chicago Cubs attire, takes to the lectern in the briefing room during a visit to the White House, October 21, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Actress Helen Mirren (R) greets Senator Chuck Schumer (L), former U.S. Ambassador to Austria Ronald Lauder (C), and Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) (2R) before giving her testimony at a joint Senate Judiciary Subcommittee hearing to discuss...more
U2 lead singer Bono attends a Senate Appropriations State, Foreign Operations and Related Programs Subcommittee hearing on "Causes and consequences of violent extremism and the role of foreign assistance", April 12, 2016. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Donald Trump and his wife Melania listen to testimony before the U.S. Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs subcommittee during a hearing on "U.S. Financial Involvement in Renovation of U.N. Headquarters", July 21, 2005....more
Singer Elton John (R), founder of the Elton John AIDS Foundation, and Doctor Rick Warren react as they arrive to testify before a Senate Appropriations State, Foreign Operations and Related Programs Subcommittee hearing on global health problems, May...more
Ben Affleck (L), actor, filmmaker and founder of the Eastern Congo Initiative, testifies next to Microsoft founder Bill Gates, co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, before a Senate Appropriations State, Foreign Operations and Related...more
Actress Jennifer Garner and her daughter Violet Affleck are pictured after a Senate Appropriations State, Foreign Operations and Related Programs Subcommittee hearing on "Diplomacy, Development, and National Security", March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri...more
Actor George Clooney testifies during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing regarding Sudan, March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Benjamin Myers
Actress Glenn Close makes an appearance in the Brady Briefing Room at the White House, June 3, 2013, during her speaking appearance at the National Conference on Mental Health. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Actor Mickey Rooney speaks at a Senate hearing on elder abuse, neglect and financial exploitation, March 2, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young
Stephen Colbert testifies before the Immigration, Citizenship, Refugees, Border Security, and International Law Subcommittee hearing on Protecting America's Harvest, September 24, 2010. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Actress Nicole Kidman prepares to testify on international violence against women before the House Foreign Affairs committee, October 21, 2009. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Actor and pro-Tibet activist Richard Gere is greeted by Senator Barbara Boxer before testifying to the Senate Foreign Relations East Asian and Pacific Affairs Subcommittee on the situation in Tibet, April 23, 2008. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Singer Nick Jonas waves after he testifies at the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs hearing about type 1 diabetes research, June 24, 2009. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Actress Marcia Cross (R) of television series "Desperate Housewives" listens to Senator Mary Landrieu (D-LA) speak during a news conference, January 23, 2008. Cross was lending her star power to members of Congress to push forward legislation to end...more
