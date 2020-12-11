Edition:
International
Pictures | Fri Dec 11, 2020 | 2:06pm EST

Celebrities we lost in 2020

Actor Chadwick Boseman, age 43. Best known for his star turn in the blockbuster Marvel superhero film "Black Panther," Boseman died in August after a four-year battle with colon cancer. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actor Chadwick Boseman, age 43. Best known for his star turn in the blockbuster Marvel superhero film "Black Panther," Boseman died in August after a four-year battle with colon cancer. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, April 23, 2018
Actor Chadwick Boseman, age 43. Best known for his star turn in the blockbuster Marvel superhero film "Black Panther," Boseman died in August after a four-year battle with colon cancer. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
1 / 28
Actor Sean Connery, age 90. The Scottish movie legend shot to international stardom as the suave, sexy and sophisticated British agent James Bond and went on to grace the silver screen for four decades. REUTERS/David Moir

Actor Sean Connery, age 90. The Scottish movie legend shot to international stardom as the suave, sexy and sophisticated British agent James Bond and went on to grace the silver screen for four decades. REUTERS/David Moir

Reuters / Wednesday, June 16, 2010
Actor Sean Connery, age 90. The Scottish movie legend shot to international stardom as the suave, sexy and sophisticated British agent James Bond and went on to grace the silver screen for four decades. REUTERS/David Moir
Close
2 / 28
Game show host Alex Trebek, age 80. The brainy quizmaster of "Jeopardy!" became one of the most recognizable personalities on American television, hosting more than 7,000 episodes of the show. He was known for engaging contestants with straight-faced but witty banter and for his scholarly demeanor and scrupulous pronunciation. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Game show host Alex Trebek, age 80. The brainy quizmaster of "Jeopardy!" became one of the most recognizable personalities on American television, hosting more than 7,000 episodes of the show. He was known for engaging contestants with straight-faced...more

Reuters / Monday, June 17, 2013
Game show host Alex Trebek, age 80. The brainy quizmaster of "Jeopardy!" became one of the most recognizable personalities on American television, hosting more than 7,000 episodes of the show. He was known for engaging contestants with straight-faced but witty banter and for his scholarly demeanor and scrupulous pronunciation. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
3 / 28
"Glee" star Naya Rivera, age 33. Rivera, who played cheerleader Santana Lopez on the 2009-2015 TV series about a high-school choir, died of accidental drowning after going missing on a boating trip with her young son at California's Lake Piru in July. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

"Glee" star Naya Rivera, age 33. Rivera, who played cheerleader Santana Lopez on the 2009-2015 TV series about a high-school choir, died of accidental drowning after going missing on a boating trip with her young son at California's Lake Piru in...more

Reuters / Wednesday, January 08, 2014
"Glee" star Naya Rivera, age 33. Rivera, who played cheerleader Santana Lopez on the 2009-2015 TV series about a high-school choir, died of accidental drowning after going missing on a boating trip with her young son at California's Lake Piru in July. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
4 / 28
Actor Jerry Stiller, age 92. Stiller played two of American television's most cantankerous fathers on the sitcoms "Seinfeld" and "The King of Queens." REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Actor Jerry Stiller, age 92. Stiller played two of American television's most cantankerous fathers on the sitcoms "Seinfeld" and "The King of Queens." REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Monday, December 18, 2006
Actor Jerry Stiller, age 92. Stiller played two of American television's most cantankerous fathers on the sitcoms "Seinfeld" and "The King of Queens." REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
5 / 28
NBA great Kobe Bryant, age 41. One of the NBA's all-time greatest players, Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others in January. Bryant rocketed to fame as an 18-year-old rookie drafted straight out of high school and spent his entire 20-year career with the Lakers before retiring in 2016 with five championship rings. Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

NBA great Kobe Bryant, age 41. One of the NBA's all-time greatest players, Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others in January. Bryant rocketed to fame as an 18-year-old...more

Reuters / Saturday, July 27, 2019
NBA great Kobe Bryant, age 41. One of the NBA's all-time greatest players, Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others in January. Bryant rocketed to fame as an 18-year-old rookie drafted straight out of high school and spent his entire 20-year career with the Lakers before retiring in 2016 with five championship rings. Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
Close
6 / 28
Regis Philbin, age 88. A familiar face to TV viewers as an energetic and funny talk and game show host, Philbin logged more hours in front of the camera than anyone else in the history of U.S. television. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Regis Philbin, age 88. A familiar face to TV viewers as an energetic and funny talk and game show host, Philbin logged more hours in front of the camera than anyone else in the history of U.S. television. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Friday, November 18, 2011
Regis Philbin, age 88. A familiar face to TV viewers as an energetic and funny talk and game show host, Philbin logged more hours in front of the camera than anyone else in the history of U.S. television. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
7 / 28
Actor Kirk Douglas, age 103. The cleft-chinned movie star who fought gladiators, cowboys and boxers on the screen and the Hollywood establishment, died in February. Douglas made more than 90 movies in a career that stretched across seven decades, making him one of the biggest box-office stars of the 1950s and '60s. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Actor Kirk Douglas, age 103. The cleft-chinned movie star who fought gladiators, cowboys and boxers on the screen and the Hollywood establishment, died in February. Douglas made more than 90 movies in a career that stretched across seven decades,...more

Reuters / Tuesday, May 08, 2007
Actor Kirk Douglas, age 103. The cleft-chinned movie star who fought gladiators, cowboys and boxers on the screen and the Hollywood establishment, died in February. Douglas made more than 90 movies in a career that stretched across seven decades, making him one of the biggest box-office stars of the 1950s and '60s. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Close
8 / 28
Rocker Eddie Van Halen, age 65. The guitarist and founding member of the hugely successful rock band named after him and his drummer brother died in October. Van Halen's pioneering, virtuoso technique earned him a place along with the likes of Jimi Hendrix, Eric Clapton and Jimmy Page of Led Zeppelin as one of rock's top guitarists. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Rocker Eddie Van Halen, age 65. The guitarist and founding member of the hugely successful rock band named after him and his drummer brother died in October. Van Halen's pioneering, virtuoso technique earned him a place along with the likes of Jimi...more

Reuters / Friday, January 06, 2012
Rocker Eddie Van Halen, age 65. The guitarist and founding member of the hugely successful rock band named after him and his drummer brother died in October. Van Halen's pioneering, virtuoso technique earned him a place along with the likes of Jimi Hendrix, Eric Clapton and Jimmy Page of Led Zeppelin as one of rock's top guitarists. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
9 / 28
"Gone With the Wind" star Olivia de Havilland, age 104. Considered the last surviving actress of the Golden Age of Hollywood, De Havilland's acting career included two Academy Awards and a victory over Hollywood's studio system. She first drew attention by playing opposite swashbuckling Errol Flynn in a series of films starting in the 1930s before her enduring role as the demure Southern belle Melanie in "Gone With the Wind" in 1939. REUTERS/Mike Blake

"Gone With the Wind" star Olivia de Havilland, age 104. Considered the last surviving actress of the Golden Age of Hollywood, De Havilland's acting career included two Academy Awards and a victory over Hollywood's studio system. She first drew...more

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
"Gone With the Wind" star Olivia de Havilland, age 104. Considered the last surviving actress of the Golden Age of Hollywood, De Havilland's acting career included two Academy Awards and a victory over Hollywood's studio system. She first drew attention by playing opposite swashbuckling Errol Flynn in a series of films starting in the 1930s before her enduring role as the demure Southern belle Melanie in "Gone With the Wind" in 1939. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
10 / 28
Musician Little Richard, age 87. The self-proclaimed "architect of rock 'n' roll" who built his ground-breaking sound with a boiling blend of boogie-woogie, rhythm and blues and gospel, died in May of cancer. Richard, whose electrifying 1950s hits such as "Tutti Frutti" and "Long Tall Sally" and flamboyant stage presence influenced legions of performers, drew in both young Black and white fans at a time when parts of the United States were still strictly segregated. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Musician Little Richard, age 87. The self-proclaimed "architect of rock 'n' roll" who built his ground-breaking sound with a boiling blend of boogie-woogie, rhythm and blues and gospel, died in May of cancer. Richard, whose electrifying 1950s hits...more

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
Musician Little Richard, age 87. The self-proclaimed "architect of rock 'n' roll" who built his ground-breaking sound with a boiling blend of boogie-woogie, rhythm and blues and gospel, died in May of cancer. Richard, whose electrifying 1950s hits such as "Tutti Frutti" and "Long Tall Sally" and flamboyant stage presence influenced legions of performers, drew in both young Black and white fans at a time when parts of the United States were still strictly segregated. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Close
11 / 28
Actress Kelly Preston, age 57. Preston, who appeared in films including "Jerry Maguire" and "Twins," died in July after battling breast cancer for nearly two years, her husband John Travolta announced. Preston and Travolta met in 1988 when they appeared together in a film called "The Experts." They married in 1991. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Actress Kelly Preston, age 57. Preston, who appeared in films including "Jerry Maguire" and "Twins," died in July after battling breast cancer for nearly two years, her husband John Travolta announced. Preston and Travolta met in 1988 when they...more

Reuters / Monday, May 14, 2018
Actress Kelly Preston, age 57. Preston, who appeared in films including "Jerry Maguire" and "Twins," died in July after battling breast cancer for nearly two years, her husband John Travolta announced. Preston and Travolta met in 1988 when they appeared together in a film called "The Experts." They married in 1991. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
12 / 28
Country singer Kenny Rogers, age 81. The three-time Grammy winner and Country Music Hall of Famer was best known for songs like "The Gambler" and his 1983 duet with Dolly Parton "Islands in the Stream." After beginning his career in the 1950s with a jazz group, Rogers went solo in the 1970s and released his break-through single "Lucille" in 1977. REUTERS/Eric Henderson

Country singer Kenny Rogers, age 81. The three-time Grammy winner and Country Music Hall of Famer was best known for songs like "The Gambler" and his 1983 duet with Dolly Parton "Islands in the Stream." After beginning his career in the 1950s with a...more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 06, 2013
Country singer Kenny Rogers, age 81. The three-time Grammy winner and Country Music Hall of Famer was best known for songs like "The Gambler" and his 1983 duet with Dolly Parton "Islands in the Stream." After beginning his career in the 1950s with a jazz group, Rogers went solo in the 1970s and released his break-through single "Lucille" in 1977. REUTERS/Eric Henderson
Close
13 / 28
World soccer great Diego Armando Maradona, age 60. Rising to stardom from a grimy Buenos Aires slum to lead Argentina to World Cup victory, Maradona was a rags-to-riches story in his soccer-mad homeland. A magician with the ball - deceptively quick and a visionary passer - he is considered by some as the greatest soccer player ever. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

World soccer great Diego Armando Maradona, age 60. Rising to stardom from a grimy Buenos Aires slum to lead Argentina to World Cup victory, Maradona was a rags-to-riches story in his soccer-mad homeland. A magician with the ball - deceptively quick...more

Reuters / Tuesday, February 10, 2009
World soccer great Diego Armando Maradona, age 60. Rising to stardom from a grimy Buenos Aires slum to lead Argentina to World Cup victory, Maradona was a rags-to-riches story in his soccer-mad homeland. A magician with the ball - deceptively quick and a visionary passer - he is considered by some as the greatest soccer player ever. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
14 / 28
Musician John Prine, age 73. The Grammy-winning singer, who wrote his early songs in his head while delivering mail and later emerged from Chicago's folk revival scene in the 1970s to become one of the most influential songwriters of his generation, died in April after being hospitalized with symptoms of COVID-19. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Musician John Prine, age 73. The Grammy-winning singer, who wrote his early songs in his head while delivering mail and later emerged from Chicago's folk revival scene in the 1970s to become one of the most influential songwriters of his generation,...more

Reuters / Sunday, February 10, 2019
Musician John Prine, age 73. The Grammy-winning singer, who wrote his early songs in his head while delivering mail and later emerged from Chicago's folk revival scene in the 1970s to become one of the most influential songwriters of his generation, died in April after being hospitalized with symptoms of COVID-19. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
15 / 28
Magician Roy Horn, age 75. Horn, who alongside Siegfried Fischbacher starred in the popular, long-running Las Vegas act built around rare tigers, died in May of complications from COVID-19. Horn was seriously injured in 2003 when he was mauled by a white tiger during a performance at the Mirage hotel on his 59th birthday. The attack ended their show on the Las Vegas strip but the pair continued to make public appearances. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus

Magician Roy Horn, age 75. Horn, who alongside Siegfried Fischbacher starred in the popular, long-running Las Vegas act built around rare tigers, died in May of complications from COVID-19. Horn was seriously injured in 2003 when he was mauled by a...more

Reuters / Thursday, June 12, 2008
Magician Roy Horn, age 75. Horn, who alongside Siegfried Fischbacher starred in the popular, long-running Las Vegas act built around rare tigers, died in May of complications from COVID-19. Horn was seriously injured in 2003 when he was mauled by a white tiger during a performance at the Mirage hotel on his 59th birthday. The attack ended their show on the Las Vegas strip but the pair continued to make public appearances. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus
Close
16 / 28
Actor Irrfan Khan, age 54. Khan, among the first Indian actors to make a consistent mark in Western cinema, brought versatility and style to Hollywood movies such as "Life of Pi" and "The Namesake." REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Actor Irrfan Khan, age 54. Khan, among the first Indian actors to make a consistent mark in Western cinema, brought versatility and style to Hollywood movies such as "Life of Pi" and "The Namesake." REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Sunday, September 08, 2013
Actor Irrfan Khan, age 54. Khan, among the first Indian actors to make a consistent mark in Western cinema, brought versatility and style to Hollywood movies such as "Life of Pi" and "The Namesake." REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
17 / 28
Musician Bill Withers, age 81. A soulful singer best known for the 1970s hits "Lean on Me," "Lovely Day" and "Ain't No Sunshine," Withers died in March from heart complications. REUTERS/Chris Pizzello

Musician Bill Withers, age 81. A soulful singer best known for the 1970s hits "Lean on Me," "Lovely Day" and "Ain't No Sunshine," Withers died in March from heart complications. REUTERS/Chris Pizzello

Reuters / Tuesday, June 27, 2006
Musician Bill Withers, age 81. A soulful singer best known for the 1970s hits "Lean on Me," "Lovely Day" and "Ain't No Sunshine," Withers died in March from heart complications. REUTERS/Chris Pizzello
Close
18 / 28
Actor Fred Willard, age 86. The comic actor known for his genial but dunderheaded characters died in May. Willard was nominated four times for Emmy Awards, three of them for his role as Hank on "Everybody Loves Raymond." REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Actor Fred Willard, age 86. The comic actor known for his genial but dunderheaded characters died in May. Willard was nominated four times for Emmy Awards, three of them for his role as Hank on "Everybody Loves Raymond." REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Wednesday, April 27, 2011
Actor Fred Willard, age 86. The comic actor known for his genial but dunderheaded characters died in May. Willard was nominated four times for Emmy Awards, three of them for his role as Hank on "Everybody Loves Raymond." REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
19 / 28
Composer Ennio Morricone, age 91. Morricone, whose scores for movies such as "The Good, the Bad and the Ugly," "The Mission" and "Cinema Paradiso" made him one of the world's most famous screen composers, died in July. He won two Oscars and dozens of others awards including Golden Globes, Grammys and BAFTAs. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Composer Ennio Morricone, age 91. Morricone, whose scores for movies such as "The Good, the Bad and the Ugly," "The Mission" and "Cinema Paradiso" made him one of the world's most famous screen composers, died in July. He won two Oscars and dozens of...more

Reuters / Monday, January 21, 2019
Composer Ennio Morricone, age 91. Morricone, whose scores for movies such as "The Good, the Bad and the Ugly," "The Mission" and "Cinema Paradiso" made him one of the world's most famous screen composers, died in July. He won two Oscars and dozens of others awards including Golden Globes, Grammys and BAFTAs. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
20 / 28
Actor Terry Jones, age 77. Jones was one of the creators of Monty Python's Flying Circus, the British TV show that rewrote the rules of comedy with surreal sketches, characters and catchphrases, in 1969. He co-directed the team's first film "Monty Python and the Holy Grail" with fellow Python Terry Gilliam, and directed the subsequent Life of Brian and "The Meaning of Life." REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Actor Terry Jones, age 77. Jones was one of the creators of Monty Python's Flying Circus, the British TV show that rewrote the rules of comedy with surreal sketches, characters and catchphrases, in 1969. He co-directed the team's first film "Monty...more

Reuters / Friday, November 30, 2012
Actor Terry Jones, age 77. Jones was one of the creators of Monty Python's Flying Circus, the British TV show that rewrote the rules of comedy with surreal sketches, characters and catchphrases, in 1969. He co-directed the team's first film "Monty Python and the Holy Grail" with fellow Python Terry Gilliam, and directed the subsequent Life of Brian and "The Meaning of Life." REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
21 / 28
Musician Toots Hibbert, age 77. The influential and veteran Jamaican ska and reggae singer and founder of the band the Maytals died in September. Hibbert was one of the early proponents of reggae in the late 1960s and is often credited with giving the genre its name with his 1968 hit song "Do the Reggay." REUTERS/David Rae Morris

Musician Toots Hibbert, age 77. The influential and veteran Jamaican ska and reggae singer and founder of the band the Maytals died in September. Hibbert was one of the early proponents of reggae in the late 1960s and is often credited with giving...more

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
Musician Toots Hibbert, age 77. The influential and veteran Jamaican ska and reggae singer and founder of the band the Maytals died in September. Hibbert was one of the early proponents of reggae in the late 1960s and is often credited with giving the genre its name with his 1968 hit song "Do the Reggay." REUTERS/David Rae Morris
Close
22 / 28
Singer Helen Reddy, age 78. Reddy, whose 1972 song "I Am Woman" became a global feminist anthem, was the world's top-selling female vocalist in 1973 and 1974. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Singer Helen Reddy, age 78. Reddy, whose 1972 song "I Am Woman" became a global feminist anthem, was the world's top-selling female vocalist in 1973 and 1974. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Sunday, February 01, 2015
Singer Helen Reddy, age 78. Reddy, whose 1972 song "I Am Woman" became a global feminist anthem, was the world's top-selling female vocalist in 1973 and 1974. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
23 / 28
Carl Reiner, a driving force in American comedy as a writer for television pioneer Sid Caesar, partner of Mel Brooks and creator and co-star of the classic sitcom "The Dick Van Dyke Show," died June 30 at age 98. His career spanned seven decades and every medium from theater and recordings to television and movies, including directing "Oh, God!," three collaborations with Steve Martin and a role as an elderly con man in the revived "Ocean's Eleven" series. Reiner is survived by three children, including Rob Reiner, director of several hit movies and known for playing Archie Bunker's son-in-law "Meathead" in the hit TV comedy "All in the Family." Reiner's wife of 64 years, Estelle, died in 2008. Reiner expressed his approach to his work in his book "My Anecdotal Life," when he said, "Inviting people to laugh at you while you are laughing at yourself is a good thing to do. You may be the fool but you are the fool in charge." REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Carl Reiner, a driving force in American comedy as a writer for television pioneer Sid Caesar, partner of Mel Brooks and creator and co-star of the classic sitcom "The Dick Van Dyke Show," died June 30 at age 98. His career spanned seven decades and...more

Reuters / Saturday, January 30, 2010
Carl Reiner, a driving force in American comedy as a writer for television pioneer Sid Caesar, partner of Mel Brooks and creator and co-star of the classic sitcom "The Dick Van Dyke Show," died June 30 at age 98. His career spanned seven decades and every medium from theater and recordings to television and movies, including directing "Oh, God!," three collaborations with Steve Martin and a role as an elderly con man in the revived "Ocean's Eleven" series. Reiner is survived by three children, including Rob Reiner, director of several hit movies and known for playing Archie Bunker's son-in-law "Meathead" in the hit TV comedy "All in the Family." Reiner's wife of 64 years, Estelle, died in 2008. Reiner expressed his approach to his work in his book "My Anecdotal Life," when he said, "Inviting people to laugh at you while you are laughing at yourself is a good thing to do. You may be the fool but you are the fool in charge." REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
24 / 28
Musician Manu Dibango, age 86. The Cameroon-born Dibango arrived in France in the early 1950s and studied jazz and saxophone in Reims, where he started playing in clubs. In 1972 he had a major hit with "Soul Makossa," a song that brought him international success and was reinterpreted by many other artists. He died in March from a coronavirus infection. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Musician Manu Dibango, age 86. The Cameroon-born Dibango arrived in France in the early 1950s and studied jazz and saxophone in Reims, where he started playing in clubs. In 1972 he had a major hit with "Soul Makossa," a song that brought him...more

Reuters / Tuesday, March 24, 2020
Musician Manu Dibango, age 86. The Cameroon-born Dibango arrived in France in the early 1950s and studied jazz and saxophone in Reims, where he started playing in clubs. In 1972 he had a major hit with "Soul Makossa," a song that brought him international success and was reinterpreted by many other artists. He died in March from a coronavirus infection. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Close
25 / 28
Journalist Jim Lehrer, age 85. The legendary news anchor, who co-founded "PBS NewsHour," anchored the show for almost four decades before retiring in 2011. He moderated 12 president debates -- including all of the debates in 1996 and 2000 -- more than any other journalist in U.S. history. REUTERS/Chip Somodevilla/Pool

Journalist Jim Lehrer, age 85. The legendary news anchor, who co-founded "PBS NewsHour," anchored the show for almost four decades before retiring in 2011. He moderated 12 president debates -- including all of the debates in 1996 and 2000 -- more...more

Reuters / Friday, September 26, 2008
Journalist Jim Lehrer, age 85. The legendary news anchor, who co-founded "PBS NewsHour," anchored the show for almost four decades before retiring in 2011. He moderated 12 president debates -- including all of the debates in 1996 and 2000 -- more than any other journalist in U.S. history. REUTERS/Chip Somodevilla/Pool
Close
26 / 28
Drummer Neil Peart, age 67. Among the most admired drummers in rock music, Peart was famous for his massive drum kits -- more than 40 different drums were not out of the norm -- precise playing style and onstage showmanship. He joined Rush in 1974 alongside frontman and bassist Geddy Lee and guitarist Alex Lifeson. Often used as a punchline in movies and pop culture, Rush was among the biggest bands of the last 50 years, selling millions of albums in a career that spanned 19 studio albums. REUTERS/Ethan Miller

Drummer Neil Peart, age 67. Among the most admired drummers in rock music, Peart was famous for his massive drum kits -- more than 40 different drums were not out of the norm -- precise playing style and onstage showmanship. He joined Rush in 1974...more

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
Drummer Neil Peart, age 67. Among the most admired drummers in rock music, Peart was famous for his massive drum kits -- more than 40 different drums were not out of the norm -- precise playing style and onstage showmanship. He joined Rush in 1974 alongside frontman and bassist Geddy Lee and guitarist Alex Lifeson. Often used as a punchline in movies and pop culture, Rush was among the biggest bands of the last 50 years, selling millions of albums in a career that spanned 19 studio albums. REUTERS/Ethan Miller
Close
27 / 28
James Lipton, age 93. The creator and host of the long-running U.S. television show "Inside the Actors Studio" hosted in-depth interviews with hundreds of Hollywood stars for more than 20 years. His interviews ended with a list of rapid-fire questions, including "If heaven exists, what would you like to hear God say when you arrive at the pearly gates?" and "What is your favorite curse word?" REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

James Lipton, age 93. The creator and host of the long-running U.S. television show "Inside the Actors Studio" hosted in-depth interviews with hundreds of Hollywood stars for more than 20 years. His interviews ended with a list of rapid-fire...more

Reuters / Sunday, January 17, 2016
James Lipton, age 93. The creator and host of the long-running U.S. television show "Inside the Actors Studio" hosted in-depth interviews with hundreds of Hollywood stars for more than 20 years. His interviews ended with a list of rapid-fire questions, including "If heaven exists, what would you like to hear God say when you arrive at the pearly gates?" and "What is your favorite curse word?" REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
28 / 28
View Again
View Next
China's pigeon fanciers race for fame and fortune

China's pigeon fanciers race for fame and fortune

Next Slideshows

China's pigeon fanciers race for fame and fortune

China's pigeon fanciers race for fame and fortune

In China, where pigeon racing has a long history, economic development has allowed the sport to spread beyond the ultra-wealthy. Today, thousands of pigeon...

1:33pm EST
'The country needs me': cleaner in Chicago's COVID wards proud to fight pandemic

'The country needs me': cleaner in Chicago's COVID wards proud to fight pandemic

Evelia De La Cruz, a 60-year-old immigrant from Mexico, is on the front lines of the fight against COVID, stripping sheets and sanitizing beds as first a...

12:23pm EST
Pictures of the year: America in 2020

Pictures of the year: America in 2020

The coronavirus pandemic, protests over racial injustice, the presidential election and more images from the United States in 2020.

7:53am EST
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Dec 10 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

China's pigeon fanciers race for fame and fortune

China's pigeon fanciers race for fame and fortune

In China, where pigeon racing has a long history, economic development has allowed the sport to spread beyond the ultra-wealthy. Today, thousands of pigeon fanciers are pouring their time and money into breeding champion hopefuls.

'The country needs me': cleaner in Chicago's COVID wards proud to fight pandemic

'The country needs me': cleaner in Chicago's COVID wards proud to fight pandemic

Evelia De La Cruz, a 60-year-old immigrant from Mexico, is on the front lines of the fight against COVID, stripping sheets and sanitizing beds as first a handful, and then a deluge, of coronavirus patients brought the infection to her Chicago hospital.

Pictures of the year: America in 2020

Pictures of the year: America in 2020

The coronavirus pandemic, protests over racial injustice, the presidential election and more images from the United States in 2020.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Bolivia's cholita wrestlers return to the ring

Bolivia's cholita wrestlers return to the ring

Bolivia's stylish cholita luchadoras are back in the ring, having successfully wrestled lockdown in South America to get back to work.

Art of the pandemic: COVID-inspired street graffiti

Art of the pandemic: COVID-inspired street graffiti

Murals created during the coronavirus pandemic.

Pictures of the year: Protests

Pictures of the year: Protests

Our top photos of protest in 2020.

SpaceX's Starship prototype explodes on landing after test launch

SpaceX's Starship prototype explodes on landing after test launch

SpaceX's Starship rocket prototype exploded during a return-landing attempt, minutes after an apparently uneventful test launch from the company's facility in Boca Chica, Texas.

Unusual animal friendships

Unusual animal friendships

From inseparable pals to surprising bonds between predator and prey - animals form the unlikeliest of friendships.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast