Chelsea Flower Show
Queen Elizabeth II is shown around 'Back to Nature' by the designer, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge at the Chelsea Flower Show in London. Geoff Pugh/Pool via REUTERS
Queen Elizabeth II, is shown around 'Back to Nature' by Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge at the Chelsea Flower Show. Geoff Pugh/Pool via REUTERS
Lupins are seen on display at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Alliums are seen on display at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Gladioli are seen on display at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Lilies are seen on display at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Delphiniums are seen on display at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A peony is seen on display at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Orchids are seen on display at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Foxgloves are seen on display at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A rose is seen on display at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Daffodils are seen on display at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show. REUTERS/Toby Melville
An exhibitor poses in a Cactus design jacket at her stand at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A visitor passes a display of Daffodils at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A Chelsea Pensioner smells a Rose at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A woman photographs a floral headdress design at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A model poses with body art and headwear made of Peonies at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Two Chelsea Pensioners walk past a floral display based on children's television programs at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A visitor wears a themed hat at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A visitor passes a display of Lupins at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A worker prepares a display of Alium during the final day of preparations at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A worker arranges daffodils during the final day of preparations for the RHS Chelsea Flower Show. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A worker arranges flowers during the final day of preparations for the RHS Chelsea Flower Show. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A worker arranges flowers during the final day of preparations for the RHS Chelsea Flower Show. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A woman poses with the A Gardeners Eye' installation inside a pod on the London Eye ahead of the Royal Chelsea Flower Show. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Next Slideshows
Bells, whistles and steam herald U.S. Transcontinental Railroad's 150th birthday
Thousands of people witnessed the re-enactment of a ceremony in Utah's high desert that marked the completion of the first railroad to span the North American...
Journalists in the line of fire
Highlighting the work of journalists in hostile environments to mark World Press Freedom Day.
Holocaust Remembrance Day
Scenes from Holocaust Remembrance Day around the world.
MORE IN PICTURES
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 72nd Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
International World Beard and Moustache Championships
Highlights from the International World Beard and Moustache Championships
Week in sports
Sports action from around the world this past week.
Game of Thrones finale watch party portraits
Costumed attendees pose for portraits at a Game of Thrones finale party in Manhattan.
Best of Eurovision
Contestants from 41 countries take part in the 64th Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv.
On the frontlines of Tripoli
The latest flare-up of violence in Libya, where Muammar Gaddafi was toppled in 2011, began a month ago when eastern Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar's forces advanced to the outskirts of Tripoli.
Taiwan legalizes same-sex marriage
Taiwan became the first place in Asia to legalize same-sex marriage on Friday, as thousands of demonstrators outside parliament cheered and waved rainbow flags, despite deep divisions over marriage equality.
Democratic presidential contenders of 2020
The largest Democratic field in the modern U.S. political era is competing for the party's 2020 presidential nomination.