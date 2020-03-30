Edition:
Chaos in India during coronavirus lockdown

Migrant workers crowd up outside a bus station as they wait to board buses to return to their villages during a 21-day nationwide lockdown to limit the spreading of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Ghaziabad, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India March 28, 2020. The vast shutdown has triggered a humanitarian crisis with hundreds of thousands of poor migrant labourers employed in big cities such as Delhi and Mumbai seeking to head to their homes in the countryside on foot after losing their jobs. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Reuters / Sunday, March 29, 2020
The daughter of a migrant worker sleeps on a highway as they failed to get a bus to return to their village in New Delhi, India, March 29, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, March 29, 2020
A migrant worker holds her daughter's hand as she tries to board a crowded bus to return to her village in Ghaziabad, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, March 29, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, March 29, 2020
Migrant workers walk towards a bus station along a highway with their families as they return to their villages in Ghaziabad, on the outskirts of New Delhi, March 29, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, March 29, 2020
A soldier on guard stands next to migrant workers as they wait for buses along a highway with their families to return to their villages in Ghaziabad, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India March 28, 2020. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Reuters / Saturday, March 28, 2020
Migrant workers climb out of a refrigerated truck after they were stopped by police as they try to return to their villages in New Delhi, India, March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, March 29, 2020
A migrant worker and her son run towards a bus as they return to their village in Ghaziabad, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, March 29, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, March 29, 2020
Migrant workers crowd up outside a bus station as they wait to board buses to return to their villages during a 21-day nationwide lockdown in Ghaziabad, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India March 28, 2020. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Reuters / Saturday, March 28, 2020
Migrant workers try to board a crowded bus as they return to their villages in Ghaziabad, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, March 29, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, March 29, 2020
A migrant worker's family draped in blanket rests along a road as they return to their village in New Delhi, India, March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, March 29, 2020
Policemen watch as migrant workers scramble inside a bus station as they rush to board buses to return to their villages in Ghaziabad, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India March 28, 2020. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Reuters / Saturday, March 28, 2020
A migrant worker and his family walk along a road as they return to their village in New Delhi, India, March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, March 29, 2020
Migrant workers and their families travel in a trailer truck as they return to their villages on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, March 29, 2020. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Sunday, March 29, 2020
Migrant workers hang on to a door of their moving bus as they return to their villages in Ghaziabad, on the outskirts of New Delhi, March 29, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, March 29, 2020
A migrant worker's family sits along a highway after they failed to get a bus to return to their village in Ghaziabad, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, March 29, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, March 29, 2020
Migrant workers return to their homes after they failed to get the bus to their villages in New Delhi, India, March 29, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, March 29, 2020
Migrant workers travel on crowded buses as they return to their villages in Ghaziabad, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, March 29, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, March 29, 2020
Migrant workers board a truck to return to their villages in Ahmedabad, India, March 29, 2020. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Sunday, March 29, 2020
Migrant workers and their families board a truck to return to their villages in Ahmedabad, India, March 29, 2020. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Sunday, March 29, 2020
Migrant workers travel on a crowded bus as they return to their villages in Ghaziabad, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, March 29, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, March 29, 2020
Migrant workers and their families board a truck to return to their villages in Simbhaoli, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, March 27, 2020
A family of a migrant worker sits along a highway as they wait for a bus to return to their village in Ghaziabad, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, March 29, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, March 29, 2020
A man passes a child to a woman as they attempt to climb a wall while migrant workers crowd up outside a bus station as they wait to board buses to return to their villages in Ghaziabad, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India March 28, 2020. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Reuters / Saturday, March 28, 2020
Migrant workers are seen in a bus arranged by Uttar Pradesh state government to transport the people stranded in Ghaziabad, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India March 28, 2020. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Reuters / Saturday, March 28, 2020
Sushil Kumar, a migrant worker, walks along a highway with his family to return to their village in Gajraula, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, March 27, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, March 27, 2020
