Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Dec 20, 2019 | 1:55pm EST

Celebrity breakups of 2019

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth announced their separation in August. They were married in December 2018. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth announced their separation in August. They were married in December 2018. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, March 05, 2018
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth announced their separation in August. They were married in December 2018. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
1 / 25
Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper split in June after dating since 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper split in June after dating since 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, January 06, 2019
Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper split in June after dating since 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
2 / 25
Todd Palin filed for divorce from Sarah Palin in August. They had been married since 1988. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Todd Palin filed for divorce from Sarah Palin in August. They had been married since 1988. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, October 13, 2008
Todd Palin filed for divorce from Sarah Palin in August. They had been married since 1988. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
3 / 25
Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes split in the summer after reportedly dating since 2015. REUTERS/Files

Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes split in the summer after reportedly dating since 2015. REUTERS/Files

Reuters / Thursday, December 19, 2019
Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes split in the summer after reportedly dating since 2015. REUTERS/Files
Close
4 / 25
Colin Firth and Livia Giuggioli announced their separation in December. They had been married since 1997. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Colin Firth and Livia Giuggioli announced their separation in December. They had been married since 1997. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Monday, July 16, 2018
Colin Firth and Livia Giuggioli announced their separation in December. They had been married since 1997. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
5 / 25
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and wife MacKenzie Bezos divorced in April after being married since 1993. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and wife MacKenzie Bezos divorced in April after being married since 1993. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, March 05, 2018
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and wife MacKenzie Bezos divorced in April after being married since 1993. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
6 / 25
Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner split in September afer dating since 2017. They have one daughter together. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner split in September afer dating since 2017. They have one daughter together. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, August 27, 2019
Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner split in September afer dating since 2017. They have one daughter together. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
7 / 25
Chrishell Hartley and Justin Hartley filed for divorce in November after being married since 2017. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Chrishell Hartley and Justin Hartley filed for divorce in November after being married since 2017. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Sunday, May 20, 2018
Chrishell Hartley and Justin Hartley filed for divorce in November after being married since 2017. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
8 / 25
Christina Hendricks and Geoffrey Arend announced their separation in October. They were married in 2009. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Christina Hendricks and Geoffrey Arend announced their separation in October. They were married in 2009. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, August 25, 2014
Christina Hendricks and Geoffrey Arend announced their separation in October. They were married in 2009. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
9 / 25
Lady Gaga and Christian Carino split in February after dating for nearly two years. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Lady Gaga and Christian Carino split in February after dating for nearly two years. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2017
Lady Gaga and Christian Carino split in February after dating for nearly two years. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Close
10 / 25
Meg Ryan and John Mellencamp confirmed in November they had broken off their engagement and split. REUTERS/Files

Meg Ryan and John Mellencamp confirmed in November they had broken off their engagement and split. REUTERS/Files

Reuters / Thursday, December 19, 2019
Meg Ryan and John Mellencamp confirmed in November they had broken off their engagement and split. REUTERS/Files
Close
11 / 25
Miles McMillan and Zachary Quinto split early in the year after dating since 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Miles McMillan and Zachary Quinto split early in the year after dating since 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Sunday, June 10, 2018
Miles McMillan and Zachary Quinto split early in the year after dating since 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
12 / 25
Riverdale stars Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse reportedly split in the summer after dating for two years, but have since confirmed they are back together. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Riverdale stars Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse reportedly split in the summer after dating for two years, but have since confirmed they are back together. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Monday, May 07, 2018
Riverdale stars Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse reportedly split in the summer after dating for two years, but have since confirmed they are back together. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
13 / 25
Emma Roberts and Evan Peters split after being being engaged since 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Emma Roberts and Evan Peters split after being being engaged since 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, March 05, 2018
Emma Roberts and Evan Peters split after being being engaged since 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
14 / 25
Teresa and Joe Giudice of The Real Housewives of New Jersey split after twenty years of marriage. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Teresa and Joe Giudice of The Real Housewives of New Jersey split after twenty years of marriage. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Tuesday, March 04, 2014
Teresa and Joe Giudice of The Real Housewives of New Jersey split after twenty years of marriage. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
15 / 25
Brie Larson and Alex Greenwald split after dating since 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Brie Larson and Alex Greenwald split after dating since 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, February 26, 2017
Brie Larson and Alex Greenwald split after dating since 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
16 / 25
Jim Carrey and Ginger Gonzaga split after dating just less than a year, according to reports. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Jim Carrey and Ginger Gonzaga split after dating just less than a year, according to reports. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, January 06, 2019
Jim Carrey and Ginger Gonzaga split after dating just less than a year, according to reports. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
17 / 25
Larry King and his wife Shawn filed for divorce again in August. They previously filed for divorce in 2010 but reconciled. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Larry King and his wife Shawn filed for divorce again in August. They previously filed for divorce in 2010 but reconciled. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, March 11, 2016
Larry King and his wife Shawn filed for divorce again in August. They previously filed for divorce in 2010 but reconciled. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
18 / 25
William Shatner and wife Elizabeth filed for divorce after being married since 2001. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

William Shatner and wife Elizabeth filed for divorce after being married since 2001. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Thursday, March 10, 2011
William Shatner and wife Elizabeth filed for divorce after being married since 2001. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
19 / 25
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and Food Network host Sandra Lee split after dating since 2005. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and Food Network host Sandra Lee split after dating since 2005. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Tuesday, November 06, 2018
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and Food Network host Sandra Lee split after dating since 2005. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Close
20 / 25
Adele reportedly filed for divorce from her husband Simon Konecki in September. The two have one son together. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Adele reportedly filed for divorce from her husband Simon Konecki in September. The two have one son together. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, October 31, 2016
Adele reportedly filed for divorce from her husband Simon Konecki in September. The two have one son together. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
21 / 25
Ron Perlman and his wife Opal filed for divorce after separating in May. They had been married since 1981. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Ron Perlman and his wife Opal filed for divorce after separating in May. They had been married since 1981. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Reuters / Tuesday, August 31, 2010
Ron Perlman and his wife Opal filed for divorce after separating in May. They had been married since 1981. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Close
22 / 25
Wendy Williams filed for divorce from her husband Kevin Hunter in April. They had been married since 2007. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Wendy Williams filed for divorce from her husband Kevin Hunter in April. They had been married since 2007. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Tuesday, October 29, 2019
Wendy Williams filed for divorce from her husband Kevin Hunter in April. They had been married since 2007. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
23 / 25
Reba McEntire confirmed in November that she and Skeeter Lasuzzo had split after dating since 2017. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reba McEntire confirmed in November that she and Skeeter Lasuzzo had split after dating since 2017. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Sunday, April 07, 2019
Reba McEntire confirmed in November that she and Skeeter Lasuzzo had split after dating since 2017. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
24 / 25
Allison Williams and Ricky Van Veen issued a joint statement in June announcing their split. They had been married since 2015. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert

Allison Williams and Ricky Van Veen issued a joint statement in June announcing their split. They had been married since 2015. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert

Reuters / Friday, May 13, 2016
Allison Williams and Ricky Van Veen issued a joint statement in June announcing their split. They had been married since 2015. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert
Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Pictures of the year: Oddly

Pictures of the year: Oddly

Next Slideshows

Pictures of the year: Oddly

Pictures of the year: Oddly

Our top odd and unusual photos from the past year.

9:55am EST
Pictures of the year 2019

Pictures of the year 2019

Our top news photography from the past year.

7:40am EST
Democratic 2020 candidates debate in Los Angeles

Democratic 2020 candidates debate in Los Angeles

Democratic White House contenders faced off in Los Angeles in the last debate of 2019, just one day after the House of Representatives voted to impeach...

7:00am EST
Protests in India against citizenship law

Protests in India against citizenship law

Thousands of people have taken to the streets in India for days against a new citizenship law based on religion that has touched off violent unrest.

Dec 19 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Star Wars fan frenzy

Star Wars fan frenzy

Fans dress up as their favorite characters as the highly anticipated "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" hits theaters.

Pictures of the year: Oddly

Pictures of the year: Oddly

Our top odd and unusual photos from the past year.

Pictures of the year 2019

Pictures of the year 2019

Our top news photography from the past year.

Democratic 2020 candidates debate in Los Angeles

Democratic 2020 candidates debate in Los Angeles

Democratic White House contenders faced off in Los Angeles in the last debate of 2019, just one day after the House of Representatives voted to impeach President Trump.

Protests in India against citizenship law

Protests in India against citizenship law

Thousands of people have taken to the streets in India for days against a new citizenship law based on religion that has touched off violent unrest.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Celebrity deaths of 2019

Celebrity deaths of 2019

Famous faces we lost in 2019.

Pictures of the year: Natural disasters

Pictures of the year: Natural disasters

Our top natural disaster photos this year.

Pictures of the year: Sports

Pictures of the year: Sports

Our top sports photos from 2019.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast