Celebrity style: Grace Jones

Grace Jones adjusts her hat as she arrives for the UK premiere of her movie "Grace Jones: Bloodlight and Bami" in London, Britain, October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Wednesday, October 25, 2017
Grace Jones arrives for the UK premiere of her movie "Grace Jones: Bloodlight and Bami" in London, Britain, October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Wednesday, October 25, 2017
Grace Jones performs during the opening ceremony of the 61st FIFA Congress at the Hallenstadion in Zurich, Switzerland May 31, 2011. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Tuesday, May 31, 2011
Grace Jones performs during Byblos International Festival in the ancient city of Byblos, north of Beirut, Lebanon July 24, 2016. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Sunday, July 24, 2016
Grace Jones performs with a hula hoop during the Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace in London June 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir

Reuters / Monday, June 04, 2012
Grace Jones performs during the opening ceremony of the 61st FIFA congress at the Hallenstadion in Zurich, Switzerland May 31, 2011. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Tuesday, May 31, 2011
Grace Jones performs beside the Swiss federal usher during the opening ceremony of the 61st FIFA Congress at the Hallenstadion in Zurich, Switzerland May 31, 2011. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Tuesday, May 31, 2011
Grace Jones performs during the final day of the Tobago Jazz Experience in Lowlands, Trinidad and Tobago April 30, 2017. REUTERS/Andrea de Silva

Reuters / Monday, May 01, 2017
Grace Jones performs during the 43rd Montreux Jazz Festival in Switzerland, July 11, 2009. REUTERS/Valentin

Reuters / Saturday, July 11, 2009
Grace Jones performs during the opening ceremony of the 61st FIFA Congress at the Hallenstadion in Zurich, Switzerland May 31, 2011. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Tuesday, May 31, 2011
Grace Jones in the stands at Wimbledon in London, July 14, 2017. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge

Reuters / Friday, July 14, 2017
Grace Jones performs during her concert in Berlin, Germany March 17, 2009. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2009
Grace Jones displays a hat by Ireland's Philip Treacy during his show on the first day of London Fashion Week February 21, 1999. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
Grace Jones walks in the grounds of Wimbledon in London, June 29, 2010. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, June 29, 2010
Grace Jones displays an outfit by Philip Treacy's collection during Rome's Spanish Steps fashion gala in Italy, July 17, 2002. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico

Reuters / Friday, May 22, 2009
Grace Jones arrives for amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS 2010 event in Antibes during the 63rd Cannes Film Festival in France, May 20, 2010. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Friday, May 21, 2010
Grace Jones presents a creation from the XULY.Bet 2009 African Fashion Collective collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, February 14, 2009
Italian tenor Luciano Pavarotti performs with Grace Jones during the 'Pavarotti and Friends ' concert in Modena, Italy May 28, 2002. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, May 22, 2009
Grace Jones, wearing a hooded cloak, bends backwards for photographers during arrivals with guests of Chopard jewelers, creators of the Palme d'Or award in Cannes, France, May 16, 2001. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2009
Actress Faye Dunaway hugs Grace Jones during the "Cinema for Peace 2004" gala in Berlin, Germany February 9, 2004. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Saturday, May 23, 2009
Grace Jones performs live during World Gay Pride concert in Tor di Valle Ippodrome in Rome, Italy July 9, 2000. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2009
Austrian President Thomas Klestil kisses the hand of Grace Jones in the Presidential compartment at the 45th annual Vienna Opera Ball in Austria, February 15, 1996. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2009
Grace Jones arrives at Dublin's Irish Music Hall of Fame, April 6, 1999. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2009
Grace Jones sprawls over the back of a limousine as she shows off a gold hat by Philip Treacy in London, September 23, 2000. REUTERS/Paul McErlane

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2009
