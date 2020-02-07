'Chef of the poor' cooks for Rome's homeless
Dino Impagliazzo dices onions like a master chef and makes a mean vegetable soup, but most of his loyal "customers" can't afford to buy even a bread stick. Sprightly despite his 90 years, Impagliazzo is known as Rome's "chef of the...more
Three days a week, he and other volunteers of the RomAmoR (RomeLove) association he founded make the rounds of food markets and bakeries for contributions from retailers who help him live out his dream of feeding the homeless. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
It all began 15 years ago when a homeless man at a Rome train station asked him for money to buy a sandwich. "I realized that perhaps instead of buying one sandwich, making some sandwiches for him and for the friends who were there would be better,...more
Now the RomAmoR volunteers cook the food on the other four days of the week and serve it in various places in the city, mostly near train stations. "We try to involve more and more people so that Rome becomes a city where people can love each other,...more
On Saturday nights, they set up under a portico outside St. Peter's Square to feed the growing number of homeless who sleep in the area, where Pope Francis has also opened medical and bathing facilities for them. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Impagliazzo, who once worked for Italy's social security department, launched his mission to feed the needy with a handful of fellow pensioners. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
They quickly graduated from making sandwiches to cooking hot meals, first at home and then in a convent, and the group now numbers 300 volunteers, both young and old, and uses its own fully equipped kitchen. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Impagliazzo, who received a honorific award from Italian President Sergio Mattarella recognizing him as a "hero of our times," never dreamed his initiative would become so successful, or generate such good will. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
On a recent Saturday night near the Vatican, four extra volunteers showed up. "I am happy because we never tell anyone 'we don't need you tonight'," he said. "They stay among us." REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Dino Impagliazzo stirs a saucepan of soup. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Dino Impagliazzo sits in the 'RomAmor' kitchen as he cooks. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Dino Impagliazzo gives food to homeless people living outside the Vatican colonnades. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Next Slideshows
Kyrgyzstan's first female hockey team
Based in the remote village of Otradnoe, 249 miles east of the country's capital Bishkek, the team comprises of around 15 girls from a local school and uses a...
Animal amputees walk again
From a cat with no paws to dogs and elephants, animals are fitted for prosthetics.
Scores rescued after earthquake strikes Turkey
Turkey called off rescue operations on Monday in eastern areas hit by Friday's earthquake after emergency workers recovered the body of a final person they were...
Lunar New Year celebrations
The world celebrates the Year of the Rat with lanterns, lion dances and firecrackers.
MORE IN PICTURES
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Memorable Oscars speeches
Notable speeches from past Academy Award winners.
Astronaut Christina Koch's record space mission
American astronaut Christina Koch, who led the first all-female spacewalk in 2019, landed in Kazakhstan after 328 days on the International Space Station, a record for the longest stay in space by a woman.
Iconic Oscars looks over the years
Memorable red carpet gowns and suits at the Academy Awards.
Families of Iran crash victims put lives back together
Grief-stricken relatives of passengers killed aboard an airliner shot down by Iran over Tehran last month are grappling in Canada with the daily challenges of long-distance funeral arrangements, empty homes, cars left in driveways and unpaid bills.
Kyrgyzstan's first female hockey team
Based in the remote village of Otradnoe, 249 miles east of the country's capital Bishkek, the team comprises of around 15 girls from a local school and uses a flooded allotment to train on during the winter months.
Under coronavirus quarantine
People who may have been exposed to the coronavirus are kept under quarantine around the world.
Animal amputees walk again
From a cat with no paws to dogs and elephants, animals are fitted for prosthetics.
New Hampshire house parties essential stop on the campaign trail
A New Hampshire political tradition known as the house party is an unfiltered and intimate affair that more closely resembles a family gathering than a campaign stop.