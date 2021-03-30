Edition:
Central American migrants journey to U.S. border

Francisco, 34, an asylum seeking migrant from Honduras, cradles his 9-month-old daughter Megan from the early morning cold and wind, as they await for transport to a processing centre after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico on a raft in La Joya, Texas, U.S., March 25, 2021. Over 750 migrants crossed into the U.S. from Mexico in La Joya and nearby areas early morning on March 25, agents on the scene said, and slept along a border road next to farmland for hours before being transported to a U.S. border patrol processing facility. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Thursday, March 25, 2021
Asylum seeking migrant families from Central America walk towards the border wall after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico on rafts in Penitas, Texas, U.S., March 26, 2021. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Friday, March 26, 2021
Asylum-seeking migrants' families make a line to board a bus as they wait to be transported by the U.S. Border Patrols after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico in Penitas, Texas, U.S., March 26, 2021.  REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Friday, March 26, 2021
A migrant child is detained by a U.S. Border Patrol agent after crossing the Rio Bravo river to turn himself in to request for asylum in El Paso, Texas, U.S., as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Saturday, March 27, 2021
Unaccompanied minors from Central America line up to be transported by U.S. Customs Border Protection officials, after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico on rafts in Penitas, Texas, U.S., March 26, 2021. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Saturday, March 27, 2021
An asylum seeking migrant father from Honduras walks down a dirt road carrying his daughter after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico on a raft in Penitas, Texas, U.S., March 26, 2021.  REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Saturday, March 27, 2021
A member of the Mexican National Guard runs to check a migrant group near Rio Bravo river, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, March 26, 2021. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Friday, March 26, 2021
Texas Senators Ted Cruz and John Cornyn and other members of a Republican delegation tour a section of the U.S.-Mexico border on a Texas Highway Patrol vessels as members of the media record from the riverbank in Mission, Texas, U.S., March 26, 2021.  REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Friday, March 26, 2021
Texas Senator Ted Cruz takes a photo with a state trooper after a tour around a section of the U.S.-Mexico border on a Texas Highway Patrol vessel in Mission, Texas, U.S., March 26, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Friday, March 26, 2021
Mississippi Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith speaks to a reporter from One America News Network (OANN) from a bus window after a tour around a section of the U.S.-Mexico border on a Texas Highway Patrol vessel in Mission, Texas, U.S., March 26, 2021.  REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Friday, March 26, 2021
A U.S. Border Patrol agent shines a torch on the river bank in El Paso, Texas, U.S., as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, March 28, 2021. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Monday, March 29, 2021
Members of the National Guard and agents of the National Migration Institute (INM) stand in formation during the announcement of the deployment of security forces at the border as part of the new efforts by the Mexican government to cut the flow of U.S.-bound migrants who illegally cross its border with Guatemala, in Tapachula, Mexico March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Torres

Reuters / Saturday, March 27, 2021
A group of migrants from Honduras arrive in Mexico from Guatemala on their way to the United States in Corozal, Chiapas, Mexico March 28, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Sunday, March 28, 2021
A group of Central America migrants walk along railway tracks on their way to the United States, in Palenque, Chiapas, Mexico March 26, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Saturday, March 27, 2021
A group of Central America migrants rest outside migrant shelter Casa del Caminante on their way to the United States, in Palenque, Chiapas, Mexico March 26, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Saturday, March 27, 2021
A group of migrants from Honduras take a short rest along a path on their way to the United States in Palenque, Chiapas, Mexico March 28, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Sunday, March 28, 2021
Bags belonging to migrants from Honduras are placed in a queue outside the migrant shelter La 72 to reserve their space in advance of their entry to the facility where the migrants rest for the night before continuing their journey to the United States, in Tenosique, Tabasco, Mexico March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Sunday, March 28, 2021
A migrant from Honduras waits for the migrant shelter La 72 to open so he spend the night inside before continuing the journey to the United States, in Tenosique, Tabasco, Mexico March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Sunday, March 28, 2021
A group of Central America migrants walk along the railway track on their way to the United States in Macuspana, Tabasco, Mexico March 25, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Thursday, March 25, 2021
An agent inspects the body of a Cuban migrant, who drowned while swimming to cross into the U.S., according to local media, near the border fence at Playas Tijuana, in Tijuana, Mexico March 24, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, March 25, 2021
Clarisa, an asylum-seeking migrant from Guatemala who was deported from the U.S. with her baby, walks on a street in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Sunday, March 28, 2021
An asylum-seeking migrant from Guatemala, who was airlifted from Brownsville to El Paso, Texas, and deported from the U.S. with her children, speaks on the phone at the Paso del Norte International border bridge, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico March 24, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Wednesday, March 24, 2021
Cristhian Sequeira, an asylum-seeking migrant from Honduras, who was airlifted from Brownsville to El Paso, Texas, and deported from the U.S. a week ago with his 4-year-old son Alexis, asks for money on a street in downtown Ciudad Juarez, Mexico March 24, 2021. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Wednesday, March 24, 2021
Central American migrants, who are seeking asylum in the U.S., attend a Palm Sunday mass at a shelter in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, March 28, 2021. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Sunday, March 28, 2021
Central American migrant children, who were seeking asylum or were deported from the U.S. with their parents, rest in a shelter in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, March 28, 2021. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Sunday, March 28, 2021
Honduran migrant children who were deported from the U.S. cut their hair in a shelter in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, March 27, 2021. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Sunday, March 28, 2021
A smuggler retreats while pulling a raft with migrants across the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico as seen from Roma, Texas, U.S., March 24, 2021. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Thursday, March 25, 2021
A U.S. Border Patrol personnel shines between the carriages of a train in El Paso, Texas, U.S., as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, March 28, 2021. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Monday, March 29, 2021
Asylum-seeking migrants' families make a line to board a bus as they wait to be transported by the U.S. Border Patrols after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico in Penitas, Texas, U.S., March 26, 2021.  REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Friday, March 26, 2021
Asylum-seeking migrants' families wait to be transported by the U.S. Border Patrols after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico in Penitas, Texas, U.S., March 26, 2021.  REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Friday, March 26, 2021
Keylin, an asylum seeking migrant from Honduras, holds her 3-year-old son Olban amid dozens of others as they await to board a U.S. border patrol bus to a processing facility after they crossed the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico on a raft in La Joya, Texas, U.S., March 25, 2021. Over 750 migrants crossed into the U.S. from Mexico in La Joya and nearby areas early morning on March 25, agents on the scene said, and slept along a border road next to farmland for hours before being transported to a U.S. border patrol processing facility.  REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Thursday, March 25, 2021
An asylum-seeking female migrant from Central America takes refuge with others next to a field after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico on a raft in La Joya, Texas, U.S., March 25, 2021.  REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Thursday, March 25, 2021
The sun rises as asylum-seeking migrants' families from Honduras and El Salvador walk towards the border wall after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico on a raft, in Penitas, Texas, U.S., March 26, 2021. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Friday, March 26, 2021
