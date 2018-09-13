Charlie Chaplin of Afghanistan

Karim Asir reacts during his rehearsals in Kabul. Asir says he has been threatened by militants who say his performances are un-Islamic. But despite the threats, he performs in public parks, orphanages, private parties and at charity events organized...more

Karim Asir reacts during his rehearsals in Kabul. Asir says he has been threatened by militants who say his performances are un-Islamic. But despite the threats, he performs in public parks, orphanages, private parties and at charity events organized by international aid agencies. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

