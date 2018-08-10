Charlottesville confronts identity one year after clashes
Susan Bro, mother of Heather Heyer, who was killed during the August 2017 white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, looks at mementos of her daughter in her office in Charlottesville, Virginia. As Charlottesville prepares for the one-year...more
A woman walks past tributes written at the site where Heather Heyer was killed in Charlottesville. For many residents of Charlottesville, Virginia, last year's white nationalist rally shattered the city's carefully curated reputation as a...more
A Confederate battle flag flies over the I-64 highway, outside Charlottesville. But for Nikuyah Walker, an activist who was elected mayor just three months later, the violent clashes only underscored deep racial and economic inequities that have long...more
A U.S. flag flies from the back of a car in Charlottesville. Some residents have argued that the vast majority of the marchers last year were from out of town, but Walker said that narrative ignores the city's broader problems. She noted that the...more
A statue of Civil War Confederate General Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson stands in a park in Charlottesville. The rally was billed as a protest over the city council's plan to remove two Confederate statues from downtown parks. Last year, a judge blocked...more
A sign against racism stands outside a church in Charlottesville. Several officials including the police chief, the city manager and the city attorney left their positions after widespread criticism that Charlottesville had been ill-prepared to...more
A homeless man lies in the park in front the statue of Confederate Civil War General Robert E. Lee in Charlottesville. Local and state police have vowed to have zero tolerance for any violence this weekend, in stark contrast with last year when some...more
"R.I.P." is written on the wall at the site where Heather Heyer was killed in Charlottesville. The effects of last year's violence are still felt every day in Charlottesville. City council meetings have frequently devolved into shouting matches. At a...more
"Charlottesville has had a tendency to self-congratulation; it's constantly in the magazines as the best place to live," said Reverend Will Peyton (pictured), who oversees St. Paul's Episcopal Church. "The violence was perpetrated by outsiders, yes,...more
At the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center in downtown Charlottesville, an exhibit documents the struggle of black residents who fought for equal access to public education. "I don't know that people understood that this narrative of...more
"End White Supremacy" is written at the site where Heather Heyer was killed in Charlottesville. When Mayor Walker, 38, announced her run for city council last spring after years of activism on behalf of low-income residents, she adopted the motto...more
The gravestones of Civil War Confederate soldiers stand in the Confederate cemetery in Charlottesville. Last month, Mayor Walker joined residents on what they called a "civil rights pilgrimage" to the lynching museum in Montgomery, Alabama, bringing...more
A statue of Civil War Confederate General Robert E. Lee stands in a park in Charlottesville. Reverend Tracy Howe Wispelwey, a local activist, said last year's rally was eye-opening for many in Charlottesville. "You have a lot of white liberals who...more
Every few weeks, Susan Bro walks down 4th Street in downtown Charlottesville, Virginia, until she gets to a brick wall covered in chalked messages like "Love over hate" and "Gone but not forgotten." "I come just to absorb the energy of the place,"...more
"The 'firsts' are always hardest," she said, her voice cracking. "I got through the others: Mother's Day, her birthday, Christmas. This will be the last one." Bro said she would bring flowers to Heather Heyer Way on August 12 before speaking at an...more
A local Sheriff patrols past the site where Heather Heyer was killed. Within weeks of Heyer's death, Bro created the Heather Heyer Foundation, in part to install a formal and legal structure to handle the hundreds of thousands of dollars in funds...more
A young woman reads under a statue of Civil War Confederate General Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson in a park. It has been a bit of a balancing act, Bro said, to amplify Heyer's message without making it seem as though her daughter was the only victim who...more
A man walks past tributes written at the site where Heather Heyer was killed. "The issues have not changed," Bro said. "We still have police shootings, over-policing, a lack of affordable housing, the prison pipeline." A year after burying her...more
A gravestone reading "Hagar Faithful Servant," according to the local government the grave of a domestic servant or slave of R.K. Meade named Newton Hagar, stands in Maplewood Cemetery in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A memorial to Civil War Confederate soldiers stands in the Confederate cemetery in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
