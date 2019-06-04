Chernobyl tourism driven by HBO show
The success of a television miniseries examining the world's worst nuclear accident at Chernobyl has driven up the number of tourists wanting to see the plant and the ghostly abandoned town that surrounds it. One Chernobyl tour agency reported a 40%...more
The HBO miniseries depicts the explosion's aftermath, the vast clean-up operation and the subsequent inquiry. The area around the plant retains the feel of a post-apocalyptic wasteland, where stray dogs roam and vegetation encroaches into...more
In Pripyat, the ghost town once home to 50,000 people who mainly worked at the plant, an amusement park houses a rusting hulk of a merry-go-round and dodgem-car track, and a giant Ferris wheel that never went into operation. The wheel was to open on...more
Day-trippers board buses in the center of Kiev and are driven 75 miles (120km) to the area, where they can see monuments to the victims and abandoned villages and have lunch in the only restaurant in the town of Chernobyl. They are then taken to see...more
Visitors take pictures at a kindergarten in the abandoned village of Kopachi, near the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A visitor takes a picture of gas masks at a former base of the Soviet army, near the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Visitors inspect constructions of a former Soviet Union over-the-horizon (OTH) radar system "Duga" near the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant, near Chernobyl. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A visitor takes a picture of a dosimeter near the New Safe Confinement (NSC) structure over the old sarcophagus covering the damaged fourth reactor at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant, in Chernobyl. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Visitors take a selfie at a river port of the abandoned city of Pripyat, near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Visitors pass through a radiological control checkpoint after visiting the Chernobyl nuclear power plant. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
