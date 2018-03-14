Edition:
Cheltenham festival

The Last Samurai ridden by David Bass and Tiger Roll ridden by K M Donoghue clear a fence during the 16:10 Glenfarclas Chase (Cross Country Chase). Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

Reuters / Wednesday, March 14, 2018
General view of a racegoer before racing. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Wednesday, March 14, 2018
Paul Townend falls from Bonbon Au Miel during the 14:10 RSA Insurance Novices' Chase. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Wednesday, March 14, 2018
Zara Tindall during Cheltenham Festival. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Wednesday, March 14, 2018
Tiger Roll ridden by K M Donoghue clears the last fence to win the 16:10 Glenfarclas Chase (Cross Country Chase). REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Wednesday, March 14, 2018
A racegoer poses for a photograph before the racing. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Wednesday, March 14, 2018
Racegoers react as they watch the racing. Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

Reuters / Wednesday, March 14, 2018
K M Donoghue celebrates winning the 16:10 Glenfarclas Chase on Tiger Roll. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

Reuters / Wednesday, March 14, 2018
A racegoer chases her hat before the racing. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Wednesday, March 14, 2018
Bleu Berry ridden by Mark Walsh before going on to win the 14:50 Coral Cup Handicap Hurdle. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

Reuters / Wednesday, March 14, 2018
A racegoers poses for a photograph before racing. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Wednesday, March 14, 2018
Jack Kennedy celebrates riding Samcro to victory in the 13.30 Ballymore Novices' Hurdle. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

Reuters / Wednesday, March 14, 2018
Racegoer before racing. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

Reuters / Wednesday, March 14, 2018
Barry Geraghty celebrates on Buveur D'Air after winning the 15:30 Unibet Champion Hurdle Challenge Trophy. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

Reuters / Tuesday, March 13, 2018
Racegoers during the Cheltenham Festival. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Tuesday, March 13, 2018
Harry Cobden falls off Slate House during the 13:30 Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

Reuters / Tuesday, March 13, 2018
Racegoers look on during the 13:30 Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

Reuters / Tuesday, March 13, 2018
Buveur D'Air ridden by Barry Geraghty (L) before winning the 15:30 Unibet Champion Hurdle Challenge Trophy. Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

Reuters / Tuesday, March 13, 2018
Racegoers during the Cheltenham Festival. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Tuesday, March 13, 2018
Coo Star Sivola ridden by Lizzie Kelly before winning the 14:50 Ultima Handicap Chase. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

Reuters / Tuesday, March 13, 2018
Racegoer at Cheltenham Festival. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

Reuters / Tuesday, March 13, 2018
Footpad after winning the 14:10 Racing Post Arkle Challenge Trophy Novices' Chase. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

Reuters / Tuesday, March 13, 2018
Racegoers during the 13:30 Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Tuesday, March 13, 2018
Racegoers look on during the 14:50 Ultima Handicap Chase. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

Reuters / Tuesday, March 13, 2018
General view of a racegoer with a 'CHELTENHAM SURVIVAL PACK'. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

Reuters / Tuesday, March 13, 2018
A racegoer during the 13:30 Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Tuesday, March 13, 2018
Benie Des Dieux ridden by Ruby Walsh during the 16:10 OLBG Mares' Hurdle. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

Reuters / Tuesday, March 13, 2018
Racegoers look on. Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

Reuters / Tuesday, March 13, 2018
Racegoers at Cheltenham. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

Reuters / Tuesday, March 13, 2018
Racegoers sit on benches. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

Reuters / Tuesday, March 13, 2018
Racegoers during the 13:30 Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Tuesday, March 13, 2018
Lizzie Kelly celebrates on Coo Star Sivola after winning the 14:50 Ultima Handicap Chase. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

Reuters / Tuesday, March 13, 2018
Racegoers celebrate after the 14:50 Ultima Handicap Chase. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

Reuters / Tuesday, March 13, 2018
