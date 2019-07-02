Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Jul 2, 2019 | 4:25pm EDT

Chanel's library couture in Paris

Models present creations by designer Virginie Viard as part of her Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2019/20 collection show for fashion house Chanel in Paris, France, July 2, 2019. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Models present creations by designer Virginie Viard as part of her Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2019/20 collection show for fashion house Chanel in Paris, France, July 2, 2019. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, July 02, 2019
Models present creations by designer Virginie Viard as part of her Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2019/20 collection show for fashion house Chanel in Paris, France, July 2, 2019. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
1 / 28
Model Kaia Gerber presents a creation by designer Virginie Viard for Chanel. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Model Kaia Gerber presents a creation by designer Virginie Viard for Chanel. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, July 02, 2019
Model Kaia Gerber presents a creation by designer Virginie Viard for Chanel. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
2 / 28
Model Kaia Gerber presents a creation by designer Virginie Viard for Chanel. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Model Kaia Gerber presents a creation by designer Virginie Viard for Chanel. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, July 02, 2019
Model Kaia Gerber presents a creation by designer Virginie Viard for Chanel. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
3 / 28
Designer Virginie Viard appears at the end of her Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2019/20 collection show for Chanel. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Designer Virginie Viard appears at the end of her Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2019/20 collection show for Chanel. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, July 02, 2019
Designer Virginie Viard appears at the end of her Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2019/20 collection show for Chanel. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
4 / 28
A model presents a creation by designer Virginie Viard for Chanel. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A model presents a creation by designer Virginie Viard for Chanel. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, July 02, 2019
A model presents a creation by designer Virginie Viard for Chanel. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
5 / 28
A model presents a creation by designer Virginie Viard for Chanel. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A model presents a creation by designer Virginie Viard for Chanel. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, July 02, 2019
A model presents a creation by designer Virginie Viard for Chanel. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
6 / 28
Models present a creation by designer Virginie Viard for Chanel. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Models present a creation by designer Virginie Viard for Chanel. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, July 02, 2019
Models present a creation by designer Virginie Viard for Chanel. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
7 / 28
A model presents a creation by designer Virginie Viard for Chanel. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A model presents a creation by designer Virginie Viard for Chanel. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, July 02, 2019
A model presents a creation by designer Virginie Viard for Chanel. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
8 / 28
A model presents a creation by designer Virginie Viard for Chanel. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A model presents a creation by designer Virginie Viard for Chanel. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, July 02, 2019
A model presents a creation by designer Virginie Viard for Chanel. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
9 / 28
A model presents a creation by designer Virginie Viard for Chanel. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A model presents a creation by designer Virginie Viard for Chanel. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, July 02, 2019
A model presents a creation by designer Virginie Viard for Chanel. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
10 / 28
A model presents a creation by designer Virginie Viard for Chanel. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A model presents a creation by designer Virginie Viard for Chanel. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, July 02, 2019
A model presents a creation by designer Virginie Viard for Chanel. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
11 / 28
Models present creations by designer Virginie Viard for Chanel. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Models present creations by designer Virginie Viard for Chanel. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, July 02, 2019
Models present creations by designer Virginie Viard for Chanel. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
12 / 28
Margot Robbie and Phoebe Tonkin arrive to attend the Chanel Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2019/20 collection show. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Margot Robbie and Phoebe Tonkin arrive to attend the Chanel Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2019/20 collection show. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, July 02, 2019
Margot Robbie and Phoebe Tonkin arrive to attend the Chanel Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2019/20 collection show. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
13 / 28
Editor-in-chief of Vogue Anna Wintour arrives to attend the Chanel Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2019/20 collection show. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Editor-in-chief of Vogue Anna Wintour arrives to attend the Chanel Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2019/20 collection show. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, July 02, 2019
Editor-in-chief of Vogue Anna Wintour arrives to attend the Chanel Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2019/20 collection show. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
14 / 28
Ayami Nakajo arrives to attend the Chanel Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2019/20 collection show. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Ayami Nakajo arrives to attend the Chanel Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2019/20 collection show. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, July 02, 2019
Ayami Nakajo arrives to attend the Chanel Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2019/20 collection show. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
15 / 28
A model presents a creation by designer Virginie Viard for Chanel. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A model presents a creation by designer Virginie Viard for Chanel. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, July 02, 2019
A model presents a creation by designer Virginie Viard for Chanel. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
16 / 28
A model presents a creation by designer Virginie Viard for Chanel. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A model presents a creation by designer Virginie Viard for Chanel. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, July 02, 2019
A model presents a creation by designer Virginie Viard for Chanel. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
17 / 28
A model presents a creation by designer Virginie Viard for Chanel. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A model presents a creation by designer Virginie Viard for Chanel. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, July 02, 2019
A model presents a creation by designer Virginie Viard for Chanel. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
18 / 28
A model presents a creation by designer Virginie Viard for Chanel. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A model presents a creation by designer Virginie Viard for Chanel. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, July 02, 2019
A model presents a creation by designer Virginie Viard for Chanel. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
19 / 28
A model presents a creation by designer Virginie Viard for Chanel. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A model presents a creation by designer Virginie Viard for Chanel. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, July 02, 2019
A model presents a creation by designer Virginie Viard for Chanel. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
20 / 28
A model presents a creation by designer Virginie Viard for Chanel. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A model presents a creation by designer Virginie Viard for Chanel. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, July 02, 2019
A model presents a creation by designer Virginie Viard for Chanel. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
21 / 28
A model presents a creation by designer Virginie Viard for Chanel. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A model presents a creation by designer Virginie Viard for Chanel. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, July 02, 2019
A model presents a creation by designer Virginie Viard for Chanel. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
22 / 28
A model presents a creation by designer Virginie Viard for Chanel. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A model presents a creation by designer Virginie Viard for Chanel. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, July 02, 2019
A model presents a creation by designer Virginie Viard for Chanel. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
23 / 28
A model presents a creation by designer Virginie Viard for Chanel. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A model presents a creation by designer Virginie Viard for Chanel. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, July 02, 2019
A model presents a creation by designer Virginie Viard for Chanel. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
24 / 28
A model presents a creation by designer Virginie Viard for Chanel. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A model presents a creation by designer Virginie Viard for Chanel. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, July 02, 2019
A model presents a creation by designer Virginie Viard for Chanel. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
25 / 28
A model presents a creation by designer Virginie Viard for Chanel. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A model presents a creation by designer Virginie Viard for Chanel. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, July 02, 2019
A model presents a creation by designer Virginie Viard for Chanel. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
26 / 28
A model presents a creation by designer Virginie Viard for Chanel. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A model presents a creation by designer Virginie Viard for Chanel. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, July 02, 2019
A model presents a creation by designer Virginie Viard for Chanel. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
27 / 28
A model presents a creation by designer Virginie Viard as part of her Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2019/20 collection show for fashion house Chanel in Paris, France, July 2, 2019. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A model presents a creation by designer Virginie Viard as part of her Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2019/20 collection show for fashion house Chanel in Paris, France, July 2, 2019. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, July 02, 2019
A model presents a creation by designer Virginie Viard as part of her Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2019/20 collection show for fashion house Chanel in Paris, France, July 2, 2019. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
28 / 28
View Again
View Next
Haute Couture week in Paris

Haute Couture week in Paris

Next Slideshows

Haute Couture week in Paris

Haute Couture week in Paris

Collection highlights from Paris Haute Couture week.

2:15pm EDT
Glastonbury Festival

Glastonbury Festival

Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts The Cure, The Killers, Stormzy and more.

1:00pm EDT
Men's Fashion Week in Paris

Men's Fashion Week in Paris

Spring/Summer 2020 collections from Men's Fashion Week in Paris.

Jun 24 2019
Best of BET Awards

Best of BET Awards

Highlights from the BET Awards in Los Angeles.

Jun 24 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Chile's solar eclipse

Chile's solar eclipse

People gather to watch a total solar eclipse in Coquimbo in northern Chile, one of the few places in the world that will be directly facing the sun when the moon passes in front of the earth.

Women's World Cup: USA 2 - England 1

Women's World Cup: USA 2 - England 1

Defending champions United States reached the Women's World Cup final for the fifth time after an incident-packed 2-1 win over England, who missed a late penalty.

Where migrants are held in U.S. custody

Where migrants are held in U.S. custody

Images of U.S. government facilities where migrant men, women and children are being detained.

Haute Couture week in Paris

Haute Couture week in Paris

Collection highlights from Paris Haute Couture week.

Deadly Taliban attack in Kabul

Deadly Taliban attack in Kabul

Taliban Islamist fighters killed six people and wounded 105 others by blowing up a truck bomb at morning rush hour near an Afghan Defence Ministry compound in Kabul on Monday.

Glastonbury Festival

Glastonbury Festival

Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts The Cure, The Killers, Stormzy and more.

Week in sports

Week in sports

Sports action from around the world this past week.

Freak hailstorm engulfs Mexican city

Freak hailstorm engulfs Mexican city

Drifts of hail from a freak storm partially buried tractor-trailers and cars in the Mexican city of Guadalajara, bringing families out on to the streets to play in ice piled high despite the summer heat.

Hong Kong protesters storm legislature on handover anniversary

Hong Kong protesters storm legislature on handover anniversary

Hong Kong protesters stormed the Legislative Council on the anniversary of the city's 1997 return to Chinese rule amid widespread anger over laws that would allow extraditions to China, plunging the city deeper into chaos.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast