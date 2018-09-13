Edition:
United States
Thu Sep 13, 2018

Charlie Chaplin of Afghanistan

Karim Asir, 25, exercises during his rehearsals in Kabul, Afghanistan August 29, 2018. Afghanistan's Charlie Chaplin says he has witnessed suicide attacks, explosions and threats from hardline Islamic militant groups, but is determined to waddle and bumble to fulfil the primary goal of his life. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, September 12, 2018
Karim Asir performs at a school in Kabul. "It is very simple, I want to give Afghans a reason to smile," said Asir, a stand-up comedian who performs across the capital Kabul in Chaplin's trademark oversized shoes, baggy pants, cane and black bowler hat. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, September 12, 2018
Karim Asir exercises during his rehearsals in Kabul. Asir, 25, said Chaplin impersonators are found all over the world helping people ignore grief and making them laugh, and he does the same. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, September 12, 2018
Karim Asir performs in a school in Kabul Zoo. Asir's early years were in Iran, where his family fled after the hardline Taliban took control of Afghanistan in 1996. There he saw performances of Chaplin on Iranian TV. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, September 12, 2018
Karim Asir looks on during his rehearsals in Kabul. After the family returned home, Asir started wearing make-up and recreating Chaplin's characters in his performances, despite his parent's apprehensions. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, September 12, 2018
Karim Asir talks with his fans before his performance in Kabul. His live performances provide respite in a city that routinely gets attacked by Taliban insurgents and suicide bombers, mainly claiming allegiance to Islamic State. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, September 12, 2018
Karim Asir reacts during his rehearsals in Kabul. Asir says he has been threatened by militants who say his performances are un-Islamic. But despite the threats, he performs in public parks, orphanages, private parties and at charity events organized by international aid agencies. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, September 12, 2018
Karim Asir watches a Charlie Chaplin movie in Parwan province. "I want to give my people a chance to forget their problems such as war, conflicts and insecurity in Afghanistan," he said. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, September 12, 2018
Karim Asir has his make-up applied before his performance in Kabul. Afghanistan's traditional culture includes music and performance arts. However, under the Taliban's rule from 1996 to 2001, most cultural activities were banned because they were seen as anti-Islamic. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, September 12, 2018
A woman takes a picture of Karim Asir after his performance in Kabul. In Kabul, when Asir's fans surround him to take selfies, he smiles but is constantly worried about attacks. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, September 12, 2018
Karim Asir walks in Kabul Zoo. "I am afraid of getting attacked by a suicide bomber or an explosion but these issues cannot stop me from being Charlie Chaplin," he said. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, September 12, 2018
Schoolboys watch Karim Asir perform at a school in Kabul. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, September 12, 2018
Karim Asir reacts in a mirror before his performance in Kabul. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, September 12, 2018
Karim Asir sits before his performance in Kabul. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, September 12, 2018
Karim Asir reacts before his performance in Kabul. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, September 12, 2018
Karim Asir reacts before his performance in Kabul. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, September 12, 2018
