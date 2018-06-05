CFDA Fashion Awards
Model Gigi Hadid attends the CFDA Fashion awards in Brooklyn, New York, June 4, 2018. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Naomi Campbell. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Kim Kardashian. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Lupita Amondi Nyong'o. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Kendall Jenner. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Sarah Paulson. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Martha Hunt. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Zac Posen. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Kim Kardashian. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Anna Wintour. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Kourtney Kardashian. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Model Gigi Hadid. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Model Winnie Harlow. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Kendall Jenner. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Whoopi Goldberg. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Cate Blanchett. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Karlie Kloss and Jason Wu. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Donatella Versace. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Rosario Dawson. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Ralph Lauren and his wife Ricky Anne Loew-Beer. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Donna Karan. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Next Slideshows
Best of Wango Tango
Performers at this year's annual Wango Tango event in Los Angeles.
Celebrities go to Washington
Famous faces champion their causes at the White House and the Capitol.
London Comic Con
Scenes from the MCM London Comic Con, a convention to celebrate the culture of comic books and related art forms.
amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS gala
Inside the amfAR gala, the biggest, starriest party at the Cannes Film Festival, where top celebrities help persuade the super-rich to part with their cash to...
MORE IN PICTURES
Guatemala's Fuego volcano erupts
The death toll from a volcanic eruption in Guatemala rises as family members desperately searched for the missing in makeshift morgues and on streets blanketed with ash.
Hawaii lava pours into ocean
Seaside residents and boaters have been warned to avoid noxious clouds of laze, formed when lava reacts with seawater to form a mix of acid fumes, steam and glass-like specks.
Jordanians protest against tax hikes
Jordan's King Abdullah replaced his prime minister in a move to defuse the biggest protests in years, over IMF-backed reforms that have hit the poor.
China's bike-sharing graveyards
Rapid expansion of shared bicycle companies across China has led to massive piles of abandoned bikes as supply outstrips demand.
Injury wrecks Williams' French Open bid
Serena Williams' attempt to win the French Open for a fourth time ended as injury forced the 36-year-old to admit defeat at Roland Garros.
World Cup stadiums from space
Views of the 2018 World Cup stadiums across Russia taken from the International Space Station.
Ghosts of Tiananmen
Scenes from the 1989 pro-democracy protest in Beijing.
Mourning drowned migrants in Tunisia
At least 48 migrants were killed when their boat sank off Tunisia's coast and 67 others were rescued by the coast guard, officials said, one of the worst migrant boat accidents in recent years.
Hawaii residents escape new lava flow
Lava from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano threatens an isolated area where several residents have become trapped.