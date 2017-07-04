Edition:
Tue Jul 4, 2017

Chanel's Parisian dreams

A giant replica of the Eiffel Tower is seen at the Grand Palais before German designer Karl Lagerfeld's Fall/Winter 2017/2018 collection for fashion house Chanel in Paris, France, July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
A model presents a creation. This season it was back to basics, as models paraded in demure A-line skirts, hooded coats and wide-legged jumpsuits in classic Chanel tweed. They were crowned with matching bowler-style hats in keeping with the collection's vintage feel, although their transparent low block heels added a modern twist. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

German designer Karl Lagerfeld appears at the end of his show. Karl Lagerfeld presented Chanel's haute couture collection under a scaled-down version of the Eiffel Tower. Lagerfeld has a history of eye-catching set designs for his runway shows and models have previously weaved through an airport departure lounge, a supermarket and a busy brasserie. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Models present creations by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Actress Alma Jodorowsky. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Actress Pom Klementieff. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Actress Gwei Lun-Mei. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Actress Belen Chavanne. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Model Shlomit Malka. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Model Liu Wen. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

