Celebrities on the campaign trail

The Strokes play a concert at a campaign rally for Bernie Sanders at the University of New Hampshire one day before the New Hampshire presidential primary election in Durham, New Hampshire, February 10, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, February 10, 2020
Joe Biden talks with actor and comedian Keegan-Michael Key as he campaigns before his evening rally on Super Tuesday in Los Angeles, California, March 3. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2020
Elizabeth Warren is joined by musician John Legend at a campaign Get Out the Vote Event in Charleston, South Carolina, February 26. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, February 26, 2020
Tom Steyer dances onstage with rapper Juvenile singing "Back That Azz Up" during his Get Out the Vote rally in Columbia, South Carolina, February 28, the day before the South Carolina Presidential Primary. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Reuters / Friday, February 28, 2020
Joe Biden speaks as Vivica A. Fox sits on stage during a campaign event at Coastal Carolina University in Conway, South Carolina, February 27. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

Reuters / Thursday, February 27, 2020
Ultimate Fighting Championship president Dana White speaks as President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally in Colorado Springs, Colorado, February 20. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, February 20, 2020
Actress Cynthia Nixon introduces Bernie Sanders during a campaign rally one day before the New Hampshire presidential primary election in Rindge, New Hampshire, February 10. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, February 10, 2020
Actor Danny Glover speaks in support of Bernie Sanders at a campaign rally in Charlotte, North Carolina, February 14. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Friday, February 14, 2020
Actor Kevin Costner speaks ahead of Pete Buttigieg at a campaign event in Exeter, New Hampshire, February 10. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Monday, February 10, 2020
Actor Tim Robbins introduces Bernie Sanders to speak at a campaign stop in Hanover, New Hampshire, February 9. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Sunday, February 09, 2020
Pete Buttigieg, is greeted by actor Michael J. Fox during a campaign event at Keene State College in Keene, New Hampshire, February 8. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Saturday, February 08, 2020
Elizabeth Warren is joined by actor Jonathan Van Ness at a campaign town hall meeting in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, January 26. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, January 26, 2020
Actor and social activist Susan Sarandon speaks as she introduces Bernie Sanders during a campaign event at his campaign office in Davenport, Iowa, August 19. REUTERS/Al Drago

Reuters / Monday, August 19, 2019
The band "Portugal. The Man" performs before Bernie Sanders holds a campaign rally in Sioux City, Iowa, January 26. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Sunday, January 26, 2020
Filmmaker Michael Moore speaks during a campaign rally held by Bernie Sanders in Sioux City, Iowa, January 26. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Sunday, January 26, 2020
Zoe Manville of the band "Portugal. The Man" performs at a Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate and U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) campaign rally in Ames, Iowa, U.S., January 25, 2020. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Sunday, January 26, 2020
Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg shakes hands with actor Kevin Costner as he receives his endorsement during a campaign event at a high school in Indianola, Iowa, U.S. December 22, 2019. REUTERS/Rachel Mummey

Reuters / Sunday, December 22, 2019
Actor John Cusack introduces Bernie Sanders during a campaign town hall event in Exeter, New Hampshire, January 18. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

Reuters / Saturday, January 18, 2020
Singer Lee Greenwood at President Donald Trump's Keep America Great Rally at the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky, November 4. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Monday, November 04, 2019
