Charlottesville confronts identity one year after clashes

A Confederate battle flag flies over the I-64 highway, outside Charlottesville. But for Nikuyah Walker, an activist who was elected mayor just three months later, the violent clashes only underscored deep racial and economic inequities that have long divided this picturesque college town. In her view, the rally has forced Charlottesville to confront its own complicated legacy. "You can have three or four generations who are struggling, and that family has not been able to move out of poverty wages -- that's a significant portion of Charlottesville," Walker, the city's first black female mayor, told Reuters outside City Hall. "And then you have this very wealthy community that loves and raves about it." REUTERS/Brian Snyder

