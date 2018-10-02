Chanel by the ocean
A model presents a creation from the Chanel Spring/Summer 2019 women's ready-to-wear collection at the Grand Palais during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Chanel Spring/Summer 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Chanel Spring/Summer 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Chanel Spring/Summer 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Chanel Spring/Summer 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Chanel Spring/Summer 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Chanel Spring/Summer 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
German designer Karl Lagerfeld appears at the end. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Chanel Spring/Summer 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Chanel Spring/Summer 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Chanel Spring/Summer 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Chanel Spring/Summer 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Chanel Spring/Summer 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Model Kaia Gerber. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Chanel Spring/Summer 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Chanel Spring/Summer 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Chanel Spring/Summer 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Model Anna Ewers. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Chanel Spring/Summer 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Chanel Spring/Summer 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Chanel Spring/Summer 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Pamela Anderson arrives. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Chanel Spring/Summer 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Chanel Spring/Summer 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Chanel Spring/Summer 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Chanel Spring/Summer 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Chanel Spring/Summer 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Chanel Spring/Summer 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
