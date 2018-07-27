Edition:
Pictures | Fri Jul 27, 2018 | 9:10am EDT

"Chain of lights" protest across Poland

People attend the "Chain of lights" protest against judicial overhaul in Poznan. Thousands of people staged protests across Poland on Thursday after President Andrzej Duda signed into law a measure effectively letting the government choose the next Supreme Court chief. Agencja Gazeta/Lukasz Cynalewski via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, July 26, 2018
People hold a sign that reads "Shame", depicting Law and Justice (PiS) party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski, as they gather in Cracow. Agencja Gazeta/Jakub Wlodek via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, July 26, 2018
People attend a protest against judicial overhaul in Wroclaw. The European Union, human rights groups and opposition parties in Poland say the legislation and other changes pushed by the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party undermine judicial independence and democracy. Agencja Gazeta/Mieczyslaw Michalak via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, July 26, 2018
People gather in front of the Presidential Palace in Warsaw. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Thursday, July 26, 2018
People collect pens as they gather next to the Presidential Palace in Warsaw. Many held candles and pens, referring to Duda's readiness to sign. They shouted "break the pen" and "You will go to prison." REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Thursday, July 26, 2018
Men are aided after clashes with police officers next to Presidential Palace in Warsaw. The PiS party says an overhaul is needed to make the courts more efficient and eradicate the influence of Poland's communist past. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Thursday, July 26, 2018
People gather in front of the Presidential Palace in Warsaw. The banner reads: "The future is open - Duda". REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Thursday, July 26, 2018
People gather in front of the Presidential Palace in Warsaw. Similar protests took place in more than two dozen cities and towns across Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Thursday, July 26, 2018
People gather in front of the Presidential Palace in Warsaw. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Thursday, July 26, 2018
People gather in Poznan. Agencja Gazeta/Lukasz Cynalewski via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, July 26, 2018
