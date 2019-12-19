Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Dec 19, 2019 | 12:30pm EST

Celebrity deaths of 2019

Actor Luke Perry, aged 59. REUTERS/File

Actor Luke Perry, aged 59. REUTERS/File

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2009
Actor Luke Perry, aged 59. REUTERS/File
Close
1 / 20
Rapper Juice WRLD, aged 21. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Rapper Juice WRLD, aged 21. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Wednesday, May 01, 2019
Rapper Juice WRLD, aged 21. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
2 / 20
Fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld, aged 85. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld, aged 85. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Thursday, November 11, 2010
Fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld, aged 85. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
3 / 20
Singer and actress Doris Day, aged 97. Library of Congress/via REUTERS

Singer and actress Doris Day, aged 97. Library of Congress/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, May 13, 2019
Singer and actress Doris Day, aged 97. Library of Congress/via REUTERS
Close
4 / 20
Author Toni Morrison, aged 88. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Author Toni Morrison, aged 88. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Wednesday, November 03, 2010
Author Toni Morrison, aged 88. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Close
5 / 20
Actor Cameron Boyce, aged 20. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Actor Cameron Boyce, aged 20. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Reuters / Monday, December 14, 2015
Actor Cameron Boyce, aged 20. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Close
6 / 20
Director John Singleton, aged 51. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Director John Singleton, aged 51. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Saturday, April 01, 2006
Director John Singleton, aged 51. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
7 / 20
Rapper Nipsey Hussle, aged 33. Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Couldridge Livepic

Rapper Nipsey Hussle, aged 33. Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Couldridge Livepic

Reuters / Saturday, June 20, 2015
Rapper Nipsey Hussle, aged 33. Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Couldridge Livepic
Close
8 / 20
Comedian Carol Channing, aged 97. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Comedian Carol Channing, aged 97. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Saturday, January 03, 2015
Comedian Carol Channing, aged 97. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
9 / 20
Keith Flint of The Prodigy, aged 49. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico

Keith Flint of The Prodigy, aged 49. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico

Reuters / Friday, June 09, 2006
Keith Flint of The Prodigy, aged 49. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico
Close
10 / 20
Actor Rip Torn, aged 88. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Actor Rip Torn, aged 88. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Saturday, October 14, 2006
Actor Rip Torn, aged 88. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
11 / 20
Reality TV star Beth Chapman, aged 51. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reality TV star Beth Chapman, aged 51. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Sunday, April 07, 2013
Reality TV star Beth Chapman, aged 51. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Close
12 / 20
Princess Lee Radziwill, socialite and younger sister of Jacqueline Kennedy, aged 85. JFK Library/via REUTERS

Princess Lee Radziwill, socialite and younger sister of Jacqueline Kennedy, aged 85. JFK Library/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, May 08, 2018
Princess Lee Radziwill, socialite and younger sister of Jacqueline Kennedy, aged 85. JFK Library/via REUTERS
Close
13 / 20
Actor John Witherspoon, aged 77. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Actor John Witherspoon, aged 77. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Reuters / Friday, July 07, 2006
Actor John Witherspoon, aged 77. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Close
14 / 20
Actor Danny Aiello, aged 86. REUTERS/Chip East

Actor Danny Aiello, aged 86. REUTERS/Chip East

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
Actor Danny Aiello, aged 86. REUTERS/Chip East
Close
15 / 20
Actress Peggy Lipton, aged 72. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Actress Peggy Lipton, aged 72. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Reuters / Tuesday, October 16, 2012
Actress Peggy Lipton, aged 72. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Close
16 / 20
Actress Diahann Carroll, aged 84. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Actress Diahann Carroll, aged 84. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Reuters / Thursday, May 09, 2013
Actress Diahann Carroll, aged 84. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Close
17 / 20
Puppeteer Caroll Spinney, who played Big Bird and Oscar the Grouch on Sesame Street, aged 85. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Puppeteer Caroll Spinney, who played Big Bird and Oscar the Grouch on Sesame Street, aged 85. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Saturday, June 28, 2014
Puppeteer Caroll Spinney, who played Big Bird and Oscar the Grouch on Sesame Street, aged 85. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
18 / 20
Satirical stuntman Bob Einstein, who performed as Super Dave Osborne, aged 76. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Satirical stuntman Bob Einstein, who performed as Super Dave Osborne, aged 76. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2009
Satirical stuntman Bob Einstein, who performed as Super Dave Osborne, aged 76. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Close
19 / 20
Actor Chuy Bravo, the sidekick of Chelsea Handler on the talk show Chelsea Lately, aged 63. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Actor Chuy Bravo, the sidekick of Chelsea Handler on the talk show Chelsea Lately, aged 63. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Reuters / Sunday, June 09, 2013
Actor Chuy Bravo, the sidekick of Chelsea Handler on the talk show Chelsea Lately, aged 63. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Pictures of the year 2019

Pictures of the year 2019

Next Slideshows

Pictures of the year 2019

Pictures of the year 2019

Our top news photography from the past year.

8:15am EST
Pictures of the year: Natural disasters

Pictures of the year: Natural disasters

Our top natural disaster photos this year.

8:00am EST
Pictures of the year: Sports

Pictures of the year: Sports

Our top sports photos from 2019.

7:35am EST
House votes to impeach Trump

House votes to impeach Trump

The House of Representatives voted Wednesday to impeach President Donald Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, making him just the third...

Dec 18 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Pictures of the year 2019

Pictures of the year 2019

Our top news photography from the past year.

Pictures of the year: Natural disasters

Pictures of the year: Natural disasters

Our top natural disaster photos this year.

Pictures of the year: Sports

Pictures of the year: Sports

Our top sports photos from 2019.

House votes to impeach Trump

House votes to impeach Trump

The House of Representatives voted Wednesday to impeach President Donald Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, making him just the third president to be impeached in U.S. history.

Two months of unrest rattle Chile

Two months of unrest rattle Chile

Nearly two months of protests over inequality have rocked Chile, leaving at least 26 dead, thousands injured and billions of dollars of damage in the once-stable South American nation.

Protests in India against citizenship law

Protests in India against citizenship law

Thousands of people have taken to the streets in India for days against a new citizenship law based on religion that has touched off violent unrest.

One country, one picture, one year

One country, one picture, one year

Each country that Reuters covered this year, captured in just one image.

Here comes Santa Claus

Here comes Santa Claus

Santa makes appearances all over the world leading up to Christmas.

Inside an ICE processing center

Inside an ICE processing center

Inside the Northwest ICE Processing Center, one of 31 dedicated U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facilities that house immigration detainees, in Tacoma, Washington.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast