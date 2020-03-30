Chaos in India during coronavirus lockdown
Migrant workers crowd up outside a bus station as they wait to board buses to return to their villages during a 21-day nationwide lockdown to limit the spreading of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Ghaziabad, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India...more
The daughter of a migrant worker sleeps on a highway as they failed to get a bus to return to their village in New Delhi, India, March 29, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A migrant worker holds her daughter's hand as she tries to board a crowded bus to return to her village in Ghaziabad, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, March 29, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Migrant workers walk towards a bus station along a highway with their families as they return to their villages in Ghaziabad, on the outskirts of New Delhi, March 29, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A soldier on guard stands next to migrant workers as they wait for buses along a highway with their families to return to their villages in Ghaziabad, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India March 28, 2020. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Migrant workers climb out of a refrigerated truck after they were stopped by police as they try to return to their villages in New Delhi, India, March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A migrant worker and her son run towards a bus as they return to their village in Ghaziabad, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, March 29, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Migrant workers crowd up outside a bus station as they wait to board buses to return to their villages during a 21-day nationwide lockdown in Ghaziabad, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India March 28, 2020. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Migrant workers try to board a crowded bus as they return to their villages in Ghaziabad, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, March 29, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A migrant worker's family draped in blanket rests along a road as they return to their village in New Delhi, India, March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Policemen watch as migrant workers scramble inside a bus station as they rush to board buses to return to their villages in Ghaziabad, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India March 28, 2020. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
A migrant worker and his family walk along a road as they return to their village in New Delhi, India, March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Migrant workers and their families travel in a trailer truck as they return to their villages on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, March 29, 2020. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Migrant workers hang on to a door of their moving bus as they return to their villages in Ghaziabad, on the outskirts of New Delhi, March 29, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A migrant worker's family sits along a highway after they failed to get a bus to return to their village in Ghaziabad, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, March 29, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Migrant workers return to their homes after they failed to get the bus to their villages in New Delhi, India, March 29, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Migrant workers travel on crowded buses as they return to their villages in Ghaziabad, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, March 29, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Migrant workers board a truck to return to their villages in Ahmedabad, India, March 29, 2020. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Migrant workers and their families board a truck to return to their villages in Ahmedabad, India, March 29, 2020. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Migrant workers travel on a crowded bus as they return to their villages in Ghaziabad, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, March 29, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Migrant workers and their families board a truck to return to their villages in Simbhaoli, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A family of a migrant worker sits along a highway as they wait for a bus to return to their village in Ghaziabad, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, March 29, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man passes a child to a woman as they attempt to climb a wall while migrant workers crowd up outside a bus station as they wait to board buses to return to their villages in Ghaziabad, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India March 28, 2020....more
Migrant workers are seen in a bus arranged by Uttar Pradesh state government to transport the people stranded in Ghaziabad, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India March 28, 2020. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
Sushil Kumar, a migrant worker, walks along a highway with his family to return to their village in Gajraula, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
