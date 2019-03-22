Charged in the Mueller investigation so far

Trump's former personal attorney and self-described "fixer" Michael Cohen was sentenced in December to three years in prison for crimes including orchestrating hush-money payments to women in violation of campaign laws before the 2016 election. He...more

Trump's former personal attorney and self-described "fixer" Michael Cohen was sentenced in December to three years in prison for crimes including orchestrating hush-money payments to women in violation of campaign laws before the 2016 election. He promised to keep cooperating with the U.S. government against his former boss. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close