Celebrity breakups of 2018
Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Sarah Silverman and Michael Sheen. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Lena Dunham and Jack Antonoff. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Jennifer Hudson and David Otunga, seen here with their son David Jr. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Danica Patrick and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. REUTERS/Brian Blanco
James Belushi and his wife Jennifer. REUTERS/Pierre Ducharme
Rebecca Gayheart and Eric Dane. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Alicia Silverstone and husband Christopher Jarecki. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
