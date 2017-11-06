Chaotic migrant rescue in Libya
A migrant arrives at a naval base after he was rescued by Libyan coastal guards in Tripoli, Libya. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Migrants arrive at a naval base after they were rescued by Libyan coastal guards in Tripoli. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Migrants arrive at a naval base after they were rescued by Libyan coastal guards in Tripoli. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Migrants arrive at a naval base after they were rescued by Libyan coastal guards in Tripoli. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Migrants arrive at a naval base after they were rescued by Libyan coastal guards in Tripoli. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
Migrants arrive at a naval base after they were rescued by Libyan coastal guards in Tripoli. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Migrants arrive at a naval base after they were rescued by Libyan coastal guards in Tripoli. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Migrants arrive at a naval base after they were rescued by Libyan coastal guards in Tripoli. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Migrants arrive at a naval base after they were rescued by Libyan coastal guards in Tripoli. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Migrants arrive at a naval base after they were rescued by Libyan coastal guards in Tripoli. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Migrants arrive at a naval base after they were rescued by Libyan coastal guards in Tripoli. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Migrants arrive at a naval base after they were rescued by Libyan coastal guards in Tripoli. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Migrants arrive at a naval base after they were rescued by Libyan coastal guards in Tripoli. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Next Slideshows
Alabama nights
Overcoming political differences Alabamians come together over sports in the South.
MORE IN PICTURES
Faces of the Rohingya
More than 600,000 Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.
Mass shooting at Texas church
A gunman entered the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas and opened fire, killing at least 26 people and wounding 20 others.
Japan's earthquake-resistant dome houses
Cabins modelled after Japanese sweets and made from polystyrene foam withstood last year's deadly earthquakes in Kumamoto prefecture, Japan.
Victims of the Texas church shooting
The names and faces of those killed in the mass shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas.
Deadly flooding in Vietnam after typhoon
More than 2,000 homes have collapsed and more than 80,000 are damaged following Typhoon Damrey.
Hollywood Film Awards
Highlights from the 21st annual Hollywood Film Awards in Beverly Hills.