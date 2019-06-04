Chernobyl tourism driven by HBO show

Day-trippers board buses in the center of Kiev and are driven 75 miles (120km) to the area, where they can see monuments to the victims and abandoned villages and have lunch in the only restaurant in the town of Chernobyl. They are then taken to see...more

Day-trippers board buses in the center of Kiev and are driven 75 miles (120km) to the area, where they can see monuments to the victims and abandoned villages and have lunch in the only restaurant in the town of Chernobyl. They are then taken to see reactor number four, which since 2017 has been covered by a vast metal dome 344 ft (105 meters) high which envelops the exploded core. The day finishes with a walk around Pripyat. Pictured: A visitor takes photos of a building in the abandoned city of Pripyat, near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Close