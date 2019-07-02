Chanel's library couture in Paris
Models present creations by designer Virginie Viard as part of her Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2019/20 collection show for fashion house Chanel in Paris, France, July 2, 2019. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Model Kaia Gerber presents a creation by designer Virginie Viard for Chanel. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Model Kaia Gerber presents a creation by designer Virginie Viard for Chanel. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Designer Virginie Viard appears at the end of her Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2019/20 collection show for Chanel. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by designer Virginie Viard for Chanel. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by designer Virginie Viard for Chanel. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Models present a creation by designer Virginie Viard for Chanel. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by designer Virginie Viard for Chanel. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by designer Virginie Viard for Chanel. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by designer Virginie Viard for Chanel. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by designer Virginie Viard for Chanel. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Models present creations by designer Virginie Viard for Chanel. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Margot Robbie and Phoebe Tonkin arrive to attend the Chanel Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2019/20 collection show. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Editor-in-chief of Vogue Anna Wintour arrives to attend the Chanel Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2019/20 collection show. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Ayami Nakajo arrives to attend the Chanel Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2019/20 collection show. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by designer Virginie Viard for Chanel. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by designer Virginie Viard for Chanel. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by designer Virginie Viard for Chanel. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by designer Virginie Viard for Chanel. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by designer Virginie Viard for Chanel. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by designer Virginie Viard for Chanel. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by designer Virginie Viard for Chanel. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by designer Virginie Viard for Chanel. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by designer Virginie Viard for Chanel. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by designer Virginie Viard for Chanel. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by designer Virginie Viard for Chanel. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by designer Virginie Viard for Chanel. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by designer Virginie Viard as part of her Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2019/20 collection show for fashion house Chanel in Paris, France, July 2, 2019. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
