Pictures | Mon May 20, 2019 | 7:00pm EDT

Chelsea Flower Show

Queen Elizabeth II is shown around 'Back to Nature' by the designer, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge at the Chelsea Flower Show in London. Geoff Pugh/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, May 20, 2019
Queen Elizabeth II, is shown around 'Back to Nature' by Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge at the Chelsea Flower Show. Geoff Pugh/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, May 20, 2019
Lupins are seen on display at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, May 20, 2019
Alliums are seen on display at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, May 20, 2019
Gladioli are seen on display at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, May 20, 2019
Lilies are seen on display at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, May 20, 2019
Delphiniums are seen on display at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, May 20, 2019
A peony is seen on display at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, May 20, 2019
Orchids are seen on display at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, May 20, 2019
Foxgloves are seen on display at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, May 20, 2019
A rose is seen on display at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, May 20, 2019
Daffodils are seen on display at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, May 20, 2019
An exhibitor poses in a Cactus design jacket at her stand at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, May 20, 2019
A visitor passes a display of Daffodils at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, May 20, 2019
A Chelsea Pensioner smells a Rose at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, May 20, 2019
A woman photographs a floral headdress design at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, May 20, 2019
A model poses with body art and headwear made of Peonies at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, May 20, 2019
Two Chelsea Pensioners walk past a floral display based on children's television programs at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, May 20, 2019
A visitor wears a themed hat at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, May 20, 2019
A visitor passes a display of Lupins at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, May 20, 2019
A worker prepares a display of Alium during the final day of preparations at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, May 19, 2019
A worker arranges daffodils during the final day of preparations for the RHS Chelsea Flower Show. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, May 19, 2019
A worker arranges flowers during the final day of preparations for the RHS Chelsea Flower Show. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, May 19, 2019
A worker arranges flowers during the final day of preparations for the RHS Chelsea Flower Show. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, May 19, 2019
A woman poses with the A Gardeners Eye' installation inside a pod on the London Eye ahead of the Royal Chelsea Flower Show. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Reuters / Friday, May 17, 2019
