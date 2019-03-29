Cheese wall on U.S.-Mexico border
Canadian-born artist Cosimo Cavallaro works on building a wall made of cheese as he crowd funds his project next to a portion of the U.S.-Mexico border wall near Tecate, California, March 28, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Canadian-born artist Cosimo Cavallaro (L) is helped by Carlo Arcesi while building a wall made of cheese with his crowd funded project next to a portion of the U.S.-Mexico border wall near Tecate, California, March 28. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Canadian-born artist Cosimo Cavallaro grades a 50 lb block of cheese level while building a wall made of cheese with his crowd funded project next to a portion of the U.S.-Mexico border wall near Tecate, California, March 28. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Canadian-born artist Cosimo Cavallaro works on building a wall made of cheese as he crowd funds his project next to a portion of the U.S.-Mexico border wall near Tecate, California, March 28. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A U.S. Border patrol agent drives between the border wall and a wall made of cheese being constructed by Canadian-born artist Cosimo Cavallaro who is building the instillation with crowd funding next to the U.S.-Mexico border near Tecate, California,...more
Canadian-born artist Cosimo Cavallaro works building a wall made of cheese as he crowd funds his project next to a portion of the U.S.-Mexico border wall near Tecate, California, March 28. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Canadian-born artist Cosimo Cavallaro is building a wall made of cheese with the help of a crowd funded project next to a portion of the U.S.-Mexico border wall near Tecate, California, March 28. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Canadian-born artist Cosimo Cavallaro (L) works building a wall made of cheese as he crowd funds his project next to a portion of the U.S.-Mexico border wall near Tecate, California, March 28. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Canadian-born artist Cosimo Cavallaro uses a level before grading cheese while building a wall made of cheese with his crowd funded project next to a portion of the U.S.-Mexico border wall near Tecate, California, March 28. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Canadian-born artist Cosimo Cavallaro works building a wall made of cheese as he crowd funds his project next to a portion of the U.S.-Mexico border wall near Tecate, California, March 28. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Birds sit on a wall of cheese next the the U.S. Mexico border wall as Canadian-born artist Cosimo Cavallaro hopes to use his crowd funded project to extend the wall to over 1000ft near Tecate, California, March 28. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Canadian-born artist Cosimo Cavallaro (L) is helped by Carlo Arcesi while building a wall made of cheese with his crowd funded project next to a portion of the U.S.-Mexico border wall near Tecate, California, March 28. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Canadian-born artist Cosimo Cavallaro works building a wall made of cheese as he crowd funds his project next to a portion of the U.S.-Mexico border wall near Tecate, California, March 28. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Canadian-born artist Cosimo Cavallaro poses for a portrait while building a wall made of cheese with his crowd funded project next to a portion of the U.S.-Mexico border wall near Tecate, California, March 28. REUTERS/Mike Blake
