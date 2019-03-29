Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Mar 28, 2019 | 9:05pm EDT

Cheese wall on U.S.-Mexico border

Canadian-born artist Cosimo Cavallaro works on building a wall made of cheese as he crowd funds his project next to a portion of the U.S.-Mexico border wall near Tecate, California, March 28, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Canadian-born artist Cosimo Cavallaro works on building a wall made of cheese as he crowd funds his project next to a portion of the U.S.-Mexico border wall near Tecate, California, March 28, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, March 28, 2019
Canadian-born artist Cosimo Cavallaro works on building a wall made of cheese as he crowd funds his project next to a portion of the U.S.-Mexico border wall near Tecate, California, March 28, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
1 / 14
Canadian-born artist Cosimo Cavallaro (L) is helped by Carlo Arcesi while building a wall made of cheese with his crowd funded project next to a portion of the U.S.-Mexico border wall near Tecate, California, March 28. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Canadian-born artist Cosimo Cavallaro (L) is helped by Carlo Arcesi while building a wall made of cheese with his crowd funded project next to a portion of the U.S.-Mexico border wall near Tecate, California, March 28. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, March 28, 2019
Canadian-born artist Cosimo Cavallaro (L) is helped by Carlo Arcesi while building a wall made of cheese with his crowd funded project next to a portion of the U.S.-Mexico border wall near Tecate, California, March 28. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
2 / 14
Canadian-born artist Cosimo Cavallaro grades a 50 lb block of cheese level while building a wall made of cheese with his crowd funded project next to a portion of the U.S.-Mexico border wall near Tecate, California, March 28. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Canadian-born artist Cosimo Cavallaro grades a 50 lb block of cheese level while building a wall made of cheese with his crowd funded project next to a portion of the U.S.-Mexico border wall near Tecate, California, March 28. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, March 28, 2019
Canadian-born artist Cosimo Cavallaro grades a 50 lb block of cheese level while building a wall made of cheese with his crowd funded project next to a portion of the U.S.-Mexico border wall near Tecate, California, March 28. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
3 / 14
Canadian-born artist Cosimo Cavallaro works on building a wall made of cheese as he crowd funds his project next to a portion of the U.S.-Mexico border wall near Tecate, California, March 28. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Canadian-born artist Cosimo Cavallaro works on building a wall made of cheese as he crowd funds his project next to a portion of the U.S.-Mexico border wall near Tecate, California, March 28. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, March 28, 2019
Canadian-born artist Cosimo Cavallaro works on building a wall made of cheese as he crowd funds his project next to a portion of the U.S.-Mexico border wall near Tecate, California, March 28. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
4 / 14
A U.S. Border patrol agent drives between the border wall and a wall made of cheese being constructed by Canadian-born artist Cosimo Cavallaro who is building the instillation with crowd funding next to the U.S.-Mexico border near Tecate, California, March 28. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A U.S. Border patrol agent drives between the border wall and a wall made of cheese being constructed by Canadian-born artist Cosimo Cavallaro who is building the instillation with crowd funding next to the U.S.-Mexico border near Tecate, California,...more

Reuters / Thursday, March 28, 2019
A U.S. Border patrol agent drives between the border wall and a wall made of cheese being constructed by Canadian-born artist Cosimo Cavallaro who is building the instillation with crowd funding next to the U.S.-Mexico border near Tecate, California, March 28. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
5 / 14
Canadian-born artist Cosimo Cavallaro works building a wall made of cheese as he crowd funds his project next to a portion of the U.S.-Mexico border wall near Tecate, California, March 28. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Canadian-born artist Cosimo Cavallaro works building a wall made of cheese as he crowd funds his project next to a portion of the U.S.-Mexico border wall near Tecate, California, March 28. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, March 28, 2019
Canadian-born artist Cosimo Cavallaro works building a wall made of cheese as he crowd funds his project next to a portion of the U.S.-Mexico border wall near Tecate, California, March 28. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
6 / 14
Canadian-born artist Cosimo Cavallaro is building a wall made of cheese with the help of a crowd funded project next to a portion of the U.S.-Mexico border wall near Tecate, California, March 28. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Canadian-born artist Cosimo Cavallaro is building a wall made of cheese with the help of a crowd funded project next to a portion of the U.S.-Mexico border wall near Tecate, California, March 28. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, March 28, 2019
Canadian-born artist Cosimo Cavallaro is building a wall made of cheese with the help of a crowd funded project next to a portion of the U.S.-Mexico border wall near Tecate, California, March 28. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
7 / 14
Canadian-born artist Cosimo Cavallaro (L) works building a wall made of cheese as he crowd funds his project next to a portion of the U.S.-Mexico border wall near Tecate, California, March 28. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Canadian-born artist Cosimo Cavallaro (L) works building a wall made of cheese as he crowd funds his project next to a portion of the U.S.-Mexico border wall near Tecate, California, March 28. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, March 28, 2019
Canadian-born artist Cosimo Cavallaro (L) works building a wall made of cheese as he crowd funds his project next to a portion of the U.S.-Mexico border wall near Tecate, California, March 28. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
8 / 14
Canadian-born artist Cosimo Cavallaro uses a level before grading cheese while building a wall made of cheese with his crowd funded project next to a portion of the U.S.-Mexico border wall near Tecate, California, March 28. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Canadian-born artist Cosimo Cavallaro uses a level before grading cheese while building a wall made of cheese with his crowd funded project next to a portion of the U.S.-Mexico border wall near Tecate, California, March 28. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, March 28, 2019
Canadian-born artist Cosimo Cavallaro uses a level before grading cheese while building a wall made of cheese with his crowd funded project next to a portion of the U.S.-Mexico border wall near Tecate, California, March 28. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
9 / 14
Canadian-born artist Cosimo Cavallaro works building a wall made of cheese as he crowd funds his project next to a portion of the U.S.-Mexico border wall near Tecate, California, March 28. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Canadian-born artist Cosimo Cavallaro works building a wall made of cheese as he crowd funds his project next to a portion of the U.S.-Mexico border wall near Tecate, California, March 28. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, March 28, 2019
Canadian-born artist Cosimo Cavallaro works building a wall made of cheese as he crowd funds his project next to a portion of the U.S.-Mexico border wall near Tecate, California, March 28. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
10 / 14
Birds sit on a wall of cheese next the the U.S. Mexico border wall as Canadian-born artist Cosimo Cavallaro hopes to use his crowd funded project to extend the wall to over 1000ft near Tecate, California, March 28. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Birds sit on a wall of cheese next the the U.S. Mexico border wall as Canadian-born artist Cosimo Cavallaro hopes to use his crowd funded project to extend the wall to over 1000ft near Tecate, California, March 28. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, March 28, 2019
Birds sit on a wall of cheese next the the U.S. Mexico border wall as Canadian-born artist Cosimo Cavallaro hopes to use his crowd funded project to extend the wall to over 1000ft near Tecate, California, March 28. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
11 / 14
Canadian-born artist Cosimo Cavallaro (L) is helped by Carlo Arcesi while building a wall made of cheese with his crowd funded project next to a portion of the U.S.-Mexico border wall near Tecate, California, March 28. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Canadian-born artist Cosimo Cavallaro (L) is helped by Carlo Arcesi while building a wall made of cheese with his crowd funded project next to a portion of the U.S.-Mexico border wall near Tecate, California, March 28. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, March 28, 2019
Canadian-born artist Cosimo Cavallaro (L) is helped by Carlo Arcesi while building a wall made of cheese with his crowd funded project next to a portion of the U.S.-Mexico border wall near Tecate, California, March 28. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
12 / 14
Canadian-born artist Cosimo Cavallaro works building a wall made of cheese as he crowd funds his project next to a portion of the U.S.-Mexico border wall near Tecate, California, March 28. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Canadian-born artist Cosimo Cavallaro works building a wall made of cheese as he crowd funds his project next to a portion of the U.S.-Mexico border wall near Tecate, California, March 28. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, March 28, 2019
Canadian-born artist Cosimo Cavallaro works building a wall made of cheese as he crowd funds his project next to a portion of the U.S.-Mexico border wall near Tecate, California, March 28. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
13 / 14
Canadian-born artist Cosimo Cavallaro poses for a portrait while building a wall made of cheese with his crowd funded project next to a portion of the U.S.-Mexico border wall near Tecate, California, March 28. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Canadian-born artist Cosimo Cavallaro poses for a portrait while building a wall made of cheese with his crowd funded project next to a portion of the U.S.-Mexico border wall near Tecate, California, March 28. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, March 28, 2019
Canadian-born artist Cosimo Cavallaro poses for a portrait while building a wall made of cheese with his crowd funded project next to a portion of the U.S.-Mexico border wall near Tecate, California, March 28. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
14 / 14
View Again
View Next
Waiting for aid after Cyclone Idai

Waiting for aid after Cyclone Idai

Next Slideshows

Waiting for aid after Cyclone Idai

Waiting for aid after Cyclone Idai

Cyclone Idai left millions in need of assistance in Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi, as aid workers prepare for outbreaks of malaria and cholera.

5:05pm EDT
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

4:11pm EDT
Venezuela's second blackout this month

Venezuela's second blackout this month

Several cities in Venezuela, including most of Caracas, recovered electricity gradually after the second blackout in less than a month left the oil-rich country...

2:46pm EDT
Superbloom in southern California

Superbloom in southern California

A poppy 'superbloom' draws thousands of visitors a day to Antelope Valley, where park rangers are trying to keep tourists from stepping off the trail, damaging...

2:35pm EDT

MORE IN PICTURES

Amazonian manatees released in Brazil

Amazonian manatees released in Brazil

Members of the Amazonian Aquatic Mammals project release Amazonian manatees at Brazil's Piagacu-Purus reserve.

Waiting for aid after Cyclone Idai

Waiting for aid after Cyclone Idai

Cyclone Idai left millions in need of assistance in Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi, as aid workers prepare for outbreaks of malaria and cholera.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Venezuela's second blackout this month

Venezuela's second blackout this month

Several cities in Venezuela, including most of Caracas, recovered electricity gradually after the second blackout in less than a month left the oil-rich country without power for days.

World's longest salt cave

World's longest salt cave

Israeli researchers say they have discovered the world s longest salt cave near the desert site where, according to the Bible, Lot s wife was turned into a pillar of salt.

Superbloom in southern California

Superbloom in southern California

A poppy 'superbloom' draws thousands of visitors a day to Antelope Valley, where park rangers are trying to keep tourists from stepping off the trail, damaging wildlife and flowers.

Spring in blossom

Spring in blossom

Cherry, peach and almond trees bloom in springtime around the world.

Brexit turmoil hits the streets

Brexit turmoil hits the streets

Demonstrators for and against Brexit stage rallies outside Parliament as Prime Minister May announces she would quit if her twice-defeated EU divorce deal passes at the third attempt.

Charles and Camilla in Cuba

Charles and Camilla in Cuba

Prince Charles and his wife Camilla stop by Havana during their two-week Caribbean tour of former and current British territories.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast