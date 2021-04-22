Edition:
International
Pictures | Thu Apr 22, 2021 | 7:09pm EDT

Central American migrants journey to U.S. border

Asylum-seeking migrants' families ride on an inflatable raft to cross the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico, in Roma, Texas, April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Asylum-seeking migrants' families ride on an inflatable raft to cross the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico, in Roma, Texas, April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Saturday, April 17, 2021
Asylum-seeking migrants' families ride on an inflatable raft to cross the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico, in Roma, Texas, April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Close
1 / 21
Asylum-seeking migrants' families from Guatemala embrace each other the moment after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Asylum-seeking migrants' families from Guatemala embrace each other the moment after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Wednesday, April 21, 2021
Asylum-seeking migrants' families from Guatemala embrace each other the moment after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Close
2 / 21
A pregnant asylum-seeking woman stands on the American side after crossing on an inflatable raft the Rio Grande from Mexico, in Roma, Texas, April 22, 2021. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

A pregnant asylum-seeking woman stands on the American side after crossing on an inflatable raft the Rio Grande from Mexico, in Roma, Texas, April 22, 2021. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Thursday, April 22, 2021
A pregnant asylum-seeking woman stands on the American side after crossing on an inflatable raft the Rio Grande from Mexico, in Roma, Texas, April 22, 2021. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Close
3 / 21
Asylum-seeking migrant families arrive on an inflatable raft after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico, in Roma, Texas, April 21, 2021. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Asylum-seeking migrant families arrive on an inflatable raft after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico, in Roma, Texas, April 21, 2021. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Thursday, April 22, 2021
Asylum-seeking migrant families arrive on an inflatable raft after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico, in Roma, Texas, April 21, 2021. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Close
4 / 21
Migrant families wait to be escorted by a local church group to the location where they turn themselves in to the U.S. Border Patrol after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico, in Roma, Texas, April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Migrant families wait to be escorted by a local church group to the location where they turn themselves in to the U.S. Border Patrol after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico, in Roma, Texas, April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Tuesday, April 20, 2021
Migrant families wait to be escorted by a local church group to the location where they turn themselves in to the U.S. Border Patrol after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico, in Roma, Texas, April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Close
5 / 21
An asylum seeker holds a child as they are detained by U.S. Border Patrol near Yuma, Arizona, April 19, 2021. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

An asylum seeker holds a child as they are detained by U.S. Border Patrol near Yuma, Arizona, April 19, 2021. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Tuesday, April 20, 2021
An asylum seeker holds a child as they are detained by U.S. Border Patrol near Yuma, Arizona, April 19, 2021. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Close
6 / 21
A young boy watches a U.S. Border Patrol agent as his family from Guatemala is detained in San Luis, Arizona, April 19, 2021. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

A young boy watches a U.S. Border Patrol agent as his family from Guatemala is detained in San Luis, Arizona, April 19, 2021. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Monday, April 19, 2021
A young boy watches a U.S. Border Patrol agent as his family from Guatemala is detained in San Luis, Arizona, April 19, 2021. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Close
7 / 21
A man from Brazil holds his nine-month-old daughter as they wait to be transported by the U.S. Border Patrol after crossing into the United States from Mexico in Andrade, California, April 19, 2021. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

A man from Brazil holds his nine-month-old daughter as they wait to be transported by the U.S. Border Patrol after crossing into the United States from Mexico in Andrade, California, April 19, 2021. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Monday, April 19, 2021
A man from Brazil holds his nine-month-old daughter as they wait to be transported by the U.S. Border Patrol after crossing into the United States from Mexico in Andrade, California, April 19, 2021. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Close
8 / 21
Asylum-seeking migrants' families go under a barbed wire fence while being escorted by a local church group to the location where they turn themselves in to the U.S. Border Patrol, after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico, in Roma, Texas, April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Asylum-seeking migrants' families go under a barbed wire fence while being escorted by a local church group to the location where they turn themselves in to the U.S. Border Patrol, after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico, in...more

Reuters / Saturday, April 17, 2021
Asylum-seeking migrants' families go under a barbed wire fence while being escorted by a local church group to the location where they turn themselves in to the U.S. Border Patrol, after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico, in Roma, Texas, April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Close
9 / 21
Ley Daxa, a six-month-old migrant boy from Haiti, is lifted into the air by his mother Nadia at the Val Verde Border Humanitarian Coalition after being released from U.S. Customs and Border Protection in Del Rio, Texas, March 21, 2021.   REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Ley Daxa, a six-month-old migrant boy from Haiti, is lifted into the air by his mother Nadia at the Val Verde Border Humanitarian Coalition after being released from U.S. Customs and Border Protection in Del Rio, Texas, March 21, 2021.  ...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 15, 2021
Ley Daxa, a six-month-old migrant boy from Haiti, is lifted into the air by his mother Nadia at the Val Verde Border Humanitarian Coalition after being released from U.S. Customs and Border Protection in Del Rio, Texas, March 21, 2021.   REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
10 / 21
Asylum-seeking migrants' families ride on an inflatable raft to cross the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, April 8, 2021. The raft later turned back to the Mexican side and did not land on the U.S. side of the river. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Asylum-seeking migrants' families ride on an inflatable raft to cross the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, April 8, 2021. The raft later turned back to the Mexican side and did not land on the U.S. side of the river....more

Reuters / Friday, April 09, 2021
Asylum-seeking migrants' families ride on an inflatable raft to cross the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, April 8, 2021. The raft later turned back to the Mexican side and did not land on the U.S. side of the river. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Close
11 / 21
Asylum-seeking migrants cross the border from Mexico and are detained by CBP agents in Calexico, California, April 8, 2021.  REUTERS/Allison Dinner

Asylum-seeking migrants cross the border from Mexico and are detained by CBP agents in Calexico, California, April 8, 2021.  REUTERS/Allison Dinner

Reuters / Thursday, April 08, 2021
Asylum-seeking migrants cross the border from Mexico and are detained by CBP agents in Calexico, California, April 8, 2021.  REUTERS/Allison Dinner
Close
12 / 21
U.S. Border Patrol Agent De la Rosa drives along the border during a routine patrol in Calexico, California, April 8, 2021.  REUTERS/Allison Dinner

U.S. Border Patrol Agent De la Rosa drives along the border during a routine patrol in Calexico, California, April 8, 2021.  REUTERS/Allison Dinner

Reuters / Thursday, April 08, 2021
U.S. Border Patrol Agent De la Rosa drives along the border during a routine patrol in Calexico, California, April 8, 2021.  REUTERS/Allison Dinner
Close
13 / 21
Misael, a 4-year-old asylum-seeking migrant child from Guatemala, sleeps on the ground by his mother Anna while waiting to be transported by the U.S. Border Patrols after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in La Joya, Texas, April 8, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Misael, a 4-year-old asylum-seeking migrant child from Guatemala, sleeps on the ground by his mother Anna while waiting to be transported by the U.S. Border Patrols after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in La Joya, Texas,...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 08, 2021
Misael, a 4-year-old asylum-seeking migrant child from Guatemala, sleeps on the ground by his mother Anna while waiting to be transported by the U.S. Border Patrols after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in La Joya, Texas, April 8, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Close
14 / 21
A life jacket left behind by migrants is seen in Calexico, California, April 8, 2021.  REUTERS/Allison Dinner

A life jacket left behind by migrants is seen in Calexico, California, April 8, 2021.  REUTERS/Allison Dinner

Reuters / Thursday, April 08, 2021
A life jacket left behind by migrants is seen in Calexico, California, April 8, 2021.  REUTERS/Allison Dinner
Close
15 / 21
Unaccompanied minor migrants wait to be transported by the U.S. Border Patrols after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, April 7, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Unaccompanied minor migrants wait to be transported by the U.S. Border Patrols after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, April 7, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Thursday, April 08, 2021
Unaccompanied minor migrants wait to be transported by the U.S. Border Patrols after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, April 7, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Close
16 / 21
Ceidy, an asylum-seeking migrant mother from Guatemala, kisses her 3-month-old baby Bridget while waiting to be escorted by the U.S. Border Patrol agents after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, April 7, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Ceidy, an asylum-seeking migrant mother from Guatemala, kisses her 3-month-old baby Bridget while waiting to be escorted by the U.S. Border Patrol agents after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, April 7, 2021....more

Reuters / Thursday, April 08, 2021
Ceidy, an asylum-seeking migrant mother from Guatemala, kisses her 3-month-old baby Bridget while waiting to be escorted by the U.S. Border Patrol agents after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, April 7, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Close
17 / 21
Unaccompanied minor migrants wait to be transported by the U.S. Border Patrol after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in La Joya, Texas, April 7, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Unaccompanied minor migrants wait to be transported by the U.S. Border Patrol after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in La Joya, Texas, April 7, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Wednesday, April 07, 2021
Unaccompanied minor migrants wait to be transported by the U.S. Border Patrol after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in La Joya, Texas, April 7, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Close
18 / 21
An asylum-seeking migrants' family waits to be transported by the U.S. Border Patrol after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico in La Joya, Texas, April 7, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

An asylum-seeking migrants' family waits to be transported by the U.S. Border Patrol after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico in La Joya, Texas, April 7, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Wednesday, April 07, 2021
An asylum-seeking migrants' family waits to be transported by the U.S. Border Patrol after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico in La Joya, Texas, April 7, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Close
19 / 21
Asylum-seeking migrants' families attempt to get off an inflatable raft with a help of a Texas Ranger officer after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, April 5, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Asylum-seeking migrants' families attempt to get off an inflatable raft with a help of a Texas Ranger officer after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, April 5, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Tuesday, April 06, 2021
Asylum-seeking migrants' families attempt to get off an inflatable raft with a help of a Texas Ranger officer after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, April 5, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Close
20 / 21
Asylum-seeking migrants' families ride on an inflatable raft to cross the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico as a Texas State Trooper officer points a flashlight at the raft in Roma, Texas, April 8, 2021. The raft later turned back to the Mexican side and did not land on the U.S. side of the river. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Asylum-seeking migrants' families ride on an inflatable raft to cross the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico as a Texas State Trooper officer points a flashlight at the raft in Roma, Texas, April 8, 2021. The raft later turned back to the...more

Reuters / Friday, April 09, 2021
Asylum-seeking migrants' families ride on an inflatable raft to cross the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico as a Texas State Trooper officer points a flashlight at the raft in Roma, Texas, April 8, 2021. The raft later turned back to the Mexican side and did not land on the U.S. side of the river. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Close
21 / 21
View Again
View Next
Canadian ICU feels crush amid variant-driven COVID surge

Canadian ICU feels crush amid variant-driven COVID...

Next Slideshows

Canadian ICU feels crush amid variant-driven COVID surge

Canadian ICU feels crush amid variant-driven COVID surge

Staff at Humber River Hospital in Toronto have been crushed by a punishing third coronavirus wave, as depleted resources and overworked staff push Canada's...

6:17pm EDT
Hundreds mourn Daunte Wright, Black man killed by Minnesota police

Hundreds mourn Daunte Wright, Black man killed by Minnesota police

Hundreds of mourners filed into a Minneapolis church for the funeral of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man whose shooting by police after a routine traffic...

4:43pm EDT
Ukraine eyes UNESCO status for abandoned Chernobyl wasteland

Ukraine eyes UNESCO status for abandoned Chernobyl wasteland

A mothballed nuclear power station surrounded by wasteland, rubble and abandoned buildings is not what most people associate with a UNESCO World Heritage site....

4:01pm EDT
Extinction Rebellion dumps cow manure at White House on Earth Day

Extinction Rebellion dumps cow manure at White House on Earth Day

Protesters from Extinction Rebellion dump wheelbarrows of cow manure at the White House entrance.

2:32pm EDT

MORE IN PICTURES

Canadian ICU feels crush amid variant-driven COVID surge

Canadian ICU feels crush amid variant-driven COVID surge

Staff at Humber River Hospital in Toronto have been crushed by a punishing third coronavirus wave, as depleted resources and overworked staff push Canada's healthcare system - often held up as a model for the rest of the world - to the brink.

Hundreds mourn Daunte Wright, Black man killed by Minnesota police

Hundreds mourn Daunte Wright, Black man killed by Minnesota police

Hundreds of mourners filed into a Minneapolis church for the funeral of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man whose shooting by police after a routine traffic stop.

Ukraine eyes UNESCO status for abandoned Chernobyl wasteland

Ukraine eyes UNESCO status for abandoned Chernobyl wasteland

A mothballed nuclear power station surrounded by wasteland, rubble and abandoned buildings is not what most people associate with a UNESCO World Heritage site. But that is exactly what Ukraine has in mind for Chernobyl.

Extinction Rebellion dumps cow manure at White House on Earth Day

Extinction Rebellion dumps cow manure at White House on Earth Day

Protesters from Extinction Rebellion dump wheelbarrows of cow manure at the White House entrance.

India's round-the-clock cremations show staggering COVID death toll

India's round-the-clock cremations show staggering COVID death toll

As India reports a record 2,104 coronavirus deaths in a day, crematoriums are overwhelmed with bodies, burning funeral pyres in the parking lot and reporting metal parts on furnaces are beginning to melt.

Family and friends mourn Daunte Wright at his viewing

Family and friends mourn Daunte Wright at his viewing

Mourners gathered at a Minneapolis church to view the body of Daunte Wright, the 20-year-old Black man whose fatal shooting by a police officer in a nearby suburb set off protests that coincided with the trial over the death of George Floyd.

India running out of oxygen as COVID cases set new pandemic record

India running out of oxygen as COVID cases set new pandemic record

India recorded the world's highest daily tally of 314,835 new COVID-19 infections, as a second wave of the pandemic raised new fears about the ability of crumbling health services to cope.

Extremely rare two-headed calf born in North Macedonia

Extremely rare two-headed calf born in North Macedonia

A calf with two heads, an extremely rare condition, was born in Lazec, a village in North Macedonia.

Our natural world on Earth Day

Our natural world on Earth Day

Spectacular views of the environment and scenes of climate crisis around the world on Earth Day.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast