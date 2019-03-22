Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Mar 22, 2019 | 5:30pm EDT

Charged in the Mueller investigation so far

Trump's longtime political ally Roger Stone was arrested on charges of obstruction, witness tampering and making false statements related to the release of stolen Democratic Party emails during the 2016 presidential campaign. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Trump's longtime political ally Roger Stone was arrested on charges of obstruction, witness tampering and making false statements related to the release of stolen Democratic Party emails during the 2016 presidential campaign. REUTERS/Brendan...more

Reuters / Tuesday, February 28, 2017
Trump's longtime political ally Roger Stone was arrested on charges of obstruction, witness tampering and making false statements related to the release of stolen Democratic Party emails during the 2016 presidential campaign. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
1 / 8
Trump's former personal attorney and self-described "fixer" Michael Cohen was sentenced in December to three years in prison for crimes including orchestrating hush-money payments to women in violation of campaign laws before the 2016 election. He promised to keep cooperating with the U.S. government against his former boss. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Trump's former personal attorney and self-described "fixer" Michael Cohen was sentenced in December to three years in prison for crimes including orchestrating hush-money payments to women in violation of campaign laws before the 2016 election. He...more

Reuters / Wednesday, December 12, 2018
Trump's former personal attorney and self-described "fixer" Michael Cohen was sentenced in December to three years in prison for crimes including orchestrating hush-money payments to women in violation of campaign laws before the 2016 election. He promised to keep cooperating with the U.S. government against his former boss. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
2 / 8
Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort pleaded guilty in September to attempted witness tampering and conspiring against the United States, a charge covering conduct including money laundering and unregistered lobbying. He was convicted separately by a jury in Alexandria, Virginia in August of bank and tax fraud in a parallel case also brought by Mueller. Alexandria Sheriff's Office/via REUTERS

Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort pleaded guilty in September to attempted witness tampering and conspiring against the United States, a charge covering conduct including money laundering and unregistered lobbying. He was convicted...more

Reuters / Thursday, July 12, 2018
Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort pleaded guilty in September to attempted witness tampering and conspiring against the United States, a charge covering conduct including money laundering and unregistered lobbying. He was convicted separately by a jury in Alexandria, Virginia in August of bank and tax fraud in a parallel case also brought by Mueller. Alexandria Sheriff's Office/via REUTERS
Close
3 / 8
Former national security adviser Michael Flynn pled guilty in December 2017 to lying to the FBI regarding conversations with the Russian ambassador. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Former national security adviser Michael Flynn pled guilty in December 2017 to lying to the FBI regarding conversations with the Russian ambassador. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, December 18, 2018
Former national security adviser Michael Flynn pled guilty in December 2017 to lying to the FBI regarding conversations with the Russian ambassador. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
4 / 8
A dozen Russian intelligence officers were indicted by a federal grand jury in July 2018, accused of hacking Democratic Party computer networks in 2016. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

A dozen Russian intelligence officers were indicted by a federal grand jury in July 2018, accused of hacking Democratic Party computer networks in 2016. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Friday, July 13, 2018
A dozen Russian intelligence officers were indicted by a federal grand jury in July 2018, accused of hacking Democratic Party computer networks in 2016. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Close
5 / 8
Former Trump campaign adviser Rick Gates pleaded guilty in February 2018 to conspiracy against the United States and lying to investigators. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Former Trump campaign adviser Rick Gates pleaded guilty in February 2018 to conspiracy against the United States and lying to investigators. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Monday, November 06, 2017
Former Trump campaign adviser Rick Gates pleaded guilty in February 2018 to conspiracy against the United States and lying to investigators. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
6 / 8
Former Trump campaign aide George Papadopoulos was sentenced in September to 14 days in prison after pleading guilty in October 2017 to lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russian officials. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Former Trump campaign aide George Papadopoulos was sentenced in September to 14 days in prison after pleading guilty in October 2017 to lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russian officials. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Friday, September 07, 2018
Former Trump campaign aide George Papadopoulos was sentenced in September to 14 days in prison after pleading guilty in October 2017 to lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russian officials. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Close
7 / 8
Alex van der Zwaan, a lawyer who worked with Paul Manafort and Rick Gates, pled guilty in February 2018 to lying to investigators about contacts with a Trump campaign official. He was sentenced in April to 30 days in prison and fined $20,000. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Alex van der Zwaan, a lawyer who worked with Paul Manafort and Rick Gates, pled guilty in February 2018 to lying to investigators about contacts with a Trump campaign official. He was sentenced in April to 30 days in prison and fined $20,000. ...more

Reuters / Friday, December 14, 2018
Alex van der Zwaan, a lawyer who worked with Paul Manafort and Rick Gates, pled guilty in February 2018 to lying to investigators about contacts with a Trump campaign official. He was sentenced in April to 30 days in prison and fined $20,000. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
8 / 8
View Again
View Next
Cyclone Idai devastates Mozambique

Cyclone Idai devastates Mozambique

Next Slideshows

Cyclone Idai devastates Mozambique

Cyclone Idai devastates Mozambique

Rescue workers pluck survivors from trees and roofs a week after a cyclone ripped through southern Africa, triggering floods that have killed hundreds of people...

4:10pm EDT
The colors of Holi

The colors of Holi

The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.

1:05pm EDT
Above the Boeing 737 MAX factory

Above the Boeing 737 MAX factory

Aerial photos show Boeing 737 MAX airplanes parked on the tarmac at the Boeing Factory in Renton, Washington after crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia lead the...

12:20pm EDT
New Zealand grieves after mosque shootings

New Zealand grieves after mosque shootings

A lone gunman killed 50 people and wounded dozens during Friday prayers at two New Zealand mosques in the country's worst ever mass shooting.

10:25am EDT

MORE IN PICTURES

Key players in Mueller's probe

Key players in Mueller's probe

Some of the key figures in Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into whether President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign conspired with Russia and whether the president unlawfully tried to obstruct the inquiry.

Cyclone Idai devastates Mozambique

Cyclone Idai devastates Mozambique

Rescue workers pluck survivors from trees and roofs a week after a cyclone ripped through southern Africa, triggering floods that have killed hundreds of people and displaced hundreds of thousands.

Dressed for Purim

Dressed for Purim

The Jewish holiday of Purim is a celebration of the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia.

The colors of Holi

The colors of Holi

The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.

Above the Boeing 737 MAX factory

Above the Boeing 737 MAX factory

Aerial photos show Boeing 737 MAX airplanes parked on the tarmac at the Boeing Factory in Renton, Washington after crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia lead the world's entire fleet of the aircraft to be grounded.

New Zealand grieves after mosque shootings

New Zealand grieves after mosque shootings

A lone gunman killed 50 people and wounded dozens during Friday prayers at two New Zealand mosques in the country's worst ever mass shooting.

Flower fields of Carlsbad

Flower fields of Carlsbad

Nearly 50 acres of giant tecolote ranunculus flowers bloom for approximately six to eight weeks each year in Carlsbad, California.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Ichiro Suzuki retires in emotional Tokyo finale

Ichiro Suzuki retires in emotional Tokyo finale

Ichiro Suzuki, the most prolific hitter in baseball history and an icon on both sides of the Pacific, retired as his fellow Seattle Mariners wept, bowed and hugged him in a Tokyo stadium rocking with cheers.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast