Pictures | Mon Nov 4, 2019 | 10:55am EST

Chaotic weekend of Hong Kong protests

Anti-government protesters react as police fire tear gas during a march in Hong Kong, November 2. Scores of people were injured in Hong Kong during a chaotic weekend of anti-government protests that left one man in a critical condition, authorities said on Monday, and China called for a tougher stance to end months of unrest. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Saturday, November 02, 2019
Police passes a burning barricade to break up thousands of anti-government protesters in Hong Kong, November 2. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Saturday, November 02, 2019
People receive help from first aid volunteers after the police fired tear gas to disperse anti-government protesters in Hong Kong, November 2. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Saturday, November 02, 2019
An anti-government protester reacts as police fire tear gas in Hong Kong, November 2. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Saturday, November 02, 2019
A woman passes by a Starbucks shop that was vandalized during a protest in Hong Kong, November 2. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Saturday, November 02, 2019
Andrew Chiu Ka Yin, District Councillor of Taikoo Shing West, receives help from first aid volunteers after sustaining an injury in a knife attack at a shopping mall, in Taikoo Shing in Hong Kong, November 3. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, November 03, 2019
People run after police fired tear gas to break up anti-government protesters in Hong Kong, November 2. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Saturday, November 02, 2019
Police pass a burning barricade to break up anti-government protesters in Hong Kong, November 2, REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Saturday, November 02, 2019
A customer leaves a shop during a protest march in Hong Kong, November 2. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Saturday, November 02, 2019
A member of the media stands in the middle of tear gas fired by police to break up anti-government protesters during a march in Hong Kong, November 2. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Saturday, November 02, 2019
A member of media looks on at the burning entrance of a metro station as police break up thousands of anti-government protesters during a march in Hong Kong, November 2. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Saturday, November 02, 2019
Riot police officer detains a protester at a shopping mall in Tai Po in Hong Kong, November 3. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Sunday, November 03, 2019
Water canon sprays anti-government protesters in Hong Kong, November 2. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Saturday, November 02, 2019
Riot police retreat after they detain anti-government protesters at a shopping mall in Tai Po, Hong Kong, November 3. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Sunday, November 03, 2019
Policemen walk in front of a graffiti during a march in Hong Kong, November 2. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Saturday, November 02, 2019
Riot police detain a woman during a protest at a shopping mall in Tai Po, Hong Kong, November 3. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Sunday, November 03, 2019
Police pass a burning barricade to break up anti-government protesters in Hong Kong, November 2. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Saturday, November 02, 2019
Demonstrators argue with police after tear gas was fired to break up thousands of anti-government protesters in Hong Kong, November 2. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Saturday, November 02, 2019
An anti-government protester is detained by police during a march in Hong Kong, November 2. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Saturday, November 02, 2019
A woman reacts from tear gas during a march in Hong Kong, November 2. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Saturday, November 02, 2019
Anti-government protesters react as police fire tear gas during a protest in Hong Kong, November 2. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Saturday, November 02, 2019
People run after police fired tear gas to break up anti-government protesters in Hong Kong, November 2. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Saturday, November 02, 2019
Police advance after firing tear gas to break up thousands of anti-government protesters in Hong Kong, November 2. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Saturday, November 02, 2019
A woman reacts after riot police fired tear gas to break up thousands of anti-government protesters during a march in Hong Kong, November 2. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Saturday, November 02, 2019
An anti-government protester reacts as police fire tear gas in Hong Kong, November 2. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Saturday, November 02, 2019
