Celebrity mugshots

Singer Chris Brown was arrested in West Palm Beach, Florida, on July 5, 2018 on a felony battery warrant issued by Tampa police, police said, over an incident in April 2017 when he allegedly punched a photographer at a nightclub. The photographer has told police Brown told him to move away at a nightclub, where he was hired to take pictures of the crowd. The photographer said he moved away but that Brown punched him in the mouth before leaving with his entourage, police said. Lawyers for the singer did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office/Handout via REUTERS

