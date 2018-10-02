Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Oct 2, 2018 | 11:30am EDT

Chanel by the ocean

A model presents a creation from the Chanel Spring/Summer 2019 women's ready-to-wear collection at the Grand Palais during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

A model presents a creation from the Chanel Spring/Summer 2019 women's ready-to-wear collection at the Grand Palais during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Tuesday, October 02, 2018
A model presents a creation from the Chanel Spring/Summer 2019 women's ready-to-wear collection at the Grand Palais during Paris Fashion Week. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
1 / 29
Chanel Spring/Summer 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Chanel Spring/Summer 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Tuesday, October 02, 2018
Chanel Spring/Summer 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
2 / 29
Chanel Spring/Summer 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Chanel Spring/Summer 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Tuesday, October 02, 2018
Chanel Spring/Summer 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
3 / 29
Chanel Spring/Summer 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Chanel Spring/Summer 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Tuesday, October 02, 2018
Chanel Spring/Summer 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
4 / 29
Chanel Spring/Summer 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Chanel Spring/Summer 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Tuesday, October 02, 2018
Chanel Spring/Summer 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
5 / 29
Chanel Spring/Summer 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Chanel Spring/Summer 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Tuesday, October 02, 2018
Chanel Spring/Summer 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
6 / 29
Chanel Spring/Summer 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Chanel Spring/Summer 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Tuesday, October 02, 2018
Chanel Spring/Summer 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
7 / 29
German designer Karl Lagerfeld appears at the end. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

German designer Karl Lagerfeld appears at the end. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Tuesday, October 02, 2018
German designer Karl Lagerfeld appears at the end. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
8 / 29
Chanel Spring/Summer 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Chanel Spring/Summer 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Tuesday, October 02, 2018
Chanel Spring/Summer 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
9 / 29
Chanel Spring/Summer 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Chanel Spring/Summer 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Tuesday, October 02, 2018
Chanel Spring/Summer 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
10 / 29
Chanel Spring/Summer 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Chanel Spring/Summer 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Tuesday, October 02, 2018
Chanel Spring/Summer 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
11 / 29
Chanel Spring/Summer 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Chanel Spring/Summer 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Tuesday, October 02, 2018
Chanel Spring/Summer 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
12 / 29
Chanel Spring/Summer 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Chanel Spring/Summer 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Tuesday, October 02, 2018
Chanel Spring/Summer 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
13 / 29
Model Kaia Gerber. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Model Kaia Gerber. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Tuesday, October 02, 2018
Model Kaia Gerber. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
14 / 29
Chanel Spring/Summer 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Chanel Spring/Summer 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Tuesday, October 02, 2018
Chanel Spring/Summer 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
15 / 29
Chanel Spring/Summer 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Chanel Spring/Summer 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Tuesday, October 02, 2018
Chanel Spring/Summer 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
16 / 29
Chanel Spring/Summer 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Chanel Spring/Summer 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Tuesday, October 02, 2018
Chanel Spring/Summer 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
17 / 29
Model Anna Ewers. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Model Anna Ewers. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Tuesday, October 02, 2018
Model Anna Ewers. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
18 / 29
Chanel Spring/Summer 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Chanel Spring/Summer 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Tuesday, October 02, 2018
Chanel Spring/Summer 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
19 / 29
Chanel Spring/Summer 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Chanel Spring/Summer 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Tuesday, October 02, 2018
Chanel Spring/Summer 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
20 / 29
Chanel Spring/Summer 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Chanel Spring/Summer 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Tuesday, October 02, 2018
Chanel Spring/Summer 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
21 / 29
Pamela Anderson arrives. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Pamela Anderson arrives. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Tuesday, October 02, 2018
Pamela Anderson arrives. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
22 / 29
Chanel Spring/Summer 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Chanel Spring/Summer 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Tuesday, October 02, 2018
Chanel Spring/Summer 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
23 / 29
Chanel Spring/Summer 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Chanel Spring/Summer 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Tuesday, October 02, 2018
Chanel Spring/Summer 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
24 / 29
Chanel Spring/Summer 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Chanel Spring/Summer 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Tuesday, October 02, 2018
Chanel Spring/Summer 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
25 / 29
Chanel Spring/Summer 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Chanel Spring/Summer 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Tuesday, October 02, 2018
Chanel Spring/Summer 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
26 / 29
German designer Karl Lagerfeld appears at the end. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

German designer Karl Lagerfeld appears at the end. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Tuesday, October 02, 2018
German designer Karl Lagerfeld appears at the end. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
27 / 29
Chanel Spring/Summer 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Chanel Spring/Summer 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Tuesday, October 02, 2018
Chanel Spring/Summer 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
28 / 29
Chanel Spring/Summer 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Chanel Spring/Summer 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Tuesday, October 02, 2018
Chanel Spring/Summer 2019. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
29 / 29
View Again
View Next
Paris Fashion Week

Paris Fashion Week

Next Slideshows

Paris Fashion Week

Paris Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Paris.

Oct 01 2018
A grand show in Germany

A grand show in Germany

Behind the scenes of the new "VIVID Grand Show" in Berlin.

Sep 27 2018
Celebrity mugshots

Celebrity mugshots

Our collection of celebrity booking photos.

Sep 26 2018
Milan Fashion Week

Milan Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Milan.

Sep 24 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Paris Auto Show

Paris Auto Show

New concepts and models at the Paris Auto Show.

Earthquake and tsunami devastate Indonesian island

Earthquake and tsunami devastate Indonesian island

The toll from an earthquake and tsunami in Indonesia soared to over 1200 confirmed dead, with authorities fearing the numbers will climb as rescuers grappled to get aid to outlying communities cut off from communications and help.

Indonesia's quake-hit Sulawesi island from above

Indonesia's quake-hit Sulawesi island from above

Aerial images of the devastation on Indonesia's Sulawesi island following the earthquake and subsequent tsunami.

Melania in Africa

Melania in Africa

Melania Trump arrives in Ghana, choosing for her first extended international trip alone to visit Africa, a continent her husband has referred to derisively.

Pictures of the month: September

Pictures of the month: September

Our top photos from September 2018.

Protests against Brett Kavanaugh

Protests against Brett Kavanaugh

Demonstrators across the U.S. protest against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Paris Fashion Week

Paris Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Paris.

Las Vegas marks shooting anniversary

Las Vegas marks shooting anniversary

Loved ones gathered in Las Vegas to remember the 58 people killed one year ago at an outdoor country music festival in the largest mass shooting in modern American history.

Clashes on anniversary of Catalan referendum

Clashes on anniversary of Catalan referendum

Riot police charged in to break up a demonstration in front of Catalonia's regional parliament, after thousands marched in Barcelona to mark the first anniversary of an ill-fated independence referendum to split from Spain.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast