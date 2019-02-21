Chanel on the Oscars red carpet
Julianne Moore wears a cream and metallic Chanel gown as she arrives at the Academy Awards, February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Margot Robbie wears Chanel at the Academy Awards, March 4, 2018. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Michelle Williams wears Chanel at the Academy Awards, February 27, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Nicole Kidman wears Chanel at the Academy Awards, February 29, 2004. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Sarah Jessica Parker wears Chanel at the Academy Awards, March 7, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jessica Biel wears Chanel at the Academy Awards, March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Sofia Boutella wears Chanel at the Academy Awards, February 26, 2017. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jennifer Lopez wears Chanel at the Academy Awards, March 25, 2001. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Julianne Moore wears Chanel at the Academy Awards, February 28, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Uma Thurman wears Chanel at the Academy Awards, March 21, 1999. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Daisy Ridley wears Chanel at the Academy Awards, February 28, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Penelope Cruz wears Karl Lagerfeld for Chanel and carries a clutch by Roger Vivier at the Academy Awards, February 24, 2008. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Kirsten Dunst wears Chanel at the Academy Awards, February 25, 2007. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Vanessa Paradis wears Chanel at the Academy Awards, February 27, 2005. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Celine Dion wears Chanel at the Academy Awards, March 24, 1997. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Diane Kruger wears Chanel at the Academy Awards, March 7, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Vanessa Paradis, wearing Chanel, is seen with Johnny Depp at the Academy Awards, February 29, 2004. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
