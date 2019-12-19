Celebrity deaths of 2019
Actor Luke Perry, aged 59. REUTERS/File
Rapper Juice WRLD, aged 21. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld, aged 85. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Singer and actress Doris Day, aged 97. Library of Congress/via REUTERS
Author Toni Morrison, aged 88. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Actor Cameron Boyce, aged 20. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Director John Singleton, aged 51. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Rapper Nipsey Hussle, aged 33. Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Couldridge Livepic
Comedian Carol Channing, aged 97. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Keith Flint of The Prodigy, aged 49. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico
Actor Rip Torn, aged 88. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Reality TV star Beth Chapman, aged 51. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Princess Lee Radziwill, socialite and younger sister of Jacqueline Kennedy, aged 85. JFK Library/via REUTERS
Actor John Witherspoon, aged 77. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Actor Danny Aiello, aged 86. REUTERS/Chip East
Actress Peggy Lipton, aged 72. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Actress Diahann Carroll, aged 84. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Puppeteer Caroll Spinney, who played Big Bird and Oscar the Grouch on Sesame Street, aged 85. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Satirical stuntman Bob Einstein, who performed as Super Dave Osborne, aged 76. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Actor Chuy Bravo, the sidekick of Chelsea Handler on the talk show Chelsea Lately, aged 63. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
