United States
Pictures | Thu Aug 9, 2018 | 8:55pm EDT

Charlottesville confronts identity one year after clashes

Susan Bro, mother of Heather Heyer, who was killed during the August 2017 white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, looks at mementos of her daughter in her office in Charlottesville, Virginia. As Charlottesville prepares for the one-year anniversary this weekend, it is still agonizing over clashes last year in which one woman was killed when an Ohio man drove his car into a crowd of counter-protesters. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Susan Bro, mother of Heather Heyer, who was killed during the August 2017 white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, looks at mementos of her daughter in her office in Charlottesville, Virginia. As Charlottesville prepares for the one-year...more

Reuters / Wednesday, August 01, 2018
Susan Bro, mother of Heather Heyer, who was killed during the August 2017 white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, looks at mementos of her daughter in her office in Charlottesville, Virginia. As Charlottesville prepares for the one-year anniversary this weekend, it is still agonizing over clashes last year in which one woman was killed when an Ohio man drove his car into a crowd of counter-protesters. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A woman walks past tributes written at the site where Heather Heyer was killed in Charlottesville. For many residents of Charlottesville, Virginia, last year's white nationalist rally shattered the city's carefully curated reputation as a progressive, idyllic place to live. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A woman walks past tributes written at the site where Heather Heyer was killed in Charlottesville. For many residents of Charlottesville, Virginia, last year's white nationalist rally shattered the city's carefully curated reputation as a progressive, idyllic place to live.

Reuters / Tuesday, August 07, 2018
A woman walks past tributes written at the site where Heather Heyer was killed in Charlottesville. For many residents of Charlottesville, Virginia, last year's white nationalist rally shattered the city's carefully curated reputation as a progressive, idyllic place to live. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A Confederate battle flag flies over the I-64 highway, outside Charlottesville. But for Nikuyah Walker, an activist who was elected mayor just three months later, the violent clashes only underscored deep racial and economic inequities that have long divided this picturesque college town. In her view, the rally has forced Charlottesville to confront its own complicated legacy. "You can have three or four generations who are struggling, and that family has not been able to move out of poverty wages -- that's a significant portion of Charlottesville," Walker, the city's first black female mayor, told Reuters outside City Hall. "And then you have this very wealthy community that loves and raves about it." REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A Confederate battle flag flies over the I-64 highway, outside Charlottesville. But for Nikuyah Walker, an activist who was elected mayor just three months later, the violent clashes only underscored deep racial and economic inequities that have long...more

Reuters / Tuesday, August 07, 2018
A Confederate battle flag flies over the I-64 highway, outside Charlottesville. But for Nikuyah Walker, an activist who was elected mayor just three months later, the violent clashes only underscored deep racial and economic inequities that have long divided this picturesque college town. In her view, the rally has forced Charlottesville to confront its own complicated legacy. "You can have three or four generations who are struggling, and that family has not been able to move out of poverty wages -- that's a significant portion of Charlottesville," Walker, the city's first black female mayor, told Reuters outside City Hall. "And then you have this very wealthy community that loves and raves about it." REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A U.S. flag flies from the back of a car in Charlottesville. Some residents have argued that the vast majority of the marchers last year were from out of town, but Walker said that narrative ignores the city's broader problems. She noted that the main instigators of the "Unite the Right" rally, Richard Spencer, who coined the term "alt-right" to describe the loose coalition of white nationalists, and Jason Kessler, a local blogger, graduated from the University of Virginia on the western side of town. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A U.S. flag flies from the back of a car in Charlottesville. Some residents have argued that the vast majority of the marchers last year were from out of town, but Walker said that narrative ignores the city's broader problems. She noted that the...more

Reuters / Tuesday, August 07, 2018
A U.S. flag flies from the back of a car in Charlottesville. Some residents have argued that the vast majority of the marchers last year were from out of town, but Walker said that narrative ignores the city's broader problems. She noted that the main instigators of the "Unite the Right" rally, Richard Spencer, who coined the term "alt-right" to describe the loose coalition of white nationalists, and Jason Kessler, a local blogger, graduated from the University of Virginia on the western side of town. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A statue of Civil War Confederate General Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson stands in a park in Charlottesville. The rally was billed as a protest over the city council's plan to remove two Confederate statues from downtown parks. Last year, a judge blocked the city from taking down the statues, which are encircled by orange plastic fencing and are off-limits to residents. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A statue of Civil War Confederate General Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson stands in a park in Charlottesville. The rally was billed as a protest over the city council's plan to remove two Confederate statues from downtown parks. Last year, a judge blocked the city from taking down the statues, which are encircled by orange plastic fencing and are off-limits to residents.

Reuters / Tuesday, August 07, 2018
A statue of Civil War Confederate General Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson stands in a park in Charlottesville. The rally was billed as a protest over the city council's plan to remove two Confederate statues from downtown parks. Last year, a judge blocked the city from taking down the statues, which are encircled by orange plastic fencing and are off-limits to residents. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A sign against racism stands outside a church in Charlottesville. Several officials including the police chief, the city manager and the city attorney left their positions after widespread criticism that Charlottesville had been ill-prepared to manage the hundreds of white nationalists who descended upon it, many armed with shields, clubs and other weapons. "We recognize that we have to earn the community's trust," said Brian Wheeler, the city's chief spokesman. "The way that we can best do that this year is learn from the mistakes." REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A sign against racism stands outside a church in Charlottesville. Several officials including the police chief, the city manager and the city attorney left their positions after widespread criticism that Charlottesville had been ill-prepared to...more

Reuters / Tuesday, August 07, 2018
A sign against racism stands outside a church in Charlottesville. Several officials including the police chief, the city manager and the city attorney left their positions after widespread criticism that Charlottesville had been ill-prepared to manage the hundreds of white nationalists who descended upon it, many armed with shields, clubs and other weapons. "We recognize that we have to earn the community's trust," said Brian Wheeler, the city's chief spokesman. "The way that we can best do that this year is learn from the mistakes." REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A homeless man lies in the park in front the statue of Confederate Civil War General Robert E. Lee in Charlottesville. Local and state police have vowed to have zero tolerance for any violence this weekend, in stark contrast with last year when some officers did not intervene to break up fights. Virtually the entire downtown will be closed to vehicles. Police have said that they are preparing for the worst, even though Kessler, who organized last year's event, lost a bid to get a permit this year. Instead, he has received permission to rally outside the White House on Sunday and has said he will focus on Washington. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A homeless man lies in the park in front the statue of Confederate Civil War General Robert E. Lee in Charlottesville. Local and state police have vowed to have zero tolerance for any violence this weekend, in stark contrast with last year when some...more

Reuters / Tuesday, August 07, 2018
A homeless man lies in the park in front the statue of Confederate Civil War General Robert E. Lee in Charlottesville. Local and state police have vowed to have zero tolerance for any violence this weekend, in stark contrast with last year when some officers did not intervene to break up fights. Virtually the entire downtown will be closed to vehicles. Police have said that they are preparing for the worst, even though Kessler, who organized last year's event, lost a bid to get a permit this year. Instead, he has received permission to rally outside the White House on Sunday and has said he will focus on Washington. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
"R.I.P." is written on the wall at the site where Heather Heyer was killed in Charlottesville. The effects of last year's violence are still felt every day in Charlottesville. City council meetings have frequently devolved into shouting matches. At a recent community outreach meeting where police officials detailed security plans for this weekend, residents asked one after another how they were supposed to trust the police after 2017. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

"R.I.P." is written on the wall at the site where Heather Heyer was killed in Charlottesville. The effects of last year's violence are still felt every day in Charlottesville. City council meetings have frequently devolved into shouting matches. At a...more

Reuters / Tuesday, August 07, 2018
"R.I.P." is written on the wall at the site where Heather Heyer was killed in Charlottesville. The effects of last year's violence are still felt every day in Charlottesville. City council meetings have frequently devolved into shouting matches. At a recent community outreach meeting where police officials detailed security plans for this weekend, residents asked one after another how they were supposed to trust the police after 2017. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
"Charlottesville has had a tendency to self-congratulation; it's constantly in the magazines as the best place to live," said Reverend Will Peyton (pictured), who oversees St. Paul's Episcopal Church. "The violence was perpetrated by outsiders, yes, but the response from the black community is like, 'Really, this isn't us? We don't have a problem here?' Because, of course, there's entrenched inequality and entrenched structural racism," Peyton said. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

"Charlottesville has had a tendency to self-congratulation; it's constantly in the magazines as the best place to live," said Reverend Will Peyton (pictured), who oversees St. Paul's Episcopal Church. "The violence was perpetrated by outsiders, yes,...more

Reuters / Tuesday, August 07, 2018
"Charlottesville has had a tendency to self-congratulation; it's constantly in the magazines as the best place to live," said Reverend Will Peyton (pictured), who oversees St. Paul's Episcopal Church. "The violence was perpetrated by outsiders, yes, but the response from the black community is like, 'Really, this isn't us? We don't have a problem here?' Because, of course, there's entrenched inequality and entrenched structural racism," Peyton said. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
At the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center in downtown Charlottesville, an exhibit documents the struggle of black residents who fought for equal access to public education. "I don't know that people understood that this narrative of progressive Charlottesville had flaws," said Andrea Douglas (pictured), the center's executive director. "Now those flaws have been exposed." REUTERS/Brian Snyder

At the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center in downtown Charlottesville, an exhibit documents the struggle of black residents who fought for equal access to public education. "I don't know that people understood that this narrative of...more

Reuters / Tuesday, August 07, 2018
At the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center in downtown Charlottesville, an exhibit documents the struggle of black residents who fought for equal access to public education. "I don't know that people understood that this narrative of progressive Charlottesville had flaws," said Andrea Douglas (pictured), the center's executive director. "Now those flaws have been exposed." REUTERS/Brian Snyder
"End White Supremacy" is written at the site where Heather Heyer was killed in Charlottesville. When Mayor Walker, 38, announced her run for city council last spring after years of activism on behalf of low-income residents, she adopted the motto "Unmasking the Illusion," aiming to dispel the notion that Charlottesville was a diverse, liberal utopia. She has focused her attention on issues like affordable housing and policing. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

"End White Supremacy" is written at the site where Heather Heyer was killed in Charlottesville. When Mayor Walker, 38, announced her run for city council last spring after years of activism on behalf of low-income residents, she adopted the motto...more

Reuters / Tuesday, August 07, 2018
"End White Supremacy" is written at the site where Heather Heyer was killed in Charlottesville. When Mayor Walker, 38, announced her run for city council last spring after years of activism on behalf of low-income residents, she adopted the motto "Unmasking the Illusion," aiming to dispel the notion that Charlottesville was a diverse, liberal utopia. She has focused her attention on issues like affordable housing and policing. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
The gravestones of Civil War Confederate soldiers stand in the Confederate cemetery in Charlottesville. Last month, Mayor Walker joined residents on what they called a "civil rights pilgrimage" to the lynching museum in Montgomery, Alabama, bringing along soil from a site where a black Charlottesville man was lynched in 1898. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

The gravestones of Civil War Confederate soldiers stand in the Confederate cemetery in Charlottesville. Last month, Mayor Walker joined residents on what they called a "civil rights pilgrimage" to the lynching museum in Montgomery, Alabama, bringing along soil from a site where a black Charlottesville man was lynched in 1898.

Reuters / Tuesday, August 07, 2018
The gravestones of Civil War Confederate soldiers stand in the Confederate cemetery in Charlottesville. Last month, Mayor Walker joined residents on what they called a "civil rights pilgrimage" to the lynching museum in Montgomery, Alabama, bringing along soil from a site where a black Charlottesville man was lynched in 1898. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A statue of Civil War Confederate General Robert E. Lee stands in a park in Charlottesville. Reverend Tracy Howe Wispelwey, a local activist, said last year's rally was eye-opening for many in Charlottesville. "You have a lot of white liberals who have not grappled with our history and want to dismiss it," she said. "That's just not truth." REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A statue of Civil War Confederate General Robert E. Lee stands in a park in Charlottesville. Reverend Tracy Howe Wispelwey, a local activist, said last year's rally was eye-opening for many in Charlottesville. "You have a lot of white liberals who have not grappled with our history and want to dismiss it," she said. "That's just not truth."

Reuters / Tuesday, August 07, 2018
A statue of Civil War Confederate General Robert E. Lee stands in a park in Charlottesville. Reverend Tracy Howe Wispelwey, a local activist, said last year's rally was eye-opening for many in Charlottesville. "You have a lot of white liberals who have not grappled with our history and want to dismiss it," she said. "That's just not truth." REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Every few weeks, Susan Bro walks down 4th Street in downtown Charlottesville, Virginia, until she gets to a brick wall covered in chalked messages like "Love over hate" and "Gone but not forgotten." "I come just to absorb the energy of the place," Bro, 61, said as she stood on the block now named for her daughter, Heather Heyer. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Every few weeks, Susan Bro walks down 4th Street in downtown Charlottesville, Virginia, until she gets to a brick wall covered in chalked messages like "Love over hate" and "Gone but not forgotten." "I come just to absorb the energy of the place," Bro, 61, said as she stood on the block now named for her daughter, Heather Heyer.

Reuters / Tuesday, August 07, 2018
Every few weeks, Susan Bro walks down 4th Street in downtown Charlottesville, Virginia, until she gets to a brick wall covered in chalked messages like "Love over hate" and "Gone but not forgotten." "I come just to absorb the energy of the place," Bro, 61, said as she stood on the block now named for her daughter, Heather Heyer. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
"The 'firsts' are always hardest," she said, her voice cracking. "I got through the others: Mother's Day, her birthday, Christmas. This will be the last one." Bro said she would bring flowers to Heather Heyer Way on August 12 before speaking at an event to mark the anniversary. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

"The 'firsts' are always hardest," she said, her voice cracking. "I got through the others: Mother's Day, her birthday, Christmas. This will be the last one." Bro said she would bring flowers to Heather Heyer Way on August 12 before speaking at an event to mark the anniversary.

Reuters / Wednesday, August 01, 2018
"The 'firsts' are always hardest," she said, her voice cracking. "I got through the others: Mother's Day, her birthday, Christmas. This will be the last one." Bro said she would bring flowers to Heather Heyer Way on August 12 before speaking at an event to mark the anniversary. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A local Sheriff patrols past the site where Heather Heyer was killed. Within weeks of Heyer's death, Bro created the Heather Heyer Foundation, in part to install a formal and legal structure to handle the hundreds of thousands of dollars in funds that poured in from sympathizers around the country. Bro runs the foundation from her home and from an office at a Charlottesville law firm, filled with tributes to Heyer that she has received over the last year: a portrait painted by an artist, a humanitarian award given posthumously by the Muhammad Ali Center, notes written by Heyer's friends at her memorial service. The foundation has organized a scholarship program and is planning to launch a social justice youth program. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A local Sheriff patrols past the site where Heather Heyer was killed. Within weeks of Heyer's death, Bro created the Heather Heyer Foundation, in part to install a formal and legal structure to handle the hundreds of thousands of dollars in funds...more

Reuters / Tuesday, August 07, 2018
A local Sheriff patrols past the site where Heather Heyer was killed. Within weeks of Heyer's death, Bro created the Heather Heyer Foundation, in part to install a formal and legal structure to handle the hundreds of thousands of dollars in funds that poured in from sympathizers around the country. Bro runs the foundation from her home and from an office at a Charlottesville law firm, filled with tributes to Heyer that she has received over the last year: a portrait painted by an artist, a humanitarian award given posthumously by the Muhammad Ali Center, notes written by Heyer's friends at her memorial service. The foundation has organized a scholarship program and is planning to launch a social justice youth program. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A young woman reads under a statue of Civil War Confederate General Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson in a park. It has been a bit of a balancing act, Bro said, to amplify Heyer's message without making it seem as though her daughter was the only victim who mattered. She noted that violence against black people often does not generate the same level of interest and warned against the "white-centered" narrative that portrayed Heyer as a leader rather than simply one of many people who decided to march. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A young woman reads under a statue of Civil War Confederate General Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson in a park. It has been a bit of a balancing act, Bro said, to amplify Heyer's message without making it seem as though her daughter was the only victim who...more

Reuters / Tuesday, August 07, 2018
A young woman reads under a statue of Civil War Confederate General Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson in a park. It has been a bit of a balancing act, Bro said, to amplify Heyer's message without making it seem as though her daughter was the only victim who mattered. She noted that violence against black people often does not generate the same level of interest and warned against the "white-centered" narrative that portrayed Heyer as a leader rather than simply one of many people who decided to march. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A man walks past tributes written at the site where Heather Heyer was killed. "The issues have not changed," Bro said. "We still have police shootings, over-policing, a lack of affordable housing, the prison pipeline." A year after burying her daughter, Bro reflected on the activism that brought Heyer to the protests. "The point of Heather's death is that we have a responsibility to rise up to address that hate," Bro said. "Don't sit by and wring your hands." REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A man walks past tributes written at the site where Heather Heyer was killed. "The issues have not changed," Bro said. "We still have police shootings, over-policing, a lack of affordable housing, the prison pipeline." A year after burying her...more

Reuters / Tuesday, August 07, 2018
A man walks past tributes written at the site where Heather Heyer was killed. "The issues have not changed," Bro said. "We still have police shootings, over-policing, a lack of affordable housing, the prison pipeline." A year after burying her daughter, Bro reflected on the activism that brought Heyer to the protests. "The point of Heather's death is that we have a responsibility to rise up to address that hate," Bro said. "Don't sit by and wring your hands." REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A gravestone reading "Hagar Faithful Servant," according to the local government the grave of a domestic servant or slave of R.K. Meade named Newton Hagar, stands in Maplewood Cemetery in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A gravestone reading "Hagar Faithful Servant," according to the local government the grave of a domestic servant or slave of R.K. Meade named Newton Hagar, stands in Maplewood Cemetery in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, August 07, 2018
A gravestone reading "Hagar Faithful Servant," according to the local government the grave of a domestic servant or slave of R.K. Meade named Newton Hagar, stands in Maplewood Cemetery in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A memorial to Civil War Confederate soldiers stands in the Confederate cemetery in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A memorial to Civil War Confederate soldiers stands in the Confederate cemetery in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, August 07, 2018
A memorial to Civil War Confederate soldiers stands in the Confederate cemetery in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
