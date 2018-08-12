Charlottesville marks anniversary of deadly rally
Susan Bro is embraced at the site where her daughter Heather Heyer was killed, on the one-year anniversary of 2017 "Unite the Right" protests, in Charlottesville, Virginia, August 12, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Susan Bro gestures at the site where her daughter Heather Heyer was killed in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Demonstrators link arms at the site where Heather Heyer was killed in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Demonstrators embrace at the site where Heather Heyer was killed in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Demonstrators hold hands at the site where Heather Heyer was killed in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Susan Bro is embraced at the site where her daughter Heather Heyer was killed in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A demonstrator gestures at the site where Heather Heyer was killed in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Demonstrators link arms at the site where Heather Heyer was killed in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Demonstrators embrace at the site where Heather Heyer was killed in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A man carrying an "International Workers of the World" flag joins a gathering of local activists and community members in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Police in riot gear block demonstrators at the site where Heather Heyer was killed in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Local activists and community members gather on the one-year anniversary of the death of Heather Heyer in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Courtney Commander, a friend of Heather Heyer, joins a gathering of local activists and community members in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Local activists and community members gather on the one-year anniversary of the death of Heather Heyer in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A woman wears a logo of support on her cheek during a gathering of local activists and community members in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Next Slideshows
Hundreds take to Charlottesville streets
Hundreds of students and left-wing activists took to the streets of Charlottesville, Virginia, as a rally to mark the anniversary of last year's white...
One year ago in Charlottesville
A look back at the weekend hundreds of white supremacists, neo-Nazis and others descended upon Charlottesville, Virginia, ending with the death of 32-year-old...
Charlottesville confronts identity one year after clashes
Scenes from the Virginia town one year after deadly clashes at a white nationalist rally killed one woman, underscoring deep racial and economic inequities that...
Exodus from Venezuela
Hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans have fled their country's economic and political turmoil for Brazil, Colombia and beyond over the past 18 months.
MORE IN PICTURES
White nationalist rally in Washington
Washington braces for the "Unite the Right 2" rally, set to take place across from the White House and organized to coincide with the anniversary of last year's racially charged violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Hundreds take to Charlottesville streets
Hundreds of students and left-wing activists took to the streets of Charlottesville, Virginia, as a rally to mark the anniversary of last year's white nationalist gathering turned largely into an anti-police protest.
Deadly shooting in New Brunswick
Four people, including two police officers, were killed in a shooting in eastern Canada in the latest eruption of gun violence across the country that has led to calls for weapons bans in cities.
One year ago in Charlottesville
A look back at the weekend hundreds of white supremacists, neo-Nazis and others descended upon Charlottesville, Virginia, ending with the death of 32-year-old Heather Heyer when James Fields allegedly rammed his car into counter-protesters.
Balloons over Bristol
The Bristol International Balloon Fiesta in southwest England is the largest of its kind in Europe, according to organizers, gathering over 130 hot air balloons from across the world.
Charlottesville confronts identity one year after clashes
Scenes from the Virginia town one year after deadly clashes at a white nationalist rally killed one woman, underscoring deep racial and economic inequities that have long divided this picturesque college town.
Exodus from Venezuela
Hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans have fled their country's economic and political turmoil for Brazil, Colombia and beyond over the past 18 months.
Aftermath of Indonesia's earthquake
A 6.9-magnitude earthquake, which killed at least 259 people and drove thousands of tourists to leave, was the worst on record to hit the holiday island of Lombok.
European heatwave
Wildfires, dry riverbeds, parched farmland, packed beaches and more signs of a heat wave across western Europe.