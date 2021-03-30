Central American migrants journey to U.S. border
Francisco, 34, an asylum seeking migrant from Honduras, cradles his 9-month-old daughter Megan from the early morning cold and wind, as they await for transport to a processing centre after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from...more
Asylum seeking migrant families from Central America walk towards the border wall after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico on rafts in Penitas, Texas, U.S., March 26, 2021. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Asylum-seeking migrants' families make a line to board a bus as they wait to be transported by the U.S. Border Patrols after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico in Penitas, Texas, U.S., March 26, 2021. REUTERS/Go...more
A migrant child is detained by a U.S. Border Patrol agent after crossing the Rio Bravo river to turn himself in to request for asylum in El Paso, Texas, U.S., as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Unaccompanied minors from Central America line up to be transported by U.S. Customs Border Protection officials, after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico on rafts in Penitas, Texas, U.S., March 26, 2021. REUTERS/Adrees...more
An asylum seeking migrant father from Honduras walks down a dirt road carrying his daughter after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico on a raft in Penitas, Texas, U.S., March 26, 2021. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A member of the Mexican National Guard runs to check a migrant group near Rio Bravo river, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, March 26, 2021. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Texas Senators Ted Cruz and John Cornyn and other members of a Republican delegation tour a section of the U.S.-Mexico border on a Texas Highway Patrol vessels as members of the media record from the riverbank in Mission, Texas, U.S., March 26, 2021....more
Texas Senator Ted Cruz takes a photo with a state trooper after a tour around a section of the U.S.-Mexico border on a Texas Highway Patrol vessel in Mission, Texas, U.S., March 26, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Mississippi Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith speaks to a reporter from One America News Network (OANN) from a bus window after a tour around a section of the U.S.-Mexico border on a Texas Highway Patrol vessel in Mission, Texas, U.S., March 26, 2021....more
A U.S. Border Patrol agent shines a torch on the river bank in El Paso, Texas, U.S., as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, March 28, 2021. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Members of the National Guard and agents of the National Migration Institute (INM) stand in formation during the announcement of the deployment of security forces at the border as part of the new efforts by the Mexican government to cut the flow of...more
A group of migrants from Honduras arrive in Mexico from Guatemala on their way to the United States in Corozal, Chiapas, Mexico March 28, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A group of Central America migrants walk along railway tracks on their way to the United States, in Palenque, Chiapas, Mexico March 26, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A group of Central America migrants rest outside migrant shelter Casa del Caminante on their way to the United States, in Palenque, Chiapas, Mexico March 26, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A group of migrants from Honduras take a short rest along a path on their way to the United States in Palenque, Chiapas, Mexico March 28, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Bags belonging to migrants from Honduras are placed in a queue outside the migrant shelter La 72 to reserve their space in advance of their entry to the facility where the migrants rest for the night before continuing their journey to the United...more
A migrant from Honduras waits for the migrant shelter La 72 to open so he spend the night inside before continuing the journey to the United States, in Tenosique, Tabasco, Mexico March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A group of Central America migrants walk along the railway track on their way to the United States in Macuspana, Tabasco, Mexico March 25, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
An agent inspects the body of a Cuban migrant, who drowned while swimming to cross into the U.S., according to local media, near the border fence at Playas Tijuana, in Tijuana, Mexico March 24, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Clarisa, an asylum-seeking migrant from Guatemala who was deported from the U.S. with her baby, walks on a street in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
An asylum-seeking migrant from Guatemala, who was airlifted from Brownsville to El Paso, Texas, and deported from the U.S. with her children, speaks on the phone at the Paso del Norte International border bridge, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico March 24,...more
Cristhian Sequeira, an asylum-seeking migrant from Honduras, who was airlifted from Brownsville to El Paso, Texas, and deported from the U.S. a week ago with his 4-year-old son Alexis, asks for money on a street in downtown Ciudad Juarez, Mexico...more
Central American migrants, who are seeking asylum in the U.S., attend a Palm Sunday mass at a shelter in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, March 28, 2021. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Central American migrant children, who were seeking asylum or were deported from the U.S. with their parents, rest in a shelter in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, March 28, 2021. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Honduran migrant children who were deported from the U.S. cut their hair in a shelter in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A smuggler retreats while pulling a raft with migrants across the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico as seen from Roma, Texas, U.S., March 24, 2021. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A U.S. Border Patrol personnel shines between the carriages of a train in El Paso, Texas, U.S., as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, March 28, 2021. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Asylum-seeking migrants' families make a line to board a bus as they wait to be transported by the U.S. Border Patrols after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico in Penitas, Texas, U.S., March 26, 2021. REUTERS/Go...more
Asylum-seeking migrants' families wait to be transported by the U.S. Border Patrols after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico in Penitas, Texas, U.S., March 26, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Keylin, an asylum seeking migrant from Honduras, holds her 3-year-old son Olban amid dozens of others as they await to board a U.S. border patrol bus to a processing facility after they crossed the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico...more
An asylum-seeking female migrant from Central America takes refuge with others next to a field after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico on a raft in La Joya, Texas, U.S., March 25, 2021. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
The sun rises as asylum-seeking migrants' families from Honduras and El Salvador walk towards the border wall after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico on a raft, in Penitas, Texas, U.S., March 26, 2021. REUTERS/Adrees...more
Next Slideshows
Spring break frenzy in Florida
Scenes from South Florida's beaches during spring break, a beer-soaked rite of youthful revelry.
'She's free': Traffic in Suez Canal resumes after stranded ship refloated
Shipping traffic through Egypt's Suez Canal resumed after the Ever Given, one of the world's largest container ships, was refloated after being jammed...
Despite moratorium, residents of Boston suburb hard-hit by COVID face eviction
Nonprofit La Colaborativa has adapted to help the residents of Chelsea, one of the U.S. cities hardest hit pandemic, by offering housing assistance as people...
MORE IN PICTURES
Spring break frenzy in Florida
Scenes from South Florida's beaches during spring break, a beer-soaked rite of youthful revelry.
'She's free': Traffic in Suez Canal resumes after stranded ship refloated
Shipping traffic through Egypt's Suez Canal resumed after the Ever Given, one of the world's largest container ships, was refloated after being jammed diagonally across a southern section of the canal for almost a week.
Despite moratorium, residents of Boston suburb hard-hit by COVID face eviction
Nonprofit La Colaborativa has adapted to help the residents of Chelsea, one of the U.S. cities hardest hit pandemic, by offering housing assistance as people face evictions, which have continued despite moratoriums.
Putin's art of the photo op
Russia's President Vladimir Putin has carefully cultivated a macho image for years with a series of photo ops including taking a dip in icy waters, riding shirtless on horseback, throwing opponents on the judo mat, freeing tigers into the wild and swimming butterfly stroke in a river.
Thousands flock to Iceland's erupting volcano
Thousands of Icelanders have flocked to the site of a volcanic eruption on the Reykjanes Peninsula hoping to be awed by the rare lava fountains.
Thousands take to the streets in Myanmar after bloodiest day since coup
After the bloodiest day since the Feb. 1 military coup, thousands of people took to the streets in towns across the country.
The colors of Holi
The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.
Americans rally against anti-Asian hate
People in cities across the U.S. demonstrate against a rise in anti-Asian hate, in the wake of the Atlanta spa shootings.