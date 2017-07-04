Chanel's Parisian dreams
A giant replica of the Eiffel Tower is seen at the Grand Palais before German designer Karl Lagerfeld's Fall/Winter 2017/2018 collection for fashion house Chanel in Paris, France, July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation. This season it was back to basics, as models paraded in demure A-line skirts, hooded coats and wide-legged jumpsuits in classic Chanel tweed. They were crowned with matching bowler-style hats in keeping with the...more
German designer Karl Lagerfeld appears at the end of his show. Karl Lagerfeld presented Chanel's haute couture collection under a scaled-down version of the Eiffel Tower. Lagerfeld has a history of eye-catching set designs for his runway shows and...more
Actress Alma Jodorowsky. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Actress Pom Klementieff. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Actress Gwei Lun-Mei. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Actress Belen Chavanne. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Model Shlomit Malka. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Model Liu Wen. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
