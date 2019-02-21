Edition:
Chanel on the Oscars red carpet

Julianne Moore wears a cream and metallic Chanel gown as she arrives at the Academy Awards, February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Reuters / Sunday, February 22, 2015
Margot Robbie wears Chanel at the Academy Awards, March 4, 2018. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, March 04, 2018
Michelle Williams wears Chanel at the Academy Awards, February 27, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, February 27, 2011
Nicole Kidman wears Chanel at the Academy Awards, February 29, 2004. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
Sarah Jessica Parker wears Chanel at the Academy Awards, March 7, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, March 07, 2010
Jessica Biel wears Chanel at the Academy Awards, March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, March 02, 2014
Sofia Boutella wears Chanel at the Academy Awards, February 26, 2017. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, February 26, 2017
Jennifer Lopez wears Chanel at the Academy Awards, March 25, 2001. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
Julianne Moore wears Chanel at the Academy Awards, February 28, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, February 28, 2016
Uma Thurman wears Chanel at the Academy Awards, March 21, 1999. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
Daisy Ridley wears Chanel at the Academy Awards, February 28, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, February 28, 2016
Penelope Cruz wears Karl Lagerfeld for Chanel and carries a clutch by Roger Vivier at the Academy Awards, February 24, 2008. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, February 24, 2008
Kirsten Dunst wears Chanel at the Academy Awards, February 25, 2007. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, February 25, 2007
Vanessa Paradis wears Chanel at the Academy Awards, February 27, 2005. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
Celine Dion wears Chanel at the Academy Awards, March 24, 1997. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Reuters / Saturday, February 04, 2006
Diane Kruger wears Chanel at the Academy Awards, March 7, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, March 07, 2010
Vanessa Paradis, wearing Chanel, is seen with Johnny Depp at the Academy Awards, February 29, 2004. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, May 24, 2009
