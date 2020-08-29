Chadwick Boseman: 1976 - 2020
Chadwick Boseman arrives at the Oscars in 2018. Boseman, an actor whose work celebrated African-American pioneers and culture, has died at age 43 after a four-year battle with colon cancer, according to an announcement posted on Friday to his social...more
Chadwick Boseman poses at the premiere of "Black Panther" in Los Angeles, January 2018. Embraced by global audiences, “Black Panther” became the second highest grossing movie at box offices worldwide in 2018, heralded for its vibrant celebration of...more
Chadwick Boseman speaks in front of the cast of "Black Panther" after the film won Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, January 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Chadwick Boseman addresses the 150th commencement ceremony at Howard University in Washington, May 2018. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Chadwick Boseman poses at the premiere of "42" in Hollywood, April 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Chadwick Boseman poses backstage with his Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture award for "Black Panther" at the NAACP Image Awards, March 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Chadwick Boseman at a panel for "Black Panther" during the 2017 Comic-Con International Convention in San Diego. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
First lady Michelle Obama speaks next to the cast of the film "42" in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, April 2013. Listening from L-R are: screen writer Brian Helgeland, actor Chadwick Boseman, actor Harrison Ford, and the...more
Chadwick Boseman during NBA All Star Saturday Night in Chicago, February 2020. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
"Black Panther" cast members Lupita Nyong'o, Michael B. Jordan, Chadwick Boseman and Danai Gurira pose for a selfie at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Chadwick Boseman announces the award for Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series at the NAACP Image Awards, January 2018. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Chadwick Boseman of "Black Panther" wears Givenchy as he arrives at the 2019 Oscars. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Chadwick Boseman signs autographs for fans at the premiere of “Avengers: Infinity Wars” in Los Angeles, April 2018. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Chadwick Boseman addresses the 150th commencement ceremony at Howard University in Washington, May 2018. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Chadwick Boseman and Lupita Nyong'o at the premiere of "Black Panther" in Los Angeles, January 2018. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo receives a mask from Chadwick Boseman before his attempt during the slam dunk contest in Los Angeles, February 2018. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Chadwick Boseman arrives at the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Chadwick Boseman reacts after winning the award for best actor motion picture at the NAACP Image Awards, March 2019. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Chadwick Boseman poses at a photo call for the movie "21 Bridges" in Los Angeles, November 2019. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Chadwick Boseman wears Givenchy at the 2019 Oscars. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actors Chadwick Boseman, Winston Duke and Michael B. Jordan accept the Best Movie award for "Black Panther" at the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Chadwick Boseman addresses the 150th commencement ceremony at Howard University in Washington, May 2018. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Chadwick Boseman poses at the premiere of "Black Panther" in Los Angeles, January 2018. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Chadwick Boseman at the 2018 Governors Awards in Hollywood. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Chadwick Boseman arrives at the 47th AFI Life Achievement Award gala honoring Denzel Washington in Los Angeles, June 2019. REUTERS/Monica Almeida
Chadwick Boseman arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala (Met Gala) to celebrate the opening of “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” in Manhattan, May 2018. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Chadwick Boseman and comic book legend Stan Lee at the premiere of “Avengers: Infinity War” in Los Angeles, April 2018. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Chadwick Boseman accepts the Best Hero award at the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Chadwick Boseman poses for a photo with boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. during the 2018 NBA All Star Game in Los Angeles. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Chadwick Boseman and NBA great Scottie Pippen during NBA All Star Saturday Night in Chicago, February 2020. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Chadwick Boseman poses at the premiere of "Black Panther" in Los Angeles, January 2018. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Chadwick Boseman addresses the 150th commencement ceremony at Howard University in Washington, May 2018. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Chadwick Boseman at the Vanity Fair Oscars party, February 2019. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Chadwick Boseman at the 2017 American Music Awards. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Chadwick Boseman attends the premiere of "Get on Up" in New York, July 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Chadwick Boseman poses backstage poses at the 2019 American Music Awards. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Letitia Wright is embraced by Chadwick Boseman after winning for outstanding breakthrough performance in a motion picture for her role in "Black Panther" at the NAACP Image Awards, March 2019. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Chadwick Boseman arrives at the premiere of 'Black Panther' in London, February 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Chadwick Boseman at the world premiere of “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” in Los Angeles, December 2017. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Chadwick Boseman at the premiere of "Black Panther" in Los Angeles, January 2018. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Hurricane Laura's trail of devastation in Louisiana
Images from the aftermath of Hurricane Laura in Louisiana.
Louisiana residents survey Hurricane Laura damage
Laura caused less mayhem than forecasts predicted - but officials said it would take days to assess the damage.
New march on Washington against racial injustice
Thousands of people gathered to march in Washington, D.C. to denounce racism, protest police brutality and commemorate the anniversary of the march in 1963...
