Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Mar 15, 2018 | 7:45pm EDT

Celebrity breakups of 2018

Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, July 19, 2016
Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
1 / 10
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, May 02, 2016
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
2 / 10
Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
3 / 10
Sarah Silverman and Michael Sheen. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Sarah Silverman and Michael Sheen. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Sunday, February 28, 2016
Sarah Silverman and Michael Sheen. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
4 / 10
Lena Dunham and Jack Antonoff. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Lena Dunham and Jack Antonoff. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, August 25, 2014
Lena Dunham and Jack Antonoff. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
5 / 10
Jennifer Hudson and David Otunga, seen here with their son David Jr. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Jennifer Hudson and David Otunga, seen here with their son David Jr. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Friday, November 15, 2013
Jennifer Hudson and David Otunga, seen here with their son David Jr. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
6 / 10
Danica Patrick and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. REUTERS/Brian Blanco

Danica Patrick and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. REUTERS/Brian Blanco

Reuters / Thursday, February 21, 2013
Danica Patrick and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. REUTERS/Brian Blanco
Close
7 / 10
James Belushi and his wife Jennifer. REUTERS/Pierre Ducharme

James Belushi and his wife Jennifer. REUTERS/Pierre Ducharme

Reuters / Sunday, February 04, 2007
James Belushi and his wife Jennifer. REUTERS/Pierre Ducharme
Close
8 / 10
Rebecca Gayheart and Eric Dane. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Rebecca Gayheart and Eric Dane. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, January 25, 2015
Rebecca Gayheart and Eric Dane. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
9 / 10
Alicia Silverstone and husband Christopher Jarecki. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Alicia Silverstone and husband Christopher Jarecki. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Reuters / Monday, November 06, 2006
Alicia Silverstone and husband Christopher Jarecki. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
iHeartRadio Music Awards

iHeartRadio Music Awards

Next Slideshows

iHeartRadio Music Awards

iHeartRadio Music Awards

Highlights from the iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Mar 12 2018
Mark Hamill gets a star

Mark Hamill gets a star

Actor Mark Hamill is awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Mar 08 2018
Oscars red carpet

Oscars red carpet

Fashion highlights from the 2018 Academy Awards.

Mar 06 2018
Paris Fashion Week

Paris Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Paris.

Mar 06 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Pedestrian bridge collapses in Miami

Pedestrian bridge collapses in Miami

Six people were confirmed dead after a newly built 950-ton bridge crushed vehicles on one of the busiest roads in South Florida.

March Madness

March Madness

Highlights from the NCAA men's basketball tournament.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Spring in blossom

Spring in blossom

Cherry, peach and almond trees bloom in springtime around the world.

Iditarod race across Alaska

Iditarod race across Alaska

A Norwegian musher won the grueling Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, notching the third victory ever for his home country in the 46-year history of the annual 1,000-mile trek across Alaska's wilderness.

Cheltenham festival

Cheltenham festival

The races and the fashion at Britain's annual Cheltenham horse racing festival.

Best of the Paralympics

Best of the Paralympics

Our top photos from the Paralympic Winter Games in Pyeongchang.

Residents flee Syria's Afrin region

Residents flee Syria's Afrin region

Hundreds of residents flee as Turkey�s military and its rebel allies encircle the northern Syrian town of Afrin.

China's Congress meets

China's Congress meets

Tight security in Beijing as military, political and ethnic minority delegates attend China's National People's Congress.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast