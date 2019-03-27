Charles and Camilla in Cuba
Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall arrive at a British Classic Car event in Havana. REUTERS/Fernando Medina
Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall try rum during a visit to a paladar, a private restaurant, in Havana. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A street band performs as Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall undertake a walking tour of Old Havana. REUTERS/Phil Noble
People wait for a chance to see Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall in Havana. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, walk with Eusebio Leal, the official historian of Havana in Old Havana. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall enjoy their mojitos as they visit a paladar called Habanera, a privately owned restaurant in Havana. Chris Jackson/Pool via REUTERS
Prince Charles presses sugar cane to make juice during a visit to a paladar, a private restaurant, in Havana. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall with Carlos Acosta, founder and director of Acosta Danza, watch a performance during a visit to the Acosta Dance Company in Havana. Chris Jackson/Pool via REUTERS
Local residents look out the window as Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall attend a British classic car event in Havana. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall watches a performance during a salsa school visit in Havana. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall sit beside a life-size statue of late singer and songwriter John Lennon at the John Lennon park in Havana. Arthur Edwards/Pool via REUTERS
Britain's Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall attend a gala cultural performance in the Gran Teatro de La Habana Alicia Alonso in Havana. Jane Barlow/Pool via REUTERS
Dancers perform during an event with the presence of Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall at the Grand Theatre of Havana Alicia Alonso in Havana. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini/Pool
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall receives a kiss on her hand during a guided tour of Old Havana in Havana. Chris Jackson/Pool via REUTERS
Members of The British Classic Motorbike Enthusiasts Representative arrive at a British Classic Car event ahead of Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall in Havana. Chris Jackson/Pool via REUTERS
Britain's Prince Charles visits a boxing gym in Havana. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Bystanders are seen during the Royal visit in Havana. Chris Jackson/Pool via REUTERS
Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, unveil a Shakespeare statue in Old Havana. REUTERS/Sarah Marsh
Prince Charles interact with the public at an event in Havana. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall visit the Muraleando Community Centre in Havana. Jane Barlow/Pool via REUTERS
Prince Charles talks to fried dough sellers in Old Havana. REUTERS/Sarah Marsh
Prince Charles is seen on a tour of the organic farm 'Finca Marta' in Havana. Chris Jackson/Pool via REUTERS
Prince Charles meets local bikers at a British Classic Car event in Havana. Chris Jackson/Pool via REUTERS
Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall arrive at a British Classic Car event in Havana. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
