Central American migrants journey to U.S. border

Asylum-seeking migrants' families ride on an inflatable raft to cross the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico as a Texas State Trooper officer points a flashlight at the raft in Roma, Texas, April 8, 2021. The raft later turned back to the...more

Asylum-seeking migrants' families ride on an inflatable raft to cross the Rio Grande into the United States from Mexico as a Texas State Trooper officer points a flashlight at the raft in Roma, Texas, April 8, 2021. The raft later turned back to the Mexican side and did not land on the U.S. side of the river. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Close