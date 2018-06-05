Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Jun 5, 2018 | 10:30am EDT

CFDA Fashion Awards

Model Gigi Hadid attends the CFDA Fashion awards in Brooklyn, New York, June 4, 2018. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Model Gigi Hadid attends the CFDA Fashion awards in Brooklyn, New York, June 4, 2018. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, June 04, 2018
Model Gigi Hadid attends the CFDA Fashion awards in Brooklyn, New York, June 4, 2018. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
1 / 21
Naomi Campbell. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Naomi Campbell. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, June 04, 2018
Naomi Campbell. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
2 / 21
Kim Kardashian. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Kim Kardashian. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, June 04, 2018
Kim Kardashian. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
3 / 21
Lupita Amondi Nyong'o. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Lupita Amondi Nyong'o. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, June 04, 2018
Lupita Amondi Nyong'o. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
4 / 21
Kendall Jenner. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Kendall Jenner. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, June 04, 2018
Kendall Jenner. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
5 / 21
Sarah Paulson. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Sarah Paulson. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, June 04, 2018
Sarah Paulson. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
6 / 21
Martha Hunt. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Martha Hunt. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, June 04, 2018
Martha Hunt. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
7 / 21
Zac Posen. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Zac Posen. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, June 04, 2018
Zac Posen. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
8 / 21
Kim Kardashian. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Kim Kardashian. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, June 04, 2018
Kim Kardashian. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
9 / 21
Anna Wintour. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Anna Wintour. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, June 04, 2018
Anna Wintour. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
10 / 21
Kourtney Kardashian. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Kourtney Kardashian. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, June 04, 2018
Kourtney Kardashian. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
11 / 21
Model Gigi Hadid. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Model Gigi Hadid. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, June 04, 2018
Model Gigi Hadid. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
12 / 21
Model Winnie Harlow. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Model Winnie Harlow. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, June 04, 2018
Model Winnie Harlow. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
13 / 21
Kendall Jenner. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Kendall Jenner. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, June 04, 2018
Kendall Jenner. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
14 / 21
Whoopi Goldberg. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Whoopi Goldberg. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, June 04, 2018
Whoopi Goldberg. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
15 / 21
Cate Blanchett. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Cate Blanchett. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, June 04, 2018
Cate Blanchett. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
16 / 21
Karlie Kloss and Jason Wu. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Karlie Kloss and Jason Wu. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, June 04, 2018
Karlie Kloss and Jason Wu. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
17 / 21
Donatella Versace. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Donatella Versace. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, June 04, 2018
Donatella Versace. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
18 / 21
Rosario Dawson. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Rosario Dawson. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, June 04, 2018
Rosario Dawson. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
19 / 21
Ralph Lauren and his wife Ricky Anne Loew-Beer. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Ralph Lauren and his wife Ricky Anne Loew-Beer. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, June 04, 2018
Ralph Lauren and his wife Ricky Anne Loew-Beer. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
20 / 21
Donna Karan. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Donna Karan. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, June 04, 2018
Donna Karan. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
21 / 21
View Again
View Next
Best of Wango Tango

Best of Wango Tango

Next Slideshows

Best of Wango Tango

Best of Wango Tango

Performers at this year's annual Wango Tango event in Los Angeles.

Jun 04 2018
Celebrities go to Washington

Celebrities go to Washington

Famous faces champion their causes at the White House and the Capitol.

Jun 01 2018
London Comic Con

London Comic Con

Scenes from the MCM London Comic Con, a convention to celebrate the culture of comic books and related art forms.

May 25 2018
amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS gala

amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS gala

Inside the amfAR gala, the biggest, starriest party at the Cannes Film Festival, where top celebrities help persuade the super-rich to part with their cash to...

May 17 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Guatemala's Fuego volcano erupts

Guatemala's Fuego volcano erupts

The death toll from a volcanic eruption in Guatemala rises as family members desperately searched for the missing in makeshift morgues and on streets blanketed with ash.

Hawaii lava pours into ocean

Hawaii lava pours into ocean

Seaside residents and boaters have been warned to avoid noxious clouds of laze, formed when lava reacts with seawater to form a mix of acid fumes, steam and glass-like specks.

Jordanians protest against tax hikes

Jordanians protest against tax hikes

Jordan's King Abdullah replaced his prime minister in a move to defuse the biggest protests in years, over IMF-backed reforms that have hit the poor.

China's bike-sharing graveyards

China's bike-sharing graveyards

Rapid expansion of shared bicycle companies across China has led to massive piles of abandoned bikes as supply outstrips demand.

Injury wrecks Williams' French Open bid

Injury wrecks Williams' French Open bid

Serena Williams' attempt to win the French Open for a fourth time ended as injury forced the 36-year-old to admit defeat at Roland Garros.

World Cup stadiums from space

World Cup stadiums from space

Views of the 2018 World Cup stadiums across Russia taken from the International Space Station.

Ghosts of Tiananmen

Ghosts of Tiananmen

Scenes from the 1989 pro-democracy protest in Beijing.

Mourning drowned migrants in Tunisia

Mourning drowned migrants in Tunisia

At least 48 migrants were killed when their boat sank off Tunisia's coast and 67 others were rescued by the coast guard, officials said, one of the worst migrant boat accidents in recent years.

Hawaii residents escape new lava flow

Hawaii residents escape new lava flow

Lava from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano threatens an isolated area where several residents have become trapped.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast