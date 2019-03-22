Charged in the Mueller investigation so far
Trump's longtime political ally Roger Stone was arrested on charges of obstruction, witness tampering and making false statements related to the release of stolen Democratic Party emails during the 2016 presidential campaign. REUTERS/Brendan...more
Trump's former personal attorney and self-described "fixer" Michael Cohen was sentenced in December to three years in prison for crimes including orchestrating hush-money payments to women in violation of campaign laws before the 2016 election. He...more
Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort pleaded guilty in September to attempted witness tampering and conspiring against the United States, a charge covering conduct including money laundering and unregistered lobbying. He was convicted...more
Former national security adviser Michael Flynn pled guilty in December 2017 to lying to the FBI regarding conversations with the Russian ambassador. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A dozen Russian intelligence officers were indicted by a federal grand jury in July 2018, accused of hacking Democratic Party computer networks in 2016. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Former Trump campaign adviser Rick Gates pleaded guilty in February 2018 to conspiracy against the United States and lying to investigators. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Former Trump campaign aide George Papadopoulos was sentenced in September to 14 days in prison after pleading guilty in October 2017 to lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russian officials. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Alex van der Zwaan, a lawyer who worked with Paul Manafort and Rick Gates, pled guilty in February 2018 to lying to investigators about contacts with a Trump campaign official. He was sentenced in April to 30 days in prison and fined $20,000. ...more
Next Slideshows
Cyclone Idai devastates Mozambique
Rescue workers pluck survivors from trees and roofs a week after a cyclone ripped through southern Africa, triggering floods that have killed hundreds of people...
The colors of Holi
The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.
Above the Boeing 737 MAX factory
Aerial photos show Boeing 737 MAX airplanes parked on the tarmac at the Boeing Factory in Renton, Washington after crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia lead the...
New Zealand grieves after mosque shootings
A lone gunman killed 50 people and wounded dozens during Friday prayers at two New Zealand mosques in the country's worst ever mass shooting.
MORE IN PICTURES
Key players in Mueller's probe
Some of the key figures in Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into whether President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign conspired with Russia and whether the president unlawfully tried to obstruct the inquiry.
Cyclone Idai devastates Mozambique
Rescue workers pluck survivors from trees and roofs a week after a cyclone ripped through southern Africa, triggering floods that have killed hundreds of people and displaced hundreds of thousands.
Dressed for Purim
The Jewish holiday of Purim is a celebration of the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia.
The colors of Holi
The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.
Above the Boeing 737 MAX factory
Aerial photos show Boeing 737 MAX airplanes parked on the tarmac at the Boeing Factory in Renton, Washington after crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia lead the world's entire fleet of the aircraft to be grounded.
New Zealand grieves after mosque shootings
A lone gunman killed 50 people and wounded dozens during Friday prayers at two New Zealand mosques in the country's worst ever mass shooting.
Flower fields of Carlsbad
Nearly 50 acres of giant tecolote ranunculus flowers bloom for approximately six to eight weeks each year in Carlsbad, California.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Ichiro Suzuki retires in emotional Tokyo finale
Ichiro Suzuki, the most prolific hitter in baseball history and an icon on both sides of the Pacific, retired as his fellow Seattle Mariners wept, bowed and hugged him in a Tokyo stadium rocking with cheers.