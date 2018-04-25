Celebrities in wax
Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer poses next to a newly unveiled wax figure of first lady Melania Trump standing next to a wax figure of her husband, President Donald Trump, at the Madame Tussauds in New York, April 25, 2018....more
Madame Tussauds unveils its new royal balcony experience featuring wax figures of Britain's Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip and Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of...more
People pose next to Madame Tussauds' wax figure of British actor Tom Hardy which has a soft warm chest and a beating heart, in London, Britain, February 8, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
French fashion designer Jean-Paul Gaultier (L) stands next to his figure made by French sculptor Eric Saint Chaffray at the Grevin wax museum during the presentation of his waxwork in Paris, France, December 18, 2017. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Gallery assistants pose, pretending to put the finishing touches to the hair and make-up of a waxwork of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, during a media event at Madame Tussauds in London, Britain January 18, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Model Kendall Jenner poses with her wax figure at Madame Tussauds in London, Britain February 23, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
People dressed as Santa Claus perform next to a wax statue of Taylor Swift during a Madame Tussauds' unveiling ceremony on Christmas eve in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, December 24, 2015. REUTERS/Darley Shen
Victoria's Secret model Adriana Lima poses with her Madame Tussaud's wax likeness at a reveal event at the Victoria�s Secret store in Manhattan, November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A wax figure of actress Scarlett Johansson stands outside the Madame Tussauds New York attraction shortly after the figure was unveiled in Times Square in New York, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Musician Pharrell Williams makes peace symbol as he meets his wax double at Madame Tussauds in New York April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Guests wave Union Jack flags as they pose with wax figures of Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge at the Madame Tussauds Tokyo wax museum, in Tokyo November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Ed Sheeran takes a "selfie" with his wax figure at Madame Tussauds museum in Manhattan, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
The wax figures of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are displayed at the Grevin wax museum during a press presentation in Paris July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Celebrity tattoo artist Jessica V stands next to a wax figure of singer Rihanna as it is unveiled at New York City's Sacred Tattoo NYC shop, July 11, 2013.REUTERS/Mike Segar
Jimmy Fallon poses with his wax figures at Madame Tussauds museum in Manhattan, March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A wax figure of Lady Gaga after its unveiling at the Madame Tussauds museum in Berlin, December 9, 2010. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A wax figure of Mick Jagger at the Grevin Wax Museum in Prague, April 24, 2014. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Justin Bieber poses with a waxwork model of himself during an official unveiling at Madame Tussauds Wax Museum in central London, March 15, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Betty White smiles as she poses with her wax figure during its unveiling at Madame Tussauds Hollywood wax museum in Los Angeles, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Bret Hartman
Television journalist Anderson Cooper poses for a portrait with his wax figure from Madame Tussauds after seeing it for the first time on his talk show in New York, September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A man looks at a wax figure of actor Johnny Depp at the opening of Madame Tussauds in Vienna March 31, 2011. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer
Madame Tussauds employee Lisa Burton poses with a paintbrush on a figure of Britain's Queen Elizabeth in London May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Taylor Swift smiles as she poses with her wax likeness during an unveiling of the statue at Madame Tussauds in New York, October 27, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A man jokes next to the wax figure of Albert Einstein at Grevin Wax Museum in central Seoul, South Korea, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Nicolas Cage stands next to his figure at the Grevin wax museum during the presentation of his waxwork in Paris, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/ Gonzalo Fuentes
Helen Mirren poses for photographers next to her wax model at Madame Tussauds in London May 11, 2010. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Wax figures of Whitney Houston sit on display after being unveiled at Madame Tussauds Wax Museum in New York, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Sean "Diddy" Combs touches his wax figure at Madame Tussauds in New York, December 15, 2009. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People pose next to a wax figure of U.S. President Barack Obama at Madame Tussauds Wax Museum in Shanghai, November 12, 2009. REUTERS/Aly Song
Women wearing Christmas angels costumes pose with a wax figure of George Clooney, dressed in a Santa Claus outfit, at the German 'Madame Tussauds' in Berlin, December 5, 2008. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Carrie Underwood unveils her wax figure at Madame Tussauds in New York, October 22, 2008. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
The wax figure of actress Elizabeth Taylor in her role as 'Cleopatra' is pictured at Madame Tussauds Hollywood in Hollywood, March 23, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo poses with his wax statue after an unveiling ceremony at the Madrid Wax Museum, in Madrid December 7, 2013. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho
A wax figure of Tyra Banks on display at the Madame Tussauds Museum in New York, July 24, 2008. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Celine Dion stands next to her figure at the Grevin wax museum during the presentation of her waxwork in Paris May 22, 2008. REUTERS/ Gonzalo Fuentes
Director Quentin Tarantino poses next to his wax figure after it was unveiled at Madame Tussauds in Hollywood, August 7, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
The wax figure of late pop star Michael Jackson is unveiled at Madame Tussauds in Hollywood, August 27, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A wax statue of former President Bill Clinton at the Madame Tussauds wax statues museum in Shanghai, China May 1, 2006. REUTERS/Aly Song
Next Slideshows
Time 100 Gala
Entertainers, political and social activists and business titans mixed at the Time magazine gala to honor its list of the 100 most influential people.
Best of CMA Awards
Highlights from the Country Music Association's annual awards in Nashville.
Best of Coachella
Highlights from the Coachella Music Festival in the California desert.
MORE IN PICTURES
Venezuela's education crisis
Nearly 3 million children are missing some or all classes in Venezuela, according to a study by universities, amid a deepening economic crisis.
Closing Philippines' Boracay resort island
Tourists and non-residents will be denied entry and boats will be barred from going within 1.8 miles of the island as it undergoes a process of rehabilitation, for which a complete plan has yet to be drafted.
Deadly protests in Nicaragua
Thousands of demonstrators took to the streets in the capital of Nicaragua to demand the resignation of the country's president after a violent crackdown by police on protests that have left at least nine dead.
Mourning after Toronto van attack
Vigils and memorials after a man plowed a rental van into pedestrians on a crowded Toronto sidewalk, killing 10 people in Canada's deadliest mass killing in decades.
Macron's state visit with Trump
French President Emmanuel Macron makes a three-day state visit to the United States in a high-stakes bid to salvage the Iran nuclear deal.
China auto show
The latest models and concept cars are unveiled at Auto China 2018 in Beijing.
Van plows into pedestrians in Toronto
A driver deliberately plowed his white Ryder rental van into a lunch-hour crowd in Canada's largest city, killing 10 people and injuring 15 along a roughly mile-long stretch of sidewalk thronged with pedestrians.
Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial
Bill Cosby is facing his second criminal trial on charges that he drugged and sexually assaulted Andrea Constand at his home in suburban Philadelphia more than 14 years ago. The first trial end in a mistrial last June when the jury could not come to a verdict.