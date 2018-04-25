Edition:
Celebrities in wax

Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer poses next to a newly unveiled wax figure of first lady Melania Trump standing next to a wax figure of her husband, President Donald Trump, at the Madame Tussauds in New York, April 25, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Madame Tussauds unveils its new royal balcony experience featuring wax figures of Britain's Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip and Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, in London, Britain, March 26, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

People pose next to Madame Tussauds' wax figure of British actor Tom Hardy which has a soft warm chest and a beating heart, in London, Britain, February 8, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

French fashion designer Jean-Paul Gaultier (L) stands next to his figure made by French sculptor Eric Saint Chaffray at the Grevin wax museum during the presentation of his waxwork in Paris, France, December 18, 2017. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Gallery assistants pose, pretending to put the finishing touches to the hair and make-up of a waxwork of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, during a media event at Madame Tussauds in London, Britain January 18, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Model Kendall Jenner poses with her wax figure at Madame Tussauds in London, Britain February 23, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

People dressed as Santa Claus perform next to a wax statue of Taylor Swift during a Madame Tussauds' unveiling ceremony on Christmas eve in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, December 24, 2015. REUTERS/Darley Shen

Victoria's Secret model Adriana Lima poses with her Madame Tussaud's wax likeness at a reveal event at the Victoria�s Secret store in Manhattan, November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

A wax figure of actress Scarlett Johansson stands outside the Madame Tussauds New York attraction shortly after the figure was unveiled in Times Square in New York, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Musician Pharrell Williams makes peace symbol as he meets his wax double at Madame Tussauds in New York April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Guests wave Union Jack flags as they pose with wax figures of Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge at the Madame Tussauds Tokyo wax museum, in Tokyo November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Ed Sheeran takes a "selfie" with his wax figure at Madame Tussauds museum in Manhattan, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

The wax figures of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are displayed at the Grevin wax museum during a press presentation in Paris July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Celebrity tattoo artist Jessica V stands next to a wax figure of singer Rihanna as it is unveiled at New York City's Sacred Tattoo NYC shop, July 11, 2013.REUTERS/Mike Segar

Jimmy Fallon poses with his wax figures at Madame Tussauds museum in Manhattan, March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A wax figure of Lady Gaga after its unveiling at the Madame Tussauds museum in Berlin, December 9, 2010. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A wax figure of Mick Jagger at the Grevin Wax Museum in Prague, April 24, 2014. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Justin Bieber poses with a waxwork model of himself during an official unveiling at Madame Tussauds Wax Museum in central London, March 15, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Betty White smiles as she poses with her wax figure during its unveiling at Madame Tussauds Hollywood wax museum in Los Angeles, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Bret Hartman

Television journalist Anderson Cooper poses for a portrait with his wax figure from Madame Tussauds after seeing it for the first time on his talk show in New York, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A man looks at a wax figure of actor Johnny Depp at the opening of Madame Tussauds in Vienna March 31, 2011. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer

Madame Tussauds employee Lisa Burton poses with a paintbrush on a figure of Britain's Queen Elizabeth in London May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Taylor Swift smiles as she poses with her wax likeness during an unveiling of the statue at Madame Tussauds in New York, October 27, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A man jokes next to the wax figure of Albert Einstein at Grevin Wax Museum in central Seoul, South Korea, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Nicolas Cage stands next to his figure at the Grevin wax museum during the presentation of his waxwork in Paris, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/ Gonzalo Fuentes

Helen Mirren poses for photographers next to her wax model at Madame Tussauds in London May 11, 2010. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Wax figures of Whitney Houston sit on display after being unveiled at Madame Tussauds Wax Museum in New York, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Sean "Diddy" Combs touches his wax figure at Madame Tussauds in New York, December 15, 2009. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

People pose next to a wax figure of U.S. President Barack Obama at Madame Tussauds Wax Museum in Shanghai, November 12, 2009. REUTERS/Aly Song

Women wearing Christmas angels costumes pose with a wax figure of George Clooney, dressed in a Santa Claus outfit, at the German 'Madame Tussauds' in Berlin, December 5, 2008. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Carrie Underwood unveils her wax figure at Madame Tussauds in New York, October 22, 2008. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The wax figure of actress Elizabeth Taylor in her role as 'Cleopatra' is pictured at Madame Tussauds Hollywood in Hollywood, March 23, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo poses with his wax statue after an unveiling ceremony at the Madrid Wax Museum, in Madrid December 7, 2013. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho

A wax figure of Tyra Banks on display at the Madame Tussauds Museum in New York, July 24, 2008. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Celine Dion stands next to her figure at the Grevin wax museum during the presentation of her waxwork in Paris May 22, 2008. REUTERS/ Gonzalo Fuentes

Director Quentin Tarantino poses next to his wax figure after it was unveiled at Madame Tussauds in Hollywood, August 7, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

The wax figure of late pop star Michael Jackson is unveiled at Madame Tussauds in Hollywood, August 27, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

A wax statue of former President Bill Clinton at the Madame Tussauds wax statues museum in Shanghai, China May 1, 2006. REUTERS/Aly Song

