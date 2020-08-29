Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sat Aug 29, 2020 | 1:11pm EDT

Chadwick Boseman: 1976 - 2020

Chadwick Boseman arrives at the Oscars in 2018. Boseman, an actor whose work celebrated African-American pioneers and culture, has died at age 43 after a four-year battle with colon cancer, according to an announcement posted on Friday to his social media accounts. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Chadwick Boseman arrives at the Oscars in 2018. Boseman, an actor whose work celebrated African-American pioneers and culture, has died at age 43 after a four-year battle with colon cancer, according to an announcement posted on Friday to his social...more

Reuters / Sunday, March 04, 2018
Chadwick Boseman arrives at the Oscars in 2018. Boseman, an actor whose work celebrated African-American pioneers and culture, has died at age 43 after a four-year battle with colon cancer, according to an announcement posted on Friday to his social media accounts. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
1 / 40
Chadwick Boseman poses at the premiere of "Black Panther" in Los Angeles, January 2018. Embraced by global audiences, “Black Panther” became the second highest grossing movie at box offices worldwide in 2018, heralded for its vibrant celebration of African culture and applauded as a milestone for racial diversity in Hollywood. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Chadwick Boseman poses at the premiere of "Black Panther" in Los Angeles, January 2018. Embraced by global audiences, “Black Panther” became the second highest grossing movie at box offices worldwide in 2018, heralded for its vibrant celebration of...more

Reuters / Tuesday, January 30, 2018
Chadwick Boseman poses at the premiere of "Black Panther" in Los Angeles, January 2018. Embraced by global audiences, “Black Panther” became the second highest grossing movie at box offices worldwide in 2018, heralded for its vibrant celebration of African culture and applauded as a milestone for racial diversity in Hollywood. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
2 / 40
Chadwick Boseman speaks in front of the cast of "Black Panther" after the film won Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, January 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Chadwick Boseman speaks in front of the cast of "Black Panther" after the film won Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, January 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, January 27, 2019
Chadwick Boseman speaks in front of the cast of "Black Panther" after the film won Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, January 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
3 / 40
Chadwick Boseman addresses the 150th commencement ceremony at Howard University in Washington, May 2018. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Chadwick Boseman addresses the 150th commencement ceremony at Howard University in Washington, May 2018. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Saturday, May 12, 2018
Chadwick Boseman addresses the 150th commencement ceremony at Howard University in Washington, May 2018. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
4 / 40
Chadwick Boseman poses at the premiere of "42" in Hollywood, April 2013. &nbsp;REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni &nbsp;

Chadwick Boseman poses at the premiere of "42" in Hollywood, April 2013.  REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni  

Reuters / Wednesday, April 10, 2013
Chadwick Boseman poses at the premiere of "42" in Hollywood, April 2013.  REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni  
Close
5 / 40
Chadwick Boseman poses backstage with his Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture award for "Black Panther" at the NAACP Image Awards, March 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Chadwick Boseman poses backstage with his Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture award for "Black Panther" at the NAACP Image Awards, March 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, March 31, 2019
Chadwick Boseman poses backstage with his Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture award for "Black Panther" at the NAACP Image Awards, March 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
6 / 40
Chadwick Boseman at a panel for "Black Panther" during the 2017 Comic-Con International Convention in San Diego. &nbsp; REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Chadwick Boseman at a panel for "Black Panther" during the 2017 Comic-Con International Convention in San Diego.   REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Saturday, July 22, 2017
Chadwick Boseman at a panel for "Black Panther" during the 2017 Comic-Con International Convention in San Diego.   REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
7 / 40
First lady Michelle Obama speaks next to the cast of the film "42" in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, April 2013. Listening from L-R are: screen writer Brian Helgeland, actor Chadwick Boseman, actor Harrison Ford, and the widow of Jackie Robinson, Rachel Robinson. &nbsp;REUTERS/Larry Downing &nbsp;

First lady Michelle Obama speaks next to the cast of the film "42" in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, April 2013. Listening from L-R are: screen writer Brian Helgeland, actor Chadwick Boseman, actor Harrison Ford, and the...more

Reuters / Tuesday, April 02, 2013
First lady Michelle Obama speaks next to the cast of the film "42" in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, April 2013. Listening from L-R are: screen writer Brian Helgeland, actor Chadwick Boseman, actor Harrison Ford, and the widow of Jackie Robinson, Rachel Robinson.  REUTERS/Larry Downing  
Close
8 / 40
Chadwick Boseman during NBA All Star Saturday Night in Chicago, February 2020. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Chadwick Boseman during NBA All Star Saturday Night in Chicago, February 2020. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, June 03, 2020
Chadwick Boseman during NBA All Star Saturday Night in Chicago, February 2020. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Close
9 / 40
"Black Panther" cast members Lupita Nyong'o, Michael B. Jordan, Chadwick Boseman and Danai Gurira pose for a selfie at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake

"Black Panther" cast members Lupita Nyong'o, Michael B. Jordan, Chadwick Boseman and Danai Gurira pose for a selfie at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, January 27, 2019
"Black Panther" cast members Lupita Nyong'o, Michael B. Jordan, Chadwick Boseman and Danai Gurira pose for a selfie at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
10 / 40
Chadwick Boseman announces the award for Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series at the NAACP Image Awards, January 2018. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Chadwick Boseman announces the award for Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series at the NAACP Image Awards, January 2018. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
Chadwick Boseman announces the award for Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series at the NAACP Image Awards, January 2018. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
11 / 40
Chadwick Boseman of "Black Panther" wears Givenchy as he arrives at the 2019 Oscars. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Chadwick Boseman of "Black Panther" wears Givenchy as he arrives at the 2019 Oscars. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, February 24, 2019
Chadwick Boseman of "Black Panther" wears Givenchy as he arrives at the 2019 Oscars. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
12 / 40
Chadwick Boseman signs autographs for fans at the premiere of “Avengers: Infinity Wars” in Los Angeles, April 2018. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Chadwick Boseman signs autographs for fans at the premiere of “Avengers: Infinity Wars” in Los Angeles, April 2018. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, April 23, 2018
Chadwick Boseman signs autographs for fans at the premiere of “Avengers: Infinity Wars” in Los Angeles, April 2018. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
13 / 40
Chadwick Boseman addresses the 150th commencement ceremony at Howard University in Washington, May 2018. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Chadwick Boseman addresses the 150th commencement ceremony at Howard University in Washington, May 2018. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Saturday, May 12, 2018
Chadwick Boseman addresses the 150th commencement ceremony at Howard University in Washington, May 2018. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
14 / 40
Chadwick Boseman and Lupita Nyong'o at the premiere of "Black Panther" in Los Angeles, January 2018. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Chadwick Boseman and Lupita Nyong'o at the premiere of "Black Panther" in Los Angeles, January 2018. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, January 30, 2018
Chadwick Boseman and Lupita Nyong'o at the premiere of "Black Panther" in Los Angeles, January 2018. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
15 / 40
Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo receives a mask from Chadwick Boseman before his attempt during the slam dunk contest in Los Angeles, February 2018. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo receives a mask from Chadwick Boseman before his attempt during the slam dunk contest in Los Angeles, February 2018. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, February 17, 2018
Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo receives a mask from Chadwick Boseman before his attempt during the slam dunk contest in Los Angeles, February 2018. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Close
16 / 40
Chadwick Boseman arrives at the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. &nbsp; &nbsp;REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Chadwick Boseman arrives at the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.    REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, March 05, 2018
Chadwick Boseman arrives at the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.    REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
17 / 40
Chadwick Boseman reacts after winning the award for best actor motion picture at the NAACP Image Awards, March 2019. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Chadwick Boseman reacts after winning the award for best actor motion picture at the NAACP Image Awards, March 2019. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Saturday, March 30, 2019
Chadwick Boseman reacts after winning the award for best actor motion picture at the NAACP Image Awards, March 2019. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
18 / 40
Chadwick Boseman poses at a photo call for the movie "21 Bridges" in Los Angeles, November 2019. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Chadwick Boseman poses at a photo call for the movie "21 Bridges" in Los Angeles, November 2019. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Saturday, November 09, 2019
Chadwick Boseman poses at a photo call for the movie "21 Bridges" in Los Angeles, November 2019. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
19 / 40
Chadwick Boseman wears Givenchy at the 2019 Oscars. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni &nbsp;

Chadwick Boseman wears Givenchy at the 2019 Oscars. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni  

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
Chadwick Boseman wears Givenchy at the 2019 Oscars. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni  
Close
20 / 40
Actors Chadwick Boseman, Winston Duke and Michael B. Jordan accept the Best Movie award for "Black Panther" at the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards. &nbsp;REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actors Chadwick Boseman, Winston Duke and Michael B. Jordan accept the Best Movie award for "Black Panther" at the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards.  REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, June 18, 2018
Actors Chadwick Boseman, Winston Duke and Michael B. Jordan accept the Best Movie award for "Black Panther" at the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards.  REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
21 / 40
Chadwick Boseman addresses the 150th commencement ceremony at Howard University in Washington, May 2018. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Chadwick Boseman addresses the 150th commencement ceremony at Howard University in Washington, May 2018. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Saturday, May 12, 2018
Chadwick Boseman addresses the 150th commencement ceremony at Howard University in Washington, May 2018. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
22 / 40
Chadwick Boseman poses at the premiere of "Black Panther" in Los Angeles, January 2018. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Chadwick Boseman poses at the premiere of "Black Panther" in Los Angeles, January 2018. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, January 30, 2018
Chadwick Boseman poses at the premiere of "Black Panther" in Los Angeles, January 2018. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
23 / 40
Chadwick Boseman at the 2018 Governors Awards in Hollywood. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Chadwick Boseman at the 2018 Governors Awards in Hollywood. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, November 18, 2018
Chadwick Boseman at the 2018 Governors Awards in Hollywood. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
24 / 40
Chadwick Boseman arrives at the 47th AFI Life Achievement Award gala honoring Denzel Washington in Los Angeles, June 2019. REUTERS/Monica Almeida

Chadwick Boseman arrives at the 47th AFI Life Achievement Award gala honoring Denzel Washington in Los Angeles, June 2019. REUTERS/Monica Almeida

Reuters / Friday, June 07, 2019
Chadwick Boseman arrives at the 47th AFI Life Achievement Award gala honoring Denzel Washington in Los Angeles, June 2019. REUTERS/Monica Almeida
Close
25 / 40
Chadwick Boseman arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala (Met Gala) to celebrate the opening of “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” in Manhattan, May 2018. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Chadwick Boseman arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala (Met Gala) to celebrate the opening of “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” in Manhattan, May 2018. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, May 07, 2018
Chadwick Boseman arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala (Met Gala) to celebrate the opening of “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” in Manhattan, May 2018. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
26 / 40
Chadwick Boseman and comic book legend Stan Lee at the premiere of “Avengers: Infinity War” in Los Angeles, April 2018. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Chadwick Boseman and comic book legend Stan Lee at the premiere of “Avengers: Infinity War” in Los Angeles, April 2018. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, April 23, 2018
Chadwick Boseman and comic book legend Stan Lee at the premiere of “Avengers: Infinity War” in Los Angeles, April 2018. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
27 / 40
Chadwick Boseman accepts the Best Hero award at the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards. &nbsp;REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Chadwick Boseman accepts the Best Hero award at the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards.  REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, June 18, 2018
Chadwick Boseman accepts the Best Hero award at the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards.  REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
28 / 40
Chadwick Boseman poses for a photo with boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. during the 2018 NBA All Star Game in Los Angeles. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Chadwick Boseman poses for a photo with boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. during the 2018 NBA All Star Game in Los Angeles. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, February 18, 2018
Chadwick Boseman poses for a photo with boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. during the 2018 NBA All Star Game in Los Angeles. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Close
29 / 40
Chadwick Boseman and NBA great Scottie Pippen during NBA All Star Saturday Night in Chicago, February 2020. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Chadwick Boseman and NBA great Scottie Pippen during NBA All Star Saturday Night in Chicago, February 2020. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, June 03, 2020
Chadwick Boseman and NBA great Scottie Pippen during NBA All Star Saturday Night in Chicago, February 2020. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Close
30 / 40
Chadwick Boseman poses at the premiere of "Black Panther" in Los Angeles, January 2018. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Chadwick Boseman poses at the premiere of "Black Panther" in Los Angeles, January 2018. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, January 30, 2018
Chadwick Boseman poses at the premiere of "Black Panther" in Los Angeles, January 2018. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
31 / 40
Chadwick Boseman addresses the 150th commencement ceremony at Howard University in Washington, May 2018. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Chadwick Boseman addresses the 150th commencement ceremony at Howard University in Washington, May 2018. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Saturday, May 12, 2018
Chadwick Boseman addresses the 150th commencement ceremony at Howard University in Washington, May 2018. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
32 / 40
Chadwick Boseman at the Vanity Fair Oscars party, February 2019. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Chadwick Boseman at the Vanity Fair Oscars party, February 2019. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
Chadwick Boseman at the Vanity Fair Oscars party, February 2019. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
33 / 40
Chadwick Boseman at the 2017 American Music Awards. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Chadwick Boseman at the 2017 American Music Awards. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, November 19, 2017
Chadwick Boseman at the 2017 American Music Awards. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
34 / 40
Chadwick Boseman attends the premiere of "Get on Up" in New York, July 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Chadwick Boseman attends the premiere of "Get on Up" in New York, July 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Tuesday, July 22, 2014
Chadwick Boseman attends the premiere of "Get on Up" in New York, July 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
35 / 40
Chadwick Boseman poses backstage poses at the 2019 American Music Awards. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Chadwick Boseman poses backstage poses at the 2019 American Music Awards. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Sunday, November 24, 2019
Chadwick Boseman poses backstage poses at the 2019 American Music Awards. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
36 / 40
Letitia Wright is embraced by Chadwick Boseman after winning for outstanding breakthrough performance in a motion picture for her role in "Black Panther" at the NAACP Image Awards, March 2019. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Letitia Wright is embraced by Chadwick Boseman after winning for outstanding breakthrough performance in a motion picture for her role in "Black Panther" at the NAACP Image Awards, March 2019. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, March 31, 2019
Letitia Wright is embraced by Chadwick Boseman after winning for outstanding breakthrough performance in a motion picture for her role in "Black Panther" at the NAACP Image Awards, March 2019. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
37 / 40
Chadwick Boseman arrives at the premiere of 'Black Panther' in London, February 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Chadwick Boseman arrives at the premiere of 'Black Panther' in London, February 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Thursday, February 08, 2018
Chadwick Boseman arrives at the premiere of 'Black Panther' in London, February 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
38 / 40
Chadwick Boseman at the world premiere of “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” in Los Angeles, December 2017. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Chadwick Boseman at the world premiere of “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” in Los Angeles, December 2017. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Saturday, December 09, 2017
Chadwick Boseman at the world premiere of “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” in Los Angeles, December 2017. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
39 / 40
Chadwick Boseman at the premiere of "Black Panther" in Los Angeles, January 2018. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Chadwick Boseman at the premiere of "Black Panther" in Los Angeles, January 2018. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, January 30, 2018
Chadwick Boseman at the premiere of "Black Panther" in Los Angeles, January 2018. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
40 / 40
View Again
View Next
Hurricane Laura's trail of devastation in Louisiana

Hurricane Laura's trail of devastation in Louisiana

Next Slideshows

Hurricane Laura's trail of devastation in Louisiana

Hurricane Laura's trail of devastation in Louisiana

Images from the aftermath of Hurricane Laura in Louisiana.

12:21pm EDT
Louisiana residents survey Hurricane Laura damage

Louisiana residents survey Hurricane Laura damage

Laura caused less mayhem than forecasts predicted - but officials said it would take days to assess the damage.

11:48am EDT
New march on Washington against racial injustice

New march on Washington against racial injustice

Thousands of people gathered to march in Washington, D.C. to denounce racism, protest police brutality and commemorate the anniversary of the march in 1963...

1:52am EDT
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

1:22am EDT

MORE IN PICTURES

Hurricane Laura's trail of devastation in Louisiana

Hurricane Laura's trail of devastation in Louisiana

Images from the aftermath of Hurricane Laura in Louisiana.

Louisiana residents survey Hurricane Laura damage

Louisiana residents survey Hurricane Laura damage

Laura caused less mayhem than forecasts predicted - but officials said it would take days to assess the damage.

New march on Washington against racial injustice

New march on Washington against racial injustice

Thousands of people gathered to march in Washington, D.C. to denounce racism, protest police brutality and commemorate the anniversary of the march in 1963 where civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr made his "I Have a Dream" speech.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Wisconsin city rages over police shooting of Jacob Blake

Wisconsin city rages over police shooting of Jacob Blake

Images from Kenosha after police shot Jacob Blake in the back in front of his three young sons.

Notable deaths in 2020

Notable deaths in 2020

Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.

Hurricane Laura aftermath from above

Hurricane Laura aftermath from above

Aerial images of devastation after Hurricane Laura tore through Louisiana.

Dolphins found dead near Mauritius oil spill

Dolphins found dead near Mauritius oil spill

At least 40 dolphins have mysteriously died in an area of Mauritius affected by an oil spill from a Japanese boat, officials and witnesses said.

Scenes from the Republican National Convention

Scenes from the Republican National Convention

Against the backdrop of a pandemic, an ensuing recession and Trump's erosion in the polls, Republicans hold a partly virtual, partly in-person extravaganza studded with Trump family members that features the president speaking every night even as protesters target the convention site.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast