Celebrity breakups of 2019
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth announced their separation in August. They were married in December 2018. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper split in June after dating since 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Todd Palin filed for divorce from Sarah Palin in August. They had been married since 1988. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes split in the summer after reportedly dating since 2015. REUTERS/Files
Colin Firth and Livia Giuggioli announced their separation in December. They had been married since 1997. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and wife MacKenzie Bezos divorced in April after being married since 1993. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner split in September afer dating since 2017. They have one daughter together. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Chrishell Hartley and Justin Hartley filed for divorce in November after being married since 2017. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Christina Hendricks and Geoffrey Arend announced their separation in October. They were married in 2009. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Lady Gaga and Christian Carino split in February after dating for nearly two years. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Meg Ryan and John Mellencamp confirmed in November they had broken off their engagement and split. REUTERS/Files
Miles McMillan and Zachary Quinto split early in the year after dating since 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Riverdale stars Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse reportedly split in the summer after dating for two years, but have since confirmed they are back together. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Emma Roberts and Evan Peters split after being being engaged since 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Teresa and Joe Giudice of The Real Housewives of New Jersey split after twenty years of marriage. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Brie Larson and Alex Greenwald split after dating since 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jim Carrey and Ginger Gonzaga split after dating just less than a year, according to reports. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Larry King and his wife Shawn filed for divorce again in August. They previously filed for divorce in 2010 but reconciled. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
William Shatner and wife Elizabeth filed for divorce after being married since 2001. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and Food Network host Sandra Lee split after dating since 2005. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Adele reportedly filed for divorce from her husband Simon Konecki in September. The two have one son together. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Ron Perlman and his wife Opal filed for divorce after separating in May. They had been married since 1981. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Wendy Williams filed for divorce from her husband Kevin Hunter in April. They had been married since 2007. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Reba McEntire confirmed in November that she and Skeeter Lasuzzo had split after dating since 2017. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Allison Williams and Ricky Van Veen issued a joint statement in June announcing their split. They had been married since 2015. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert
