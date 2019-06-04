Edition:
Tue Jun 4, 2019

Chernobyl tourism driven by HBO show

The success of a television miniseries examining the world's worst nuclear accident at Chernobyl has driven up the number of tourists wanting to see the plant and the ghostly abandoned town that surrounds it. One Chernobyl tour agency reported a 40% rise in trip bookings since the series, made by HBO, began in May and which has attracted outstanding reviews. English-language tours usually cost around $100 per person. Pictured: Visitors stand outside the New Safe Confinement (NSC) structure over the old sarcophagus covering the damaged fourth reactor at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant, in Chernobyl, Ukraine June 2, 2019. EUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Tuesday, June 04, 2019
The HBO miniseries depicts the explosion's aftermath, the vast clean-up operation and the subsequent inquiry. The area around the plant retains the feel of a post-apocalyptic wasteland, where stray dogs roam and vegetation encroaches into windowless, abandoned buildings strewn with rubble. Pictured: Visitors take pictures of a fox in the abandoned city of Pripyat, near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Tuesday, June 04, 2019
In Pripyat, the ghost town once home to 50,000 people who mainly worked at the plant, an amusement park houses a rusting hulk of a merry-go-round and dodgem-car track, and a giant Ferris wheel that never went into operation. The wheel was to open on May 1 the traditional May Day holiday. Pictured: Visitors walk in the abandoned city of Pripyat, near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Tuesday, June 04, 2019
Day-trippers board buses in the center of Kiev and are driven 75 miles (120km) to the area, where they can see monuments to the victims and abandoned villages and have lunch in the only restaurant in the town of Chernobyl. They are then taken to see reactor number four, which since 2017 has been covered by a vast metal dome 344 ft (105 meters) high which envelops the exploded core. The day finishes with a walk around Pripyat. Pictured: A visitor takes photos of a building in the abandoned city of Pripyat, near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Tuesday, June 04, 2019
Visitors take pictures at a kindergarten in the abandoned village of Kopachi, near the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Tuesday, June 04, 2019
A visitor takes a picture of gas masks at a former base of the Soviet army, near the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Tuesday, June 04, 2019
Visitors inspect constructions of a former Soviet Union over-the-horizon (OTH) radar system "Duga" near the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant, near Chernobyl. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Tuesday, June 04, 2019
A visitor takes a picture of a dosimeter near the New Safe Confinement (NSC) structure over the old sarcophagus covering the damaged fourth reactor at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant, in Chernobyl. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Tuesday, June 04, 2019
Visitors take a selfie at a river port of the abandoned city of Pripyat, near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Tuesday, June 04, 2019
Visitors pass through a radiological control checkpoint after visiting the Chernobyl nuclear power plant. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Tuesday, June 04, 2019
