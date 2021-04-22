Central American migrants journey to U.S. border
Asylum-seeking migrants' families ride on an inflatable raft to cross the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico, in Roma, Texas, April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Asylum-seeking migrants' families from Guatemala embrace each other the moment after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
A pregnant asylum-seeking woman stands on the American side after crossing on an inflatable raft the Rio Grande from Mexico, in Roma, Texas, April 22, 2021. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Asylum-seeking migrant families arrive on an inflatable raft after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico, in Roma, Texas, April 21, 2021. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Migrant families wait to be escorted by a local church group to the location where they turn themselves in to the U.S. Border Patrol after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico, in Roma, Texas, April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
An asylum seeker holds a child as they are detained by U.S. Border Patrol near Yuma, Arizona, April 19, 2021. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A young boy watches a U.S. Border Patrol agent as his family from Guatemala is detained in San Luis, Arizona, April 19, 2021. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A man from Brazil holds his nine-month-old daughter as they wait to be transported by the U.S. Border Patrol after crossing into the United States from Mexico in Andrade, California, April 19, 2021. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Asylum-seeking migrants' families go under a barbed wire fence while being escorted by a local church group to the location where they turn themselves in to the U.S. Border Patrol, after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico, in...more
Ley Daxa, a six-month-old migrant boy from Haiti, is lifted into the air by his mother Nadia at the Val Verde Border Humanitarian Coalition after being released from U.S. Customs and Border Protection in Del Rio, Texas, March 21, 2021. ...more
Asylum-seeking migrants' families ride on an inflatable raft to cross the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, April 8, 2021. The raft later turned back to the Mexican side and did not land on the U.S. side of the river....more
Asylum-seeking migrants cross the border from Mexico and are detained by CBP agents in Calexico, California, April 8, 2021. REUTERS/Allison Dinner
U.S. Border Patrol Agent De la Rosa drives along the border during a routine patrol in Calexico, California, April 8, 2021. REUTERS/Allison Dinner
Misael, a 4-year-old asylum-seeking migrant child from Guatemala, sleeps on the ground by his mother Anna while waiting to be transported by the U.S. Border Patrols after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in La Joya, Texas,...more
A life jacket left behind by migrants is seen in Calexico, California, April 8, 2021. REUTERS/Allison Dinner
Unaccompanied minor migrants wait to be transported by the U.S. Border Patrols after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, April 7, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Ceidy, an asylum-seeking migrant mother from Guatemala, kisses her 3-month-old baby Bridget while waiting to be escorted by the U.S. Border Patrol agents after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, April 7, 2021....more
Unaccompanied minor migrants wait to be transported by the U.S. Border Patrol after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in La Joya, Texas, April 7, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
An asylum-seeking migrants' family waits to be transported by the U.S. Border Patrol after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico in La Joya, Texas, April 7, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Asylum-seeking migrants' families attempt to get off an inflatable raft with a help of a Texas Ranger officer after crossing the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, April 5, 2021. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Asylum-seeking migrants' families ride on an inflatable raft to cross the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico as a Texas State Trooper officer points a flashlight at the raft in Roma, Texas, April 8, 2021. The raft later turned back to the...more
