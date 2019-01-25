Charged in the Mueller investigation so far
Trump's longtime political ally Roger Stone was arrested on charges of obstruction, witness tampering and making false statements related to the release of stolen Democratic Party emails during the 2016 presidential campaign. REUTERS/Brendan...more
Trump's former personal attorney and self-described "fixer" Michael Cohen was sentenced in December to three years in prison for crimes including orchestrating hush-money payments to women in violation of campaign laws before the 2016 election. He...more
Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort pleaded guilty in September to attempted witness tampering and conspiring against the United States, a charge covering conduct including money laundering and unregistered lobbying. He was convicted...more
Former national security adviser Michael Flynn pled guilty in December 2017 to lying to the FBI regarding conversations with the Russian ambassador. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A dozen Russian intelligence officers were indicted by a federal grand jury in July 2018, accused of hacking Democratic Party computer networks in 2016. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Former Trump campaign adviser Rick Gates pleaded guilty in February 2018 to conspiracy against the United States and lying to investigators. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Former Trump campaign aide George Papadopoulos was sentenced in September to 14 days in prison after pleading guilty in October 2017 to lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russian officials. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Alex van der Zwaan, a lawyer who worked with Paul Manafort and Rick Gates, pled guilty in February 2018 to lying to investigators about contacts with a Trump campaign official. He was sentenced in April to 30 days in prison and fined $20,000. ...more
